Slow Cooker Main Dish Recipes

Seasoned, browned chicken breasts slow cooked with lemon juice, garlic, and chicken bouillon. A wonderful 'fix and forget' recipe that is easy and pleases just about everyone. Great served with rice or pasta, or even alone.
This recipe can be used with chicken, beef, pork and even venison. It freezes well, and can be made into burritos, tacos, or any number of other Mexican-style dishes. This dish uses a lot of spice, so please be sure to adjust to your taste.
This is a very simple meal to make. You just throw everything in the crock pot and let it cook during the day. I like to serve this over thin spaghetti (especially garlic and herb thin spaghetti when I can find it).
This is a very easy recipe for a delicious pot roast. It makes its own gravy. It's designed especially for the working person who does not have time to cook all day, but it tastes like you did. You'll want the cut to be between 5 and 6 pounds.
Start with a skillet and finish with a slow cooker. A saute of onion, garlic and ground beef is simmered with tomato and oregano, then layered in a slow cooker with raw lasagna noodles and a creamy blend of cottage cheese, Parmesan and mozzarella.
So easy and so good. I use frozen chicken breasts and cook on high for 4 hours in the slow cooker. The sauce is not thick, it is a bit runny, but very tasty. Add tomato paste if you want it thicker. Serve on top of pasta and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. I use one can of crushed tomatoes and one can of diced tomatoes.
This is an easy variation of a favorite. I used to prepare it the traditional way, with sour cream, but I didn't have any one night, so I used cream cheese instead. My husband and I liked it even better! Serve over hot, cooked egg noodles or rice.