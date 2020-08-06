Thanksgiving Cookie Recipes

Miniature brownies are the perfect little bite, and dressing them up for Thanksgiving makes a fun project to do with your kiddos or grands! Makes a great kid-friendly addition to your Thanksgiving dessert table.
Cranberries are one of only three fruits native to North America, so what could be better to help celebrate an authentic Thanksgiving? The dough and jam can be made 3 days ahead and chilled separately. Great for Christmas, too.
With pecans being native to the southern US, this easy bar version of the classic pie is perfect for Thanksgiving. Pair the proverbial nut with Golden Eagle syrup, an Alabama specialty, and this dessert is as Southern as they come.
Cute little treats all on their own or a fun decoration for your cupcakes! Enjoy as is or use to decorate cupcakes. If you are good at piping try adding some colored leaves made of frosting to the top of the Nilla® Wafer.
A nice thing to have around during the holidays, but don't expect them to stay around long. These orange-flavored cranberry cookies are tart and delicious, not to mention beautiful. Not really a favorite of kids.
This was my Mom's recipe. Easy and quick to make. Apples and walnuts are packed into a cinnamon spiced blonde brownie. Always a hit when I bring it to parties. Very moist and great to make in the fall when apples are plentiful.
These are absolutely beautiful moist and delicious red velvet brownies! Perfect for red velvet cake lovers; adds a different twist to a traditional red velvet cake. This is a beautiful dessert perfect for Valentine's Day or for anybody who LOVES red velvet! I like this served the next day and slightly cold.
Two favorite desserts in one! Gooey brownie with caramel pecan pie topping. Your guests will thank you! Serve with a big dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream. Can be made a day ahead and stored, in an airtight container, at room temperature.