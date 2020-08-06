White Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes

I created this recipe for my father on his birthday. It contains lots of different chocolates and nuts. Thanks Dad for sending me to cookie baking school at the San Francisco Culinary Academy! This one is just for you!
Large or small, these triple chocolate cookies are crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Refrigerating the batter for 48 hours before baking is ideal, as this allows the dough to fully form its flavor.
This recipe is very adaptable as far as what and how much you add to the basic dough. I used a normal amount of chips, but this amount can be doubled without issue. You can also toss in dried fruit and nuts fearlessly.
I made this recipe up recently, when I was invited to someone's house and found myself in a pinch with nothing to bring. After throwing it together and running out the door, I was pleasantly surprised when it was such a huge hit! I went home and tried to remember step-by-step what I did and I remade them to be sure. It's such an easy yet tasty cookie and the butter makes all the difference!