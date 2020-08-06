Boneless Pork Chop Recipes

I came up with this recipe as I love maple and mustard. We wanted to add more flavor and not dry out the boneless loin chops. Spice rub marinade, lightly breaded with a maple-mustard glaze, and cooked in garlic-flavored oil - a great Canadian recipe! This is also great on the BBQ. Perfect with roasted potatoes and a coleslaw.
Seafood seasoning is used to make a marinade that gives these grilled pork chops the delicious flavor of the Chesapeake Bay. More seafood seasoning can be sprinkled on at grill time to provide an extra kick.
This is one of my favorite ways to eat pork. Pork chops are crusted in pecans and breadcrumbs, then topped with a delicious homemade pumpkin butter. (You can always use store bought pumpkin butter if you can find it but homemade is always better).
These easy-to-fix pork chops are deliciously tender with wonderful flavor. A perfect meal for those busy afternoons when you want a quick meal that tastes like you slaved all day over the stove. Serve with rice or mashed potatoes.
This recipe is my twist on a fancy restaurant meal we got on Valentine's Day. The recipe has half the amount of garlic than was originally used. Hope everyone else enjoys it just as much as we do. Garnish with fresh parsley, chives, or thyme leaves.
I made this up one day because I was wanting something different then the same old pan-fried pork chops (that is how my husband asked me to cook them that day). So I made this up real fast, and boy did he love them. Now he asks for them every time. I do this with boneless and bone-in pork chops. So it doesn't matter what kind you have on hand, just cook them up and enjoy.