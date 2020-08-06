Cream Soup Recipes

A great soup. Healthy (despite the cream) and refreshing! For a South American flair, serve with popcorn. Throw it into your soup and like you would croutons. Serve hot or cold. The addition of finely diced fennel fronds dresses up the presentation.
There is nothing better on a chilly, damp day than a steaming bowl of potato leek soup; and conversely, few things are as delicious and refreshing on a hot, sweaty day than a bowl of ice cold vichyssoise.
This is a light and creamy pureed soup which will surprise those who didn't realize they were pepper lovers at heart. It's a simple soup consisting of ripe red peppers in a creamy base. Serve with a dollop of sour cream, if desired.
A creamy, easy ham and potato soup that surprisingly contains no dairy! Perfect for a cool day when you need something warm and satisfying. So many different ways to switch things up! Different veggies, cheese, meat. Serve with warm toast. Yum!
As a Wisconsin native, I'm accustomed to a fantastic beer cheese soup. This is the recipe I've created, as a salute to my home state...America's Dairy land...and a state that brews a mighty fine beer! Serve with lots of popcorn floating on top!
This soup is a delicious way to use broccoli. The recipe needs some tweaking due to the thickness of it and how the cheesy crouton went soggy too quickly - next time I'd use small croutons instead of one big one.
A supremely filling, hearty soup. I serve this on cold rainy days with a loaf of homemade bread. Hint: this is perfect for leftover rotisserie chicken or chicken you've pulled from the bone after making homemade chicken stock! This soup makes great leftovers, but you might want to thin it slightly with skim milk or water when reheating.
After constant tinkering with this recipe, I have come up with soup which is the definitive cream of potato soup. Rich with vegetables and wonderfully spiced, you will find yourself doubling this recipe often!