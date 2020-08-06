Winter Dessert Recipes

What makes a winter dessert? Either it's warm and cozy, or it uses the fruits of winter. Browse 830+ winter dessert recipes including grapefruit cake, baked apples, cranberry cake, fudge, rice pudding, poached pears, and persimmon cheesecake.

Staff Picks

Cranberry Upside-Down Coffee Cake

337
Cranberries and pecans are baked in the bottom of this cake. Turn the cake over for ooh's and ah's.
By Marjorita Whyte

Persimmon Cheesecake

17
This light and delicious cheesecake is made with fresh persimmons and a walnut crust.
By schmecktgut

Baked Apples with Oatmeal Filling

96
Yummy apples with an oatmeal crisp filling is a great way to enjoy your fall tree-picked apples!
By Rita Spangler

Meyer Lemon Pie

73
A tangy sweet and sour treat, the Meyer lemons make it sweeter than a traditional lemon pie, but still keep that citrus kick.
By Melissa Cebrian

Fresh Grapefruit Cake

26
When citrus is at its peak flavor this time of year, in Florida it's time to pull out this recipe. The tangy fruit adds a refreshing flavor to each bite.
By dcbeck46

Warm Winter Citrus Dessert

15
This is a lovely blend of citrus fruit and pineapple. Just right for after all the over-indulgence of holiday desserts. Light, healthy and delicious!
By Dianemwj

Snowballs II

546
These are technically Mexican Wedding Cakes or Russian Teacakes, but my grandmother gave up on us calling them that years ago!
By Lori Dehn

Torrone (Italian Nut and Nougat Confection)

24
This chewy nougat is studded with pistachios and toasted almonds. Edible rice paper on the bottom makes it easy to slice and serve.
By Chef John

Greek Baklava

2301
Baklava uses phyllo dough stacked with honey and nuts to make a sweet Greek dessert that everyone will love.
By NEONWILLIE

Peanut Butter Pie

413
This peanut butter refrigerator pie is delicious and very easy to make.
By Allrecipes Member

Fudge

1690
This easy chocolate fudge recipe made with sweetened condensed milk is perfect for the holidays.
By Allrecipes Member

Best Carrot Cake Ever

1744
A moist and flavorful recipe that makes a large carrot cake fit for a crowd.
By Allrecipes Member
Inspiration and Ideas

Baked Rice Pudding
287
This rice pudding is lovely served warm. It has the appeal of homemade comfort food.
Creme Brulee
536
The crispy, burnt sugar is the best part of this easy and delicious creme brulee. With only six ingredients, you'll have a dessert your guests will love.
Puppy Chow
1000
Pecan Pie
756

This easy Southern pecan pie is simply the best.

More Winter Dessert Recipes

Oreo™ Cookie Bark

250
This is really more of a candy than a cookie, but it is always a hit on my cookie trays!!
By Kathy Bezemes Walstrom

Delicious Cinnamon Baked Apples

90
These baked apples taste simply great on a cold winter evening or any other evening. Plus the house smells just divine while cooking them.
By imagination_co

Old-Fashioned Apple Dumplings

387
These are the apple dumplings my grandmother used to make: warm, flaky, sweet, and drizzled with a sauce that bakes right with them. These are not difficult to make, just a little time-consuming.
By MICKI WOOD

Carrot Cake

784
Here's an old-fashioned carrot cake that's got more carrots than spice. Pecans can be substituted for walnuts.
By Marc Boyer

Peanut Butter Cup Cookies

4481
These cookies have a sweet peanut butter cup center.
By BUCHKO

Libby's® Famous Pumpkin Pie

1266
Whether you're hosting a festive party or a casual get-together with friends, our Famous Pumpkin Pie will make entertaining easy!
By Nestle Toll House
Molasses Cookies

1038
My mom's recipe and one of my favorites. Spicy and chewy, these molasses cookies store well and can be frozen. Great for gift giving or shipping.
By Allrecipes Member

Hummingbird Cake

198
Impress your friends with this Hummingbird Cake--a recipe that has been passed down through many generations. If desired, crush additional nuts and press them into the sides of the frosting, and put sliced maraschino cherries on top of the cake to gild the lily.
By MARBALET

Apple Squares

1525
Apples, nuts and cinnamon make these bars delicious. They hardly last a day at my house!
By BarbiAnn

Scotcharoos

379
Our mother made these for us as kids, and they continue to be a family favorite. A wonderful combination of peanut butter, and chocolate, and butterscotch with a crispy texture.
By WALLEYE

Maple Syrup Taffy

16
Great for people who live up north with lots of snow. I love to make it with my little brothers! Do not let the syrup burn.
By tessia

Chess Pie

284
This is a very old Southern recipe. It's a very sweet, rich pie which cannot be described as anything but marvelous. This is not my personal recipe but was passed to me by my grandmother and from her grandmother and so on and so forth.
By Allrecipes Member

Apple Oatmeal Crisp

1010
Its easy to make, one bowl and no mess. This has been handed down from my grandmother and I would like to share it with you.
By Dave Behnke

Banana Split Pie

25
This pie is easy to make and requires no cooking and is so yummy! A Christmas favorite of my family and friends. This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.
By Judy Bowen

Microwave Baked Apples

151
This is an easy and fast baked apple recipe. Great for brunch or snack. Stuff the apples with any additional fruits that you wish -- cranberries stuffed into apples are especially delicious.
By Nicole M.

Classic Cherries Jubilee

51
This is a great, refreshing dessert, especially after a hearty meal. This does have to be prepared immediately before serving, but does not take a lot of time. Your guests will enjoy the blue flames when the brandy is ignited!
By Wilemon
