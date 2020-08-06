White Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes

Rich White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies

Rating: 3 stars 9

I made this recipe up recently, when I was invited to someone's house and found myself in a pinch with nothing to bring. After throwing it together and running out the door, I was pleasantly surprised when it was such a huge hit! I went home and tried to remember step-by-step what I did and I remade them to be sure. It's such an easy yet tasty cookie and the butter makes all the difference!