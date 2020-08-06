Fall Side Dish Recipes

Roasted fall vegetables, hearty greens, and fall fruits mean flavorful, comforting fall side dishes.

Warm Brussels Sprout Salad with Hazelnuts and Cranberries

Brussels sprouts, hazelnuts, and cranberries combine to make a salad that even kids will want to eat. The colors and flavors make a great fall or holiday side dish, but we have been enjoying it all summer as well.
By Amy McEver

Sweet Potato Souffles

It's a universal fact that people love puffy food, souffles being one of most versatile. As long as you don't knock all the air out of the egg whites in the batter, not much can actually go wrong. Since mashed sweet potato is the base, these souffles are even easier than the traditional method that requires a saucy base. They'll deflate quickly after exiting the oven, so hurry and snap those photos! Serve with cayenne-seasoned maple syrup if you like.
By Chef John

Roasted Pumpkin and Sage Risotto

1
A savory pumpkin side dish to accompany any meal, lunch or dinner. Use the small pie pumpkins for ultimate flavor and texture. Save those seeds to roast for an added treat for the rest of the week.
By debbie eckstein

Nana's Acorn Squash

189
This is a recipe even veggie haters will love! People who like sweet potatoes also love it. It's a family favorite of mine.
By LDYBUGG10

Chef John's Root Vegetable Gratin

16
I cheated and added some potatoes to mellow things out, but this is still a very delicious and enjoyable way to eat root veggies.
By Chef John

Savory Roasted Root Vegetables

164
Beets were my sworn enemy until I tried them like this, it's a great way to use root vegetables. I think the beets add a beautiful red color to the dish, but if it bothers you to serve pinkish vegetables, substitute parsnips, rutabaga, or any similar vegetable; be creative!
By mgoblue1

Teena's Bacon and Cheddar Potatoes

29
Yummy potato side dish. Goes well with chicken, beef, all the usual suspects. Perfect for Thanksgiving, too!
By LAGIRL

Spiced Cranberry Apple Chutney

36
The combination of fresh cranberries, Granny Smith apples, and spices makes for a lovely alternative to regular cranberry sauce. It is divine served over baked brie. This recipe has yielded many compliments, as I have given it as Christmas gifts in pretty jars or served at Thanksgiving dinner.
By Danita Leonard

Fresh Mushroom Rice Pilaf

This version of mushroom rice pilaf uses fresh mushrooms, not canned. Add garlic if you like.
By Karen V.

Autumn Butternut Squash Casserole

13
A delicious streusel topped butternut squash casserole with sauteed apples! Can be prepared ahead. Keep streusel topping separate until ready to bake.
By RMartino

Instant Pot® Farro

Farro is probably my favorite grain. I love it in salads, pilafs, and soups! I find the Instant Pot® gets it to the perfect texture and I don't have to worry about overcooking it on the stove.
By LauraF

More Fall Side Dish Recipes

Sarah's Applesauce

3131
Make your own applesauce at home with just apples, sugar, cinnamon, and this recipe.
By PHATCAT

Three Bean Salad

281
We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.
By JJOHN32

Fondant Potatoes

247
Try Chef John's classic and surprisingly easy technique to give russet potatoes a unique, creamy inside texture and a crunchy brown crust.

Acorn Squash

982
Butter and brown sugar are all you need to turn acorn squash into a baked treat your whole family will love.
By TERRYLEE51

Pennsylvania Dutch Pickled Beets and Eggs

171
A gift from the Amish.
By Cindy

Candied Yams

780
Candied yams topped with marshmallows are a delicious Thanksgiving classic.
By LORIEANN29

Grandma's Corn Bread Dressing

665
Sage gives this corn bread dressing a wonderful aroma and flavor. You'll want to serve it year after year.
By Allrecipes Member

Sauteed Apples

1759
This is great for any meal, but is great for breakfast. The syrup from the apples is great on homemade waffles. You may add raisins to the sauce if you wish.
By 356

Olive Oil Roasted Eggplant with Lemon

197
Quick and easy eggplant slices are roasted in the oven with olive oil and lemon to garnish.
By Sandra

Sweet Potato and Fennel Hash

62
A favorite breakfast hash in our home. It's sweet, savory, spicy, and fantastic with eggs!
By littlewummer

Cornbread Casserole

260
A cheap and easy favorite, cooks in 1 hour, only 5 minutes to prepare, kids love it!
By Sarah Peipert

The Best Mashed Potatoes

452
This recipe is often requested during Thanksgiving. It's totally tasty and everyone will rave! For a variation, serve in a casserole dish, and refrigerate overnight. Sprinkle extra Parmesan cheese and butter over potatoes and reheat in the oven.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Apple Coleslaw

791
This is our favorite cole slaw recipe, a yummy combo of fruit and veggies in a sweet dressing.
By Allrecipes Member

Sheet Pan Roasted Vegetables

136
Your favorite vegetables such as zucchini, eggplant, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions roasted in olive oil with herbs, garlic and lemon
By JRCROSBY31

Roasted Lemon Pepper Potatoes

64
If you've made and loved our Greek Lemon Chicken and Fondant Potatoes, then you will absolutely adore these lemon pepper potatoes, since it's basically the best of those two recipes put together, minus the chicken. Tender on the inside and crusty on the outside, these potatoes make for an impressive side dish. The only problem is whatever main course you pair it with is in serious danger of being upstaged.
By Chef John

Red Garlic Mashed Potatoes

820
These red-skinned mashed potatoes are just the creamiest. They are always a hit with company. Just a warning: they are addictive!
By Shawnah

Fried Brussels Sprouts

253
Like fried cabbage? Then you are in for a treat. This is easy and most kids are actually surprised that it tastes better than it looks! I add about 2 tablespoons sugar simply to soften the taste and make my kids happy. But it is delicious without the sugar, and when I leave it out, I don't tell them and they never say a word!
By Brandi Ratcliff

Grandma's Green Bean Casserole

3059
This recipe is much better than the standard mushroom soup and French fried onion version.

Grilled Bok Choy

55
Grilled bok choy is easy to cook and tastes great with steak, burgers, hot dogs or anything else you might be cooking on the grill! The crispy leaves and tender stalks will have you coming back for more!
By NomNomDelicious

Baked Yam Fries with Dip

70
This is my answer to the oh-so-yummy but very fattening deep-fried yam fries.
By Marleymg

Slow Cooker Stuffing

1876
This is an easy way to make 'extra' stuffing for a large crowd, saving stove space because it cooks in a slow cooker. Very tasty and moist!
By Allrecipes Member

Chef John's Roasted Brussels Sprouts

83
This makes a very nice side dish to your holiday feast, and I can't think of a main course, especially one made from some type of succulent animal, that this wouldn't pair wonderfully with.
By Chef John

Easy Corn Pudding

377
My father-in-law was always a picky eater. However, the first Thanksgiving I made him this recipe, he went crazy! It soon became a tradition, and now he is gone, it is always mentioned as one of his favorites.
By Allrecipes Member

Shredded Brussels Sprouts

687
Not too often do you hear 'fantastic' and 'Brussels sprouts' in the same sentence but this recipe is deserving of that. When I mentioned I was bringing Brussels sprouts to a holiday get together, my mom told me not to bother. After eating this dish, my family now requests I bring it to every get together!
By MOMZRIGHT
