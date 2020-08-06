Fall Soups and Stews Recipes

Looking for fall soup and stew recipes? Allrecipes has more than 140 trusted fall soup and stew recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Roasted Cauliflower Soup

156
This is simple and delicious. The taste is so smooth and creamy most people think this is a fattening soup loaded with cream and potatoes. People are always shocked by how few ingredients are needed.
By estkay

Venison Vegetable Soup

47
My husband is an avid hunter...this soup is the most requested every time he goes on a hunting trip. One bowl is never enough!! Very satisfying.
By JAIMEE

Paleo Chorizo Sweet Potato and Kale Stew

54
This nutritious soup takes inspiration from the flavors of Spain. Garnish with store-bought (or homemade) harissa to add heat or garnish with a sprinkling of chopped Italian parsley.
By squawk93

Venison Stew I

269
A substantial satisfying meal. This stew is tasty served over rice or large egg noodles.
By BUCHKO

Caramelized Butternut Squash Soup

187
Fall comfort food at its best. Garnish with fresh homemade croutons and bacon.
By Christel Boyd

Debdoozie's Blue Ribbon Chili

3397
This is the tastiest, easiest chili recipe you'll ever find. I recommend serving it with sliced jalapeno chile peppers and crackers or cornbread.
By Deb

Russian Mushroom and Potato Soup

1231
I make this soup every Halloween and is the 'signal' to the family that the cool weather has arrived. I've been making it for 15 years now and out of all the soups I make, it is still everyone's favorite. Enjoy!
By DTERESA

How to Make Hearty Homemade Fall Soups

By Allrecipes Magazine

Mom's Hearty Beef Stew with Dumplings

62
My mom's beef stew recipe that she's perfected over 25 years. Tender chunks of beef couple with hearty vegetables in a rich gravy for a soul-warming treat. And Oh! The dumplings!
By ambikins

Green Enchilada Pork Chili

61
A delicious, Mexican-inspired green pork chili. When garnished with fresh tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, and tortilla chips this is a hearty meal with a tangy and spicy finish.
By Jason N - Home Chef

Smoked Salmon Chowder

70
This chowder absolutely pops with flavor! It's balanced, yet intense.
By Jordan Riggs
More Fall Soups and Stews Recipes

Butternut Squash Soup II

2421
Squash, potatoes, carrots, celery, and onion cook up quickly into a thick, velvety soup that's ready in about an hour.
By Maplebird

Beef Stew VI

3613
Beef, carrots, potatoes, and celery are seasoned with rosemary and parsley in this simple stovetop beef stew recipe.
By Paula Antoniou

Creamy Corn Soup

129
This soup is really easy to make, lower in fat than most cream soups, and delicious—especially if you are fighting off a cold! Try adding a chopped green chile pepper sautéed in the initial onion mixture or some small slices of chicken stirred in.
By Deb

Chef John's Chicken and Dumplings

201
Not only is this American classic American and classic, it is also one of the most comforting things you'll ever eat and the great thing about this dumpling recipe is that it will work on just about any soup or stew!
By Chef John

Greek Lentil Soup (Fakes)

611
Fakes (pronounced 'Fah-kehs') is a staple in the Greek kitchen, and an especially filling meal. It is traditionally served with a drizzle of olive oil and lots of vinegar. Though the vinegar is of course optional, try it. It lifts the lentils and adds another dimension of flavor!
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Chef John's Irish Pork Stew

286
I'm sure you've heard by now that corned beef and cabbage is not authentic St. Patrick's Day food. I decided to do a little mash-up and this Irish pork stew with baby cabbage was the result. By the way, baby cabbage can be a little hard to find, but you can use Brussels sprouts, and no one will know the difference, mostly because there isn't one.
By Chef John

Gumbo Style Chicken Creole

535
Delicious chicken gumbo consistency with tomato base. Makes plenty to last for several days. Serve over hot cooked rice and sprinkle with filé powder, if desired.
By SMFLRN

Butternut Squash Soup

3277
Delicious and very easy to make. You can use 3 to 4 cups of chicken broth instead of the water and bouillon cubes. Also works well with half as much cream cheese if you don't want it too rich.
By Deb

Instant Pot® Chicken and Dumplings

48
Get all the flavor of a long-simmered chicken stew without the fuss of using a whole chicken.
By Doughgirl8

Creamy Cheddar Cheese Soup

97
This creamy cheese soup is delicious on a cold winter day!
By Maureen

Chef John's Beef Goulash

477
This Hungarian-style goulash is a thick beef stew that is great served over buttered noodles and garnished with sour cream.
By Chef John

Curry Pumpkin Soup

429
This is a wonderfully soothing and savory soup - a perfect choice for a holiday party or dinner. Adjust the amount of curry and soy sauce for spiciness. Adjust the amount of half-and-half, or substitute heavy cream or milk for varying levels of creaminess. Also, you can add sauteed chopped sweet onions with the first three ingredients (this works best with a creamier version).
By Mary Ingram

Potato Soup

174
This recipe is in 'my head,' but easy to make. My family loves homemade soups of all types.
By HEDDO

Best Butternut Squash Soup Ever

475
Chicken stock is the base for this pureed butternut squash soup seasoned with garlic, thyme, cumin, and allspice.
By Chester

16 Delicious Soups You've Never Heard Of

Let us introduce you to these tasty soups that you've been missing out on.
By Bailey Fink

Spiced Butternut Squash Soup

272
My boys LOVE this soup! It's a 'stick to your ribs' soup that everyone will enjoy. Sherry helps to deepen the flavor while half-and-half cream gives an added richness to the soup.
By LuvMyFamily

Butternut Squash Sweet Potato Soup

96
Lots of taste and beta carotene!
By BVDB

Texas Deer Chili

36
This recipe was given to me by a friend at work, who is an avid deer hunter. It's very different, but delicious! You would never know you're eating venison.
By Donnak

Porkolt (Hungarian Stew) Made With Pork

180
A flavorful stew, Pörkölt is redolent with the fragrance of paprika and bell peppers. It has few ingredients, and is surprisingly easy to make. Save time by using boneless pork chops and cubing them after they are browned. There should be enough salt in the canned tomatoes to season the stew, but if not, add more to your taste. Use best-quality, real Hungarian paprika for best results. We prefer to serve it with noodles, but galuska (Hungarian dumplings) or rice are good, too.
By Fishwrap

Roasted Cauliflower Soup

356
I created this delicious and creamy soup to bring to work for a healthy lunch. I hope you enjoy it too!
By Jennie

Roasted Garlic Potato Soup

66
A stick to your ribs meal! Serve with cheese, bacon or herbs.
By KATMAC
