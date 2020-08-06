Halloween Main Dish Recipes

These Halloween main dishes are simple, festive, all-around favorite recipes that are wholesome enough to feed the little ones before they go trick-or-treating and fun enough for a neighborhood party.

Staff Picks

Chef John's Zombie Meatloaf

After seeing various versions of this Halloween-themed meatloaf on social media over the years, I decided it was time to post my very own. I've seen many approaches to this, such as covered in 'blood', or mummified in strips of pastry, but the ones wrapped in bacon always looked the most realistic, and the most appetizing.
By Chef John

Mummified Meatballs in Crispy Potato Skin Coffins

Crispy potato skin coffins topped with cheesy mummified meatballs. Halloween never tasted so good! Homemade meatballs are best but feel free to use already prepared to save time and get a jumpstart on trick-or-treating.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Pumpkin Chili

My hometown has a pumpkin festival every year and this is one of the recipes our family enjoys.
By BMWRIGHT69

Bloody Hand Sandwiches

I like to make these for Halloween parties. They are easy and really fun to make.
By Bobbie Susan

Jack-o'-Lantern Stuffed Peppers

Orange bell peppers stuffed with a tasty meat, cheese, and rice mixture look just like scary little jack o' lanterns in this fun main dish.

Ratloaf (Halloween Meatloaf)

What's better than gooey warm rat guts on Halloween? A quick and easy meatloaf that the youngsters can eat on the run! I've included a basic recipe, but feel free to use your family's favorite. Use pearl onions in place of the olives for a different look. The layer of crushed French-fried onions will resemble burnt fur! When you slice it, the 'guts' should ooze out and make quite an impression.
By Deborah McCarthy

Mummy Pizza

Mummy pizzas are creative, easy to make, and yummy! Perfect for dinner before Halloween trick-or-treating.
By Allrecipes Video

Halloween Jack-o'-Lantern Beef Pies

Yummy biscuit cups filled with spicy beef mixture and topped with Halloween pumpkin faces!
By Grandmaluvlee

Mini Meatloaf Ghosts

For a delicious crowd pleaser that will have your family cheering, who ya gonna call? Ghost meatloaf! Turn your favorite meatloaf recipe into these absolutely adorable, yet still incredibly terrifying, edible apparitions. They're easy and fun to make and the leftovers make great "ghost on toast" sandwiches.
By Chef John

Spooky Spider Halloween Hot Dogs

Use crescent rolls and hot dogs to make this Halloween version of pigs in a blanket. Kids love them, and they are an easy snack for a Halloween party.
By fabeveryday

Bats and Cobwebs

We make this for Halloween every year at my son's request! It's like spaghetti using bow-tie pasta! It is mixed together with mozzarella cheese cubes and baked in the oven. The bow-tie pasta is the bats and the stringy, gooey mozzarella cheese is the cobwebs!
By Kristin McNeil

Halloween Pumpkin Stew

I am not sure where this recipe originated, but it has been a Halloween tradition in my husband's family for at least 20 years. It is a dinner we look forward to all year. Served with cornbread or sourdough rolls. Yum!
By Melissa
Inspiration and Ideas

Pumpkin Turkey Chili

More Halloween Main Dish Recipes

Sloppy Joes II

Ground beef, onion, green pepper, and ketchup are seasoned with garlic powder and sweetened with brown sugar to make this hearty meat filling. Serve on hamburger buns.
By Allrecipes Member

Homemade Sloppy Joes

Despite the name of this iconic retro dish, the secret to a great sloppy joe is a thick, rich, almost dry consistency, which allows the sandwich to be eaten with your hands. Serve on hamburger buns.

