Quick and Easy BBQ & Grilling Recipes

Despite the awkward name, this fast and user-friendly wet rub did a fine job flavoring some carne asada I grilled recently (yes, that was redundant). I'm calling it Spanish mustard since I spiked the Dijon with a couple of my favorite ingredients of all time: smoked paprika and sherry vinegar. You can use any thin flap meat (flap steak, skirt steak, round steak) instead of the flank steak.
The yummiest preparation mixture for ground beef EVER! I have made this Lebanese Meat for all of my friends and family and have HAD to leave the recipe with everyone! Meat mixture can be used for everything... meatballs, meatloaf, BBQ skewers, BBQ'd hamburgers. FOR BEST, AUTHENTIC LEBANESE TASTE, DO NOT OMIT OR SUBSTITUTE INGREDIENTS (until you have made it this way ;P )
This recipe is very easy and makes delicious bratwurst. My guests always ask for these during football season. You won't be able to get enough onions and peppers in the slow cooker because every time we make them, we run out! This recipe is for 10. If you have a very large slow cooker, you can get 15 in, but most can only hold 10 (you may need another slow cooker if making more).
I have never tasted any other steak that came even close to the ones made with this recipe. If you are having steak, don't skimp on flavor to save a few calories. The butter makes this steak melt in your mouth wonderful.
I bought a selection of lamb cuts from a CSA and got several one-pound packages of ground lamb. I made the last one tonight, and it was the best of all. Top them with Dijon mayo, tomato slices, and baby greens.
Cabbage wedges with chargrilled marks can be used as a side dish or incorporated into other dishes. I use this along my grilled teriyaki chicken kabobs, serving it all over basmati rice. The semi-carbon taste of the chargrilled marks enhance the flavor. Don't be afraid of a little brown/black color of charring it. It's good! Trust me.
Grilled bok choy is easy to cook and tastes great with steak, burgers, hot dogs or anything else you might be cooking on the grill! The crispy leaves and tender stalks will have you coming back for more!
These thick pork chops have a smoky flavor, are very moist and tender, and the rub is easy to make. A family favorite, always requested at BBQs. I like to serve these chops with loaded baked potatoes and a garden salad.
These are like a baked potato, but better! This recipe is so simple and makes a delicious side dish, a 'baked' potato that is soft in the middle and perfectly grilled on the outside. We dip ours in sour cream and green onions!
I love to eat at places like Qdoba® and Chipotle®, so I created my own chicken burrito at home, minus the tortilla! This is very easy for a weeknight meal and is very filling and healthy; the recipe can easily be increased for more people.