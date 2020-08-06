Staff Picks Fabulous Fruit Salad
An easy, quick, and holiday-worthy fruit salad that is easily doubled.
By Tracy Fall
Eggplant Bake
Tasty dish for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians; the tomato, onion and cheeses give it just the right zing. My children are pretty picky, and even they are willing participants in eating this eggplant dish! It's great the next day for leftovers, too!
Apricot Glazed Carrots
Carrots are cooked tender then mixed with a tangy apricot sauce. Serve cold or slightly warm.
Inspiration and Ideas Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Plums
Late-summer plums make a perfect match with roast pork.
Kielbasa with Brussels Sprouts
"I would not have thought to put these ingredients together, but this was super good. I've never eaten so many Brussels sprouts in one sitting." – trishy42
More Fall Fruits and Vegetable Recipes Apple Pie by Grandma Ople
A unique and popular recipe. Sliced apples under a lattice crust get bathed with a sweet buttery sauce before baking.
By MOSHASMAMA Sarah's Applesauce
Make your own applesauce at home with just apples, sugar, cinnamon, and this recipe.
By PHATCAT Apple Crisp II
Cinnamon-spiced apples are baked with a sweet oat crumble topping in this easy apple crisp. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
By Diane Kester Watergate Salad
Pistachio pudding mix is the base for this marshmallow salad with pineapple, nuts and fluffy whipped topping.
By Allrecipes Member Fondant Potatoes
Try Chef John's classic and surprisingly easy technique to give russet potatoes a unique, creamy inside texture and a crunchy brown crust.
Two Ingredient Pumpkin Cake
It can't get any easier than this! Just two ingredients and you have a moist delicious cake. Great when frosted with your favorite cream cheese frosting. Plan ahead, tastes best after chilling.
Best Ever Banana Bread
This really is the best banana bread I have ever tasted. Very moist and it freezes well. I also bake this in 3 small loaf pans however you may need to shorten the baking time.
By Rose Three Bean Salad
We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.
By JJOHN32
Eggplant Parmesan II
Eggplant slices are dipped in egg and bread crumbs and then baked, instead of fried. The slices are layered with spaghetti sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.
German Apple Cake I
This German Apple Cake is a moist dense cake that keeps well. It has been a family favorite for twenty years.
By Barbara Apple Crumble Pie
Yummy variety of apple pie that is quick and easy. It was a hit with my boyfriend's pals in university whenever I made this favorite!
By LEHOUX Healthy Coconut Oatmeal
A fast and healthy breakfast cereal or high-energy snack. Oatmeal made with coconut, raisins, cranberries, walnuts. Brown rice can be used in place of oatmeal.
By BMARYGREEN Easy Fried Eggplant
An easy and quick way to prepare eggplant, and tasty too! I serve it with sliced fresh tomatoes, fresh green beans and bread and butter. An inexpensive meal from my childhood and still a favorite!
By WALLEN Beef Stew VI
Beef, carrots, potatoes, and celery are seasoned with rosemary and parsley in this simple stovetop beef stew recipe.
Applesauce Cake I
A quick and easy cake--we eat it for breakfast at our house.
By Joanna Candied Yams
These candied yams topped with marshmallows are a delicious Thanksgiving classic.
By LORIEANN29 Beet Salad with Goat Cheese
This is a delicious and easy salad which takes little time and is a great meatless main course. It uses beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts and baby greens.
By Donna Acorn Squash
Butter and brown sugar are all you need to turn acorn squash into a baked treat your whole family will love.
By TERRYLEE51 Sauteed Apples
This is great for any meal, but is great for breakfast. The syrup from the apples is great on homemade waffles. You may add raisins to the sauce if you wish.
By 356 Napa Cabbage Salad
This is a yummy, crunchy cabbage salad with toasted ramen noodles and almond slivers. The bowl is always licked clean at potlucks!
By Carol Chef John's Irish Pork Stew
I'm sure you've heard by now that corned beef and cabbage is not authentic St. Patrick's Day food. I decided to do a little mash-up and this Irish pork stew with baby cabbage was the result. By the way, baby cabbage can be a little hard to find, but you can use Brussels sprouts, and no one will know the difference, mostly because there isn't one.
