Thanksgiving Cookie Recipes

Bake these top-rated Thanksgiving cookie recipes to keep your guests nibbling.

Staff Picks

Mini Brownie Turkeys

5
Miniature brownies are the perfect little bite, and dressing them up for Thanksgiving makes a fun project to do with your kiddos or grands! Makes a great kid-friendly addition to your Thanksgiving dessert table.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Cranberry Jam Bars

9
Cranberries are one of only three fruits native to North America, so what could be better to help celebrate an authentic Thanksgiving? The dough and jam can be made 3 days ahead and chilled separately. Great for Christmas, too.
By RuthE

Southern Pecan Pie Bars

9
With pecans being native to the southern US, this easy bar version of the classic pie is perfect for Thanksgiving. Pair the proverbial nut with Golden Eagle syrup, an Alabama specialty, and this dessert is as Southern as they come.
By Smart Cookie
Sponsored By Smart Cookie

Cookie Pralines

32
Delicious pecan cookies.
By Rosina

Pumpkin Brownies

447
A twist on a classic brownie recipe--perfect for fall! Rich chocolate flavors are nicely complemented by pumpkin and spices.
By CroqueMadame

Acorn Candy Cookies

100
Cute little treats all on their own or a fun decoration for your cupcakes! Enjoy as is or use to decorate cupcakes. If you are good at piping try adding some colored leaves made of frosting to the top of the Nilla® Wafer.
By What's for dinner, mom?

Ultimate Maple Snickerdoodles

376
These have been voted the number one cookie that I bake (and I bake a lot!), and are loved by all who eat them. They are chewy mapley good!
By Linda Carroll

Maple Pecan Shortbread Squares

265
These squares are my husband's favorite. We get some real, pure maple syrup from back home in Ontario, Canada, and they are just to die for. Hope you enjoy as much as we do.
By Tracey Lafave Kessler

Royal Icing I

Perfect icing for make-ahead decorating projects.
By Diane

Cranberry Cornmeal Linzer Cookies

Just right for celebrating the harvest.
By larkspur
Inspiration and Ideas

Cranberry Orange Cookies
1271
"I have been making this recipe for years now, and it is, by far, my most-requested cookie. If you ever want to enter a contest, this is the one that will win!" – Allison6529
Sugar Cookie Icing
"Absolutely FABULOUS! Great texture and flavor." – TheYankee
The Best Rolled Sugar Cookies
White Chocolate and Cranberry Cookies
1403
Iced Pumpkin Cookies
4494

More Thanksgiving Cookie Recipes

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies I

2287
This moist and chewy oatmeal raisin cookie recipe makes the best version of an old favorite.
By Allrecipes Member

White Chocolate and Cranberry Cookies

1403
I make a basic chocolate chip cookie dough, but use white chocolate chips, dried cranberries, and brandy (instead of vanilla). Great for Christmas time!
By Diane Abed

Cranberry Pistachio Biscotti

1718
The red and green make a great Christmas cookie. Have used other nuts instead of pistachios with success. If your pistachios are salted, omit the 1/4 teaspoon salt from the recipe.
By Allrecipes Member

Iced Pumpkin Cookies

4494
Wonderful spicy iced pumpkin cookies that both kids and adults love!
By Allrecipes Member

Paul's Pumpkin Bars

1474
These are very moist, and so far I haven't found anyone who doesn't love them!
By Allrecipes Member

Oatmeal Craisin Cookies

702
Oatmeal cookies with raisins and craisins.
By Allrecipes Member

Pecan Pie Bars I

605
These pecan pie bars are great for the children and adults in any family.
By MARIETA

Cranberry Orange Cookies

1271
A nice thing to have around during the holidays, but don't expect them to stay around long. These orange-flavored cranberry cookies are tart and delicious, not to mention beautiful. Not really a favorite of kids.
By MORDAVIA

Apple Brownies

507
This was my Mom's recipe. Easy and quick to make. Apples and walnuts are packed into a cinnamon spiced blonde brownie. Always a hit when I bring it to parties. Very moist and great to make in the fall when apples are plentiful.
By BakerJim

Mary's Sugar Cookies

221
A very good sugar cookie with a hint of almond flavor.
By Pat

Applesauce Oatmeal Cookies

212
Good tasting and healthy!
By JWOLFF

Red Velvet Cheesecake Swirl Brownies

145
These are absolutely beautiful moist and delicious red velvet brownies! Perfect for red velvet cake lovers; adds a different twist to a traditional red velvet cake. This is a beautiful dessert perfect for Valentine's Day or for anybody who LOVES red velvet! I like this served the next day and slightly cold.
By squeeziebrb

Applesauce Bars

562
Moist and spicy bar cookies with frosting. An easy and quick after school snack. Also goes great at carry-ins and bake sales. You can also just sprinkle with confectioners sugar instead of frosting.
By Debbie Borsick

White Chocolate Macadamia Cranberry Dreams

446
A rich buttery, cookie that is sure to remind you of Cape Cod!
By Debby Huckins

Pecan Pie Brownies

7
Two favorite desserts in one! Gooey brownie with caramel pecan pie topping. Your guests will thank you! Serve with a big dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream. Can be made a day ahead and stored, in an airtight container, at room temperature.
By Julie Hubert

Applesauce Cookies II

81
A very moist spice cookie that people will rave about. Makes a great after-school snack, or a tasty cookie on your Christmas cookie tray.
By WHITEFIVE

Glazed Apple Cookies

438
Spicy cookies that everyone loves. I've mailed them before and they mail beautifully. I've been making these for about 25 years, and never met anyone yet who didn't like them.
By Sandy Moore

Cranberry Bars

381
A yummy bar that is tart and sweet at the same time. Easy to put together and your home will smell wonderful while they're baking!
By TWILLIAMS05

Cranberry Hootycreeks

813
A beautifully festive cookie in a jar recipe. These make great gifts.
By Susan O'Dell

Oatmeal Cranberry White Chocolate Chunk Cookies

249
Oatmeal cookies using dried cranberries and white chocolate chips, or you can use chocolate chips if you wish.

Graham Cracker Carmelitas

14
These are delicious and easy to make! People won't believe that you made these with graham crackers!
By Mary Smith

Apple Pie Slices

28
These bars are just like apple pie. Pie crust, cinnamon and apples in a convenient bar form.
By G. Galstad
