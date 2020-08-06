Winter Drinks Recipes

Warm cocktails, punch, wassail, hot cider, hot cocoa - stay warm with top-rated winter drink recipes.

Luscious Slush Punch

1410
This is without a doubt the best punch I've ever had! Makes enough for 2 punch bowls. This is our Christmas Eve punch tradition, and there is never a drop left!
By Valerie Cain Cuff

Holiday Mimosa

33
A real treat for the holidays. My family enjoys these on Christmas morning.
By SILVREZS

Single Cup Hot Buttered Rum

78
All I could find were recipes for a quart of hot buttered rum mix...I don't have the room to store that much so I fiddled around with the measurements to do a single cup, and presto! Use creme brulee or French vanilla ice cream.
By witchywoman

Early American Eggnog

31
Supposedly a recipe from George Washington, I have used this recipe for five annual New Year's parties. You MUST make it about 10 days in advance to mellow the flavors. Then it is so smooth one of my guests unknowingly served her 2 year old! Use premium vanilla ice cream to keep it chilled in the punch bowl. I like to shape the ice cream in a star molds, and use them one-at-a-time to chill the eggnog throughout the evening.
By cutiemoose

Hot Apple Cider

277
Nothing beats a mug of hot cider on a cold winter day. This recipe is great as it calls for fresh apple cider and pure maple syrup. Start with only 6 strips each of the orange and lemon peel, and adjust to taste.
By Laura

Snow Flake Cocoa

132
This is an easy and delicious cocoa you can make in your slow cooker. It is great for Christmas parties!
By Diana S

Billy's Favorite Gingerbread Spiced Coffee Syrup

46
This is a delightful spicy syrup that you can use to spice up coffee, tea, apple cider, you name it, it's all good! Add a tablespoon to your favorite beverage, or use it in whipped cream, or brush it on cakes. Drizzle it on yogurt, oatmeal, or pancakes - the possibilities are endless!
By BILLY B HILLBILLY

Cranberry Wassail

32
This is a traditional spiced holiday drink with an added twist. Enjoy this wonderful wassail for a cold winter day or to serve at Christmas parties.
By Miss Blurton

White-Hot Hot Chocolate

48
Hot chocolate could warm you up on a cold day, but what about those unmercifully cold sub-zero days? This recipe uses a combination of spices and creamy chocolate to create a smooth drink with a lingering warmth. Garnish with a candy cane or cinnamon stick if desired.
By Mikey Tarts

Fresh Cranberry Spiced Tea

17
A lovely clear red, hot beverage for holiday parties, an afternoon break, for dinner or bedtime as it contains no caffeine. I have been making this for decades and keep it in the fridge all winter. One of my most requested recipes!
By P.Pedd.

How to Use Your Slow Cooker to Make Cocktails

You're about to view this versatile countertop appliance in a whole new light (thank us later).
By Kelsey Ogletree

Kale and Banana Smoothie

198
Nutrient-rich kale is hidden in this delicious banana smoothie. . . perfect for those of us who have a hard time getting our daily dose of veggies!
By Rice
Creamy Hot Cocoa
1440
"It's old fashioned, it's comforting, it makes the kitchen smell wonderful, and it's good for the soul." – JEANIE BEAN
Hot Cinnamon Apple Brandy Cider
3
"Everyone loved it. I like the fact that it is not too sweet." – betty
Vanilla Winter White Russian
Hot Buttered Rum Batter
411
10 Hot Cocktails to Keep You Cozy All Winter Long
Gluehwein
297
Instant Russian Tea
77

This is an instant tea mix that can be given as a gift in a large jar. It tastes like mulled cider.

