Fall Main Dish Recipes

This down home, hearty food is just the thing when the fall nip is in the air.

Staff Picks

Simple Beef Pot Roast

630
This pot roast recipe and technique could not be easier. The vegetables break down, combining with the meat's juices to create a sauce! Warm, hearty, and delicious! Serve over horseradish mashed potatoes.

Momma Pritchett's Grilled Pork Chops and Apple-Pear Topping

56
Well, I have yet to really eat good BBQ pork chops. I was tired of the three or four different baking methods and I decided to try something a bit different. If you are not into sweet, then this probably isn't the recipe for you. I would suggest squeezing a bit of lime juice over the meat in order to break up the sweetness. I have never paid attention to what type of pork chops I had either, I just grabbed and baked...but apparently it is all in the cut of the meat! I also froze a few heads of romaine lettuce for about an hour, divided it up into 8 portions, and added Parmesan cheese and dressing of choice.... MMMM!
By Gigi

Crispy Roasted Chicken

123
This oven-roasted chicken is inspired by the Brathaehnchen served commonly in Bavarian Biergartens, small shops, and food carts. You can serve this chicken with many side dishes, but favorites are fried potatoes or spaetzle and a nice garden salad. Weiss beer doesn't hurt at all!
By Doc Simonson

Apple Stuffed Chicken Breast

777
This is a great dish for the fall. Golden Delicious, Granny Smith, Newtown Pippin, Rome Beauty and/or Winesap apples may be used.
By Behr

Braised Venison with Rosemary and Shiitake

23
Try my savory and sophisticated dish I created to please my hunter. I like to serve this with spaetzle, merlot, and salad.
By RUTHWARD

Pork Rib Stew with Sage Cornmeal Dumplings

21
I have been making this stew for more than 20 years. It's a dish I use to celebrate the harvest season. It may be a bit labor-intensive, but it is worth every minute! Experiment with different root vegetables, and use the dumplings in other hearty stews or soups. They are so yummy!
By QUIRKYIQ

Classic Meatloaf

550
The secrets to this meatloaf are fresh, very finely diced vegetables that give it moisture and flavor--and a light touch in mixing together the ingredients. This hearty meatloaf is the perfect meal for cool fall and winter evenings, served with mashed potatoes and simple mushroom gravy.
By Chef John

Baked Ziti IV

1237
The BEST Baked Ziti!! This has flavor and yields a great amount. Try this recipe; it IS the best!
By SETHALLEN

Easy Chicken Marsala

207
Chicken breasts are sauteed, then braised in Marsala wine and cream with mushrooms and green onion. Chicken Marsala simplified!
By sal

Chicken Pot Pie IX

12678
A delicious chicken pot pie made from scratch with carrots, peas, and celery for a comfort food classic.
By Robbie Rice

Slow Cooker Beef Pot Roast

1563
The real secret here is making sure you sear the meat before the long, slow braising. Serve with mashed potatoes.

Eggplant Parmesan II

3700
Eggplant slices are dipped in egg and bread crumbs and then baked, instead of fried. The slices are layered with spaghetti sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.
By Dolores Gentner-Ryan
Inspiration and Ideas

14 Easy Sheet Pan Dinners for Fall
Here are some of our favorite sheet pan suppers that take advantage of autumn's flavors and are easy enough for the hectic back-to-school season.
Healthy Coconut Oatmeal
104
A fast and healthy breakfast cereal or high-energy snack. Oatmeal made with coconut, raisins, cranberries, walnuts. Brown rice can be used in place of oatmeal.
Easy Fried Eggplant
312
Peking Duck
108
Shoyu Chicken
1139

Shoyu Chicken is a popular Hawaiian dish. It is often served with rice. The word shoyu is Japanese for soy sauce. Let the chicken soak in the marinade for at least an hour, the longer the better.

Chef John's Classic Beef Stroganoff

623
This is a fairly lean version of beef stroganoff, as most recipes call for more cream. This is something you can easily adjust to your tastes. I like a little thicker version, with just enough sauce to coat the meat and noodles.
By Chef John

Top Sirloin Roast

25
This is a wonderful garlic-infused roast that has replaced my traditional pot roast recipe. Be sure to use a good-quality top sirloin roast for the most tenderness and flavor. I love using the traditional potatoes and carrots but also add the red pepper and mushrooms for more nutritional value. Use an amber beer or a medium slightly-darker beer, such as Yuengling® Black and Tan.
By BJT1968

Chef John's Shepherd's Pie

374
Shepherd's Pie recipes are traditionally done with lamb, but are great with any ground meat--turkey and beef being the most popular modern versions. Give this great casserole a try, and watch everyone flock to the table.
By Chef John

Roasted Duck

346
A simple rub made with salt, pepper, and paprika seasons this roast duck basted with butter.
By Rhonda Brock Fuller

Calico Beans

218
This casserole is the best! I take it to pot lucks, picnics, camping trips, etc.
By Kathy

Grilled Pork Loin Chops

666
Tangy, a little sweet, very moist and very easy to prepare -- you're going to love these grilled chops. They turn out wonderfully tasty with an awesome array of flavors. You might want to throw an extra chop on the grill for leftovers, because you will have a craving for it the next day -- guaranteed.
By ScorpioGG

Crispy Roasted Chicken

123
This oven-roasted chicken is inspired by the Brathaehnchen served commonly in Bavarian Biergartens, small shops, and food carts. You can serve this chicken with many side dishes, but favorites are fried potatoes or spaetzle and a nice garden salad. Weiss beer doesn't hurt at all!
By Doc Simonson

Famous Butter Chicken

3415
Chicken breasts are dipped in beaten eggs and cracker crumbs, then baked with butter. These chicken breast are really tender and moist. Excellent flavor! I never have leftovers.
By HAULBUR

Vegetarian Moussaka

383
Eggplant, zucchini, potatoes and onion are layered with tomatoes and lentils, and baked with a béchamel white sauce.
By Anne Buchanan

Fried Venison Backstrap

72
Tender venison backstrap is sliced thinly before breading and frying to make a savory crispy crust.
By Nicole Holland Green

Grilled Chicken Salad Sandwich

52
This is a great way to use leftover grilled chicken breasts from dinner the night before. I like it on wheat. My husband likes it on sourdough.
By Erin Noel

Megan's Granola

1287
My daughter and I came up with this recipe and it is absolutely wonderful. Several of my children who typically don't care for granola, loved it. I've tried many granola recipes and this tops them all. Enjoy!
By annie9

Rigatoni alla Genovese

83
I have no idea why this amazingly flavorful Genovese-style meat sauce isn't way more popular than it is. It's quite simply one of the best pasta sauces you'll ever taste, thanks to a very slow cooking process, and massive amounts of onions.
By Chef John

Asian Marinated Pork Chops

109
This is one of my favorite marinades to use for grilled pork chops. I usually just throw ingredients as I see fit, so the measurements are estimates. The roasted red chili paste can be found in the Asian section of your grocery store.
By itsjustaphase
