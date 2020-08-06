Fall Main Dish Recipes

Momma Pritchett's Grilled Pork Chops and Apple-Pear Topping

Rating: 4.5 stars 56

Well, I have yet to really eat good BBQ pork chops. I was tired of the three or four different baking methods and I decided to try something a bit different. If you are not into sweet, then this probably isn't the recipe for you. I would suggest squeezing a bit of lime juice over the meat in order to break up the sweetness. I have never paid attention to what type of pork chops I had either, I just grabbed and baked...but apparently it is all in the cut of the meat! I also froze a few heads of romaine lettuce for about an hour, divided it up into 8 portions, and added Parmesan cheese and dressing of choice.... MMMM!