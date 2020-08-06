Nut Dessert Recipes

Browse our collection of nut desserts, and you'll be thinking, so many nuts, so little time! Try favorites like baklava, pecan pie, almond bars, pralines, and more.

Maple Pecan Shortbread Squares

These squares are my husband's favorite. We get some real, pure maple syrup from back home in Ontario, Canada, and they are just to die for. Hope you enjoy as much as we do.
By Tracey Lafave Kessler

Salted Pecan-Maple Ice Cream

This is an utterly delicious ice cream recipe. The sea salt adds a perfect touch.
By livduran

Scandinavian Almond Bars

These cookies are my family's favorite cookie. They are simple to make, unique and pretty. A wonderful recipe to make for a cookie exchange. Take your recipe along, everyone will want a copy!
By Marji Stark

Pralines

Had these in New Orleans and loved them, so I tried different combos and liked this best.
By MARKR

Coconut Walnut Biscotti

A new version of an old favorite. The coconut adds flavor and texture.
By CARL THE COOK

Pistachio Hazelnut Baklava

Making Baklava is a long process, but you will find the results of your labors rich and rewarding with this wonderful recipe.
By J William Poulson

Vanilla Pistachio Fig Tart

A lovely multi-season tart using fresh figs, pistachios, lemon zest, and a hint of vanilla.
By Jules B

Swiss Hazelnut Taler

This is my family's favorite Christmas cookie. My mom used to make them at the beginning of Christmas season in Germany and she had to hide some so they would last until Christmas. I have tried the recipe now with American ingredients and finally got it to work.
By Julia Z

Ice Cream Lasagna

This yummy, chocolatey, peanut buttery, frozen layered ice cream treat is sure to be a hit with all! This is an often requested dessert in my house. Warning: It's VERY addictive!
By Frauline

Cranberry Pistachio Biscotti

The red and green make a great Christmas cookie. Have used other nuts instead of pistachios with success. If your pistachios are salted, omit the 1/4 teaspoon salt from the recipe.
By Gerry Meyer

Cinnamon-Roasted Almonds

Here is an easy snack idea to serve at any holiday party.
By BJ

Pecan Sour Cream Coffee Cake

For me, the best part about coffee cake is the crispy, crunchy, buttery crumbs. So here I significantly upped the amounts used. Bake times will vary according to pan size and composition.
By Chef John
Baklava
"WOW. THIS WAS FANTASTIC. Two inexperienced bakers here (aka college kids) were able to pull this off with ease on the first try!" – flappyhat
Real Pistachio Cupcakes
These delicate cupcakes get their flavor and pale green color from ground roasted pistachios.
Texas Pralines
Hazelnut Desserts to Make ASAP
The Best Pecan Dessert Recipes

Carrot Cake III

A simple, moist, yummy carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
By Allrecipes Member

Quick and Easy Brownies

This quick and easy recipe for chocolate brownies with walnuts takes about 45 minutes to make.
By Allrecipes Member

Best Carrot Cake Ever

A moist and flavorful recipe that makes a large carrot cake fit for a crowd.
By Allrecipes Member

Chewy Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies

These chocolate chip oatmeal cookies are crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside.
By PANTHERA

Old Southern Chocolate Pecan Sheet Cake

I received this recipe from an old Southern cook, a copy of a copy of a typed-up sheet from long ago, annotated with her notes (which included the word oleo instead of margarine). I've never seen another chocolate cake recipe like it, which instructs the cook to heat part of the cake batter on the stove, and pour the cooked icing over a hot cake. The result is a wonderfully rich (yet surprisingly light) chocolate sheet cake topped with a cooked chocolate and pecan frosting. This cake has an incredible homemade taste, yet is foolproof! Will make you forget Duncan Hines®!
By Leslie41

Dump Cake I

This cake is just as easy as dumping ingredients in a pan.
By Wilma Hull

Sopapilla Cheesecake Dessert

I love this dessert! Instead of digging through my books for the recipe to this yummy dish I went to check the recipe on Allrecipes. I never found it and it is great! A big hit at potlucks and ladies meetings. Enjoy!
By Shelley

Cinnamon Swirl Bundt Coffee Cake

Baked in a bundt pan to feed a crowd, this delicious sour cream coffee cake has a cinnamon swirl in the middle.
By Ruth

No Egg Chocolate Mug Cake

Decadent, warm eggless chocolate mug cake made in minutes.

Texas Sheet Cake V

I have made this recipe for years. My children always chose it for their birthday cake over any other, and it makes enough for a crowd. Moist and delicious. Very easy to make. Enjoy!
By Carolyn Herbert

Pistachio Cake III

A green tube cake made by altering a cake mix with pistachio pudding and green food coloring.
By MACC

Texas Sheet Cake III

I make this cake frequently; it's a standard recipe that makes the rounds at church regularly--at home in Texas. Now, I'm in Pennsylvania and am introducing it to my northern friends and fellow church-goers:). Enjoy it again! EXCELLENT with vanilla bean ice cream.
By Bron

Pecan Pie

This easy Southern pecan pie is simply the best.
By Allrecipes Member

Pure Maple Candy

Pure, creamy, melt-in-your-mouth maple candy using only pure maple syrup! It's a treat almost like fudge. Add anything you want like chopped nuts. Use small maple leaf molds or other pretty shapes.
By Islandgirlchef

Best Toffee Ever - Super Easy

Chocolate and almonds top off a rich buttery toffee. A simple recipe that you could easily remember and whip up any time. I always get compliments and requests for more.
By FUNKYSEAMONKEY

Amazing Pecan Coffee Cake

Melt in your mouth. My mother-in-law actually asked for this recipe... now THAT'S saying something.
By DWBH

Nanaimo Bars III

These layered, no-bake bars may sound like a lot of work, but they're worth it. I've heard other names but here in the Northwest everyone knows them as Nanaimo bars.
By MARTHA J PAUL

Whole Grain Breakfast Cookies

My sister and I love something sweet with our coffee in the morning. We created this recipe to make a wholesome breakfast. I generally double the batch and keep them in the freezer. They taste even better frozen (still soft!). Whole grains, fiber, and protein and no butter! Can it really be delicious? Yes! My kids can't keep their fingers out of the batter. I decided to add it to Allrecipes because everyone keeps asking me for the recipe. Enjoy!
By IrisMac

Mmm-Mmm Better Brownies

I personally think these are the best brownies in the world. Try them, I think you'll agree! To make the brownies rich and buttery, use melted butter instead of the vegetable oil.
By Sarah

Applesauce Cake I

A quick and easy cake--we eat it for breakfast at our house.
By Joanna

Grandma's Carrot Cake

This recipe has been a favorite in our family for three generations. Different from traditional carrot cakes, this cake is extremely moist and flavorful and is topped with a buttermilk glaze while still warm. Try it and I think you will agree that it is the best!! Be certain to reduce the baking temperature to 325 degrees F(165 degrees C) if using a glass baking pan.
By heybejay

Mexican Capirotada

This is a traditional Mexican bread pudding served during Lent. It is commonly made with piloncillo (Mexican brown sugar).
By dromero1013

A-Number-1 Banana Cake

This is a very versatile and fast cake recipe. Not only is it moist and delicious, the same batter can be used to make banana bread and muffins. Delicious frosted with chocolate or cream cheese frosting.
By Allrecipes Member

The Original Fantasy Fudge

A tried and trusted recipe for easy fudge contains marshmallow creme, chopped walnuts, and a bag of chocolate chips. Use the stovetop method or see the note for a way to make it using the microwave oven.
By CAVAMom
