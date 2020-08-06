Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes

Take your chocolate cookies and chocolate chip cookies to the next level with these double chocolate chip cookie recipes.

Staff Picks

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies I

4067
These cookies are great...you get a double dose of chocolate! My kids love them.
By KATHY

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies II

763
You can add macadamia nuts or any other nuts for that matter. Delicious!!
By Berit Locatelli

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies III

262
A double dose of chocolate!
By Walt

Double-Peanut Double-Chocolate Chip Cookies

28
The peanut butter in this dough creates a crumbly cookie.
By Stephanie

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cake Cookies

273
Soft, chewy, chocolaty chocolate chip cookies that are positively childishly yummy! These are a finals pick-me-up for our college student daughter.
By Chef Doogie

Chocolate Swirl and Chip Cookies

12
I invented this recipe one day after getting bored of plain chocolate chip. You can leave out the chocolate chips to have just a marble cookie, or add 1/2 cup of peanut butter for an interesting flavor.
By BLUEJEANS

Best Ever Chewy Chocolate Chocolate Chunk Cookies

76
This won blue ribbon at our county fair! It's also very easy!
By Stephanie Garrels

The Best Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

274
An altered version of a recipe from an old cookbook that took 10 years for me to perfect! I have been told to sell these cookies, they are very, very, very, very good!
By ORBAMINK

Double Chocolate Chip Macadamia Cookies

51
We love chocolate chip cookies at our house, and these are especially good!! I use a 1 inch scoop to form the cookies.
By BONNIE Q.

Double Chocolate Chip Cookies with Peppermint

21
A variation on the classic chocolate chip recipe, these cookies have bittersweet chocolate chips and pieces of soft-cut peppermint candy added to them, as well as the traditional semi-sweet. They're quite chocolatey and quite decadent. The peppermint adds an interesting touch.
By Stacy

Brookies (Brownie Cookies)

321
Bake a layer of chocolate chip cookie dough with a layer of brownie batter and you get 'brookies': a cookie-brownie match made in heaven.
By Melanie B

Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

492
Energy packed cookies that please even a finicky teenager! Raisins can be substituted for chocolate chips.
By Norcal
Inspiration and Ideas

White Chip Chocolate Cookies
644
These are my favorite cookies my grandma used to bake for me. They are really good with a tall glass of cold milk.
Chocolate Truffle Cookies
650
A very dark, rich chocolate cookie for the true chocoholic. This recipe uses relatively little flour, resulting in dense, fudge-like cookies. These cookies keep well in the freezer (but you may have a hard time waiting for them to thaw before you eat them).
White Chocolate, Chocolate Cookies
689
Chocolate Mint Candies Cookies
843

I received this recipe through a cookie exchange years ago, and it has become a favorite of family and friends.

More Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes

Chef John's Chili Chocolate Cookies

60
Just like adding a pinch of salt to dessert recipes makes them even sweeter and more delicious, the addition of pepper in this cookie really makes the chocolate even more chocolaty. The cookies aren't really spicy, but you can definitely tell something strange and wonderful is happening.
By Chef John

Chocolate Fudge Cookies

287
This recipe is so easy to make, and yields delicious chocolaty cookies.
By Kalsmom

Double Chocolate Cranberry Cookies

Super chocolaty cookie that has a nice pop of red and some chewy bits. Good for holiday gifts!
By Jennifer Cheng

Easy Ice Cream Sandwiches

69
Delicious chocolate cookie ice cream sandwiches which make for an easy cool treat.
By momtomany

Salted Chocolate Cookies

14
The addition of sea salt takes these big, soft, chocolaty, fudgy cookies to another level. Chocolate lovers will find these cookies irresistible.
By Yoly

Chocolate Rocky Road Cookies

47
A chocolate cookie with the flavors of rocky road ice cream. These are great to eat with a big bowl of vanilla ice cream!
By MARBALET

Chocolate Pile-Up Cookies

39
As the title implies, this cookie has chocolate, chocolate, and more chocolate. It's dark and rich and kind of over the top, but will certainly satisfy a chocoholic craving!
By Dana Sweeney

Chocolate Oatmeal Chocolate Chips Cookies

58
The best of everything in one cookie! Try to wait until cool to eat! The best cookie dough treats if you leave out the eggs. Eggbeaters® (1/2 cup) can be substituted for the eggs if desired.
By Sharon Angel

Yummy Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

40
This is a yummy chocolate cookie that's crunchy on the outside but soft and chewy on the inside! I bake it for my campers every year and they love it! The amount of sugar may be reduced so it's not too sweet.
By Flora

Nutella® Hazelnut Cookies

100
These cookies are great for chocolate-hazelnut lovers. I make these all the time and everyone absolutely loves them.
By Carmella DiNardo

Half and Halfs

115
I came up with this recipe when I couldn't decide whether I wanted chocolate chip or double chip cookies so I came up with a way to have both! These cookies are half plain chocolate chip and half chocolate chocolate chip.
By Lindsay

Double Coco Double Chocolate Chip Cookies (a twist on Toll House® cookies)

9
This recipe is to die for. A twist on the classic Toll House® chocolate chip cookie recipe, but with extra chocolate.
By coxbrea151

Chocolate Oatmeal Chip Cookies

57
Moist, soft, and rich cookie that's always a hit!
By eerrrrtttttyyy

Vegan Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies

10
Vegan cookies that actually taste good! You can even make these in a toaster oven.
By Samuel Delony

Chocolate Oatmeal Drop Cookies

26
Results are a soft and chewy chocolate chocolate chip cookie.
By Mary Lewno

Chocolate Air Cookies with Chocolate Chips

6
These cookies taste like flour-less chocolate cake. They also happen to be gluten-free and grain-free.
By Epagoza
