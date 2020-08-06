Winter Soups and Stews Recipes

The key to the Vietnamese noodle soup pho is in the broth. Beef bones, onions, star anise, ginger, and fish sauce get simmered for 6 to 10 hours to create a rich and flavorful base for this hearty and comforting soup.
I love mushroom barley soup and I was originally making one that took about 3 hours to cook. This one is so simple and easy and takes a third of the time. If you like mushroom barley soup, you will really like this. It's perfect for a cold winter night.
About once a week I like to clean out my fridge and cook up some dish with whatever is lurking in the vegetable bin. This soup is an example of a happy and delicious combination of flavors. I know it's a lot of ingredients, but it's well worth the effort. You may wish to serve this soup the next day as it improve in taste with time.
My friend's mother from Ukraine taught me this recipe for the classic beet soup. It's as authentic as it gets. It can be made vegetarian by omitting the sausage—and vegan by omitting the sour cream as well.
This makes a broth that is slightly thick with a rich color and full flavor. The broth can be frozen in one or one and a half cup blocks for later use. This recipe also leaves you with a bowl full of delicious cooked vegetables, I love to snack on them cold.
Fakes (pronounced 'Fah-kehs') is a staple in the Greek kitchen, and an especially filling meal. It is traditionally served with a drizzle of olive oil and lots of vinegar. Though the vinegar is of course optional, try it. It lifts the lentils and adds another dimension of flavor!
I'm sure you've heard by now that corned beef and cabbage is not authentic St. Patrick's Day food. I decided to do a little mash-up and this Irish pork stew with baby cabbage was the result. By the way, baby cabbage can be a little hard to find, but you can use Brussels sprouts, and no one will know the difference, mostly because there isn't one.
I've been using this recipe for over 20 years, ever since I moved to South Carolina. It can be adjusted to serve any number. Allow 2 tablespoons of seasoning per quart of water. If you cannot find hot smoked sausage, use another smoked sausage such as kielbasa and add crushed hot red pepper to the pot.