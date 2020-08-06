Corn Salsa Recipes

This is a recipe I have been making for years. It is the number one dish people ask me to bring to parties. It is great with tortilla chips or on top of grilled chicken or steak. It also makes a wonderful filling for vegetarian tacos.
This has to be my favorite summer salsa. It's colorful and fresh tasting. It makes a bunch, so invite some friends over. I like to take the lime after it's been juiced and rub down the bowl I will be serving the salsa in. I also rub the lime on the plastic wrap this will help keep the avocados from turning brown. Don't forget the tortilla chips!
I had to make something QUICK for a Mexican themed birthday party, so I threw this together and got RAVE reviews. Some ate it separately most though added it to their burrito and/or fajita mixin's...As usual, I rarely measure, so these measurements are appproximate and by memory...sorry! TRY to make the night before, but it's still good when made on the fly!
This salsa is quick and easy to make. It's colorful and most important, it's delicious! Whenever I take it to a party, I bring the recipe along because I'm always asked for it. Serve with tortilla chips; colored ones are fun!
This is a different, sweet salsa that is perfect for summer and receives rave reviews! It stars sweet white corn and black beans, with red onion, red pepper, sugar, and the crisp tang of rice wine vinegar. Serve with chips.
Fresh summer flavors that make an excellent topper for salads or sides with a bbq meal. Add a little cilantro for an extra fresh pop if you like. You could also spice it up with some fresh jalapeno. I designed this recipe myself, and my family loved it. I truly hope that you will try it and love it too!
This is a great oven-roasted salsa recipe that utilizes fresh tomatoes and sweet corn. Great for that end-of-the- summer overabundance of tomatoes! My family is a big fan of salsa so this recipe makes a large batch.
I came up with this topping/side dish while trying to figure out how I could get the only two vegetables my husband eats into one dish. It's great over pan-fried fish, a healthy alternative to queso on enchiladas, and wonderful with brown rice. It's spicy and simple. Like our love!
This charred corn salsa came about when I wanted to make use of some leftover ingredients after making a Mexican dish the night before. Broiling a few of the ingredients up front and using fire-roasted tomatoes gives it a nice smoky flavor. The recipe as-is will yield a salsa on the spicier side of mild. Alter the spice level by increasing or decreasing chili powder to taste. Serve with chips or use in any recipe that calls for salsa.