Slow Cooker Turkey Main Dish Recipes

Use your slow cooker for turkey, turkey breast, and pulled turkey for sandwiches. Over 40 trusted slow cooker turkey dish recipes will get you started.

Staff Picks

Slow Cooker Boneless Turkey Breast

184
I was looking all over for a recipe for a 10-pound boneless turkey breast and couldn't really find any, so I figured I would just whip up my own. It turned out delicious.
By daddyoftwo83

Herbed Slow Cooker Turkey Breast

99
A slow-cooked turkey breast that will melt in your mouth!
By Peggy Esposito

Slow Cooker Herbed Turkey Breast

48
The most amazing, flavorful, moist, turkey breast you will ever cook!
By Andersonfam09

Slow Cooker Thanksgiving Turkey

326
Throw this together before work in your slow cooker, and come home to the smells of Thanksgiving! This could not be any easier. Just whip up a few side dishes and you're set!
By Eating Indy

Shredded Turkey Barbecue

23
A co-worker brought this and I could not believe it wasn't pork! The ingredients surprised me...but this is a fab slow cooker recipe! Not exactly low cal...but full of protein for sure. Tweaked a bit to make it mine. Can you say Keeper? Make your sandwiches with coleslaw if you're from the south! The recipe freezes very well.
By SMITTYSWIFE

Tunisian Slow-Cooked Turkey Breast

13
This is a recipe that is now a favorite in our house. I've made this with 4 to 6 potatoes instead of squash and both are excellent!
By Christine

Jamaican Turkey Sandwich

4
This tender, pulled turkey sandwich is full of sweet and spicy flavors, topped with a creamy coleslaw.
By chefblume

Slow Cooker Mediterranean Roast Turkey Breast

38
Easy to make, flavorful and creates a wonderful aroma to come home to.
By Chris Dede

Slow Cooker Italian Turkey

15
This is a very delicious version of Italian beef using turkey. Serve on hard rolls or French bread with onion slices or pepperoncini.
By JENNIFER WOODARD

Slow Cooker Turkey Breast

1671
Quick and easy way to cook turkey in the slow cooker. With only two ingredients, the only hard part is waiting.
By ms_sally

Turkey Meatballs

9
This is a main dish, ground turkey meatballs made with instant rice and simmered in onion soup. Tastes great!! Serve with veggies - the rice is already inside!
By CHRSTIE

Slow Cooker Turkey Legs

96
This makes a yummy mini-Thanksgiving, which my girls and husband love! I serve this with jellied cranberry sauce, quick stuffing, and gravy.
By kmdennis
Sponsored By MyPlate
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Slow Cooker Herbed Turkey Breast
48
"I use this all the time! I also add baby carrots and fresh sage, and never measure the wine. My kids call it my drunken turkey." – Myra
Bacon-Ranch Turkey
"The overall taste was wonderful and the breast was juicy." – duboo
Slow Cooker Turkey Breast
1671
Slow Cooker New England Boiled Dinner
20
Slow Cooker Turkey Meatballs in Tomato Sauce
5

These slow cooker turkey meatballs in tomato sauce are a great alternative to traditional beef meatballs. Can be served over pasta or make meatball sandwiches with sauteed onions and peppers with melted Italian cheese over the top. Fantastic!

More Slow Cooker Turkey Main Dish Recipes

Slow Cooker Turkey Breast

1671
Quick and easy way to cook turkey in the slow cooker. With only two ingredients, the only hard part is waiting.
By ms_sally

Slow Cooker Boneless Turkey Breast

184
I was looking all over for a recipe for a 10-pound boneless turkey breast and couldn't really find any, so I figured I would just whip up my own. It turned out delicious.
By daddyoftwo83

Slow Cooker Turkey Legs

96
This makes a yummy mini-Thanksgiving, which my girls and husband love! I serve this with jellied cranberry sauce, quick stuffing, and gravy.
By kmdennis
Sponsored By MyPlate