Old-Fashioned Swedish Glogg

31
My grandfather brought this recipe over from Sweden in 1921. We still use it today. God Jul.
By Judy

Hot Buttered Rum Batter

411
This is THE batter to use for absolutely delicious and buttery Hot Buttered Rums! You can keep this in the freezer for up to 3 months.
By SHERIMA1

Hot Cocoa Mix

299
I make this at the beginning of the cold weather, and have it ready all winter. Vary the flavor of your mix by trying flavored nondairy creamer; I like the cinnamon.
By Earla Taylor

Moose Milk

10
Being a military brat, I've seen many a party with this delicious concoction of copious amounts of alcohol and ice cream. It's like an alcoholic milkshake, but be prepared for the hangover if you drink too much! Great for New Year's parties!
By tdawn737

Sparkling Punch

325
Sparkling apple cider, fresh orange juice, and lemonade concentrate blend into light and refreshing non-alcoholic punch in this easy recipe.
By Mathilda

Cappuccino Mix

66
Here is a homemade dry cappuccino mix in a jar. Make it for yourself, or give it as a gift.
By Git

Coal Region Boilo

11
This special Yuletide drink has been enjoyed by natives of the Pennsylvania coal region for over a century! Use raisins or dried currants; use 1/2 gallon of your choice of high-proof whiskey if you prefer.
By StacieGo

Easiest Eggnog

243
Would the night be complete without egg nog?
By sal

Homemade Liquors

9
This is an excellent base for homemade liquors. Substitute chocolate, coconut, or any flavoring desired for vanilla extract and you will have made a different flavor alcohol. Food coloring can also be added to the cooled mixture to add a bit of pizzazz to your alcohol drinks! Perfect for warming up parties during the winter holidays.
By GOURMETFOX

Southern Boiled Custard

55
A wonderful winter beverage that is part custard, and part heaven. Don't be afraid to try this recipe using almond or rum flavoring instead of the traditional vanilla extract.
By Cathy

Mexican Atole

36
Atole is a popular Mexican hot beverage, thickened with masa and flavored with cinnamon and brown sugar. Try this soothing beverage after dinner or in the afternoon with some cookies. You can be creative and add some pureed fruit if you wish!
By Lizzie

Mexican-Style Coffee

11
Mixing warm coffee with tequila and coffee liqueur makes for a perfect 'apres ski.'
By OLIVIANOVA

Pumpkin Spice Martini

64
A fun, delicious cocktail for your next holiday gathering. A good friend shared this great idea!
By Shecan2cook

Hot Spiced Cider

332
This recipe uses an automatic coffee maker to brew the cider. If you don't own one, heat it in a slow cooker or a saucepan over medium heat on the stovetop. Grab your mugs and dive into this hot drink! Clean your coffee maker according to the manufacturer's instructions before using for coffee again.
By Sara

Calypso Coffee

3
This coffee drink is one of my favorites. It has a light chocolate taste and is perfect for a cold winter day.
By KELLYJEANGREER

Hot Spiked Cider

152
A 'spiked' version of the traditional hot cider - great for fall or holiday gatherings. This can be made in large quantities and kept warm in an electric coffee server.
By debmallonee

Easy Mexican Hot Chocolate

141
This is an easy way to spice up regular hot chocolate mix. Add more or less of each ingredient, depending on taste. Serve with marshmallows or whipped cream and enjoy.
By Allrecipes Member

Hot Spiced Tea for the Holidays

11
This is an old family favorite, handed down from my great-grandmother. The holidays officially begin with Christmas carols and my favorite hot spiced tea! Definitely a seasonal comfort beverage for me! I prefer to use fresh juices with pulp. The flavors are different. Canned pineapple in light syrup is best. Set the pineapple chunks aside for the rest of your holiday baking. Store leftovers in refrigerator and reheat as needed.
By Darcey Family

Hot Spiced Christmas Wine

73
This is a spicy, sweet holiday wine inspired by my trip to Germany, where a similar drink is a traditional part of winter celebrations.
By rainy

Bushwacker

13
Coffee liqueur, coconut rum, Irish cream, vodka and amaretto (whew!) mixed with coconut cream.
By Lisa
