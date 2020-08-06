TVP Recipes

These patties are easy and can be served in place of fish patties or chicken for flavor. Vegetarian fried chicken combined with celery, onion, green pepper, eggs and stuffing, formed into patties and fried. Use your favorite herbs and spices to jazz it up.
This is a wonderful vegetarian recipe from the Cornucopia Restaurant which was in South Bend, IN. It makes a very large pot of chili. Freeze leftovers for a future meal, or cut ingredients in half for a normal pot of chili.
TVP, oats, and a variety of herbs and spices provide a vegan alternative to breakfast sausage in this easy recipe. Dough can be rolled into a log, stored in plastic wrap, and kept in the fridge for up to a week, or cooked immediately.
These veggie balls are high in protein, infused with fresh herbs, rolled with bread crumbs, baked rather than fried, and can be altered based on what ingredients and spices you have on hand. If you don't have some of the fresh herbs or spices on hand, innovate with other herbs or used dried varieties; these will still come out great. These freeze well and are delicious in a wide range of foods. Try forming these into patties and making veggie burgers, or in pasta sauces, etc. Use it in place of falafel. One of my favorite ways is to use these in taco salads and burritos – saute with some taco seasoning and voila!
Can be used as a vegetarian side dish, or to stuff roasted peppers. Use low fat cheese to cut fat and calories. It is high in protein and can be made low in calories. Either serve as is, or use as a stuffing for roasted bell or poblano peppers.
Quinoa and soya chunks with satay sauce. You can vary how much water you use in the sauce depending on how wet or dry you like it. This is a great recipe for vegetarians who want a quick, tasty meal but have no fresh produce in the fridge!
I'm a meat eater so I can say the TVP has the exact texture of ground beef. Textured vegetable protein is a healthy alternative to red meats but this meatless potato casserole recipe would be fine with a pound of ground beef.
An American classic goes vegan. Shoestring fries, your favorite vegan chili, and a creamy faux cheese sauce will make you think you are eating greasy spoon grub, but there's nothing greasy about it. Get your forks ready!.
Vegans aren't limited to black bean or sweet potato filling in their enchiladas. Try experimenting with TVP, a really versatile ingredient. Simply dehydrated soy vegetable protein, TVP is full of plant protein and completely meat free! Using pasilla chile sauce to rehydrate the TVP rather than the standard warm water or broth kicks these enchiladas up a few notches!