Specialty Dessert Recipes

When just any dessert won't do, these beautiful and elegant desserts are sure to impress your guests.

Staff Picks

Chef John's Zabaglione

36
In this classic Italian dessert, sweet, juicy fruit is enveloped in a rich but impossibly light custard.
By Chef John

Quick Keto Chocolate Mousse

100
When a sweet craving hits, whip up this quick keto chocolate mousse in minutes. No need to pre-whip the heavy cream—just throw everything into a bowl and mix!
By France C

Coffee Semifreddo

1
Semifreddo is a classic Italian dessert (semifreddo al caffè) that is as beautiful to look at as it tastes. You can skip the nuts for a nut-free version. Serve the semifreddo with whipped cream, cocoa powder or grated chocolate, and cookie crumbs.
By Deborah Lo Scalzo

Green Tea Mousse Cheesecake

19
Been looking for a no-bake Japanese-style green tea cheesecake for a long time? Well, this is the recipe created just for you.
By Erika

Cannoli

131
Ana and Lydia's cannoli, recipe invented on July 31st, 2005. I spent a lot of time looking for a good recipe for cannoli shells and filling. Since no two were alike, and since instructions were a bit sketchy, I worked with a friend to come up with a good recipe, including some tips that we came up with along the way. Special equipment is needed such as cannoli tubes, a pasta machine and a pastry bag to help make these cannoli come out just like the ones at Italian restaurants and bakeries. Start with 1/2 cup of confectioners' sugar, and then add more to taste.
By Lydia Nacawa

Portokalopita (Greek Orange Phyllo Cake)

6
Portokalopita is a deliciously different cake, and a must-try for anyone who is afraid of phyllo. Why? Because here the phyllo is shredded to bits—the messier the better! The gorgeous orange and cinnamon syrup ensures this cake stays beautifully moist.
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Triple Chocolate Roll Cake

7
A chocolate cake is wrapped around alternating stripes of white chocolate whipped cream and a whipped dark chocolate mousse for not only great flavor, but a striking presentation as well. Make sure to really chill your fillings before whipping--overnight would be best--or they won't fluff up properly. This takes some time and patience to make--so plan ahead when making this cake! Serve with additional whipped cream, if desired.
By Kim

Lemon Syllabub

70
This is a deliciously light, creamy, sophisticated little dessert from days gone by. I first tasted it at a supper given by a lecturer in seventeenth-century literature when I was at college, and it took our tastebuds right back to the Restoration. It can be prepared as either a parfait or a punch--please note that either version contains alcohol, so you may not want to serve this to younger family members.
By SARAH-NEKO

Bread Pudding II

3856
This lightly spiced bread pudding is made with simple pantry items like bread, eggs, milk, and sugar. Use a rich egg bread or a moist white loaf.
By ELLENMARIE
Sponsored By MyPlate

Strawberry Pretzel Salad

690
It is a dessert, but isn't too sweet, nor too salty. It is really pretty when you put it in a clear ovenproof dish.
By BETILDA

Watergate Salad

383
Pistachio pudding mix is the base for this marshmallow salad with pineapple, nuts and fluffy whipped topping.
By Allrecipes Member

Eclair Cake

1106
Quick and easy éclair cake requires no baking, feeds a crowd, and tastes just like the famous pastry. Bring the kids into the kitchen to help assemble this impressively simple 5-ingredient dessert.
By Cathy Gordon
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Fancy Desserts That You Can Make at Home
With the right ingredients and reliable recipes, it's much easier than you think to create restaurant-worthy treats.
Champagne Cake With Buttercream Icing
25
"WOW. This is one amazing cake! I made it for my fiance's birthday and it was a HUGE hit." -- France C
Tiramisu
2036
Chocolate Liqueur Souffles
22
15 Vintage Jell-O Desserts That Are Due for a Comeback
Easy Pavlova
465
Judy's Strawberry Pretzel Salad
1794

This show-stopping dessert is made with a pretzel crust, a cream cheese layer, and a strawberry gelatin topping.

