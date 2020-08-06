Fall Soups and Stews Recipes

I make this soup every Halloween and is the 'signal' to the family that the cool weather has arrived. I've been making it for 15 years now and out of all the soups I make, it is still everyone's favorite. Enjoy!
This soup is really easy to make, lower in fat than most cream soups, and delicious—especially if you are fighting off a cold! Try adding a chopped green chile pepper sautéed in the initial onion mixture or some small slices of chicken stirred in.
Not only is this American classic American and classic, it is also one of the most comforting things you'll ever eat and the great thing about this dumpling recipe is that it will work on just about any soup or stew!
Fakes (pronounced 'Fah-kehs') is a staple in the Greek kitchen, and an especially filling meal. It is traditionally served with a drizzle of olive oil and lots of vinegar. Though the vinegar is of course optional, try it. It lifts the lentils and adds another dimension of flavor!
I'm sure you've heard by now that corned beef and cabbage is not authentic St. Patrick's Day food. I decided to do a little mash-up and this Irish pork stew with baby cabbage was the result. By the way, baby cabbage can be a little hard to find, but you can use Brussels sprouts, and no one will know the difference, mostly because there isn't one.
This is a wonderfully soothing and savory soup - a perfect choice for a holiday party or dinner. Adjust the amount of curry and soy sauce for spiciness. Adjust the amount of half-and-half, or substitute heavy cream or milk for varying levels of creaminess. Also, you can add sauteed chopped sweet onions with the first three ingredients (this works best with a creamier version).
A flavorful stew, Pörkölt is redolent with the fragrance of paprika and bell peppers. It has few ingredients, and is surprisingly easy to make. Save time by using boneless pork chops and cubing them after they are browned. There should be enough salt in the canned tomatoes to season the stew, but if not, add more to your taste. Use best-quality, real Hungarian paprika for best results. We prefer to serve it with noodles, but galuska (Hungarian dumplings) or rice are good, too.