Slow Cooker New England Boiled Dinner

20
An easy, budget-friendly slow cooker, all in one pot, meal.
By Shez

Slow Cooker Mediterranean Roast Turkey Breast

38
Easy to make, flavorful and creates a wonderful aroma to come home to.
By Chris Dede

Slow Cooker Turkey Meatballs in Tomato Sauce

5
These slow cooker turkey meatballs in tomato sauce are a great alternative to traditional beef meatballs. Can be served over pasta or make meatball sandwiches with sauteed onions and peppers with melted Italian cheese over the top. Fantastic!
By Cheryl

Slow Cooker Cranberry Turkey Breast

101
Got the recipe from my retired neighbor, and the taste is wonderful The second-day leftovers can be layered with mashed potatoes/whatever, turkey slices, any cooked veggie with some of the remaining sauce on top and re-heated. You could use a larger slow cooker and double the recipe easily for company. Great with a boneless breast or rolled white and dark meat turkey.
By Verna Schroter

Herbed Slow Cooker Turkey Breast

99
A slow-cooked turkey breast that will melt in your mouth!
By Peggy Esposito

Slow Cooker Herbed Turkey Breast

48
The most amazing, flavorful, moist, turkey breast you will ever cook!
By Andersonfam09

Slow Cooker Thanksgiving Turkey

326
Throw this together before work in your slow cooker, and come home to the smells of Thanksgiving! This could not be any easier. Just whip up a few side dishes and you're set!
By Eating Indy

Slow Cooker Turkey and Dumplings

56
Great for that leftover turkey. Creamy comfort food on a cold day.
By Diana

Turkey Wings with Yellow Rice

15
This recipe is a recipe I came up with because it is quick and easy, especially for a working mom like myself. You use the slow cooker and it cooks all day while you are working. I usually prepare this as I'm walking out the door.
By tybright31

Slow Cooker Turkey Breast With Dressing

11
My cranky old 1934 oven is very small and slow, so I devised this method of cooking holiday meals. The slow cooker keeps the turkey breast moist, and cooking the dressing in the same cooker gives it a wonderful flavor.
By Fishwrap

Easy Slow Cooker Enchiladas

52
An easy and delicious slow cooker recipe for busy school days. Once the prep work is done, you can set it and forget it for the next 5 to 7 hours! Great to make ahead and freeze. Can substitute ground beef for ground turkey and flour tortillas for the corn.
By PIXIEBOOTS

Spicy Turkey Tacos

4
Great way to use all that leftover turkey! Serve tacos with lettuce, shredded cheese, and sour cream.
By kim

Low-Fat Slow Cooker Glazed Meatloaf

7
This slow cooker meatloaf is lower in fat and cholesterol because you use 1/2 ground round and 1/2 ground turkey breast. This meatloaf will be moist, but not as greasy as other recipes for a slow cooker. May have some for leftovers, too!
By goodycook

Turkey Meatballs

9
This is a main dish, ground turkey meatballs made with instant rice and simmered in onion soup. Tastes great!! Serve with veggies - the rice is already inside!
By CHRSTIE

Ground Turkey Enchilada Stew with Quinoa

4
Ground turkey enchilada stew with quinoa. Stir in lime juice before serving.
By JonSnyde

Slow Cooker Turkey Breast with Cranberry Sauce

For Easter this year, since it was just my husband and me, I decided to try some of our favorite turkey ingredients in a slow cooker with a frozen turkey breast. The results were mouthwateringly delicious, making this a simple new recipe year round!
By Kitt C

Tunisian Slow-Cooked Turkey Breast

13
This is a recipe that is now a favorite in our house. I've made this with 4 to 6 potatoes instead of squash and both are excellent!
By Christine

Slow Cooker Turkey Sausage Meatballs

These slow cooker turkey sausage meatballs are tasty and easy to make.
By paulettej426

Slow Cooker Turkey and Vegetables

6
This is an easy way to use an inexpensive cut of turkey. It is a nice filling meal when served over egg noodles. It is really a meal where you can add whatever veggies you like.
By fozziesmom

Slow-Cooked Turkey Legs

Kids love this. Even my husband, who doesn't like dark poultry meat, loves this. Elevating the turkey out of the liquid results in better turkey skin.
By Pamela Roza

Slow Cooker Turkey Soup with Dumplings

27
A tasty soup made from leftover turkey, topped with delicious dumplings.
By Cassandra1981
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com