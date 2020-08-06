Winter Soups and Stews Recipes

Chef John's Irish Pork Stew

I'm sure you've heard by now that corned beef and cabbage is not authentic St. Patrick's Day food. I decided to do a little mash-up and this Irish pork stew with baby cabbage was the result. By the way, baby cabbage can be a little hard to find, but you can use Brussels sprouts, and no one will know the difference, mostly because there isn't one.