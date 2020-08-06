Spring Fruits and Vegetable Recipes

This is a recipe I came up with while trying to figure out what to do with an over-abundance of rhubarb. I'm not fond of sugary, syrupy rhubarb sauces but I love rhubarb and I love salsa, so I figured why not put them together! Just grab a bag of tortilla chips, or better yet make your own, and enjoy! Feel free to adjust ingredients to your liking. Don't like jalapenos? Don't use them. Mix and match peppers however you like, just be sure to use 3 of them. Also, I prefer Nellie and Joe's® lime juice because it's a bit more tart than regular bottled or fresh-squeezed lime juice, but if you can't find it that's fine, just use what you have.
An elderly lady residing in Turkey served this to a friend of ours while he was in that country several years ago. She has since passed away, but her recipe lives on. It is the best Borscht recipe I've ever enjoyed. Serve topped with sour cream, extra dill weed, chopped fresh tomatoes.
This strawberry freezer jelly is quick, easy and delicious on toast, ice cream or even in milkshakes! Keep jars of this in the freezer and take them out when you are ready to use them. Once thawed, they will last approximately 1 month in the refrigerator. If it lasts that long!
About as good as it gets! This is the version of French Onion Soup that people seek when they go to restaurants. I have been making it for 30 years and it never fails to please. It makes an exquisite presentation, too!
This is a great, refreshing dessert, especially after a hearty meal. This does have to be prepared immediately before serving, but does not take a lot of time. Your guests will enjoy the blue flames when the brandy is ignited!
This spinach dip is a huge hit at parties! It has become one of our favorite appetizers to serve guests when we entertain. Prepare ahead, but serve warm from the oven with fresh bread, crackers, chips, pita, etc.
This is the simplest version of chocolate covered strawberries I know. Paraffin was originally used instead of shortening. Turn the strawberries upside down and insert by the toothpicks into a piece of styrofoam for easy cooling, or simply place them on a sheet of wax paper. White chocolate may be drizzled over the milk chocolate for a fancier look. They are perfect for weddings when decorated with frosting bow ties, bells, butterflies, roses, etc.
I don't tack the word ultimate onto just any recipe. This berry well may be my favorite summer dessert, with the perfect balance of sweet and tart, tender and crisp, fruit and crumble. Some ice cream on the side is highly recommended.
My Grandfather (Sam) was famous for this cake. Everyone who knew him, knows of his famous carrot cake. He would always have some available for anyone who wanted it. We'll miss him, but his carrot cake legacy will always live on! Enjoy!
What a feast! Invite the family and dig into this messy, yummy boil. Combining crawfish, sausage, corn, mushrooms, potatoes, and artichokes, this is a dish you'll crave over and over. Add other seafood or vegetables to your liking.