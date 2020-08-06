Spring Appetizer Recipes

Celebrate spring with appetizer recipes using fresh spring produce, including asparagus, peas, rhubarb, strawberries, and spinach.

Staff Picks

Tangy Rhubarb Salsa

23
This is a recipe I came up with while trying to figure out what to do with an over-abundance of rhubarb. I'm not fond of sugary, syrupy rhubarb sauces but I love rhubarb and I love salsa, so I figured why not put them together! Just grab a bag of tortilla chips, or better yet make your own, and enjoy! Feel free to adjust ingredients to your liking. Don't like jalapenos? Don't use them. Mix and match peppers however you like, just be sure to use 3 of them. Also, I prefer Nellie and Joe's® lime juice because it's a bit more tart than regular bottled or fresh-squeezed lime juice, but if you can't find it that's fine, just use what you have.
By Miss Diane

Strawberry Bruschetta

46
This is a delicious variation of the popular tomato based appetizer. The strawberries are warm and sweet and the sugar is caramelized and crunchy! Your guests will love it!
By Sarah Stephan

Stuffed Pea Pods

8
For the perfect appetizer for baby showers, garnish each one of these cream-stuffed goodies with a bit of cream cheese and one, two or even more individual peas, depending on how many she's expectin'! Or if you prefer, garnish with cooked baby shrimp.
By Pam

Florentine Artichoke Dip

1195
I am always asked to make this dip for parties and family gatherings. It is always the first thing to go! Serve it with either crackers or breadsticks.

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

624
My husband taught me this elegant yet easy side dish! Always a hit at the holidays, and dresses up every day chicken.
By Trish

Butch's Strawberry Avocado Salsa

17
This is magic in your mouth! Thanks for bringing it to the party Butch! Delicious with tortilla chips or served atop grilled chicken, pork, or mild white fish such as tilapia.
By NKMELVIN

Blooming Onion and Dipping Sauce

353
This batter-fried onion and a spicy dipping sauce will get your party going any day!
By Jackie Smith

Radish Revival

14
Radishes are typically forgotten as a snack food in the U.S., instead being relegated to being diced up for salads. I recently went to Mexico, where radishes (and peppers) are served as frequently as french fries are in the U.S., and I think it's a lovely food tradition. So here's to a radish revival!
By KN Granger

Asparagus Appetizers

A wonderful appetizer to have on hand that can be made ahead of time, frozen, and used as needed.
By DALEPFEFFER

Thai Chicken Spring Rolls

This Vietnamese dish is adapted with Thai flavors. These spring rolls make an excellent appetizer or light entree. Colorful, crunchy vegetables contrast nicely with the soft, translucent wrapper.
By Rebecca V

Spring Vegetable Tart

3
This spring vegetable tart only looks hard to make and would be a perfect centerpiece for any special occasion. Just put it out on the table a little bit early so everyone can get their Instagramming in. As long as you use a wide array of colorful vegetables and tuck them into a tangled base of greens, this easy cheese tart/salad can't help but look gorgeous.
By Chef John

Ranch-Style Deviled Eggs

41
This is a basic deviled egg with a little twist of ranch.
By Kimberly
More Spring Appetizer Recipes

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

420
This spinach dip is a huge hit at parties! It has become one of our favorite appetizers to serve guests when we entertain. Prepare ahead, but serve warm from the oven with fresh bread, crackers, chips, pita, etc.
By Simmi G

Lemon Poppy Seed Bread

242
A delicious and easy poppy seed bread made from scratch.
By Margie

Ali's Amazing Bruschetta

582
This bruschetta will turn out every time you make it. Use small slices of bread for a unique appetizer, or serve with Italian dishes.
By Alison

Hot Artichoke Spinach Dip

683
This is a warm delicious dip...but it's very rich! Serve warm with tortilla chips. Garnish with extra sour cream and salsa if you like.
By Sherrie D.

Delicious Artichoke Dip

149
This hot artichoke dip is the life of any party. Serve hot with celery, toasted bread or crackers.
By Tiffany Rhine

Resurrection Rolls

93
A great Easter recipe to do with the kids! Rolls with marshmallows wrapped inside, which become hollow as they bake, it represents the tomb of Jesus on Easter morning, when you break them open they are empty inside!
By Mommyof3

Luscious Spinach Artichoke Dip

816
This is a rich, delicious dip that can be served with tortilla chips or slices of toasted French bread. It can be easily substituted with fat-free ingredients for all of you health freaks out there! It's an absolute hit at all parties. Here are a few suggested garnishes: shredded Monterey Jack cheese, chopped red bell peppers, parsley, sliced mushrooms, or bread crumbs.
By Youri

Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread

53
This is a delicious strawberry spread for bagels. It sure beats store bought spread!
By MARAMBER14

Spinach Roll-Ups

176
I got this recipe from a co-worker after having them at a baby shower. They are absolutely wonderful, even if you're like me and NOT fond of spinach. They are so easy to make.
By MS K

Rhubarb Bread I

393
Rhubarb is one of the wonderful gifts of spring. This bread will turn it into a delicious treat for the whole family.
By LAFLINT

Spinach Dip

65
An unbaked spinach dip. Unlike many other spinach dips this one is served deliciously cold. Enjoy! You can replace the red bell pepper with minced carrot or cucumber, or try using a combination of the three.
By Candice

Ultimate Spinach Dip

46
This is the ultimate spinach dip! It is made from fresh spinach leaves and spring onions. I'm always asked to bring this along to major family events and, of course, during the holidays. It may be served at once, but tastes best when chilled for an hour. Serve with slices of sourdough baguettes.
By KATILADY

Easy Fruit Dip

95
Easy and delicious fruit dip. Always a hit, and the kids LOVE IT. Slice up a selection of fruit and snacks to serve with the dip. My family likes apples, strawberries, cantaloupe, grapes, pretzels, raisin bread, or muffins.
By NATALIE L

Easy Deviled Eggs

1
This 1950s standard is back in style and more popular than ever. Set the deviled eggs out on the party buffet and watch them disappear!
By Allrecipes Member

Spinach Pinwheels

106
Here's a great looking and great tasting appetizer. It's easy, too! You can substitute any flavor of cheese spread for garlic herb.
By BDEGER

Asparagus Appetizers

109
A wonderful appetizer to have on hand that can be made ahead of time, frozen, and used as needed.
By DALEPFEFFER

Asian Sugar Snap Pea Appetizer

112
Bursting with flavor, these Asian-inspired snap peas can be served hot as a side dish or chilled as a quick appetizer!
By Heidi T

Florentine Artichoke Dip

1195
I am always asked to make this dip for parties and family gatherings. It is always the first thing to go! Serve it with either crackers or breadsticks.

Lavender Tea Bread

78
I make this tea bread when the lavender is in bloom. Try it with fresh strawberry slices on top.
By SHIKAIRI

Ranch-Style Deviled Eggs

41
This is a basic deviled egg with a little twist of ranch.
By Kimberly

Chef John's Asparagus Tart

17
As long as you're pretty good at making rectangles, and trimming things to the right length, this recipe is a breeze. By the way, I'll give the specific ingredient amounts I used here, but this really depends on how much asparagus you have, and how long you want your tart to be.
By Chef John
