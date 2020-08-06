Corn Salsa Recipes

Browse corn salsa recipes, including corn avocado salsa, black bean and corn salsa, roasted corn and fresh corn salsa.

Staff Picks

Best Ever Cilantro Corn Salsa

24
This is a recipe I have been making for years. It is the number one dish people ask me to bring to parties. It is great with tortilla chips or on top of grilled chicken or steak. It also makes a wonderful filling for vegetarian tacos.
By Lisa Avery Croff

Black Bean Avocado Salsa

181
This has to be my favorite summer salsa. It's colorful and fresh tasting. It makes a bunch, so invite some friends over. I like to take the lime after it's been juiced and rub down the bowl I will be serving the salsa in. I also rub the lime on the plastic wrap this will help keep the avocados from turning brown. Don't forget the tortilla chips!
By Dawn Logterman

Mango Corn Salsa

19
A prize winning salsa on my block! Sweet with heat!! Serve with corn chips or use as a topping for grilled fish and meat. This one is spicy...
By FrackFamily5 CACT

Easy Corn Salsa

55
I had to make something QUICK for a Mexican themed birthday party, so I threw this together and got RAVE reviews. Some ate it separately most though added it to their burrito and/or fajita mixin's...As usual, I rarely measure, so these measurements are appproximate and by memory...sorry! TRY to make the night before, but it's still good when made on the fly!
By Jeannine Maxwell

Heather's Cilantro, Black Bean, and Corn Salsa

470
This is a fun summer recipe that can be served on its own, or with tortilla chips. It is also beautiful, so make sure you have a clear bowl to put it in.

Best-Ever Texas Caviar

225
This is a yummy Texas caviar made with black beans and pinto beans instead of black-eyed peas. Serve with scoop-style tortilla chips as a great party appetizer.
By Cassie Cooper
Sponsored By Texas Tourism

Avocado and Corn Salsa

9
This is a super easy and very fresh summer salsa using avocado, corn, red pepper, shallots, cilantro, and lime juice.
By Irish916

Tomato, Corn and Avocado Salsa

219
This salsa is quick and easy to make. It's colorful and most important, it's delicious! Whenever I take it to a party, I bring the recipe along because I'm always asked for it. Serve with tortilla chips; colored ones are fun!
By julie

Spicy Bean Salsa

1504
Serve with tortilla chips. Very addicting!

Avocado Corn Salsa

343
People cannot get enough of this appetizer! Takes some time putting together but it's worth the work!! Serve with tortilla chips.
By BARBARA VINSON

Spicy, Creamy Corn Salsa

5
An easy, quick and delicious recipe that you can make with items you more than likely have. This corn salsa is so versatile that it can be served as a dip or as a cold side dish.
By Yoly

Black Bean and Corn Salsa

88
This is an easy bean salsa. It is very simple and at times I make little changes to reflect my mood, but otherwise, it's simple and delicious. Serve as a dip, or over fish or chicken.
By Erinn Danna
Inspiration and Ideas

Corn and Avocado Salsa
117
"This has quickly become a favorite. We use it as a dip, as a taco filling (on its own, or with meat or fish), as a side, or even as a main dish with black beans." – MarcTryon
Fresh Corn Salsa with Orange and Lime
6
"So fresh and tasty. Makes a real pretty presentation for family and guests. This is one of those recipes you never forget and everybody wants it." – happywifey
Heather's Cilantro, Black Bean, and Corn Salsa
474
Fresh Corn Recipes
Pineapple Salsa
154
Super Summer Salsa
114

This is a different, sweet salsa that is perfect for summer and receives rave reviews! It stars sweet white corn and black beans, with red onion, red pepper, sugar, and the crisp tang of rice wine vinegar. Serve with chips.

