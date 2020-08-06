Fall Side Dish Recipes

Brussels sprouts, hazelnuts, and cranberries combine to make a salad that even kids will want to eat. The colors and flavors make a great fall or holiday side dish, but we have been enjoying it all summer as well.
It's a universal fact that people love puffy food, souffles being one of most versatile. As long as you don't knock all the air out of the egg whites in the batter, not much can actually go wrong. Since mashed sweet potato is the base, these souffles are even easier than the traditional method that requires a saucy base. They'll deflate quickly after exiting the oven, so hurry and snap those photos! Serve with cayenne-seasoned maple syrup if you like.
Beets were my sworn enemy until I tried them like this, it's a great way to use root vegetables. I think the beets add a beautiful red color to the dish, but if it bothers you to serve pinkish vegetables, substitute parsnips, rutabaga, or any similar vegetable; be creative!
The combination of fresh cranberries, Granny Smith apples, and spices makes for a lovely alternative to regular cranberry sauce. It is divine served over baked brie. This recipe has yielded many compliments, as I have given it as Christmas gifts in pretty jars or served at Thanksgiving dinner.
This recipe is often requested during Thanksgiving. It's totally tasty and everyone will rave! For a variation, serve in a casserole dish, and refrigerate overnight. Sprinkle extra Parmesan cheese and butter over potatoes and reheat in the oven.
If you've made and loved our Greek Lemon Chicken and Fondant Potatoes, then you will absolutely adore these lemon pepper potatoes, since it's basically the best of those two recipes put together, minus the chicken. Tender on the inside and crusty on the outside, these potatoes make for an impressive side dish. The only problem is whatever main course you pair it with is in serious danger of being upstaged.
Like fried cabbage? Then you are in for a treat. This is easy and most kids are actually surprised that it tastes better than it looks! I add about 2 tablespoons sugar simply to soften the taste and make my kids happy. But it is delicious without the sugar, and when I leave it out, I don't tell them and they never say a word!
Grilled bok choy is easy to cook and tastes great with steak, burgers, hot dogs or anything else you might be cooking on the grill! The crispy leaves and tender stalks will have you coming back for more!
My father-in-law was always a picky eater. However, the first Thanksgiving I made him this recipe, he went crazy! It soon became a tradition, and now he is gone, it is always mentioned as one of his favorites.
Not too often do you hear 'fantastic' and 'Brussels sprouts' in the same sentence but this recipe is deserving of that. When I mentioned I was bringing Brussels sprouts to a holiday get together, my mom told me not to bother. After eating this dish, my family now requests I bring it to every get together!