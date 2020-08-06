Mini Pie Recipes

I used to always make a traditional cherry pie and there would always be half a pie left over after serving. I love this mini version because I can make just two at a time. Perfect for me and my husband when we are eating dinner together.
Recently, I was asked to bake for a wedding and asked if I could make this dessert. I was so excited when I realized this was a recipe I had been looking for, but had never found. I was thrilled at how awesome they tasted when you bite into them. How could they not taste good with all that cream cheese? When my friend came to pick up the tarts, she ate 4 before she ever left my house.
I love these mini pies because I can serve several different types together and everyone can select their favorite. This mini apple pie uses Granny Smith apples. I bought the mini pie dishes online, and they are really fun!
These delicious little pie bites are great for snacking or for parties. They are quick and easy to make using prepared pie dough and pie filling, and come out delightfully crisp and flaky in your air fryer.
These tasty, pecan-filled mini pies are great for the holidays or an easy, elegant dessert anytime. The use of light corn syrup lets the pecan goodness shine through, rather than overwhelming with sugary sweetness. Be careful when eating these - if you get some of the filling on your face, your tongue may beat you to death trying to get to it! Try serving warm with vanilla ice cream. Serve warm or cool and place in airtight containers up to 1 week.
Very easy to make Chinese style Egg Tart, you can put the leftovers in the refrigerator for later use for up to 3 days. You can reduce the sugar used on the crust and the filling to fit your taste, this recipe is lightly sweetened. If you want to you, can add more sugar to the filling. Hope you enjoy it!
This recipe is adapted by Valerie Hatfield-Ringrose from the best of several recipes, plus her own additions. It has been made and perfected many times over the years. The tarts are the classic runny type, one of the few true Canadian concoctions.
These are great for family gatherings or parties. All the sweet goodness of strawberry shortcake, but convenient small and individual servings for your guests. This very impressive looking treat will have all your guests begging for the recipe.
I found this recipe that my mother had written on the back of an envelope. She must have made it a bunch, because there were splatters all over the envelope! I made it and it's really a yummy tart recipe!
This is my grandmother's recipe we've had for generations, with some modifications since most of you won't have pans like my grandma's. If you like, substitute your favorite sweet shortbread pastry for the plain pastry crust.
Small half-circle doughy dessert with apple-cinnamon filling. You can fill these with anything if you don't like apple. This is a good base recipe that can be altered any way you like! My family loves these!
My grandmother used to keep bees, and all of us tried to come up with new ways to use honey. This recipe is my contribution to the effort. I've been making them for about 20 years, with no complaints and lots of rave reviews.