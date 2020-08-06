Winter Soups and Stews Recipes

Winter is prime time for comforting soups and stews. Browse 560+ hearty winter soup and stew recipes from home cooks like you.

Staff Picks

Slow Cooker Lentil and Ham Soup

845
Come home at the end of the day to a richly spiced broth filled with lentils, ham and veggies. Pair it up with cornmeal muffins and you have a great meal!
By queendiva1

Chicken Wild Rice Soup I

889
A slight variation on a recipe I received from a fellow Minnesota farm wife. A delicious soup that can also easily be cooked in a slow cooker and freezes well.
By Sue

Ken's Kickin' Posole

162
This is my version of the classic dish. Part soup, part stew but always comforting. Garnish with lime wedges, sour cream, and grated cheese on top.
By Ken from CA

Authentic Pho

171
The key to the Vietnamese noodle soup pho is in the broth. Beef bones, onions, star anise, ginger, and fish sauce get simmered for 6 to 10 hours to create a rich and flavorful base for this hearty and comforting soup.
By Allrecipes

Very Easy Mushroom Barley Soup

269
I love mushroom barley soup and I was originally making one that took about 3 hours to cook. This one is so simple and easy and takes a third of the time. If you like mushroom barley soup, you will really like this. It's perfect for a cold winter night.
By SANDI149

Winter White Soup

14
About once a week I like to clean out my fridge and cook up some dish with whatever is lurking in the vegetable bin. This soup is an example of a happy and delicious combination of flavors. I know it's a lot of ingredients, but it's well worth the effort. You may wish to serve this soup the next day as it improve in taste with time.
By simone stevin

Copycat Panera® Broccoli Cheddar Soup

1513
Enjoy your favorite restaurant's broccoli Cheddar soup any time with this delicious recipe!
By gildawen

Pork Chili Verde (Green Pork Chili)

110
This chili verde was one of the first recipes I ever learned. It comes out great even if you don't brown the meat, but I think doing so always adds extra flavor so I usually do it.
By Chef John

Cabbage Fat-Burning Soup

2046
A package of onion soup mix flavors the tomato broth in which six different vegetables are combined with shredded cabbage in this fat free, low-calorie soup.
By Allrecipes Member

Split Pea Soup

1318
This is a hearty split pea soup has a flavorful ham bone cooked with carrots, potatoes, onions, and a pinch of marjoram.
By bluebayou

Ukrainian Red Borscht Soup

454
My friend's mother from Ukraine taught me this recipe for the classic beet soup. It's as authentic as it gets. It can be made vegetarian by omitting the sausage—and vegan by omitting the sour cream as well.
By Patti

Butternut Squash Soup

2423
This easy butternut squash soup is incredibly tasty and ready in about 1 hour.
By Maplebird
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

16 Delicious Soups You've Never Heard Of
Let us introduce you to these tasty soups that you've been missing out on.
30 Hearty Winter Soups to Warm You Up After a Day Outside
Chilled to the bone after a day spent in icy winter weather? Try one of our favorite cozy and hearty soup recipes — there's no better way to warm up from within.
These 10 White Chili Recipes Are Healthy Comfort Food for Fall
Classic Goulash
2077
French Spring Soup
306
Healing Cabbage Soup
1705
New England Clam Chowder I
718

Potatoes, half and half, bacon, and clams. This is the New England chowder of your childhood. Easy to make, ready in less than half an hour, a great dinner standby.

More Winter Soups and Stews Recipes

Cabbage Fat-Burning Soup

2046
A package of onion soup mix flavors the tomato broth in which six different vegetables are combined with shredded cabbage in this fat free, low-calorie soup.
By Allrecipes Member

Split Pea Soup

1318
This is a hearty split pea soup has a flavorful ham bone cooked with carrots, potatoes, onions, and a pinch of marjoram.
By bluebayou

Ukrainian Red Borscht Soup

454
My friend's mother from Ukraine taught me this recipe for the classic beet soup. It's as authentic as it gets. It can be made vegetarian by omitting the sausage—and vegan by omitting the sour cream as well.
By Patti

