Fall Salad Recipes

Cool season greens, fruits, and vegetables - fall salads bring the best of the farm to your table.

Staff Picks

Chef John's Raw Kale Salad

59
If you slice kale thin and toss it with other tasty treats like apple, persimmon, orange, and nuts, the kale mellows out and serves as a perfect foil for other vegetation.
By Chef John

Pear and Blue Cheese Salad

288
This salad brings together ingredients that really enhance each other, and the dressing packs a perfect punch with maple syrup, brown sugar, and apple cider vinegar. It's a favorite in my family!
By SPERL25

Eat Michigan Salad

80
I live in Buckeye country, that's the land of Ohio State University football to the rest of you. We love to tailgate and watch the Bowl games, and are always trying to come up with clever things to do to our biggest rivals up north, the Michigan Wolverines. The cherries and maple in this wonderful salad inspired the name. Enjoy!
By Saveur

Warm Mushroom Salad

79
This is a warm salad: cooked mushrooms poured over mixed greens. The warm mushrooms are supposed to wilt the lettuce a bit. I use the pre-packaged mixed colorful lettuce. A different salad, but a good one that is done in no time if you want to try something new.
By extraordinary machine
Sponsored By MyPlate

Super Seven Spinach Salad

130
This recipe has only seven ingredients, so it's easy to memorize and share. It's my most requested salad! I love to just have this and some rustic Italian bread for a light lunch!
By Holly214

Warm Brussels Sprout Salad with Hazelnuts and Cranberries

47
Brussels sprouts, hazelnuts, and cranberries combine to make a salad that even kids will want to eat. The colors and flavors make a great fall or holiday side dish, but we have been enjoying it all summer as well.
By Amy McEver

Baby Greens with a Warm Gorgonzola Dressing

110
This was the result of an attempt to imitate a salad dressing at a restaurant. I did modify it to include bacon and I serve it warm. The dressing is also fantastic over gnocchi or tortellini.
By Cheri

Spinach and Mandarin Orange Salad

25
This is a quick and easy recipe that is sure to impress guests. It's not your ordinary spinach salad.
By Suzanne S

Three Bean Salad

281
We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.
By JJOHN32

Napa Cabbage Salad

402
This is a yummy, crunchy cabbage salad with toasted ramen noodles and almond slivers. The bowl is always licked clean at potlucks!
By Carol

Raw Vegetable Salad

107
This is a flavorful and crunchy vegetable salad tossed with peanuts and bacon bits.
By Pamela Brown

Beet Salad with Goat Cheese

543
This is a delicious and easy salad which takes little time and is a great meatless main course. It uses beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts and baby greens.
By Donna
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

18 Pear Salad Recipes To Make the Most of Pear Season
Pair sweet in-season pears with sharp blue cheese, peppery arugula, and more for a winning autumn salad.
22 Simple Fall and Winter Salads
If there's a season, there's a salad! Even in the peak of comfort food months, with the right ingredients, a leafy green salad is just as satisfying.
17 Warm Salads to Round Out Your Fall Meals
Jamie's Cranberry Spinach Salad
4332
Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon-Mustard Dressing
324
Easy Apple Coleslaw
791
Rachel's Cranberry Chicken Salad
211

This is a great sandwich filling that they make at the diner in the hospital where I work, but I fancied it up a bit with some green onions and pecans. A great way to use up leftover chicken. Delicious!

More Fall Salad Recipes

Three Bean Salad

281
We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.
By JJOHN32

Napa Cabbage Salad

402
This is a yummy, crunchy cabbage salad with toasted ramen noodles and almond slivers. The bowl is always licked clean at potlucks!
By Carol

Raw Vegetable Salad

107
This is a flavorful and crunchy vegetable salad tossed with peanuts and bacon bits.
By Pamela Brown

Beet Salad with Goat Cheese

543
This is a delicious and easy salad which takes little time and is a great meatless main course. It uses beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts and baby greens.
By Donna

