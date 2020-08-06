Fall Main Dish Recipes

This pot roast recipe and technique could not be easier. The vegetables break down, combining with the meat's juices to create a sauce! Warm, hearty, and delicious! Serve over horseradish mashed potatoes.
Well, I have yet to really eat good BBQ pork chops. I was tired of the three or four different baking methods and I decided to try something a bit different. If you are not into sweet, then this probably isn't the recipe for you. I would suggest squeezing a bit of lime juice over the meat in order to break up the sweetness. I have never paid attention to what type of pork chops I had either, I just grabbed and baked...but apparently it is all in the cut of the meat! I also froze a few heads of romaine lettuce for about an hour, divided it up into 8 portions, and added Parmesan cheese and dressing of choice.... MMMM!
This oven-roasted chicken is inspired by the Brathaehnchen served commonly in Bavarian Biergartens, small shops, and food carts. You can serve this chicken with many side dishes, but favorites are fried potatoes or spaetzle and a nice garden salad. Weiss beer doesn't hurt at all!
I have been making this stew for more than 20 years. It's a dish I use to celebrate the harvest season. It may be a bit labor-intensive, but it is worth every minute! Experiment with different root vegetables, and use the dumplings in other hearty stews or soups. They are so yummy!
The secrets to this meatloaf are fresh, very finely diced vegetables that give it moisture and flavor--and a light touch in mixing together the ingredients. This hearty meatloaf is the perfect meal for cool fall and winter evenings, served with mashed potatoes and simple mushroom gravy.
This is a fairly lean version of beef stroganoff, as most recipes call for more cream. This is something you can easily adjust to your tastes. I like a little thicker version, with just enough sauce to coat the meat and noodles.
This is a wonderful garlic-infused roast that has replaced my traditional pot roast recipe. Be sure to use a good-quality top sirloin roast for the most tenderness and flavor. I love using the traditional potatoes and carrots but also add the red pepper and mushrooms for more nutritional value. Use an amber beer or a medium slightly-darker beer, such as Yuengling® Black and Tan.
Shepherd's Pie recipes are traditionally done with lamb, but are great with any ground meat--turkey and beef being the most popular modern versions. Give this great casserole a try, and watch everyone flock to the table.
Tangy, a little sweet, very moist and very easy to prepare -- you're going to love these grilled chops. They turn out wonderfully tasty with an awesome array of flavors. You might want to throw an extra chop on the grill for leftovers, because you will have a craving for it the next day -- guaranteed.
My daughter and I came up with this recipe and it is absolutely wonderful. Several of my children who typically don't care for granola, loved it. I've tried many granola recipes and this tops them all. Enjoy!
I have no idea why this amazingly flavorful Genovese-style meat sauce isn't way more popular than it is. It's quite simply one of the best pasta sauces you'll ever taste, thanks to a very slow cooking process, and massive amounts of onions.
This is one of my favorite marinades to use for grilled pork chops. I usually just throw ingredients as I see fit, so the measurements are estimates. The roasted red chili paste can be found in the Asian section of your grocery store.