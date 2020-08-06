Spring Fruits and Vegetable Recipes

Looking for fresh spring produce recipes? Allrecipes has more than 300 trusted fresh spring produce recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Simply Steamed Asparagus

Rating: 4.56 stars
133
Makes even tough asparagus, tender and tasty! Try using vinaigrette dressing in place of the butter too.
By KIMIRAEJ

Rhubarb Strawberry Crunch

Rating: 4.68 stars
1227
Ever wonder what to do with that big rhubarb plant in the garden? This is your answer.
By Michelle Davis

Pasta with Asparagus

Rating: 4.19 stars
299
This is a great low-fat pasta dish. I serve it to company all the time. Serve with a fruit salad and French bread.
By S. Butters

Tangy Rhubarb Salsa

Rating: 4.91 stars
23
This is a recipe I came up with while trying to figure out what to do with an over-abundance of rhubarb. I'm not fond of sugary, syrupy rhubarb sauces but I love rhubarb and I love salsa, so I figured why not put them together! Just grab a bag of tortilla chips, or better yet make your own, and enjoy! Feel free to adjust ingredients to your liking. Don't like jalapenos? Don't use them. Mix and match peppers however you like, just be sure to use 3 of them. Also, I prefer Nellie and Joe's® lime juice because it's a bit more tart than regular bottled or fresh-squeezed lime juice, but if you can't find it that's fine, just use what you have.
By Miss Diane

Cream of Fresh Asparagus Soup II

Rating: 4.75 stars
891
There's nothing like fresh asparagus when it's in season - take advantage!
By MARBALET

Strawberry, Kiwi, and Spinach Salad

Rating: 4.65 stars
126
My aunt makes this salad for my family and I every time we visit.
By Amy F.

Artichokes

Rating: 4.21 stars
170
Simple and delicious steamed artichokes. Serve these with melted butter for dipping. You will need a pan with a steamer insert.
By Shai

Rosy Radishes

Rating: 3.73 stars
11
A wonderful pickled radish recipe. Plum vinegar (umeboshi vinegar) can be found at many Asian grocery stores.
By Paula

What Are Fiddleheads, And What Do You Do With Them?

Russian Cabbage Borscht

Rating: 4.63 stars
236
An elderly lady residing in Turkey served this to a friend of ours while he was in that country several years ago. She has since passed away, but her recipe lives on. It is the best Borscht recipe I've ever enjoyed. Serve topped with sour cream, extra dill weed, chopped fresh tomatoes.
By Puma

Strawberry Freezer Jam

Rating: 4.35 stars
186
This strawberry freezer jelly is quick, easy and delicious on toast, ice cream or even in milkshakes! Keep jars of this in the freezer and take them out when you are ready to use them. Once thawed, they will last approximately 1 month in the refrigerator. If it lasts that long!
By JORDAN76

Thai Chicken Spring Rolls

Rating: 4.23 stars
53
This Vietnamese dish is adapted with Thai flavors. These spring rolls make an excellent appetizer or light entree. Colorful, crunchy vegetables contrast nicely with the soft, translucent wrapper.
By Rebecca V
Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie

Rating: 4.63 stars
3065

This is a very fun recipe to follow, because Grandma makes it sweet and simple. This pie is thickened with cornstarch and flour in addition to egg yolks, and contains no milk.

More Spring Fruits and Vegetable Recipes

Spinach Quiche

Rating: 4.7 stars
2739
Let me start by saying that I devised this recipe myself, and I just sort of add 'this and that.' This recipe is VERY forgiving, so you can add or remove ingredients according to your taste!
By Bailey

Supreme Strawberry Topping

Rating: 4.79 stars
1027
Awesome restaurant-style strawberry topping. Serve cold over cheesecake or ice cream.
By Brad G Reynolds

Strawberry Jam

Rating: 4.58 stars
906
This is by far the easiest recipe I have found for strawberry jam without using a pectin. The jam is soft, spreadable and delicious.
By Katharine

French Onion Soup Gratinee

Rating: 4.74 stars
1841
About as good as it gets! This is the version of French Onion Soup that people seek when they go to restaurants. I have been making it for 30 years and it never fails to please. It makes an exquisite presentation, too!
By Jersey Tomato

Grilled Asparagus

Rating: 4.7 stars
892
The special thing about this recipe is that it's so simple. Fresh asparagus with a little oil, salt, and pepper is cooked quickly over high heat on the grill. Enjoy the natural flavor of your veggies.
By Anonymous
Asparagus Wrapped in Crisp Prosciutto

