Winter Salad Recipes

Hearty concoctions of cool season vegetables, winter salads are something to look forward to. Browse recipes for warm salads, spinach salads, and salads that make beets, cabbage, apples, and pears shine.
I first made this salad for my family's Thanksgiving dinner several years ago as a starter, and it was a big hit. This recipe was inspired after I had some pear and walnut salad at a restaurant. Since I'm a busy professional woman and don't have lots of time to cook, I wanted to make something quick and easy, yet tasty, using premade ingredients you can find at regular grocery stores.
This is the best salad I've ever eaten and I make it all the time. It is tangy from the blue cheese, fruity from the pears, and crunchy from the caramelized pecans. The mustard vinaigrette pulls it all together.
This salad is commonly known in Russia as a 'Herring under the Winter Coat Salad.' It is a must for every Russian holiday, however, you have to have a taste for herring and beets. Every Russian craves this salad, but my American hubby doesn't care for it. I use a clear bowl for this salad so that you could see all ingredients in it.
This is a very low-fat, low-calorie salad. I make it all year long, but it is especially great for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Just freeze a few bags of cranberries to use at a later date. I know this will become a tradition to anyone who tries it, it's delicious! Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
This fabulous salad recipe is comparable to what is served in Japanese restaurants. It's vegan and tastes great! It goes well with traditional Japanese foods and also with American foods instead of coleslaw.
A classic steakhouse-style spinach salad with the absolute best warm bacon-mustard dressing I've ever had! Looks and tastes like a lot of work, but can be prepared in no time! This salad can easily be converted to a main dish salad by adding strips of grilled chicken breast.
When the weather turns toward autumn and winter, the crisp, light salads of summer tend to go by the wayside in favor of more substantial fall and winter salads that incorporate seasonal produce like butternut squash, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and more.
Great-Grandma Maida Dixon made this salad for family gatherings. I think of her every time I make. It's sooo good. It needs to be placed in the refrigerator to allow the flavors to meld. It really is worth the wait.
This colorful and elegant side dish is so easy to make. I love making this with beets and shallots straight from our local farmers' market. Green onions or chives may be substituted for the shallot if you prefer.
Fresh roasted beets over a bed of baby spinach with tomatoes, avocados, onions and feta cheese drizzled with a balsamic dressing. You can cut this recipe in half for 4 servings, though it so good the next day too that I always make plenty.
This is a beautiful and delicious salad that was popular in our salad bar when we had our restaurant. Red and green vegetables are mixed together with the imitation crab, and then tossed with a light and lemony dressing.
People tend to forget to eat salads and other raw foods in the cold weather. This salad is a good way to get your greens by combining somewhat heartier salad textures. I find that this salad is filling enough to be a main course, with a bit of bread or some rice cakes on the side. It will also work as an appetizer in a smaller serving.
I've been making variations of this salad for years. I recently learned how to massage the kale and it makes a huge difference. I had a friend ask for my recipe and I realized I don't have one. This is my first attempt at writing a recipe, so please let me know how it works out! I like to change up the ingredients: sometimes a pear instead of an apple, cranberries instead of currants, Parmesan instead of feta, etc. Great as a side dish or by itself the next day for lunch!