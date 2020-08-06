TVP Recipes

Looking for textured vegetable protein recipes? Allrecipes has more than 20 trusted TVP recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Easy Chili

Rating: 4.11 stars
18
This delicious recipe is a snap to make and tastes delicious! It's vegan and vegetarian, but for those who like cheese, you can serve it topped with cheese, with crackers on the side.
By Granny

What Is Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)?

This superstar ingredient can be your trick to making quick meatless meals, but first, you'll need to know what TVP is and how to make it work for your dishes.
By Hayley Sugg

Vegetarian Faux Chicken Patties

Rating: 4.22 stars
9
These patties are easy and can be served in place of fish patties or chicken for flavor. Vegetarian fried chicken combined with celery, onion, green pepper, eggs and stuffing, formed into patties and fried. Use your favorite herbs and spices to jazz it up.
By KITTYANN

Jean's Swedish Faux Meatballs

Rating: 3.79 stars
14
This is a recipe that was handed down by my Mother-in-Law. It is a delicious twist on a 'comfort' food!
By COURTNEYSUNSHINE

Cornucopia Chili

Rating: 4.07 stars
14
This is a wonderful vegetarian recipe from the Cornucopia Restaurant which was in South Bend, IN. It makes a very large pot of chili. Freeze leftovers for a future meal, or cut ingredients in half for a normal pot of chili.
By Katherine Pruschen

Stuffed Bell Peppers

Rating: 4.39 stars
279
Green bell peppers stuffed with a mixture of rice, textured vegetable protein, cheese and tomato sauce. Omit the cheese for a vegan variation. Serve with additional tomato sauce, if desired.
By KDCG

Vegetarian Chili

Rating: 4.63 stars
280
They'll never know it's vegetarian!
By julieliz

Vegetarian Burrito Casserole

Rating: 4.58 stars
142
I made this one night when I was trying to use up some leftover Mexican ingredients. It turned out very tasty and left everyone asking for more.
By BONF

Easy Vegetarian Stroganoff

Rating: 3.22 stars
23
Fast and delicious, great over noodles, baked potato, or rice.
By GEORGIANA HOFFMAN

Vegetarian Cabbage Rolls

Rating: 4.17 stars
24
This is a wonderful recipe -- a little time consuming, but worth the work -- it tastes just like the meat version.
By Tammy

Vegan Breakfast Sausage

Rating: 5 stars
5
TVP, oats, and a variety of herbs and spices provide a vegan alternative to breakfast sausage in this easy recipe. Dough can be rolled into a log, stored in plastic wrap, and kept in the fridge for up to a week, or cooked immediately.
By Breanna Ford

Vegetarian Meatloaf with Vegetables

Rating: 4.55 stars
157
This is a meaty alternative to meat loaf, with vegetables on the side.
By RENEE86
Vegetarian Stuffed Poblano Peppers

Rating: 4.34 stars
38

These soy-meat stuffed peppers are easy and delicious...my friends didn't realize they were eating fake meat ;)

Vegetable Paella

Rating: 3.1 stars
10
I am a vegetarian and I am always trying new things. Substitute this meat dish with veggie ground beef and you won't taste the difference!
By DRAPOSO

Vegetarian Pumpkin Spinach Chili

Rating: 3.9 stars
29
This easy chili is unique and delicious. It has the added bonuses of iron, vitamin A, and protein. It's also completely vegetarian!
By Dani

Eggplant Pasta Bake

Rating: 3.93 stars
15
Layers of eggplant, pasta, and a puree of vegetables called a sofrito create a dense, creamy casserole that is filling and nutritious.
By John Stine

Erin's Veggie Meatballs

Rating: 4 stars
1
These veggie balls are high in protein, infused with fresh herbs, rolled with bread crumbs, baked rather than fried, and can be altered based on what ingredients and spices you have on hand. If you don't have some of the fresh herbs or spices on hand, innovate with other herbs or used dried varieties; these will still come out great. These freeze well and are delicious in a wide range of foods. Try forming these into patties and making veggie burgers, or in pasta sauces, etc. Use it in place of falafel. One of my favorite ways is to use these in taco salads and burritos – saute with some taco seasoning and voila!
By Erin

Slow Cooker Meatless Taco Filling

A yummy meatless alternative for taco lovers! Serve on tortillas with your favorite taco toppings!
By VegaMama

Mexican TVP and Cheese

Rating: 4.29 stars
7
Can be used as a vegetarian side dish, or to stuff roasted peppers. Use low fat cheese to cut fat and calories. It is high in protein and can be made low in calories. Either serve as is, or use as a stuffing for roasted bell or poblano peppers.
By OBOESTEW

Malaysian Quinoa (Vegetarian)

Rating: 3.77 stars
13
Quinoa and soya chunks with satay sauce. You can vary how much water you use in the sauce depending on how wet or dry you like it. This is a great recipe for vegetarians who want a quick, tasty meal but have no fresh produce in the fridge!
By ABBYJB

Zesty Pantry Potato Stew

Rating: 3 stars
7
Something I threw together today. TVP is available in health food stores (and in more and more supermarkets, these days).
By Rachel K.

Vegan Eggplant Caprese Bruschetta Toasts

A hybrid of bruschetta and caprese makes for a quick summertime vegan dinner.
By stronglive1

Meatless Potato Casserole

I'm a meat eater so I can say the TVP has the exact texture of ground beef. Textured vegetable protein is a healthy alternative to red meats but this meatless potato casserole recipe would be fine with a pound of ground beef.
By jodster52

Vegan Chili Cheese Fries

An American classic goes vegan. Shoestring fries, your favorite vegan chili, and a creamy faux cheese sauce will make you think you are eating greasy spoon grub, but there's nothing greasy about it. Get your forks ready!.
By Buckwheat Queen

Imitation Hamburger Gravy

Rating: 3.63 stars
8
Delicious gravy with TVP. Serve over hot noodles, potatoes or rice.
By GEORGIANA HOFFMAN

Vegan Pasilla Enchiladas with Avocado and TVP

Vegans aren't limited to black bean or sweet potato filling in their enchiladas. Try experimenting with TVP, a really versatile ingredient. Simply dehydrated soy vegetable protein, TVP is full of plant protein and completely meat free! Using pasilla chile sauce to rehydrate the TVP rather than the standard warm water or broth kicks these enchiladas up a few notches!
By Kristen Flowers
