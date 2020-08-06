Fall Salad Recipes

I live in Buckeye country, that's the land of Ohio State University football to the rest of you. We love to tailgate and watch the Bowl games, and are always trying to come up with clever things to do to our biggest rivals up north, the Michigan Wolverines. The cherries and maple in this wonderful salad inspired the name. Enjoy!
This is a warm salad: cooked mushrooms poured over mixed greens. The warm mushrooms are supposed to wilt the lettuce a bit. I use the pre-packaged mixed colorful lettuce. A different salad, but a good one that is done in no time if you want to try something new.
Brussels sprouts, hazelnuts, and cranberries combine to make a salad that even kids will want to eat. The colors and flavors make a great fall or holiday side dish, but we have been enjoying it all summer as well.
This is a great sandwich filling that they make at the diner in the hospital where I work, but I fancied it up a bit with some green onions and pecans. A great way to use up leftover chicken. Delicious!
A classic steakhouse-style spinach salad with the absolute best warm bacon-mustard dressing I've ever had! Looks and tastes like a lot of work, but can be prepared in no time! This salad can easily be converted to a main dish salad by adding strips of grilled chicken breast.
This is the best salad I've ever eaten and I make it all the time. It is tangy from the blue cheese, fruity from the pears, and crunchy from the caramelized pecans. The mustard vinaigrette pulls it all together.
A spur-of-the-moment creation when I wanted something with a great flavor punch and lots of color, plus quick to prepare---this one fills the bill, with baby spinach and colorful cranberries and mandarin oranges, plus the crunch of sweetened almonds and the pungent feta cheese---a new favorite at our house! You may substitute blue cheese for the feta and any kind of sweetened pecans or walnuts, if desired, for the almonds.
Fresh roasted beets over a bed of baby spinach with tomatoes, avocados, onions and feta cheese drizzled with a balsamic dressing. You can cut this recipe in half for 4 servings, though it so good the next day too that I always make plenty.
A yummy, easy salad with candied walnuts, cranberries, Gorgonzola cheese, mixed greens, and a raspberry vinaigrette. It's always a big hit and is requested by my friends and family constantly! Even my picky fiance!
This is a very tasty salad; a swanky version of a regular everyday salad. The addition of blue cheese and dried cranberries give it something special. Wherever it is brought people always ask for the recipe!
People tend to forget to eat salads and other raw foods in the cold weather. This salad is a good way to get your greens by combining somewhat heartier salad textures. I find that this salad is filling enough to be a main course, with a bit of bread or some rice cakes on the side. It will also work as an appetizer in a smaller serving.