Slow Cooker Main Dish Recipes

Beef, chicken, pork, and more tasty dinners you can set and forget in the slow cooker.

Staff Picks

Slow Cooker Italian Beef for Sandwiches

2625
Rump roast is cooked with Italian salad dressing mix and seasonings until it is tender enough to shred with a fork.
By MAUREENBURR

Slow Cooker Lemon Garlic Chicken II

1584
Seasoned, browned chicken breasts slow cooked with lemon juice, garlic, and chicken bouillon. A wonderful 'fix and forget' recipe that is easy and pleases just about everyone. Great served with rice or pasta, or even alone.
By Carla Joy

Slow Cooker Baby Back Ribs

1236
Cooking baby back ribs in the slow cooker all day, gives you the possibility of glazing with sauce and having on the dinner table within half an hour of getting home from work!
By norah

Slow-Cooker Pepper Steak

3560
Very tender and flavorful, this recipe is one of our family's favorites. It's great to make ahead of time in the slow cooker and then serve over rice, egg noodles, or chow mein.
By MJWAGNER68

Kalua Pig in a Slow Cooker

1792
Season a pork butt roast with Hawaiian sea salt and liquid smoke, then simmer it in the slow cooker until fall-apart tender for delicious barbecue pit flavor without digging a hole in your backyard.
By KIKUKAT

Charley's Slow Cooker Mexican Style Meat

1259
This recipe can be used with chicken, beef, pork and even venison. It freezes well, and can be made into burritos, tacos, or any number of other Mexican-style dishes. This dish uses a lot of spice, so please be sure to adjust to your taste.
By CHARLEY357
Slow Cooker Ham

1431
For a delicious, no-fuss ham that is juicy and good, try this slow cooker sensation with only two ingredients!
By LITTLEMSTXTHANG

Chicken Cacciatore in a Slow Cooker

224
This is a very simple meal to make. You just throw everything in the crock pot and let it cook during the day. I like to serve this over thin spaghetti (especially garlic and herb thin spaghetti when I can find it).
By LDP5

Sweet and Savory Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

271
This is a sweet and savory pulled pork that combines many techniques for the best flavor. The slow cooker makes the meat fall off the bone!
By strayredbolt

Slow Cooker Beef Pot Roast

1559
The real secret here is making sure you sear the meat before the long, slow braising. Serve with mashed potatoes.
By Chef John

Slow Cooker Mac and Cheese

This creamy, comforting meal takes just moments to assemble and is always a big hit. Great for large family gatherings and to take to pot luck dinners. I'm always asked for the recipe!
By Cathy P

Easiest Pot Roast Ever

Easy Pot Roast made in the slow cooker.
By Jennifer Miles
Inspiration and Ideas

10 Saucy Slow Cooker Sandwiches
Every recipe can be prepped in less than 15 minutes, and makes multiple delicious sandwiches.
How To Make the Best Slow Cooker Meals
It's a convenient way to cook, but there's a little more to it than set-it-and-forget-it if you want the best results.
10 Slow Cooker Main Dishes Paired with Simple Sides
Smoked Paprika Goulash for the Slow Cooker
146
Slow Cooker Moscow Chicken
2020's Best New Slow Cooker Recipes
Melt-In-Your-Mouth Meat Loaf

954
This recipe is anything but regular old meatloaf! Everyone will love this moist version made in the slow cooker, with milk, mushrooms, and a little sage for extra flavor.
By Rodney B Wiebe

Slow Cooker Machaca

48
Beef and pork cooked in a slow cooker overnight creates the most tender Mexican meat filling you'll ever have. Serve with tortillas, cheese, and sour cream.
By TucsonMom

Sesame Chicken for Slow Cooker

432
On busy crazy days, it is soooo nice to come home to this. Serve over rice.
By Boadecea

Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage

1899
Slow cook your St. Patrick's Day corned beef dinner, and celebrate the easy way.
By LUSYRSGIRL

Slow Cooker French Onion Pork Chops

11
Simmered with French onion soup in a slow cooker, these seasoned pork chops make an easy dinner that's sure to please.
By Hannah

Slow Cooker Pineapple Pulled Pork

7
Slow-cooker-made-easy pineapple pulled pork recipe.
By Feth Family

Marie's Easy Slow Cooker Pot Roast

2340
Browned chuck roast is slow cooked for 8 to 10 hours along with potatoes, carrots, onion, celery, and dehydrated onion soup mix.
By Carla Joy

Honey-Garlic Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs

2988
This is an easy slow cooker recipe for chicken thighs in a sauce made with soy sauce, ketchup, and honey.
By Myrna

Amazing Pork Tenderloin in the Slow Cooker

3509
Pork tenderloin simmers in onion soup and red wine that's flavored with garlic and soy sauce. Try this top-rated slow cooker recipe.
By chowsito

Mississippi Pot Roast

267
Mississippi pot roast is easy to make in the slow cooker with chuck roast, ranch dressing, au jus gravy mix, and pepperoncini peppers.
By JennCrippen

White Chicken Enchilada Slow-Cooker Casserole

220
An easy, creamy chicken enchilada casserole. Slow cooking gently melds together the flavors of chicken thigh meat, cream of chicken soup, sour cream, and green chiles.
By TRISTA5

Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

9748
Easy, creamy chicken and dumplings made from refrigerator biscuits, slow cooked to comfort-food perfection.
By Carla Joy

Grape Jelly Meatballs

168
Grape jelly, chili sauce, and meatballs form an unlikely alliance in this great weeknight recipe that kids and adults love.
By whatsup12399

Awesome Slow Cooker Pot Roast

9726
This is a very easy recipe for a delicious pot roast. It makes its own gravy. It's designed especially for the working person who does not have time to cook all day, but it tastes like you did. You'll want the cut to be between 5 and 6 pounds.
By Carla Joy

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

5034
Using root beer to season slow-cooked pork tenderloin makes a novel, yet tasty preparation method guaranteed to win applause.
By Livie's Mommy

Slow Cooker Lasagna

1049
Start with a skillet and finish with a slow cooker. A saute of onion, garlic and ground beef is simmered with tomato and oregano, then layered in a slow cooker with raw lasagna noodles and a creamy blend of cottage cheese, Parmesan and mozzarella.
By KIMIRN

Slow Cooker Balsamic Chicken

233
So easy and so good. I use frozen chicken breasts and cook on high for 4 hours in the slow cooker. The sauce is not thick, it is a bit runny, but very tasty. Add tomato paste if you want it thicker. Serve on top of pasta and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. I use one can of crushed tomatoes and one can of diced tomatoes.
By Sue

Zesty Slow Cooker Chicken Barbecue

6358
Use your slow cooker to prepare this great twist on basic barbecue chicken. Throw the chicken breasts in frozen, and serve with baked potatoes.
By Zanne

Slow Cooker Beef Pot Roast

1559
The real secret here is making sure you sear the meat before the long, slow braising. Serve with mashed potatoes.
By Chef John

Easy Slow Cooker Meatballs

668
This is an easy recipe that can be prepared in a slow cooker for a great hot meal at the end of the day. Serve with hot cooked spaghetti noodles.
By HUNNIE0913

Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff I

4255
This is an easy variation of a favorite. I used to prepare it the traditional way, with sour cream, but I didn't have any one night, so I used cream cheese instead. My husband and I liked it even better! Serve over hot, cooked egg noodles or rice.
By Carla Joy
