Summer Side Dish Recipes

Find recipes for coleslaw, pasta salad, potato salad, vegetables, and more classic summer side dishes to make your BBQ or cookout complete.

Community Picks

Grilled Squash and Zucchini

28
A refreshing summer vegetable medley.
By John Cox

Mediterranean Summer Tomatoes

62
This is a very simple and yummy side dish. I learned in while living in France from an old Mediterranean lady. This is always a hit!
By Scarlett

Chow Chow I

11
A way to use all those fresh summer veggies.
By SLT

Garlicky Summer Squash and Fresh Corn

133
A delicious and different way serve two favorite summer vegetables, squash and corn!
By Mindy

Fried Stuffed Squash Blossoms

24
If you have a garden and you planted zucchini, you will have an abundance of squash blossoms. These are just amazing, with that tangy goat cheese filling and that batter: so simple, light, and crisp.
By Chef John

Summer Vegetable Ratatouille

165
My favorite way to serve this ratatouille is with crepes. Very delicious. I also add a mixed green salad on the side, and some French bread with butter for a wonderful meal. It makes a large batch, but I found that it freezes really well for future use.
By Allrecipes Member

Spicy Refrigerator Dill Pickles

288
This is a wonderful, spicy dill pickle with a nice hint of sweetness. Plan to at least double the amount of crushed red pepper if you like it REALLY spicy...YUM!
By FAIRYFAHRENHOLZ

Oven-Roasted Asparagus

3198
Parmesan cheese adds a salty, savory component to sweet, tender asparagus. Try it next to grilled fish or lamb.
By swedishmilk

Microwave Corn on the Cob

535
This is a no-nonsense recipe for corn on the cob. Perfect for when you run out of stove or grill space.
By Allrecipes Member

Best Fried Green Tomatoes

997
These fried green tomatoes come out perfectly every time with this easy recipe.
By Allrecipes Member

Squash Casserole

2415
This squash casserole features gooey cheese and crunchy crackers.
By ROSECART

Mexican Corn on the Cob (Elote)

371
My Mexican friend gave me this recipe for corn on the cob. Street vendors there sell their corn made this way. Cotija cheese can be found in most grocery stores.
By blakleyl
Inspiration and Ideas

Marinated Green Beans with Olives, Tomatoes, and Feta
85
"Perfecto!!!! I so enjoyed this recipe! I will never make any other type of green bean salad again except for this one." -- bellablue
10 Elote Recipes That Are Full of Color and Flavor
Whether you're enjoying it on the cob, as a salad, or in a cup, here are 10 ways to use fresh corn all summer long in elote-inspired recipes. 
Cola Beans
67
Corn Relish I
10
Best Baked Bean Recipes
What to Serve With Gazpacho
Grilled Corn on the Cob
545

Grilled corn on the cob is the perfect addition to every summer barbecue.

More Summer Side Dish Recipes

Chef John's Best Side Dishes for Grilling Season

The cookout isn't complete without Chef John's best side dish recipes.
By Carl Hanson

5-Ingredient Summer Side Dishes

Summer doesn't get much simpler or more delicious than these seasonal recipes.
By Hannah Klinger

Sautéed Garlic Asparagus

927
Asparagus is sautéed in butter with garlic for 5 minutes for a quick side.
By Ryan Morgan

Pan Fried Green Beans

87
These green beans were the side dish my grandmother served most often because we all love them. They are done but not mushy like canned beans.
By Allrecipes Member

Grilled Garlic Artichokes

352
No more dipping artichokes in mayo! These artichokes are grilled with a lemon garlic basting and dipping sauce. This is the best way to eat artichokes... healthy too!
By rosiella

Roasted Garlic Lemon Broccoli

1512
This broccoli is simple and easy but tastes amazing with lemon and garlic.
By NERDYCHEESECAKE

Roasted Okra

547
Roasting okra is simple, and bonus: Its texture will be firm and toothsome.
By ncope

Sauteed Cherry Tomatoes with Garlic and Basil

104
Cherry tomatoes take less than 10 minutes to prepare.
By Allrecipes Member

30 Cold Side Dishes for Picnics and Potlucks

Warm weather calls for cool and refreshing sides that pair perfectly with your favorite summer meals.
By Corey Williams

'Chinese Buffet' Green Beans

393
Green beans sautéed with garlic and tossed with a sweet and savory sauce.
By roweena

Crisp Pickled Green Beans

168
Grandma's recipe for crisp green beans pickled in dill and chili flakes.
By Jani Whitsett

Southern Green Beans

448
I just love these beans! What could be better than green beans, potatoes, and bacon, all in one dish?!
By Erica Anderson

Leslie's Salty Grilled Potatoes

142
Fluffy, buttery baked potatoes cooked in foil on the grill.
By Allrecipes Member

Creamed Onions and Peas

18
This is a wonderful recipe I use which calls for fresh pearl onions and fresh or frozen peas. Quick and tasty!
By STERASINSKI

Chef John's Succotash

43
This may be America's oldest vegetable recipe, coming from a Narragansett Indian word, 'msickquatash,' which, according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, means 'boiled corn kernels.' When most of you hear the word succotash, you probably don't think of a delicious vegetable side dish, you probably think of the catchphrase, 'Sufferin' succotash!' But succotash really is a great and very underrated recipe.
By Chef John

Zucchini Corn Fritters

182
Yummy zucchini corn fritters that my family can't get enough of. These fritters are light and fluffy with lots of zucchini and fresh corn. Cheese is optional, but not in my house. Serve hot with ranch dressing.
By Danni Hughes

Tomato Zucchini Casserole

710
A simple vegetable dish that highlights the summer flavors of fresh tomatoes and zucchini. It goes great with grilled meats or poultry.
By DELTAQUEEN50

Skewered Grilled Potatoes

155
New potatoes coated in a rosemary and garlic marinade then skewered and grilled.
By kimberlyj

Dandelion Greens with a Kick

51
Dandelion greens are one of my favorite bitters! They're not for everyone, but I enjoy their unique flavor. I decided to try them sauteed instead of in a salad and it was a huge hit! Makes good use of those dandelions in the yard or you can usually find dandelion greens at the grocery or Asian market.
By TTV78

Acini di Pepe Salad

128
Acini di pepe is the Italian word for peppercorns. Any tiny round-shaped pasta works well in this chilled fruit salad. Great in the summer, but my family asks for it every holiday. Every time I bring this to a party I get requests for the recipe.
By CORTAB0408

Garlic Red Potatoes

1371
Simple, savory, and very flavorful variation on new red potatoes. Excellent side dish!
By MARDI1030

Ratatouille

1159
This terrific dish is loaded with succulent Mediterranean vegetables.
By LYNETTE MARIE

Roasted Garlic

148
Roasted garlic is great served with bread, crackers or apples. People can peel off a clove of the garlic and literally squeeze the garlic out of it's shell onto their bread or cracker. Delicious!
By Allrecipes Member

Mushrooms and Spinach Italian Style

169
This recipe is a typical recipe of Southern Italy, specifically Apulia. Spinach and mushrooms are sauteed with onion, garlic, balsamic vinegar, and white wine.
By Allrecipes Member
