Boneless Pork Chop Recipes

Breaded and pan-fried. Marinated and grilled. Seasoned and baked. Our boneless pork chop recipes satisfy every craving.

Staff Picks

Italian Breaded Pork Chops

2476
Pork chops are breaded with Italian breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese then baked for a flavorful dinner.
By ELISAW

Canadian Pork Loin Chops

241
I came up with this recipe as I love maple and mustard. We wanted to add more flavor and not dry out the boneless loin chops. Spice rub marinade, lightly breaded with a maple-mustard glaze, and cooked in garlic-flavored oil - a great Canadian recipe! This is also great on the BBQ. Perfect with roasted potatoes and a coleslaw.
By WestCoastMom

Saucy Slow Cooker Pork Chops

166
This is a quick and easy slow cooker recipe that always pleases my family! I suggest serving this entree with rice.
By S Rodriguez

Chesapeake Bay Pork Chops

244
Seafood seasoning is used to make a marinade that gives these grilled pork chops the delicious flavor of the Chesapeake Bay. More seafood seasoning can be sprinkled on at grill time to provide an extra kick.
By RMT

Pecan-Crusted Pork with Pumpkin Butter

103
This is one of my favorite ways to eat pork. Pork chops are crusted in pecans and breadcrumbs, then topped with a delicious homemade pumpkin butter. (You can always use store bought pumpkin butter if you can find it but homemade is always better).
By Andrew Benoit

Grilled Pork Chops with Fresh Nectarine Salsa

106
A zippy, sweet and spicy nectarine salsa goes really well with pork, particularly grilled pork, in this favorite summer recipe.
By MICHELLE0011

Maple-Mustard Glazed Pork Chops

121
Boneless pork chops in a dry rub are broiled to perfection and brushed with a maple mustard glaze. Adjust the amount of pepper for your taste. Tangy, sweet, spicy, delicious!
By Shannon

Tonkatsu - Asian-Style Pork Chop

160
This is using Panko, which is Japanese bread crumbs (really light and airy, more so than crackers), and thinly sliced boneless pork chops.
By SHIN98

Baked Pork Chops in Mushroom Sauce

7
These easy-to-fix pork chops are deliciously tender with wonderful flavor. A perfect meal for those busy afternoons when you want a quick meal that tastes like you slaved all day over the stove. Serve with rice or mashed potatoes.
By Bobby Alexander

Steakhouse Pecan Pork Chops

15
Elevate pork chops to the next level with these pork chops which take little time and are company worthy. Just be careful when cooking because the pecans can burn rather fast.
By thedailygourmet

World's Best Honey Garlic Pork Chops

589
These quick grilled pork chops feature a simple honey garlic glaze.
By John Chandler

Pork Chops in Garlic Mushroom Sauce

478
This recipe is my twist on a fancy restaurant meal we got on Valentine's Day. The recipe has half the amount of garlic than was originally used. Hope everyone else enjoys it just as much as we do. Garnish with fresh parsley, chives, or thyme leaves.
By April Broxton
16 Boneless Pork Chop Recipes for Quick Dinners
You'll love these chops breaded and seared, marinated and grilled, or browned and simmered in a fantastically flavorful sauce.
Butter Schnitzel
123
I have been to Germany, and in my travels a good friend of mine made me this. I have duplicated and improved upon his recipe.
Perfect Simple Roasted Pork Chops
2
Easy Air Fryer Pork Chops
30
Oven-Fried Pork Chops
1151

This is a quick, simple, and above all, a cheap way to make pork chops. I love it!

Marinated Baked Pork Chops

2982
My family loves this recipe. It is quick and easy, and makes for a tasty weekday supper. I often double the sauce to serve over rice.
By Allrecipes Member

Stuffed Pork Chops I

488
Skillet browned pork chops with bread cubes, butter, chicken broth, celery, onion and mushroom soup, then baked to perfection. These chops will please most anyone.
By Tina

Pork Chops for the Slow Cooker

1354
As with most slow cooker recipes this is tender and delicious.
By KOORBRUS

Grilled Pork Chops with Smoked Paprika Rub

2
This pork chop rub is perfect for grilling. Smoked paprika adds extra flavor.
By Bibi

Baked Pork Chops with Cream of Mushroom Soup

4
When done right, these baked pork chops are fork-tender. Great comfort food for cold days! The cream of mushroom soup gravy is great on both the pork chops and mashed potatoes.
By CANDYLOTUS

Onion Pan-Fried Pork Chops

264
I made this up one day because I was wanting something different then the same old pan-fried pork chops (that is how my husband asked me to cook them that day). So I made this up real fast, and boy did he love them. Now he asks for them every time. I do this with boneless and bone-in pork chops. So it doesn't matter what kind you have on hand, just cook them up and enjoy.
By MSPECANGIRL417

Honey Mustard Pork Chops

238
Quick, easy, and tasty way to prepare pork chops inside or outside. Just skip skillet if using grill.
By AuntE

Easy Pork Chops for the Slow Cooker

219
This is one of my 'go to' recipes when pressed for time on a busy weekend. For a richer mushroom taste, use roasted cream of mushroom soup.
By don t

Creamy Herbed Pork Chops

912
This is one of the best comfort meals I have ever had. It is so creamy and delicious you won't want to stop eating.
By Cassie

Breaded Air Fryer Pork Chops

52
Use your air fryer to make perfectly tender and juicy pork chops in just 10 minutes. You can play around with different crouton flavors for variety.
By France C

Yummy Pork Chops

534
My husband went nuts when I made this. He literally ate it like an animal!!!
By SEXYSERINA

Pork Rub Rubbed and Baked Pork Chops

136
Quick pork rub brings the flavor to these oven-baked pork chops.
By Ron Perry

Pork Chops Italiano

408
Flavorful, tender pork chops with Italian pizzazz. Great served over noodles.
By lutzflcat

Parmesan Baked Pork Chops

19
These were some of the best pork chops. Moist and tender with amazing flavor.
By N8TE
