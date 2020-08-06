Winter Salad Recipes

Kale and Feta Salad

Rating: 4.5 stars 151

I've been making variations of this salad for years. I recently learned how to massage the kale and it makes a huge difference. I had a friend ask for my recipe and I realized I don't have one. This is my first attempt at writing a recipe, so please let me know how it works out! I like to change up the ingredients: sometimes a pear instead of an apple, cranberries instead of currants, Parmesan instead of feta, etc. Great as a side dish or by itself the next day for lunch!