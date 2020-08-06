Mini Pie Recipes

Tiny pies are fun to make and a delight to serve. Browse recipes for bite-size mini pies, hand pies, empanadas, and individual tarts.

Staff Picks

Mini Pumpkin Pies

Rating: 4.63 stars
51
Mini Pumpkin Pies are perfect when you want to have several desserts and make sure everyone can try them all!
By Lisawas

Mini Lemon Meringue Pies

Rating: 4.6 stars
40
Simple, fun, mini lemon meringue pie recipe from scratch that tastes fresh and is great when you want to serve several different mini desserts together.
By Lisawas

Mini Cherry Pies

Rating: 4.57 stars
7
I used to always make a traditional cherry pie and there would always be half a pie left over after serving. I love this mini version because I can make just two at a time. Perfect for me and my husband when we are eating dinner together.
By Lisawas

Pumpkin Tarts

Rating: 4.77 stars
30
Recently, I was asked to bake for a wedding and asked if I could make this dessert. I was so excited when I realized this was a recipe I had been looking for, but had never found. I was thrilled at how awesome they tasted when you bite into them. How could they not taste good with all that cream cheese? When my friend came to pick up the tarts, she ate 4 before she ever left my house.
By Cookie Queen

Tartelettes de Framboises au Mascarpone (Raspberry Tartlets)

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
Crispy and yummy: the perfect ending to a summer meal!
By elegantcooking

Pecan Tarts

Rating: 4.72 stars
68
Individual tarts make an elegant dessert presentation.
By Britney Satterfield

Tiny Tarts

Rating: 4.68 stars
81
Yummy miniature pecan tarts. Wonderful on holiday cookie trays.
By M. R. Hayes

Mini Apple Pies

Rating: 4.64 stars
25
I love these mini pies because I can serve several different types together and everyone can select their favorite. This mini apple pie uses Granny Smith apples. I bought the mini pie dishes online, and they are really fun!
By Lisawas

Pecan Pie Tarts

Rating: 4.53 stars
120
Miniature pecan pies.
By Ruth

Raisin Butter Tarts

Rating: 3.95 stars
21
This is another old recipe from our ancestral heritage. These are very good.
By Carol

Pecan Pie Bites from Scratch

A family favorite during the holidays. Easy to prepare and a fun dessert to make with kids.
By Yoly

Mini Air Fryer Cherry Hand Pies

These delicious little pie bites are great for snacking or for parties. They are quick and easy to make using prepared pie dough and pie filling, and come out delightfully crisp and flaky in your air fryer.
By fabeveryday
Inspiration and Ideas

Mini Southern Pecan Pies
Rating: Unrated
16
These tasty, pecan-filled mini pies are great for the holidays or an easy, elegant dessert anytime. The use of light corn syrup lets the pecan goodness shine through, rather than overwhelming with sugary sweetness. Be careful when eating these - if you get some of the filling on your face, your tongue may beat you to death trying to get to it! Try serving warm with vanilla ice cream. Serve warm or cool and place in airtight containers up to 1 week.
Mini Croissant Crust Pecan Pies
Perfect for your Thanksgiving dessert table, these mini pecan pies have a crisp, flaky, buttery crust with a baklava-like texture... made with store-bought croissants!
Pecan Cups
Rating: Unrated
43

Mini Orange Mince Pies

Rating: 4.81 stars
27

My brother taught me this recipe, and I love it so I decided to share this wonderful recipe with you.

More Mini Pie Recipes

Jam Tarts

Rating: 4.83 stars
6
These are so simple to make that my 3-year-old daughter did most of the work. Make sure not to roll the pastry too thin, and don't put too much jam in.
By PaulaM11

Butter Tarts II

Rating: 4.26 stars
42
This is a recipe from my seventh grade Home Economics class. These are the only butter tarts by husband will eat!
By MS.CHEF

Easy Hong Kong Style Egg Tarts

Rating: 4.63 stars
16
Chinese egg tarts that are sweet and delicious. Making these brings me back to my childhood when my mother would make them all the time!
By robinl

Maids of Honor Tarts I

Rating: 4.33 stars
9
These individual tarts have a raspberry surprise in the bottom. Vanilla extract may be substituted for the almond extract.
By Karen