True Bangers and Mash with Onion Gravy

Bangers and mash gets its name because sausages used to burst (or bang) while cooking, due to rusk (dried bread) being added to the meat. Mash, meanwhile, refers to the mashed potatoes. This recipe was a staple at our home in Dublin at Halloween. It is a very cheap, very traditional supper, and one that truly requires good sausage. Try to use a good quality sausage or perhaps even a bratwurst. Please note that this is a very thin gravy, as is traditional. It will still be very liquidy.
By wsf

Spicy Rapid Roast Chicken

This is the kind of recipe that you just throw together. No need to truss or fuss. Pop it into a very hot oven and it is ready in a hurry.
By Nancy Blair

Bats and Cobwebs

We make this for Halloween every year at my son's request! It's like spaghetti using bow-tie pasta! It is mixed together with mozzarella cheese cubes and baked in the oven. The bow-tie pasta is the bats and the stringy, gooey mozzarella cheese is the cobwebs!

Stuffed Jack-O-Lantern Bell Peppers

My own stuffed bell pepper recipe with a festive twist for Halloween.

Spooky Calzone Snake

I came up with this idea for Halloween. I baked it in an S shape after combining an egg yolk with food coloring (I made several colors with several yolks) and painted to make a colorful striped snake. I used various food items to make a tongue, nostrils, and eyes (olives, peppercorns, fruit roll-up, etc). It was a hit with the kids! Serve with spaghetti sauce for dipping.
By prttimecook

Pumpkin Breakfast Casserole

This bread pudding-style casserole is great for a holiday breakfast for overnight guests or any weekend you want a treat. It's assembled the night before and baked in the morning.
By cooks4forty

Octodogs

These cute little guys will be a hit at any kids party, fun get-together, or in a child's lunchbox!
By FreckleLemonade

Halloween Bloody Baked Rats

This is a fun, inexpensive, creepy Halloween entree that will gross out and impress your dinner guests. It is mini meatloaves baked in tomato sauce that are shaped like rats with cheese in the middle. When you cut it open, gooey cheese will come oozing out. Garnished with a spaghetti noodle tail and carrot ears, these pests are sure to be a devilishly delectable dinner.
By ANGELA O

Pumpkin French Toast

On a quest to get my kids to eat more veggies and not just at dinner time, my pumpkin french toast has now become a family favorite! Drizzle with maple syrup and sprinkle a small amount of powdered sugar for fun!
By CARI

Halloween Zombie Meatloaf

This is something I threw together for our family's special Halloween night. The boys absolutely loved it! I think this will be an annual tradition from now on in our household!
By Lori S

Ratloaf (Halloween Meatloaf)

What's better than gooey warm rat guts on Halloween? A quick and easy meatloaf that the youngsters can eat on the run! I've included a basic recipe, but feel free to use your family's favorite. Use pearl onions in place of the olives for a different look. The layer of crushed French-fried onions will resemble burnt fur! When you slice it, the 'guts' should ooze out and make quite an impression.
By Deborah McCarthy

Teri's Dinner in a Pumpkin

I make this for my family every year around this time...and I feel you might like it as well. It also makes a wonderful addition to regular Thanksgiving day fare! Try serving it on a platter surrounded by small ornamental squash for a dramatic presentation.
By Teri Blackburn Pell

Halloween Pasta

This pasta can be eaten any time but is best for Halloween. Very tasty and no need for sauce.
By JessieD

Pumpkin Hummus, Caramelized Onion and Fontina Cheese Pizzas

13
By BOND 007

Halloween Halfling Meatloaf

This is a great tasting and scary meatloaf. Our guests got a big kick out of it. I prefer to bake my meatloaf on a slotted broiler pan to let the grease drip off. You can use spicy sausage but I prefer a mild sausage.
By JILLENA

Pumpkin Seed Pasta

I received this recipe from my Mom years ago. It is so yummy!!! A must try.
By Nicole Devaney

Halloween Jack-O'-Lantern Meatloaf

This meatloaf has great holiday spirit. It will have everyone talking and maybe laughing. Don't worry, though, they are not laughing at you, but at the smile on the food's face.
By Kelly Stoltenburg

