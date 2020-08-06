Slow Cooker Turkey Main Dish Recipes

A co-worker brought this and I could not believe it wasn't pork! The ingredients surprised me...but this is a fab slow cooker recipe! Not exactly low cal...but full of protein for sure. Tweaked a bit to make it mine. Can you say Keeper? Make your sandwiches with coleslaw if you're from the south! The recipe freezes very well.
These slow cooker turkey meatballs in tomato sauce are a great alternative to traditional beef meatballs. Can be served over pasta or make meatball sandwiches with sauteed onions and peppers with melted Italian cheese over the top. Fantastic!
Got the recipe from my retired neighbor, and the taste is wonderful The second-day leftovers can be layered with mashed potatoes/whatever, turkey slices, any cooked veggie with some of the remaining sauce on top and re-heated. You could use a larger slow cooker and double the recipe easily for company. Great with a boneless breast or rolled white and dark meat turkey.
This recipe is a recipe I came up with because it is quick and easy, especially for a working mom like myself. You use the slow cooker and it cooks all day while you are working. I usually prepare this as I'm walking out the door.
My cranky old 1934 oven is very small and slow, so I devised this method of cooking holiday meals. The slow cooker keeps the turkey breast moist, and cooking the dressing in the same cooker gives it a wonderful flavor.
An easy and delicious slow cooker recipe for busy school days. Once the prep work is done, you can set it and forget it for the next 5 to 7 hours! Great to make ahead and freeze. Can substitute ground beef for ground turkey and flour tortillas for the corn.
This slow cooker meatloaf is lower in fat and cholesterol because you use 1/2 ground round and 1/2 ground turkey breast. This meatloaf will be moist, but not as greasy as other recipes for a slow cooker. May have some for leftovers, too!
For Easter this year, since it was just my husband and me, I decided to try some of our favorite turkey ingredients in a slow cooker with a frozen turkey breast. The results were mouthwateringly delicious, making this a simple new recipe year round!