Summer Side Dish Recipes

My favorite way to serve this ratatouille is with crepes. Very delicious. I also add a mixed green salad on the side, and some French bread with butter for a wonderful meal. It makes a large batch, but I found that it freezes really well for future use.
This may be America's oldest vegetable recipe, coming from a Narragansett Indian word, 'msickquatash,' which, according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, means 'boiled corn kernels.' When most of you hear the word succotash, you probably don't think of a delicious vegetable side dish, you probably think of the catchphrase, 'Sufferin' succotash!' But succotash really is a great and very underrated recipe.
Yummy zucchini corn fritters that my family can't get enough of. These fritters are light and fluffy with lots of zucchini and fresh corn. Cheese is optional, but not in my house. Serve hot with ranch dressing.
Dandelion greens are one of my favorite bitters! They're not for everyone, but I enjoy their unique flavor. I decided to try them sauteed instead of in a salad and it was a huge hit! Makes good use of those dandelions in the yard or you can usually find dandelion greens at the grocery or Asian market.
Acini di pepe is the Italian word for peppercorns. Any tiny round-shaped pasta works well in this chilled fruit salad. Great in the summer, but my family asks for it every holiday. Every time I bring this to a party I get requests for the recipe.