Jamie's Cranberry Spinach Salad

4332
Everyone I have made this for RAVES about it! It's different and so easy to make!
By Jamie Hensley

Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon-Mustard Dressing

324
A classic steakhouse-style spinach salad with the absolute best warm bacon-mustard dressing I've ever had! Looks and tastes like a lot of work, but can be prepared in no time! This salad can easily be converted to a main dish salad by adding strips of grilled chicken breast.
By brightlightz

Easy Apple Coleslaw

791
This is our favorite cole slaw recipe, a yummy combo of fruit and veggies in a sweet dressing.
By Allrecipes Member

Rachel's Cranberry Chicken Salad

211
This is a great sandwich filling that they make at the diner in the hospital where I work, but I fancied it up a bit with some green onions and pecans. A great way to use up leftover chicken. Delicious!
By Rachel Mehl

Roquefort Pear Salad

2076
This is the best salad I've ever eaten and I make it all the time. It is tangy from the blue cheese, fruity from the pears, and crunchy from the caramelized pecans. The mustard vinaigrette pulls it all together.
By Michelle Krzmarzick

Spinach Pomegranate Salad

130
A very quick and nutritious salad made with pomegranate seeds and feta cheese.
By SarieNickle

Beautiful Salad

348
A spur-of-the-moment creation when I wanted something with a great flavor punch and lots of color, plus quick to prepare---this one fills the bill, with baby spinach and colorful cranberries and mandarin oranges, plus the crunch of sweetened almonds and the pungent feta cheese---a new favorite at our house! You may substitute blue cheese for the feta and any kind of sweetened pecans or walnuts, if desired, for the almonds.
By Wendy Gayle Wright Epps

Holiday Chicken Salad

1758
Serve on lettuce cups, or make sandwiches. Stand back and enjoy the applause!
By emmaxwell

My Favorite Beet Salad

98
Fresh roasted beets over a bed of baby spinach with tomatoes, avocados, onions and feta cheese drizzled with a balsamic dressing. You can cut this recipe in half for 4 servings, though it so good the next day too that I always make plenty.
By monkeydoo3

Missy's Candied Walnut Gorgonzola Salad

434
A yummy, easy salad with candied walnuts, cranberries, Gorgonzola cheese, mixed greens, and a raspberry vinaigrette. It's always a big hit and is requested by my friends and family constantly! Even my picky fiance!
By MissyPorkChop

Fabulous Fruit Salad

211
An easy, quick, and holiday-worthy fruit salad that is easily doubled.
By Tracy Fall

Broccoli Slaw

98
A delicious, pretty, and healthy side dish. And very easy to make.
By DEBOKC

Chopped Brussels Sprout Salad

43
Don't be scared of raw Brussels sprouts - they are delicious!
By Ann Freele

Best Baconless Broccoli Salad

18
This broccoli salad is infused with flavor from dried cranberries and raspberry vinegar. Adding some mayonnaise, sugar, pumpkin and flax seeds, and red onion makes this side salad memorable!
By BoltGirl

Harvest Salad

548
Spinach salad with blue cheese, walnuts, and dried cranberries. If you can't find walnut oil, olive oil may be substituted.
By Allrecipes Member
Sponsored By MyPlate

Autumn Apple Salad II

187
A sweet, tart, crunchy side dish that is especially nice in the fall.
By daisy

Pineapple Carrot Salad

40
This is a simple yet delicious recipe. For extra richness, mayonnaise may be substituted for the yogurt and salt.
By Meredith

Blue Cheese and Dried Cranberry Tossed Salad

45
This is a very tasty salad; a swanky version of a regular everyday salad. The addition of blue cheese and dried cranberries give it something special. Wherever it is brought people always ask for the recipe!
By Michelle

Cranberry Pecan Salad

110
Raspberry Dijon vinaigrette is savory with cranberries, toasted pecans, red onion, and feta cheese. A real crowd pleaser! Can substitute brie for feta, too.
By STACY38

Winter Green Salad

59
People tend to forget to eat salads and other raw foods in the cold weather. This salad is a good way to get your greens by combining somewhat heartier salad textures. I find that this salad is filling enough to be a main course, with a bit of bread or some rice cakes on the side. It will also work as an appetizer in a smaller serving.
By jgmurphy
Sponsored By MyPlate
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com