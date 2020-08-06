Fall Fruits and Vegetable Recipes

Browse recipes and ideas for bountiful fall produce - think apples, pumpkins, squashes, pears, yams, and so much more.

Staff Picks

Fabulous Fruit Salad

211
An easy, quick, and holiday-worthy fruit salad that is easily doubled.
By Tracy Fall

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

4272
These roasted Brussels sprouts come out perfectly every time.
By JAQATAC

Eggplant Bake

251
Tasty dish for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians; the tomato, onion and cheeses give it just the right zing. My children are pretty picky, and even they are willing participants in eating this eggplant dish! It's great the next day for leftovers, too!
By VJUNE

Cranberry Pork Chops II

139
Sweet cranberry pork chops simmered to perfection.
By CHRISTYJ

Apricot Glazed Carrots

134
Carrots are cooked tender then mixed with a tangy apricot sauce. Serve cold or slightly warm.
By Eleanor
Inspiration and Ideas

Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Plums
56
Late-summer plums make a perfect match with roast pork.
Kielbasa with Brussels Sprouts
307
"I would not have thought to put these ingredients together, but this was super good. I've never eaten so many Brussels sprouts in one sitting." – trishy42
Brenda's Apple and Pomegranate Crisp
101
Beet Salad with Goat Cheese
Baked Yam Fries with Dip

More Fall Fruits and Vegetable Recipes

Apple Pie by Grandma Ople

11966
A unique and popular recipe. Sliced apples under a lattice crust get bathed with a sweet buttery sauce before baking.
By MOSHASMAMA

Sarah's Applesauce

3132
Make your own applesauce at home with just apples, sugar, cinnamon, and this recipe.
By PHATCAT

Butternut Squash Soup

2423
This easy butternut squash soup is incredibly tasty and ready in about 1 hour.
By Maplebird

Apple Crisp II

7818
Cinnamon-spiced apples are baked with a sweet oat crumble topping in this easy apple crisp. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
By Diane Kester

Watergate Salad

383
Pistachio pudding mix is the base for this marshmallow salad with pineapple, nuts and fluffy whipped topping.
By Allrecipes Member

Fondant Potatoes

247
Try Chef John's classic and surprisingly easy technique to give russet potatoes a unique, creamy inside texture and a crunchy brown crust.

Two Ingredient Pumpkin Cake

537
It can't get any easier than this! Just two ingredients and you have a moist delicious cake. Great when frosted with your favorite cream cheese frosting. Plan ahead, tastes best after chilling.
By Chickentarian

Downeast Maine Pumpkin Bread

9967
This classic spiced pumpkin bread from Maine is easy to make, super moist and delicious.
By Allrecipes Member

Best Ever Banana Bread

2228
This really is the best banana bread I have ever tasted. Very moist and it freezes well. I also bake this in 3 small loaf pans however you may need to shorten the baking time.
By Rose

Three Bean Salad

281
We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.
By JJOHN32

Eggplant Parmesan II

3700
Eggplant slices are dipped in egg and bread crumbs and then baked, instead of fried. The slices are layered with spaghetti sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.
By Dolores Gentner-Ryan

German Apple Cake I

1534
This German Apple Cake is a moist dense cake that keeps well. It has been a family favorite for twenty years.
By Barbara

Apple Crumble Pie

1128
Yummy variety of apple pie that is quick and easy. It was a hit with my boyfriend's pals in university whenever I made this favorite!
By LEHOUX

Healthy Coconut Oatmeal

104
A fast and healthy breakfast cereal or high-energy snack. Oatmeal made with coconut, raisins, cranberries, walnuts. Brown rice can be used in place of oatmeal.
By BMARYGREEN

Easy Fried Eggplant

312
An easy and quick way to prepare eggplant, and tasty too! I serve it with sliced fresh tomatoes, fresh green beans and bread and butter. An inexpensive meal from my childhood and still a favorite!
By WALLEN

Beef Stew VI

3616
Beef, carrots, potatoes, and celery are seasoned with rosemary and parsley in this simple stovetop beef stew recipe.
By Paula Antoniou

Applesauce Cake I

308
A quick and easy cake--we eat it for breakfast at our house.
By Joanna

Candied Yams

780
These candied yams topped with marshmallows are a delicious Thanksgiving classic.
By LORIEANN29

Beet Salad with Goat Cheese

543
This is a delicious and easy salad which takes little time and is a great meatless main course. It uses beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts and baby greens.
By Donna

Acorn Squash

983
Butter and brown sugar are all you need to turn acorn squash into a baked treat your whole family will love.
By TERRYLEE51

Sauteed Apples

1759
This is great for any meal, but is great for breakfast. The syrup from the apples is great on homemade waffles. You may add raisins to the sauce if you wish.
By 356

Napa Cabbage Salad

402
This is a yummy, crunchy cabbage salad with toasted ramen noodles and almond slivers. The bowl is always licked clean at potlucks!
By Carol

Chef John's Irish Pork Stew

286
I'm sure you've heard by now that corned beef and cabbage is not authentic St. Patrick's Day food. I decided to do a little mash-up and this Irish pork stew with baby cabbage was the result. By the way, baby cabbage can be a little hard to find, but you can use Brussels sprouts, and no one will know the difference, mostly because there isn't one.
By Chef John

Pennsylvania Dutch Pickled Beets and Eggs

171
A gift from the Amish.
By Cindy
