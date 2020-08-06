Spring Appetizer Recipes

This is a recipe I came up with while trying to figure out what to do with an over-abundance of rhubarb. I'm not fond of sugary, syrupy rhubarb sauces but I love rhubarb and I love salsa, so I figured why not put them together! Just grab a bag of tortilla chips, or better yet make your own, and enjoy! Feel free to adjust ingredients to your liking. Don't like jalapenos? Don't use them. Mix and match peppers however you like, just be sure to use 3 of them. Also, I prefer Nellie and Joe's® lime juice because it's a bit more tart than regular bottled or fresh-squeezed lime juice, but if you can't find it that's fine, just use what you have.
For the perfect appetizer for baby showers, garnish each one of these cream-stuffed goodies with a bit of cream cheese and one, two or even more individual peas, depending on how many she's expectin'! Or if you prefer, garnish with cooked baby shrimp.
Radishes are typically forgotten as a snack food in the U.S., instead being relegated to being diced up for salads. I recently went to Mexico, where radishes (and peppers) are served as frequently as french fries are in the U.S., and I think it's a lovely food tradition. So here's to a radish revival!
This spring vegetable tart only looks hard to make and would be a perfect centerpiece for any special occasion. Just put it out on the table a little bit early so everyone can get their Instagramming in. As long as you use a wide array of colorful vegetables and tuck them into a tangled base of greens, this easy cheese tart/salad can't help but look gorgeous.
This spinach dip is a huge hit at parties! It has become one of our favorite appetizers to serve guests when we entertain. Prepare ahead, but serve warm from the oven with fresh bread, crackers, chips, pita, etc.
A great Easter recipe to do with the kids! Rolls with marshmallows wrapped inside, which become hollow as they bake, it represents the tomb of Jesus on Easter morning, when you break them open they are empty inside!
This is a rich, delicious dip that can be served with tortilla chips or slices of toasted French bread. It can be easily substituted with fat-free ingredients for all of you health freaks out there! It's an absolute hit at all parties. Here are a few suggested garnishes: shredded Monterey Jack cheese, chopped red bell peppers, parsley, sliced mushrooms, or bread crumbs.
An unbaked spinach dip. Unlike many other spinach dips this one is served deliciously cold. Enjoy! You can replace the red bell pepper with minced carrot or cucumber, or try using a combination of the three.
This is the ultimate spinach dip! It is made from fresh spinach leaves and spring onions. I'm always asked to bring this along to major family events and, of course, during the holidays. It may be served at once, but tastes best when chilled for an hour. Serve with slices of sourdough baguettes.
Easy and delicious fruit dip. Always a hit, and the kids LOVE IT. Slice up a selection of fruit and snacks to serve with the dip. My family likes apples, strawberries, cantaloupe, grapes, pretzels, raisin bread, or muffins.
As long as you're pretty good at making rectangles, and trimming things to the right length, this recipe is a breeze. By the way, I'll give the specific ingredient amounts I used here, but this really depends on how much asparagus you have, and how long you want your tart to be.