Hong Kong Style Egg Tarts

Rating: 3.98 stars
187
Very easy to make Chinese style Egg Tart, you can put the leftovers in the refrigerator for later use for up to 3 days. You can reduce the sugar used on the crust and the filling to fit your taste, this recipe is lightly sweetened. If you want to you, can add more sugar to the filling. Hope you enjoy it!
By wildcat

Pineapple Tarts

Rating: 4.43 stars
14
Delightful little tarts with pineapple filling and a cross on the top.
By Diana

Blanca's Cherry Cheese Tarts

Rating: 4.57 stars
42
These miniature cheesecakes with graham cracker crusts and rich cherry topping are absolutely the best!!!! You just can't have one. It's a hit at every gathering!
By BLANCA CASTELLO

Mini Sweet Potato Pies

Rating: 4.58 stars
62
Cute bite size sweet potato pies. Always a winner for the holidays and easy enough to make! Great for holiday dinner parties or sweet appetizers!
By NCANNIS

Canadian Butter Tarts

Rating: 4.17 stars
54
This recipe is adapted by Valerie Hatfield-Ringrose from the best of several recipes, plus her own additions. It has been made and perfected many times over the years. The tarts are the classic runny type, one of the few true Canadian concoctions.
By Valerie Hatfield-Ringrose

Christmas Mince Pies

Rating: 5 stars
1
Tangy mince pies with a hint of orange in the pastry.
By lighty78

Cranberry Nut Tarts

Rating: 4.44 stars
18
A great cranberry twist on traditional nut tassies. These delightful fall tarts are baked in a mini muffin pan to stunning perfection. Perfect for parties and cookie trays.
By pammy74

English Butter Tarts

Rating: 4.58 stars
113
This is a recipe my mother had in Scotland. I have saved it since I was a teenager because the tarts are so good.
By 2doulas

Portuguese Egg Tarts

Rating: 4.5 stars
8
Way better than normal egg tarts. Will be gone within seconds.
By vivienw

Diane's Almond Tarts

Rating: 3.33 stars
3
These are my all time favorite - they're delicious. Everyone requests them.
By Diane Renwick

Mom's Butter Tarts

Rating: 4.59 stars
22
My mom used to make these a lot when I was a child. These were so good that there was nothing like them. I could never eat enough of these, and you will see that when you make these syrupy tarts.
By Carol

Apple Pot Pies

Rating: 4.7 stars
10
A simple, yet delish, apple pot pie. Serve with vanilla ice cream, if you like.
By Angel10

Mini Strawberry Tarts

Rating: 4.45 stars
11
These are great for family gatherings or parties. All the sweet goodness of strawberry shortcake, but convenient small and individual servings for your guests. This very impressive looking treat will have all your guests begging for the recipe.
By MS. KIMMY

Swedish Toscas (Swedish Almond Tarts)

Rating: 4.54 stars
24
I found this recipe that my mother had written on the back of an envelope. She must have made it a bunch, because there were splatters all over the envelope! I made it and it's really a yummy tart recipe!
By Deanna Latendresse

Mini Chess Pies

Rating: 5 stars
4
This is my grandmother's recipe we've had for generations, with some modifications since most of you won't have pans like my grandma's. If you like, substitute your favorite sweet shortbread pastry for the plain pastry crust.
By Ginny

Butter Tarts I

Rating: 4.6 stars
20
These fruit and nut filled tarts are a great favorite. Dates may be used in place of raisins if preferred.
By Sue

Baked Apple Empanadas

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
Small half-circle doughy dessert with apple-cinnamon filling. You can fill these with anything if you don't like apple. This is a good base recipe that can be altered any way you like! My family loves these!
By nica36

Lemon Honey Butter Tarts

Rating: 4.27 stars
15
My grandmother used to keep bees, and all of us tried to come up with new ways to use honey. This recipe is my contribution to the effort. I've been making them for about 20 years, with no complaints and lots of rave reviews.
By Caroline Nielsen

Mini Banana Pudding Bites

Mini Banana pudding bites? Yes, please! Use your mini muffin pans and vanilla wafer crumbs to create these tasty little treats.
By Bibi

Betty Tarts

Rating: 4.22 stars
9
Best butter tarts that everyone just loves. People order dozens from me.
By skinnychef