Butternut Squash Soup

2423
This easy butternut squash soup is incredibly tasty and ready in about 1 hour.
By Maplebird

Classic Goulash

2077
This stove top version of classic American beef goulash makes an easy one-pot meal for the whole family.
By pathunt

French Spring Soup

306
I make this during asparagus season when my husband's patch is producing a lot. It is very fresh tasting, and the longer it sits, the better it is.
By PAPERGODDESS

Healing Cabbage Soup

1705
Comfort food on a cold winter's night, cabbage simmered in chicken broth is also an age-old folk remedy for curing the common cold.
By JGCASE

New England Clam Chowder I

718
Potatoes, half and half, bacon, and clams. This is the New England chowder of your childhood. Easy to make, ready in less than half an hour, a great dinner standby.
By Debbie2

Italian Sausage Soup

3357
This soup is easy to put together, and the flavor of the spicy sausage is balanced nicely by Great Northern beans, zucchini, fresh spinach, and carrots. Makes a delicious winter supper.
By SALLYJUN

Delicious Ham and Potato Soup

14476
A hearty, easy soup that's ready in 45 minutes. Perfect for using up leftover ham.
By ELLIE11

Debdoozie's Blue Ribbon Chili

3398
This is the tastiest, easiest chili recipe you'll ever find. I recommend serving it with sliced jalapeno chile peppers and crackers or cornbread.
By Deb

Beef Stew VI

3616
Beef, carrots, potatoes, and celery are seasoned with rosemary and parsley in this simple stovetop beef stew recipe.
By Paula Antoniou

Super Easy Chicken and Dumplings

180
This could not be easier and it tastes great too!
By ALLIE101

Bigos (Hunter's Stew)

44
A traditional Polish stew using pork, kielbasa, and sauerkraut. Great for a cold winters day. Well worth the time it takes to make it!
By MJ46NY

World's Greatest Vegetable Broth

129
This makes a broth that is slightly thick with a rich color and full flavor. The broth can be frozen in one or one and a half cup blocks for later use. This recipe also leaves you with a bowl full of delicious cooked vegetables, I love to snack on them cold.
By Tom West

Greek Lentil Soup (Fakes)

611
Fakes (pronounced 'Fah-kehs') is a staple in the Greek kitchen, and an especially filling meal. It is traditionally served with a drizzle of olive oil and lots of vinegar. Though the vinegar is of course optional, try it. It lifts the lentils and adds another dimension of flavor!
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Beer Braised Irish Stew and Colcannon

311
This is a recipe I shared with my girlfriends from my recipe club last year! It is a yummy alternative to corned beef for St. Pat's Day and a wonderful anytime dish!
By Maureen Kelly-Nikolaisen

Cabbage Beef Soup

689
Very yummy soup that has always been a hit! Main ingredients include ground beef, cabbage, tomato sauce, kidney beans and onion. I promise you won't regret making it!
By NANCYSCOTT1

Chef John's Irish Pork Stew

286
I'm sure you've heard by now that corned beef and cabbage is not authentic St. Patrick's Day food. I decided to do a little mash-up and this Irish pork stew with baby cabbage was the result. By the way, baby cabbage can be a little hard to find, but you can use Brussels sprouts, and no one will know the difference, mostly because there isn't one.
By Chef John

Roasted Cauliflower Soup

156
This is simple and delicious. The taste is so smooth and creamy most people think this is a fattening soup loaded with cream and potatoes. People are always shocked by how few ingredients are needed.
By estkay

Pumpkin Soup

736
This delicious, cream-like soup is served at our family's Thanksgiving dinner every year.
By Lea Ogawa

Sweet Russian Cabbage Soup

495
This is a simple recipe for a wonderful rich cabbage soup.
By Ron Shepherd

Frogmore Stew

565
I've been using this recipe for over 20 years, ever since I moved to South Carolina. It can be adjusted to serve any number. Allow 2 tablespoons of seasoning per quart of water. If you cannot find hot smoked sausage, use another smoked sausage such as kielbasa and add crushed hot red pepper to the pot.
By Shirley

Black-Eyed Pea Soup

98
This is a great New Year's meal! Perfect on a cold winter night. Great comfort food. Serve with corn bread.
By Allrecipes Member
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com