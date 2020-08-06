Walnut Dessert Recipes

This is a very versatile and fast cake recipe. Not only is it moist and delicious, the same batter can be used to make banana bread and muffins. Delicious frosted with chocolate or cream cheese frosting.
A tried and trusted recipe for easy fudge contains marshmallow creme, chopped walnuts, and a bag of chocolate chips. Use the stovetop method or see the note for a way to make it using the microwave oven.
Finally, after all these years, I've come up with a solution for people who can't decide whether to make an apple crumble or coffee cake. This features the best things about both of those recipes. It's like baking a crumb-topped coffee cake on top of another coffee cake!
This recipe has been a favorite in our family for three generations. Different from traditional carrot cakes, this cake is extremely moist and flavorful and is topped with a buttermilk glaze while still warm. Try it and I think you will agree that it is the best!! Be certain to reduce the baking temperature to 325 degrees F(165 degrees C) if using a glass baking pan.
I should rename these to the Houdini cookies, with how fast they vanish from my kitchen. Very fluffy and delicious. My daughter just turned one and loves to help make these. She pulls the paper from the butter, peels the bananas, mashes and mixes. It's so fast and easy. Any time we have a couple bananas going brown we mix up these. The recipe originated as my grandmother's banana bread, but one day I was in a rush and didn't want to wait an hour for the bread to bake so I tossed them in as cookies and we all agreed it came out better this way.
Quick, easy, and delicious way to make edible cookie dough that the whole family will love. Best with semisweet or milk chocolate Nestle® chocolate chips. Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator.
This are the easiest and most delicious brownies that I have ever eaten. They are so moist and super quick and easy to make. For best results, use a Dutch processed cocoa. For less cake-like brownies, use all-purpose flour instead of self rising.
I finally added a video to my old and trusty recipe for carrot cake, revamped with coconut oil this time. If you want to decorate it with candied carrots, simply slice them thinly and boil for a couple minutes in a syrup made from equal parts sugar and water.