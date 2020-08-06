Winter Dessert Recipes

Staff Picks
Persimmon Cheesecake
This light and delicious cheesecake is made with fresh persimmons and a walnut crust.
Meyer Lemon Pie
A tangy sweet and sour treat, the Meyer lemons make it sweeter than a traditional lemon pie, but still keep that citrus kick.
Fresh Grapefruit Cake
When citrus is at its peak flavor this time of year, in Florida it's time to pull out this recipe. The tangy fruit adds a refreshing flavor to each bite.
Warm Winter Citrus Dessert
This is a lovely blend of citrus fruit and pineapple. Just right for after all the over-indulgence of holiday desserts. Light, healthy and delicious!
Snowballs II
These are technically Mexican Wedding Cakes or Russian Teacakes, but my grandmother gave up on us calling them that years ago!
By Lori Dehn Greek Baklava
Baklava uses phyllo dough stacked with honey and nuts to make a sweet Greek dessert that everyone will love.
By NEONWILLIE Peanut Butter Pie
This peanut butter refrigerator pie is delicious and very easy to make.
By Allrecipes Member Fudge
This easy chocolate fudge recipe made with sweetened condensed milk is perfect for the holidays.
By Allrecipes Member Best Carrot Cake Ever
A moist and flavorful recipe that makes a large carrot cake fit for a crowd.
By Allrecipes Member Inspiration and Ideas Baked Rice Pudding
This rice pudding is lovely served warm. It has the appeal of homemade comfort food.
Creme Brulee
The crispy, burnt sugar is the best part of this easy and delicious creme brulee. With only six ingredients, you'll have a dessert your guests will love.
By COOKALOT Puppy Chow
Just four ingredients and ten minutes are needed to make puppy chow, a sweet kid-friendly snack.
By Allrecipes Member Pecan Pie
This easy Southern pecan pie is simply the best.
By Allrecipes Member Oreo™ Cookie Bark
This is really more of a candy than a cookie, but it is always a hit on my cookie trays!!
Delicious Cinnamon Baked Apples
These baked apples taste simply great on a cold winter evening or any other evening. Plus the house smells just divine while cooking them.
Old-Fashioned Apple Dumplings
These are the apple dumplings my grandmother used to make: warm, flaky, sweet, and drizzled with a sauce that bakes right with them. These are not difficult to make, just a little time-consuming.
By MICKI WOOD Carrot Cake
Here's an old-fashioned carrot cake that's got more carrots than spice. Pecans can be substituted for walnuts.
By Marc Boyer Libby's® Famous Pumpkin Pie
Whether you're hosting a festive party or a casual get-together with friends, our Famous Pumpkin Pie will make entertaining easy!
Molasses Cookies
My mom's recipe and one of my favorites. Spicy and chewy, these molasses cookies store well and can be frozen. Great for gift giving or shipping.
By Allrecipes Member Hummingbird Cake
Impress your friends with this Hummingbird Cake--a recipe that has been passed down through many generations. If desired, crush additional nuts and press them into the sides of the frosting, and put sliced maraschino cherries on top of the cake to gild the lily.
By MARBALET Apple Squares
Apples, nuts and cinnamon make these bars delicious. They hardly last a day at my house!
By BarbiAnn Scotcharoos
Our mother made these for us as kids, and they continue to be a family favorite. A wonderful combination of peanut butter, and chocolate, and butterscotch with a crispy texture.
By WALLEYE Maple Syrup Taffy
Great for people who live up north with lots of snow. I love to make it with my little brothers! Do not let the syrup burn.
Chess Pie
This is a very old Southern recipe. It's a very sweet, rich pie which cannot be described as anything but marvelous. This is not my personal recipe but was passed to me by my grandmother and from her grandmother and so on and so forth.
By Allrecipes Member Apple Oatmeal Crisp
Its easy to make, one bowl and no mess. This has been handed down from my grandmother and I would like to share it with you.
By Dave Behnke Banana Split Pie
This pie is easy to make and requires no cooking and is so yummy! A Christmas favorite of my family and friends. This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.
By Judy Bowen Microwave Baked Apples
This is an easy and fast baked apple recipe. Great for brunch or snack. Stuff the apples with any additional fruits that you wish -- cranberries stuffed into apples are especially delicious.
By Nicole M. Classic Cherries Jubilee
This is a great, refreshing dessert, especially after a hearty meal. This does have to be prepared immediately before serving, but does not take a lot of time. Your guests will enjoy the blue flames when the brandy is ignited!
