White Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes

Find your favorite white chocolate chip cookie recipe right here.

Staff Picks

White Chocolate, Chocolate Cookies

689
The reverse Chocolate Chip cookie. Rich dark chocolate with white chocolate chips.
By Amy

White Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies

825
These cookies are absolutely the best!! They really should be named disappearing cookies because they won't stay around long. Set your timer, these cookies are best when they are lightly browned.
By julie

White Chip Chocolate Cookies

644
These are my favorite cookies my grandma used to bake for me. They are really good with a tall glass of cold milk.
By KATCOLTER

Orange White Chocolate Chip Beltane Cookies

40
These get crispy when cool. I named them for May 1, the day I invented them. They taste bright and sunny, like the summer season Beltane is supposed to herald.
By GYPSY-WITCH

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookies

28
White chocolate, milk chocolate, and semi-sweet chocolate all in one cookie!
By Stephanie Watts

Cranberry Hootycreeks

A beautifully festive cookie in a jar recipe. These make great gifts.
By Susan O'Dell

Chocophiles

52
An extremely rich, very chocolate cookie. This recipe doubles easily, freezes well, and will make you lots of friends. I was voted employee of the month after bringing them to work!
By DARBYANNE

Stephen's Chocolate Chip Cookies

398
I created this recipe for my father on his birthday. It contains lots of different chocolates and nuts. Thanks Dad for sending me to cookie baking school at the San Francisco Culinary Academy! This one is just for you!
By Wendy Peppel

Chocolate Chip Pistachio Cookies

26
Pistachio Chocolate Chip Cookies with a White Chocolate Chip snow capped topping.
By Allrecipes Member

Chocolate-Cran-Oat Cookies

36
A chewy chocolate mix with dried cranberries - a holiday treat! I prefer to use white whole wheat flour because it's not as heavy as regular whole wheat flour.
By Diana Stephens

Best Ever Chocolate Chip Cookies III

261
This is by far the best chocolate chip recipe I have found - everyone asks for the recipe. This is the traditional chocolate chip cookie - much like a better Mrs. Field's.
By DEBMCQUEEN

Pistachio White Chocolate Chip Cookies

30
The usual goodness of chocolate chip cookies but made better by replacing the chips with white chocolate chips and adding chopped pistachios. These make a beautiful presentation.
By Wendy
Inspiration and Ideas

Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookies
10
Large or small, these triple chocolate cookies are crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Refrigerating the batter for 48 hours before baking is ideal, as this allows the dough to fully form its flavor.
Amazing White Chocolate Chip Pistachio Cookies
13
This is a new recipe I made for pistachio lovers and its absolutely amazing! I hope you like it!
Matcha Green Tea Chocolate Chip Cookies
40
Amena's Triple Chocolate Chip Cookies
115

This recipe is very adaptable as far as what and how much you add to the basic dough. I used a normal amount of chips, but this amount can be doubled without issue. You can also toss in dried fruit and nuts fearlessly.

