Halloween Main Dish Recipes

After seeing various versions of this Halloween-themed meatloaf on social media over the years, I decided it was time to post my very own. I've seen many approaches to this, such as covered in 'blood', or mummified in strips of pastry, but the ones wrapped in bacon always looked the most realistic, and the most appetizing.
Crispy potato skin coffins topped with cheesy mummified meatballs. Halloween never tasted so good! Homemade meatballs are best but feel free to use already prepared to save time and get a jumpstart on trick-or-treating.
What's better than gooey warm rat guts on Halloween? A quick and easy meatloaf that the youngsters can eat on the run! I've included a basic recipe, but feel free to use your family's favorite. Use pearl onions in place of the olives for a different look. The layer of crushed French-fried onions will resemble burnt fur! When you slice it, the 'guts' should ooze out and make quite an impression.
For a delicious crowd pleaser that will have your family cheering, who ya gonna call? Ghost meatloaf! Turn your favorite meatloaf recipe into these absolutely adorable, yet still incredibly terrifying, edible apparitions. They're easy and fun to make and the leftovers make great "ghost on toast" sandwiches.
We make this for Halloween every year at my son's request! It's like spaghetti using bow-tie pasta! It is mixed together with mozzarella cheese cubes and baked in the oven. The bow-tie pasta is the bats and the stringy, gooey mozzarella cheese is the cobwebs!
I am not sure where this recipe originated, but it has been a Halloween tradition in my husband's family for at least 20 years. It is a dinner we look forward to all year. Served with cornbread or sourdough rolls. Yum!
Bangers and mash gets its name because sausages used to burst (or bang) while cooking, due to rusk (dried bread) being added to the meat. Mash, meanwhile, refers to the mashed potatoes. This recipe was a staple at our home in Dublin at Halloween. It is a very cheap, very traditional supper, and one that truly requires good sausage. Try to use a good quality sausage or perhaps even a bratwurst. Please note that this is a very thin gravy, as is traditional. It will still be very liquidy.
I came up with this idea for Halloween. I baked it in an S shape after combining an egg yolk with food coloring (I made several colors with several yolks) and painted to make a colorful striped snake. I used various food items to make a tongue, nostrils, and eyes (olives, peppercorns, fruit roll-up, etc). It was a hit with the kids! Serve with spaghetti sauce for dipping.
This is a fun, inexpensive, creepy Halloween entree that will gross out and impress your dinner guests. It is mini meatloaves baked in tomato sauce that are shaped like rats with cheese in the middle. When you cut it open, gooey cheese will come oozing out. Garnished with a spaghetti noodle tail and carrot ears, these pests are sure to be a devilishly delectable dinner.
On a quest to get my kids to eat more veggies and not just at dinner time, my pumpkin french toast has now become a family favorite! Drizzle with maple syrup and sprinkle a small amount of powdered sugar for fun!
I make this for my family every year around this time...and I feel you might like it as well. It also makes a wonderful addition to regular Thanksgiving day fare! Try serving it on a platter surrounded by small ornamental squash for a dramatic presentation.
Use the pumpkin hummus recipe from this site to make this amazing pizza. I love to fool around in the kitchen and I came up with this pizza and my parents love it. For the onions, cut them from one root end to the others and then slice them in little strips between the roots. They will be narrower on the ends and this keeps them from disintegrating during the caramelizing and cooking process.
This is a great tasting and scary meatloaf. Our guests got a big kick out of it. I prefer to bake my meatloaf on a slotted broiler pan to let the grease drip off. You can use spicy sausage but I prefer a mild sausage.
