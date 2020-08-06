Nut Dessert Recipes

This is my family's favorite Christmas cookie. My mom used to make them at the beginning of Christmas season in Germany and she had to hide some so they would last until Christmas. I have tried the recipe now with American ingredients and finally got it to work.
I received this recipe from an old Southern cook, a copy of a copy of a typed-up sheet from long ago, annotated with her notes (which included the word oleo instead of margarine). I've never seen another chocolate cake recipe like it, which instructs the cook to heat part of the cake batter on the stove, and pour the cooked icing over a hot cake. The result is a wonderfully rich (yet surprisingly light) chocolate sheet cake topped with a cooked chocolate and pecan frosting. This cake has an incredible homemade taste, yet is foolproof! Will make you forget Duncan Hines®!
I love this dessert! Instead of digging through my books for the recipe to this yummy dish I went to check the recipe on Allrecipes. I never found it and it is great! A big hit at potlucks and ladies meetings. Enjoy!
I make this cake frequently; it's a standard recipe that makes the rounds at church regularly--at home in Texas. Now, I'm in Pennsylvania and am introducing it to my northern friends and fellow church-goers:). Enjoy it again! EXCELLENT with vanilla bean ice cream.
My sister and I love something sweet with our coffee in the morning. We created this recipe to make a wholesome breakfast. I generally double the batch and keep them in the freezer. They taste even better frozen (still soft!). Whole grains, fiber, and protein and no butter! Can it really be delicious? Yes! My kids can't keep their fingers out of the batter. I decided to add it to Allrecipes because everyone keeps asking me for the recipe. Enjoy!
This recipe has been a favorite in our family for three generations. Different from traditional carrot cakes, this cake is extremely moist and flavorful and is topped with a buttermilk glaze while still warm. Try it and I think you will agree that it is the best!! Be certain to reduce the baking temperature to 325 degrees F(165 degrees C) if using a glass baking pan.
This is a very versatile and fast cake recipe. Not only is it moist and delicious, the same batter can be used to make banana bread and muffins. Delicious frosted with chocolate or cream cheese frosting.
A tried and trusted recipe for easy fudge contains marshmallow creme, chopped walnuts, and a bag of chocolate chips. Use the stovetop method or see the note for a way to make it using the microwave oven.