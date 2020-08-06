Quick and Easy BBQ & Grilling Recipes

Find top recipes for quick and easy BBQ and grilling favorites like grilled burgers, grilled chicken, and grilled salmon!

Sweet and Spicy Grilled Shrimp

55
This is something a little more flavorful for grilling shrimp. This recipe is also delicious brushed onto bacon wrapped shrimp.
By TheGoddessGiGi

Ultra Easy Pineapple Chicken Kabobs

73
For people who love chicken, pineapple, and pepper.
By c siebester

Grilled Spanish Mustard Beef

36
Despite the awkward name, this fast and user-friendly wet rub did a fine job flavoring some carne asada I grilled recently (yes, that was redundant). I'm calling it Spanish mustard since I spiked the Dijon with a couple of my favorite ingredients of all time: smoked paprika and sherry vinegar. You can use any thin flap meat (flap steak, skirt steak, round steak) instead of the flank steak.
By Chef John

Knife and Fork Grilled Caesar Salad

8
A different Caesar salad and it is from your grill! Great with any grilled meat. I use a Caesar dressing from this site.
By HappyGrandma

Kafta (BBQ)

147
The yummiest preparation mixture for ground beef EVER! I have made this Lebanese Meat for all of my friends and family and have HAD to leave the recipe with everyone! Meat mixture can be used for everything... meatballs, meatloaf, BBQ skewers, BBQ'd hamburgers. FOR BEST, AUTHENTIC LEBANESE TASTE, DO NOT OMIT OR SUBSTITUTE INGREDIENTS (until you have made it this way ;P )
By Lebanese Cuisine

Honey Mustard Beer Brats

114
This recipe is very easy and makes delicious bratwurst. My guests always ask for these during football season. You won't be able to get enough onions and peppers in the slow cooker because every time we make them, we run out! This recipe is for 10. If you have a very large slow cooker, you can get 15 in, but most can only hold 10 (you may need another slow cooker if making more).
By RICOCHETRABBIT

Juicy Grilled Corn On The Cob

77
Doesn't matter if you use fresh corn or frozen, this recipe will make it the best corn you've ever eaten!
By Holly

Grilled Fruit Kabobs

16
A delicious summer dessert, especially when you are grilling outside already. You can have these cooking while you are enjoying your burgers or steaks! Excellent over vanilla ice cream.
By LauraKKH

A Very Popular BBQ Sauce

776
This quick and easy homemade barbecue sauce has the perfect mixture of sweetness and spice.
By JRNEUMILLER

World's Best Honey Garlic Pork Chops

A quick and simple grilled pork chop that everyone will love featuring a simple and easy glaze.
By John Chandler

Balsamic Grilled Zucchini

A simple, easy grilled zucchini with a touch of balsamic vinegar and spices.
By LashGal

Vietnamese Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

Chicken marinated with lemongrass and grilled. Garnish with rice paper, lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, and ground peanut.
By LUCHAPROV
Caprese Salad with Grilled Flank Steak
"A good, quick weekday dinner for my family!" – Ringer
Smoky Grilled Pork Chops
"Absolutely fantastic—what a delicious treat!" – Jane
Best Hamburger Ever
Grilled Shrimp Scampi
The Best Grilling Recipes for Beginner Cooks

Grilled Asparagus

878
Asparagus is grilled with a little oil, salt, and pepper for a simple summer side dish.
By Allrecipes Member
Best Hamburger Ever

738
These burgers are the best on the grill in the summertime. Jam-packed with all kinds of stuff! Serve on fresh hamburger buns with lots of toppings.

Sirloin Steak with Garlic Butter

1036
I have never tasted any other steak that came even close to the ones made with this recipe. If you are having steak, don't skimp on flavor to save a few calories. The butter makes this steak melt in your mouth wonderful.
By Bob Cody

Beer Brats

362
Beer brats simmered in beer with onions for extra flavor are finished on the grill.
By Zach

Brazilian Grilled Pineapple

88
Favorite at a Brazilian steakhouse in Dallas. Not sure if this is the exact recipe they use but it tastes very close. Great side for kabobs and steak.
By SoccerNut

Lamb Burgers

27
I bought a selection of lamb cuts from a CSA and got several one-pound packages of ground lamb. I made the last one tonight, and it was the best of all. Top them with Dijon mayo, tomato slices, and baby greens.
By KLemons

Whole Grilled Trout

37
Whole trout stuffed with herbs and flavorings, then grilled directly on grates, produces flavorful, flaky, tender fish with tasty crispy skin.
By Trina Cosgrave

Grilled Cabbage Wedges

1
Cabbage wedges with chargrilled marks can be used as a side dish or incorporated into other dishes. I use this along my grilled teriyaki chicken kabobs, serving it all over basmati rice. The semi-carbon taste of the chargrilled marks enhance the flavor. Don't be afraid of a little brown/black color of charring it. It's good! Trust me.
By BaillysMom

Maui Wowie Shrimp

53
Easy recipe to put together for that laid-back 'Maui Wowie' person. Great for the beach or backyard BBQ. You will be surprised by the onolicious flavor. This dish always gets the Shaka sign!
By ROXIEMAUI

Grilled Soy-Sesame Asparagus

141
This asparagus pairs especially well with Asian types of grilled foods, such as kebabs or satays.
By Sue Lau

Grilled Bok Choy

55
Grilled bok choy is easy to cook and tastes great with steak, burgers, hot dogs or anything else you might be cooking on the grill! The crispy leaves and tender stalks will have you coming back for more!
By NomNomDelicious

Easy Roasted Cabbage

28
Delicious and healthy roasted cabbage slices are sure to please.
By hungryallweighs

Smoky Grilled Pork Chops

725
These thick pork chops have a smoky flavor, are very moist and tender, and the rub is easy to make. A family favorite, always requested at BBQs. I like to serve these chops with loaded baked potatoes and a garden salad.

Delicious Grilled Hamburgers

189
Juicy, smoky grilled hamburgers. Serve on buns with your favorite toppings.
By BIGGUY728

Grilled Tomatoes

18
Perfect, easy, and yummy!
By Lynne2478

Sausage 'n Kraut

12
A great and super fast German dish with a sweet and sour flavor. Serve piping hot with your choice of sides.
By KHOERNER

Ranch Burgers

783
The beef burgers stay juicy and delicious on the grill or stove top! Serve on buns with your favorite condiments.
By DAMIANSMOMMY

Quick and Easy Grilled Potatoes

173
These are like a baked potato, but better! This recipe is so simple and makes a delicious side dish, a 'baked' potato that is soft in the middle and perfectly grilled on the outside. We dip ours in sour cream and green onions!
By stylistmama

Grilled Tilapia with Smoked Paprika

46
This is such a great quick and healthy recipe. My whole family loves it. Enjoy with your favorite salad.
By Yanira

Naked Chicken Burrito Bowl

21
I love to eat at places like Qdoba® and Chipotle®, so I created my own chicken burrito at home, minus the tortilla! This is very easy for a weeknight meal and is very filling and healthy; the recipe can easily be increased for more people.
By Janessa

Garlicky Appetizer Shrimp Scampi

179
Quick, garlicky, and delicious shrimp scampi.
By MARBALET

Grilled Mushrooms with Bacon

2
Children love to help with these mushrooms wrapped in bacon. Serving size varies--I usually serve at least 4 to a serving.
By Patricia Newberry Tatum
