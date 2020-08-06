Fall Appetizer Recipes

Some of our favorite appetizer recipes are perfect for fall, like roasted pumpkin seeds, warm dips, squash or corn fritters, and so many more.

Staff Picks

Cranberry Salsa

236
Tangy and sweet with a bit of a bite. Quick and easy, and always requested at gatherings.
By Shan559

Fried Razor Clams

22
A simple recipe for fried razor clams, a western Washington treat. Sometimes I fry the bodies, reserving the tougher necks for chowder. Dip in cocktail sauce. The spicier the better for me!
By SALMONSNAGGER

Pumpkin Fritters

66
Plump little pumpkin fritters with a hint of curry.
By dakota kelly

Roasted Red Pepper Tapenade

76
Roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts and garlic are the main flavors in this bright tapenade. This simple recipe can be used as a dip for vegetables and pita triangles or as a sandwich spread.
By ASHBETH
Sponsored By MyPlate

Stuffed Mushrooms IV

127
An 18th Century recipe that I have altered slightly. Better make a double batch because these go fast. Sausage can be substituted for ground beef if you'd like.
By Jennifer

Magaricz

19
This is my Russian grandmother's version of Italian caponata. Serve with your favorite bread or crackers--we like rye bread!
By Karen Cooke

Chef John's Hot Spinach Artichoke Dip

168
I've always enjoyed hot spinach artichoke dip, but it always struck me as a little oily. I decided to try a mayo-less version, and then raised the stakes even higher by excluding the sour cream as well. To counter this, a bit more cheese was added, and the results were amazing. A rich, creamy, cheesy, not greasy dip.
By Chef John

Papa Drexler's Bavarian Pretzels

285
Fun to make, traditional pretzels are great with a nice mug of beer!
By Tim Drexler

Corn Fritters

778
Nothing warms up a cool night like a plateful of old-time corn fritters! Dig in, these are delicious!
By Joan Zaffary

Best Ever Banana Bread

2228
This really is the best banana bread I have ever tasted. Very moist and it freezes well. I also bake this in 3 small loaf pans however you may need to shorten the baking time.
By Rose

Pennsylvania Dutch Pickled Beets and Eggs

172
A gift from the Amish.
By Cindy

Feta Cheese Foldovers

323
Golden puffed pastries are filled with a feta cheese mixture. These can be made ahead, and popped into the oven after your guests arrive.
By Christine L.
Inspiration and Ideas

Our 10 Best Pumpkin Seed Recipes Make Perfect Autumn Snacks
Once you've finished carving the pumpkins and baking the pies, what do you do next? Make pumpkin seeds, of course!
25+ Fall Snacks That Have Nothing to Do With Pumpkin Spice
Cheese Fondue
610
Ranch Oyster Crackers
433
Sugar Coated Pecans
2243
Deer Jerky
125

A zesty venison jerky that you can make at home in your oven. If you have a food dehydrator, you can dry the jerky in it by following the manufacturer's instructions. You can also reuse the marinade for additional batches.

More Fall Appetizer Recipes

Cheese Fondue

610
Fondue is a fun and informal way to gather friends and family together. Offer fresh vegetables dippers such as sliced peppers and halved mushrooms alongside the chunks of French bread.
By Allrecipes Member

Ranch Oyster Crackers

433
These seasoned oyster crackers make an easy snack for any party occasion.
By Jackie Smith

Sugar Coated Pecans

2243
These sweet pecans are wonderful snacks for any occasion.
By Carolyn

Deer Jerky

125
A zesty venison jerky that you can make at home in your oven. If you have a food dehydrator, you can dry the jerky in it by following the manufacturer's instructions. You can also reuse the marinade for additional batches.
By MIKE SHELTON

Spiced Applesauce Bread

315
With applesauce and spices, this bread is moist, delicious and great in lunch boxes. I also like it spread with cream cheese or peanut butter.
By LOUISE

Old-Fashioned Roasted Pecans

130
My ex-mother-in-law lives in the South and has lots of pecan trees. She sends me bags of shelled pecans every year for Christmas. I found out how they make the roasted pecans at the fair. Even though they use big roasters, these turn out just as great.
By Patricia K

Hot Crab Dip

338
This delicious, addictive crab dip will have your family begging for more. Serve as an appetizer with onion or garlic crackers.
By PONYGIRL64

Brie Cups

40
If you are looking for a quick, easy, delicious appetizer, this is for you. I've served them many times and my friends always gobble them up. Even cheese haters love this. You can find the phyllo cups in the freezer section.
By EHS

Easy Granola Bars

875
Fantastic bars that have a lot of flexibility. You can adapt the recipe to your liking. Great for hikes, long road trips and camping as they store well and keep fairly long - unless you eat them all! Use any combination of chocolate chips, dried fruit, coconut, pecans, almond slices, or any other tidbits you'd like in a granola bar.
By Aliceyn Fokuhl

Cranberry Orange Loaf

943
This is an excellent flavor to choose from. Orange and cranberry flavors will be sure to put you in the holiday spirit. It tastes even better the next day.
By Allrecipes Member

Applesauce

275
An easy, quick applesauce recipe. I have doubled it and canned it so we always have some on hand. My family loves it.
By JACKSWIFE

Matzo Apple Kugel

50
Delicious Passover specialty that's easy and can be served with either meat or dairy dinners! Can also be made ahead and cooked later.
By Cindy Faigin

Quick Apple Pie Bread

34
Warm, sweet bread that smells as good as it tastes! My husband and I can't get enough of this bread!!
By Amber

Sweet Pickled Eggs

39
Simple and easy to prepare. These will keep in the refrigerator for up to six months. Delicious with cold cuts, crusty bread and assorted cheeses.
By Tracy Mulder

Cranberry Brie Bites

62
Tangy cranberry, creamy brie, and crunchy walnuts come together in a buttery shell for an appetizer that will wow your guests. Bonus: These can be made up to 3 days ahead; wrap them in plastic wrap before the baking step and store in the refrigerator. Serve warm or at room temperature.
By Julie Hubert

Sausage Applesauce Appetizer

73
This is the most delicious appetizer! It is always totally consumed! It is originally from Shirley Flint.
By Jim Mihalski
