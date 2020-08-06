Winter Drinks Recipes

All I could find were recipes for a quart of hot buttered rum mix...I don't have the room to store that much so I fiddled around with the measurements to do a single cup, and presto! Use creme brulee or French vanilla ice cream.
Supposedly a recipe from George Washington, I have used this recipe for five annual New Year's parties. You MUST make it about 10 days in advance to mellow the flavors. Then it is so smooth one of my guests unknowingly served her 2 year old! Use premium vanilla ice cream to keep it chilled in the punch bowl. I like to shape the ice cream in a star molds, and use them one-at-a-time to chill the eggnog throughout the evening.
Nothing beats a mug of hot cider on a cold winter day. This recipe is great as it calls for fresh apple cider and pure maple syrup. Start with only 6 strips each of the orange and lemon peel, and adjust to taste.
This is a delightful spicy syrup that you can use to spice up coffee, tea, apple cider, you name it, it's all good! Add a tablespoon to your favorite beverage, or use it in whipped cream, or brush it on cakes. Drizzle it on yogurt, oatmeal, or pancakes - the possibilities are endless!
Hot chocolate could warm you up on a cold day, but what about those unmercifully cold sub-zero days? This recipe uses a combination of spices and creamy chocolate to create a smooth drink with a lingering warmth. Garnish with a candy cane or cinnamon stick if desired.
A lovely clear red, hot beverage for holiday parties, an afternoon break, for dinner or bedtime as it contains no caffeine. I have been making this for decades and keep it in the fridge all winter. One of my most requested recipes!
Being a military brat, I've seen many a party with this delicious concoction of copious amounts of alcohol and ice cream. It's like an alcoholic milkshake, but be prepared for the hangover if you drink too much! Great for New Year's parties!
This special Yuletide drink has been enjoyed by natives of the Pennsylvania coal region for over a century! Use raisins or dried currants; use 1/2 gallon of your choice of high-proof whiskey if you prefer.
This is an excellent base for homemade liquors. Substitute chocolate, coconut, or any flavoring desired for vanilla extract and you will have made a different flavor alcohol. Food coloring can also be added to the cooled mixture to add a bit of pizzazz to your alcohol drinks! Perfect for warming up parties during the winter holidays.
Atole is a popular Mexican hot beverage, thickened with masa and flavored with cinnamon and brown sugar. Try this soothing beverage after dinner or in the afternoon with some cookies. You can be creative and add some pureed fruit if you wish!
This recipe uses an automatic coffee maker to brew the cider. If you don't own one, heat it in a slow cooker or a saucepan over medium heat on the stovetop. Grab your mugs and dive into this hot drink! Clean your coffee maker according to the manufacturer's instructions before using for coffee again.
This is an old family favorite, handed down from my great-grandmother. The holidays officially begin with Christmas carols and my favorite hot spiced tea! Definitely a seasonal comfort beverage for me! I prefer to use fresh juices with pulp. The flavors are different. Canned pineapple in light syrup is best. Set the pineapple chunks aside for the rest of your holiday baking. Store leftovers in refrigerator and reheat as needed.