More Specialty Dessert Recipes

Bread Pudding II

3856
This lightly spiced bread pudding is made with simple pantry items like bread, eggs, milk, and sugar. Use a rich egg bread or a moist white loaf.
By ELLENMARIE
Sponsored By MyPlate

Strawberry Pretzel Salad

690
It is a dessert, but isn't too sweet, nor too salty. It is really pretty when you put it in a clear ovenproof dish.
By BETILDA

Watergate Salad

383
Pistachio pudding mix is the base for this marshmallow salad with pineapple, nuts and fluffy whipped topping.
By Allrecipes Member

Eclair Cake

1106
Quick and easy éclair cake requires no baking, feeds a crowd, and tastes just like the famous pastry. Bring the kids into the kitchen to help assemble this impressively simple 5-ingredient dessert.
By Cathy Gordon

Easy Pavlova

465
In this elegant dessert, a crisp white meringue layer is filled with whipped cream and fresh fruit.
By Allrecipes Member

Judy's Strawberry Pretzel Salad

1794
This show-stopping dessert is made with a pretzel crust, a cream cheese layer, and a strawberry gelatin topping.
By Allrecipes Member

Bananas Foster II

1085
Bananas are cooked in a bubbling pan of dark brown sugar, butter, rum and cinnamon and served over ice cream with walnuts in this elegant, quick dessert.
By BUTTERMEBREAD

Best Bread Pudding with Vanilla Sauce

547
Rich bread pudding studded with raisins, served warm with vanilla sauce.
By Gail Cobile

Chocolate Trifle

2154
Trifle with layers of brownies, chocolate pudding and whipped topping chilled to perfection.
By Wayne

Tiramisu

2036
Our tiramisu recipe helps you make this classic Italian dessert at home.
By Allrecipes Member

Easter Bird's Nests

50
Such a cute edible decoration!
By Jilly

Strawberry Angel Food Dessert

916
Angel food pieces are topped with sweetened cream cheese, whipped topping and strawberries in glaze in this chilled, layered dessert.
By TABKAT

Green Grape Salad

648
This is a wonderful dessert salad that never failed to be a hit. Made the day before the brown sugar makes the sauce taste like caramel. You can use less brown sugar, if you wish.
By NFOSSAZ

Frog Eye Salad

265
An acini di pepe (or couscous) pasta salad with coconut, pineapple, Mandarin oranges, and marshmallows.
By Allrecipes Member

Banana Trifle

91
Pound cake, whipped cream, banana pudding and vanilla wafers are layered to form this easy trifle that's sure to please.
By CNM CATERING

Cookie Salad I

128
This is my mom's recipe, and it is delicious! It can be served as either a salad or dessert. This recipe can also be used to make parfaits. Simply layer the salad, extra whipped topping, crushed cookies and repeat. Top parfaits with a dollop of whipped topping. Or, to serve as a pie, pour into a graham cracker or cookie crust and chill before serving.
By JT

Fruit Pizza I

780
A cookie dough crust, cream cheese filling, and fruit topping. Tip: For a quick crust, use one package of ready made sugar cookie dough rolled out to fit a pizza pan. Use an assortment of fresh fruit such as bananas, peaches, blueberries, kiwi, pineapple, and strawberries.
By Anne

Golden Rum Cake

1772
My family requests this rummy Bundt cake from me at all our get-togethers. The butter rum glaze makes it special. An easy way to glaze your cake is to pour half of the glaze into Bundt pan, reinsert cake, then pour the rest of glaze over the bottom of the cake. Let absorb well then invert back onto platter.
By Allrecipes Member

Orange Gelatin Salad

107
This is an easy fruit salad recipe and people always ask for it.
By Susie Williams

Sarah's Ambrosia Fruit Salad

49
This recipe has been in my family for years and years. We make it at every holiday family get together and everyone loves it. It's a great refreshing fruit salad for every occasion, especially summer months and hot days.
By smviolante

Instant Pistachio Salad

303
This recipe is super simple and can be changed to suit your tastes. Just add additional fruit and/or nuts.
By Margit Wallin

Pistachio Fluff Fruit Salad

351
This is a light and fluffy dessert salad based on pistachio pudding; the pudding is made lighter with the addition of whipped topping. Add an extra can of mandarin oranges, if you like.
By Jane Snider

Tiramisu Layer Cake

1827
Fancy taste without all the work. This cake is wonderful for a get together or just a special occasion at home. Using a box cake mix as a base it's a real time saver!
By bettina

Coffee and Irish Cream Bundt Cake

A coffee and Irish cream Bundt cake is perfect for St. Patrick's Day.
By Kim
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com