Rating: 4.6 stars
274
Extremely easy and elegant appetizer. Asparagus spears are wrapped in a sheath of prosciutto, then baked until crispy. A great dish to make ahead, and bake just before serving.
By Teresa Haider

Spinach Pinwheels

Rating: 4.46 stars
107
Here's a great looking and great tasting appetizer. It's easy, too! You can substitute any flavor of cheese spread for garlic herb.
By BDEGER

Greek Lemon Chicken Soup

Rating: 4.49 stars
594
This soup is perfect as an introduction to a full Greek meal, or a hearty bowlful for a meal in itself. Serve with fresh pita triangles, and you'll be sure to please your guests!!
By Shelley Ross

Lemon Icing

Rating: 4.51 stars
367
This is a superb icing and does not take long to make.
By Carol

Classic Cherries Jubilee

Rating: 4.77 stars
52
This is a great, refreshing dessert, especially after a hearty meal. This does have to be prepared immediately before serving, but does not take a lot of time. Your guests will enjoy the blue flames when the brandy is ignited!
By Wilemon

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Rating: 4.54 stars
423
This spinach dip is a huge hit at parties! It has become one of our favorite appetizers to serve guests when we entertain. Prepare ahead, but serve warm from the oven with fresh bread, crackers, chips, pita, etc.
By Simmi G

B and L's Strawberry Smoothie

Rating: 4.64 stars
1171
You'll love this icy cold strawberry smoothie.
By Lisa and Brittany

Creamy Strawberry Crepes

Rating: 4.79 stars
382
This recipe has been a family favorite for over 30 years! These crepes are delicious and very rich! Be sure you have at least 1 hour to prepare, they are worth every minute!
By meliss

Superfast Asparagus

Rating: 4.64 stars
394
Roast asparagus is a 15-minute side dish (and YUM).
By MSLILLY

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Rating: 4.81 stars
1227
This is the simplest version of chocolate covered strawberries I know. Paraffin was originally used instead of shortening. Turn the strawberries upside down and insert by the toothpicks into a piece of styrofoam for easy cooling, or simply place them on a sheet of wax paper. White chocolate may be drizzled over the milk chocolate for a fancier look. They are perfect for weddings when decorated with frosting bow ties, bells, butterflies, roses, etc.
By Kitten

Coconut Cream Pie I

Rating: 4.68 stars
377
Being a nurse, I have little time to put into fancy recipes. This coconut cream pie is so easy and quick. It is so good, it is sinful. Use any pie crust you like.
By Dmarcks

Blooming Onion and Dipping Sauce

Rating: 4.55 stars
361
This batter-fried onion and a spicy dipping sauce will get your party going any day!
By Jackie Smith

The Ultimate Berry Crumble

Rating: 4.76 stars
114
I don't tack the word ultimate onto just any recipe. This berry well may be my favorite summer dessert, with the perfect balance of sweet and tart, tender and crisp, fruit and crumble. Some ice cream on the side is highly recommended.
By Chef John

Sam's Famous Carrot Cake

Rating: 4.78 stars
3250
My Grandfather (Sam) was famous for this cake. Everyone who knew him, knows of his famous carrot cake. He would always have some available for anyone who wanted it. We'll miss him, but his carrot cake legacy will always live on! Enjoy!
By Brian D'Amico

Fresh Rhubarb Pie

Rating: 4.8 stars
1273
Mom used to grow her own rhubarb in her backyard, and when her rhubarb was ripe, what great pies she made! I will enclose her recipe.
By Carol

Impossible Coconut Pie I

Rating: 4.5 stars
145
The pie makes its own crust. Just mix in a blender, bake and serve warm. You may leave out coconut if you wish.
By Rosie De Coito

Coconut Custard Pie I

Rating: 3.92 stars
152
Coconut custard - best tasting pie ever!
By Lesley

Five Flavor Pound Cake I

Rating: 4.75 stars
232
Five flavors blending to create a superlative pound cake.
By PJ Coward

Louisiana Crawfish Boil

Rating: 4.44 stars
27
What a feast! Invite the family and dig into this messy, yummy boil. Combining crawfish, sausage, corn, mushrooms, potatoes, and artichokes, this is a dish you'll crave over and over. Add other seafood or vegetables to your liking.
By IMANKAY
