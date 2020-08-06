Walnut Dessert Recipes

You'll find new favorite ways to use walnuts in walnut dessert recipes like brownies, banana bread, toffee, and walnut fudge.

Staff Picks

Cherry Walnut Bars

30
Bars with a shortbread-like base and topped with frosting and coconut.
By Roxanne

English Walnut Pie

90
My grandmother's Woman's Club would hold bake sales, and this pie was always a hit. Hope you enjoy it.
By Vivian

Raspberry Walnut Torte

30
A dense cake dotted with ground walnuts. The layers are stacked alternately with jam and a fluffy cream cheese icing and topped off with an elegant design.
By Allrecipes Member

Pumpkin Walnut Cake

26
Pumpkin pie cake with butter and walnut topping.
By LUPE KEMP

Banana Walnut Ice Cream

28
This delicious and unique flavor ice cream is perfect for summer.
By franklint99

Black Walnut Cake II

14
This recipe makes good use of the bold flavor of black walnuts, which are native to central and eastern United States.
By MITCHEL

Quick and Easy Brownies

1892
This quick and easy recipe for chocolate brownies with walnuts takes about 45 minutes to make.
By Allrecipes Member

Chewy Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies

5391
These chocolate chip oatmeal cookies are crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside.
By PANTHERA

Best Carrot Cake Ever

1744
A moist and flavorful recipe that makes a large carrot cake fit for a crowd.
By Allrecipes Member

Dump Cake I

325
This cake is just as easy as dumping ingredients in a pan.
By Wilma Hull

Pure Maple Candy

106
Pure, creamy, melt-in-your-mouth maple candy using only pure maple syrup! It's a treat almost like fudge. Add anything you want like chopped nuts. Use small maple leaf molds or other pretty shapes.
By Islandgirlchef

Texas Sheet Cake V

779
I have made this recipe for years. My children always chose it for their birthday cake over any other, and it makes enough for a crowd. Moist and delicious. Very easy to make. Enjoy!
By Carolyn Herbert
Applesauce Cake I
308
A quick and easy cake--we eat it for breakfast at our house.
Mmm-Mmm Better Brownies
1771
I personally think these are the best brownies in the world. Try them, I think you'll agree! To make the brownies rich and buttery, use melted butter instead of the vegetable oil.
The Original Fantasy Fudge
321
A-Number-1 Banana Cake
925

This is a very versatile and fast cake recipe. Not only is it moist and delicious, the same batter can be used to make banana bread and muffins. Delicious frosted with chocolate or cream cheese frosting.

Applesauce Cake I

308
A quick and easy cake--we eat it for breakfast at our house.
By Joanna

Mmm-Mmm Better Brownies

1771
I personally think these are the best brownies in the world. Try them, I think you'll agree! To make the brownies rich and buttery, use melted butter instead of the vegetable oil.
By Sarah

The Original Fantasy Fudge

321
A tried and trusted recipe for easy fudge contains marshmallow creme, chopped walnuts, and a bag of chocolate chips. Use the stovetop method or see the note for a way to make it using the microwave oven.
By CAVAMom

A-Number-1 Banana Cake

925
This is a very versatile and fast cake recipe. Not only is it moist and delicious, the same batter can be used to make banana bread and muffins. Delicious frosted with chocolate or cream cheese frosting.
By Allrecipes Member

Surprise Banana Cake

391
This is an old Seattle recipe for a simple cake to turn overripe bananas into a delicious dessert.
By tomg

Russian Tea Cakes I

1472
This is a family recipe that's been made at Christmas time by multiple generations. 'Bubba' brought it with her when she came from Lithuania. I pass it on in the true spirit of this season!
By THEAUNT708

Boozy Irish Whiskey Cake

3
Caution: this Irish whiskey cake will get you tipsy. Adults only!
By Deepseer

Apple Squares

1525
Apples, nuts and cinnamon make these bars delicious. They hardly last a day at my house!
By BarbiAnn

Apple Crumble Coffee Cake

55
Finally, after all these years, I've come up with a solution for people who can't decide whether to make an apple crumble or coffee cake. This features the best things about both of those recipes. It's like baking a crumb-topped coffee cake on top of another coffee cake!
By Chef John

Grandma's Carrot Cake

100
This recipe has been a favorite in our family for three generations. Different from traditional carrot cakes, this cake is extremely moist and flavorful and is topped with a buttermilk glaze while still warm. Try it and I think you will agree that it is the best!! Be certain to reduce the baking temperature to 325 degrees F(165 degrees C) if using a glass baking pan.
By heybejay

Easy Kids' Recipe for Fluffy Banana Cookies

36
I should rename these to the Houdini cookies, with how fast they vanish from my kitchen. Very fluffy and delicious. My daughter just turned one and loves to help make these. She pulls the paper from the butter, peels the bananas, mashes and mixes. It's so fast and easy. Any time we have a couple bananas going brown we mix up these. The recipe originated as my grandmother's banana bread, but one day I was in a rush and didn't want to wait an hour for the bread to bake so I tossed them in as cookies and we all agreed it came out better this way.
By Tiffany Hawkey

Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

23
Quick, easy, and delicious way to make edible cookie dough that the whole family will love. Best with semisweet or milk chocolate Nestle® chocolate chips. Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator.
By Lauraalex

Absolutely Best Brownies

592
This are the easiest and most delicious brownies that I have ever eaten. They are so moist and super quick and easy to make. For best results, use a Dutch processed cocoa. For less cake-like brownies, use all-purpose flour instead of self rising.
By COUNTRYDAYZ

Excellent Oatmeal Cookies

347
This is a chewy oatmeal cookie.
By Beatrice

Chef John's Carrot Cake

63
I finally added a video to my old and trusty recipe for carrot cake, revamped with coconut oil this time. If you want to decorate it with candied carrots, simply slice them thinly and boil for a couple minutes in a syrup made from equal parts sugar and water.
By Chef John

Easy Rum Cake

295
This is an easy recipe for a rum-soaked cake filled with walnuts and a rum glaze.
By Mariann

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

718
A giant chocolate chip cookie, baked in a pizza pan.
By Barb

One Bowl Brownies

954
This is the best and easiest recipe going.
By Allrecipes Member
