Specialty Dessert Recipes

Semifreddo is a classic Italian dessert (semifreddo al caffè) that is as beautiful to look at as it tastes. You can skip the nuts for a nut-free version. Serve the semifreddo with whipped cream, cocoa powder or grated chocolate, and cookie crumbs.
Ana and Lydia's cannoli, recipe invented on July 31st, 2005. I spent a lot of time looking for a good recipe for cannoli shells and filling. Since no two were alike, and since instructions were a bit sketchy, I worked with a friend to come up with a good recipe, including some tips that we came up with along the way. Special equipment is needed such as cannoli tubes, a pasta machine and a pastry bag to help make these cannoli come out just like the ones at Italian restaurants and bakeries. Start with 1/2 cup of confectioners' sugar, and then add more to taste.
Portokalopita is a deliciously different cake, and a must-try for anyone who is afraid of phyllo. Why? Because here the phyllo is shredded to bits—the messier the better! The gorgeous orange and cinnamon syrup ensures this cake stays beautifully moist.
A chocolate cake is wrapped around alternating stripes of white chocolate whipped cream and a whipped dark chocolate mousse for not only great flavor, but a striking presentation as well. Make sure to really chill your fillings before whipping--overnight would be best--or they won't fluff up properly. This takes some time and patience to make--so plan ahead when making this cake! Serve with additional whipped cream, if desired.
This is a deliciously light, creamy, sophisticated little dessert from days gone by. I first tasted it at a supper given by a lecturer in seventeenth-century literature when I was at college, and it took our tastebuds right back to the Restoration. It can be prepared as either a parfait or a punch--please note that either version contains alcohol, so you may not want to serve this to younger family members.
This is my mom's recipe, and it is delicious! It can be served as either a salad or dessert. This recipe can also be used to make parfaits. Simply layer the salad, extra whipped topping, crushed cookies and repeat. Top parfaits with a dollop of whipped topping. Or, to serve as a pie, pour into a graham cracker or cookie crust and chill before serving.
A cookie dough crust, cream cheese filling, and fruit topping. Tip: For a quick crust, use one package of ready made sugar cookie dough rolled out to fit a pizza pan. Use an assortment of fresh fruit such as bananas, peaches, blueberries, kiwi, pineapple, and strawberries.
My family requests this rummy Bundt cake from me at all our get-togethers. The butter rum glaze makes it special. An easy way to glaze your cake is to pour half of the glaze into Bundt pan, reinsert cake, then pour the rest of glaze over the bottom of the cake. Let absorb well then invert back onto platter.
This recipe has been in my family for years and years. We make it at every holiday family get together and everyone loves it. It's a great refreshing fruit salad for every occasion, especially summer months and hot days.