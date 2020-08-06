Winter Salad Recipes

Hearty concoctions of cool season vegetables, winter salads are something to look forward to. Browse recipes for warm salads, spinach salads, and salads that make beets, cabbage, apples, and pears shine.

Staff Picks

Pear and Blue Cheese Salad

288
This salad brings together ingredients that really enhance each other, and the dressing packs a perfect punch with maple syrup, brown sugar, and apple cider vinegar. It's a favorite in my family!
By SPERL25

Cranberry, Glazed Walnut, Orange, Avocado, and Blue Cheese Salad

47
I first made this salad for my family's Thanksgiving dinner several years ago as a starter, and it was a big hit. This recipe was inspired after I had some pear and walnut salad at a restaurant. Since I'm a busy professional woman and don't have lots of time to cook, I wanted to make something quick and easy, yet tasty, using premade ingredients you can find at regular grocery stores.
By Joy Boston

Roquefort Pear Salad

2076
This is the best salad I've ever eaten and I make it all the time. It is tangy from the blue cheese, fruity from the pears, and crunchy from the caramelized pecans. The mustard vinaigrette pulls it all together.
By Michelle Krzmarzick

Russian Beet Salad with Herring

31
This salad is commonly known in Russia as a 'Herring under the Winter Coat Salad.' It is a must for every Russian holiday, however, you have to have a taste for herring and beets. Every Russian craves this salad, but my American hubby doesn't care for it. I use a clear bowl for this salad so that you could see all ingredients in it.
By Evgeniya

Curried Cashew, Pear, and Grape Salad

342
Whenever I make this salad for guests, I'm always asked for the recipe and my family always requests this. We call it 'The Good Salad.'
By CHRISTYG

Winter Fruit Salad with Lemon Poppyseed Dressing

848
Wonderful salad for the holiday seasons. Great to serve for dinner at home or to take to a family gathering during the holidays.
By Nora LaCroix

Grandma's Five Cup Salad

156
My Grandmother made this every year for Christmas when I was a kid.
By Trece

Cranberry Waldorf with Yogurt

108
This is a very low-fat, low-calorie salad. I make it all year long, but it is especially great for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Just freeze a few bags of cranberries to use at a later date. I know this will become a tradition to anyone who tries it, it's delicious! Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By Thea

Japanese-Style Cabbage Salad

52
This fabulous salad recipe is comparable to what is served in Japanese restaurants. It's vegan and tastes great! It goes well with traditional Japanese foods and also with American foods instead of coleslaw.
By Cynthia

Beet Salad with Goat Cheese

543
This is a delicious and easy salad which takes little time and is a great meatless main course. It uses beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts and baby greens.
By Donna

Red Cabbage Salad II

110
I used to get this salad at my Grandmothers favorite restaurant. The longer it sits the better it gets.
By JORGINE

Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon-Mustard Dressing

324
A classic steakhouse-style spinach salad with the absolute best warm bacon-mustard dressing I've ever had! Looks and tastes like a lot of work, but can be prepared in no time! This salad can easily be converted to a main dish salad by adding strips of grilled chicken breast.
By brightlightz
Inspiration and Ideas

22 Simple Fall and Winter Salads
If there's a season, there's a salad! Even in the peak of comfort food months, with the right ingredients, a leafy green salad is just as satisfying.
10 Hearty Fall and Winter Salads That Could Double as Main Dishes
When the weather turns toward autumn and winter, the crisp, light salads of summer tend to go by the wayside in favor of more substantial fall and winter salads that incorporate seasonal produce like butternut squash, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and more.
Chinese Cabbage Salad
106
Tofu Salad
98
Sauerkraut Salad
108
Wilted Spinach Salad
129

An interesting salad that is definitely not low cal! Very popular as a side dish or a meal with my family and friends.

More Winter Salad Recipes

Ramen Cabbage Salad

180
This salad is fast and easy to prepare but does not hold well and is best if eaten immediately!
By TLBURRELL

Roasted Beets with Feta

419
This colorful and elegant side dish is so easy to make. I love making this with beets and shallots straight from our local farmers' market. Green onions or chives may be substituted for the shallot if you prefer.
By Shandeen Gemanis

Sweet Potato Potato Salad

296
Sweet potatoes and potatoes combine to make a different type of salad that will pleasantly surprise you.
By GRAMZ

Easy Coleslaw

40
This sweet and crunchy salad is easy and delicious any time of the year. Double the recipe for large parties.
By Jackie Smith

My Favorite Beet Salad

98
Fresh roasted beets over a bed of baby spinach with tomatoes, avocados, onions and feta cheese drizzled with a balsamic dressing. You can cut this recipe in half for 4 servings, though it so good the next day too that I always make plenty.
By monkeydoo3

Old-Fashioned Three Bean Salad

117
We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.
By Eleanor Johnson

Green Salad with Cranberry Vinaigrette

357
Green salad that is especially pretty to serve during the Christmas holidays.
By Nancy W

Seafood And Cabbage Salad

81
This is a beautiful and delicious salad that was popular in our salad bar when we had our restaurant. Red and green vegetables are mixed together with the imitation crab, and then tossed with a light and lemony dressing.
By Wilma Scott

Tuna Salad with Cranberries

94
This simple, unusual recipe will yield the best tuna sandwiches you've ever had! Try on potato bread for a comforting, yummy treat!
By SIGARILLO

Winter Green Salad

59
People tend to forget to eat salads and other raw foods in the cold weather. This salad is a good way to get your greens by combining somewhat heartier salad textures. I find that this salad is filling enough to be a main course, with a bit of bread or some rice cakes on the side. It will also work as an appetizer in a smaller serving.
By jgmurphy
Roasted Yam and Kale Salad

319
A bright contrast in flavors makes this salad a favorite among friends and family. The yams have a subtle sweetness that pairs nicely with the caramelized onions and kale.
By Allrecipes Member
Kale and Feta Salad

151
I've been making variations of this salad for years. I recently learned how to massage the kale and it makes a huge difference. I had a friend ask for my recipe and I realized I don't have one. This is my first attempt at writing a recipe, so please let me know how it works out! I like to change up the ingredients: sometimes a pear instead of an apple, cranberries instead of currants, Parmesan instead of feta, etc. Great as a side dish or by itself the next day for lunch!
By Leslie

Pear and Pomegranate Salad

71
A fall and winter favorite--I am always eager for pomegranates to come in season so I can make this again. I make my own pomegranate juice by pressing the seeds against a metal sieve.
By JPMJ
