Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes

I invented this recipe one day after getting bored of plain chocolate chip. You can leave out the chocolate chips to have just a marble cookie, or add 1/2 cup of peanut butter for an interesting flavor.
A variation on the classic chocolate chip recipe, these cookies have bittersweet chocolate chips and pieces of soft-cut peppermint candy added to them, as well as the traditional semi-sweet. They're quite chocolatey and quite decadent. The peppermint adds an interesting touch.
A very dark, rich chocolate cookie for the true chocoholic. This recipe uses relatively little flour, resulting in dense, fudge-like cookies. These cookies keep well in the freezer (but you may have a hard time waiting for them to thaw before you eat them).
A very dark, rich chocolate cookie for the true chocoholic. This recipe uses relatively little flour, resulting in dense, fudge-like cookies. These cookies keep well in the freezer (but you may have a hard time waiting for them to thaw before you eat them).
Just like adding a pinch of salt to dessert recipes makes them even sweeter and more delicious, the addition of pepper in this cookie really makes the chocolate even more chocolaty. The cookies aren't really spicy, but you can definitely tell something strange and wonderful is happening.
This is a yummy chocolate cookie that's crunchy on the outside but soft and chewy on the inside! I bake it for my campers every year and they love it! The amount of sugar may be reduced so it's not too sweet.
I came up with this recipe when I couldn't decide whether I wanted chocolate chip or double chip cookies so I came up with a way to have both! These cookies are half plain chocolate chip and half chocolate chocolate chip.