More Corn Salsa Recipes

Fire-Roasted Corn Salsa

Fire-roasted corn and jalapenos come together with cilantro, tomatoes, and lime for a perfect summertime salsa. Serve with tortilla chips.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Blackened Corn and Jicama Pico de Gallo

3
A zesty cold relish that can be used on a variety of foods, including fish tacos, nachos, salads, and much more. Keep refrigerated until ready to use.
By Gemini26

Amy's Creamy Black Bean Corn Salsa

19
This salsa is so refreshing and addictive. It's a huge hit every time I make it...simply awesome!
By Amy Rini Cormier

Quick Black Bean Salsa

12
One of my favorites. Great for parties.
By All4Tricia

Quick Corn and Bean Salsa

3
If you want a different type of salsa than your standard salsa, this is the one for you. Great for potlucks and will have everyone asking for more. Chill and serve with tortilla chips.
By Becky Harris

Watermelon and Corn Salsa

7
Fresh summer flavors that make an excellent topper for salads or sides with a bbq meal. Add a little cilantro for an extra fresh pop if you like. You could also spice it up with some fresh jalapeno. I designed this recipe myself, and my family loved it. I truly hope that you will try it and love it too!
By Bis4Bethany

Corn Salsa with Black Beans

1
The sour cream and mayo in this dish give it a creamy twist that sets it apart from other corn and black bean salsas.
By LMWELCH

Spicy Corn Salsa

1
This spicy corn salsa is easy to make. It almost tastes like Chipotle's, just a little hotter.
By Dee

Creamy Corn Salsa

This corn salsa is easy to fix and is loaded with vibrant vegetables. It's perfect for a summer cookout. Serve with tortilla chips, or use as a nacho topping.
By thedailygourmet

Race Day Salsa

3
Extremely fresh and crunchy, not your typical salsa! This is my husband's special treat for NASCAR Race Days. Can be frozen for up to 3 months with some loss of texture.
By VH

Oven-Roasted Corn and Black Bean Salsa

1
This is a great oven-roasted salsa recipe that utilizes fresh tomatoes and sweet corn. Great for that end-of-the- summer overabundance of tomatoes! My family is a big fan of salsa so this recipe makes a large batch.
By Stephanie Ferguson

Roasted Veggie Salsa

Delicious roasted veggie salsa that goes great on tacos, nachos, fish, chicken, or as chips and salsa.
By Kingston Hannibal

Chili, Corn, and Black Bean Salsa

Very simple and healthy chili and corn salsa, perfect for a topping or dipping chips.
By John Theis

Super Easy and Spicy Black Eyed Pea and Corn Salsa

4
I came up with this topping/side dish while trying to figure out how I could get the only two vegetables my husband eats into one dish. It's great over pan-fried fish, a healthy alternative to queso on enchiladas, and wonderful with brown rice. It's spicy and simple. Like our love!
By Jessica

Creamy Corn Salsa

Cold, cheesy, and full of flavor, this creamy corn salsa is easy to make and perfect for your next get-together.
By AMYSUNBUG

Easy 5-Can Creamy Corn Salsa

My buddy brings this creamy corn salsa dip to the ranch every year. It doesn't even make it from the truck to the fridge. Serve with corn chips.
By Bhuman

Charred Corn and Black Bean Salsa

2
This charred corn salsa came about when I wanted to make use of some leftover ingredients after making a Mexican dish the night before. Broiling a few of the ingredients up front and using fire-roasted tomatoes gives it a nice smoky flavor. The recipe as-is will yield a salsa on the spicier side of mild. Alter the spice level by increasing or decreasing chili powder to taste. Serve with chips or use in any recipe that calls for salsa.
By Kate O'Neill

Amy's Corn Salsa

Anyone who loves fresh, sweet corn will appreciate this delicious corn salsa made with avocado, cherry tomatoes, and red onion that's ready in just 15 minutes.
By Amy Standaert

Southwestern Salsa Creamed Corn

This recipe takes just a few ingredients to transform frozen corn into a dish with South-of-the-border flavors.
By thedailygourmet
