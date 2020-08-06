Spring Fruits and Vegetable Recipes

Tangy Rhubarb Salsa

Rating: 4.91 stars 23

This is a recipe I came up with while trying to figure out what to do with an over-abundance of rhubarb. I'm not fond of sugary, syrupy rhubarb sauces but I love rhubarb and I love salsa, so I figured why not put them together! Just grab a bag of tortilla chips, or better yet make your own, and enjoy! Feel free to adjust ingredients to your liking. Don't like jalapenos? Don't use them. Mix and match peppers however you like, just be sure to use 3 of them. Also, I prefer Nellie and Joe's® lime juice because it's a bit more tart than regular bottled or fresh-squeezed lime juice, but if you can't find it that's fine, just use what you have.