Winter Appetizer Recipes

When we think of classic winter appetizers, we think of wings, poppers, pate, hot spinach and artichoke dip, and more -- you'll find all the top-rated recipes right here.

Staff Picks

Pomegranate Guacamole

9
Pomegranates add a great twist to guacamole! Serve with tortilla chips!
By Chocolate

Pear and Prosciutto Bruschetta

16
This appetizer of toasted baguette slices topped with blue cheese, pear, and prosciutto is a crowd-pleaser.
By linda

Buffalo Chicken Dip

5017
Five simple ingredients in your slow cooker make this creamy, cheesy, zesty hot dip that tastes just like Buffalo chicken wings.
By NUNPUNCH

Taco Dip I

426
This is a scrumptious taco dip. When I use all low-fat ingredients, such as low-fat sour cream and low-fat Cheddar, it still comes out so delicious! Serve with baked tortilla chips for dipping.
By Allrecipes Member

Authentic Chinese Egg Rolls (from a Chinese person)

232
My mom is the best cook ever and I am a picky eater. If I like this, then you will. This is very authentic because my family is Chinese and I am too. This recipe is at least 300 years old in the Ling family.
By Mendy L

Quick Pickled Eggs and Beets

183
Easy and simple way to make pickled beets and eggs. You can double the recipe for larger gatherings. This is my late grandmother's recipe and everyone loves it. Will keep in fridge for up to 2 weeks.
By Cathy Swanson

The Best Fresh Tomato Salsa

613
Keep it fresh by mixing fresh chopped tomatoes, onion, bell pepper, and cilantro with lime juice for a quick and simple salsa.
By Cheryl Dressler

Jerky Lover's Jerky - Sweet, Hot and Spicy!

282
If you love hot and sweet we're confident this will be your favorite. An ultimate treat for family outings, sporting events, camping or hiking trips. Pineapple juice is the key that ties the flavors together. Go easy on the black and red pepper as the flavor goes a long ways!
By DIXYCHIK

Chicken Wing Dip

834
This spicy baked dip tastes just like hot chicken wings, but without the mess. It is very addicting, and is perfect for football and tailgating season. Serve with tortilla chips. I take this whenever I have to bring a dish and am always asked for the recipe.
By ASCBRADY

Brown Sugar Smokies

2573
Bacon-wrapped yummies! You can make these little smokies on skewers or toothpick them to secure.
By TINACLINKENBEARD

Cocktail Meatballs

1940
These tasty meatballs will disappear quickly from anyone's holiday party. My mom makes them every year for New Years Eve, and now so do I. These do very well in a slow cooker, as you can simmer them before serving, as well as keep them hot for the duration of your party.
By Lara

Bacon Wrapped Smokies

1871
Time consuming but it is well worth it! The brown sugar and bacon grease combine beautifully and give such a great taste.
By JILL1018
Inspiration and Ideas

Seven Layer Dip II
395
My mom's Seven Layer Dip is a big hit at all small gatherings! Refried beans are layered with guacamole, seasoned sour cream, veggies and cheese. It's perfect for dipping tortilla chips! The dip traditionally takes less time to disappear into bellies than it does to prepare.
Grill Master Chicken Wings
647
These wings are always a hit! I grill them up before a party and keep them hot in a low oven. I always use Frank's RedHot® sauce. It's got lots of flavor and isn't too spicy.
Pickled Red Beet Eggs
152
Easy Apple Strudel
146

This apple strudel recipe is very simple to make, yummy and best of all, inexpensive.

