Cream Soup Recipes

Browse more than 500 recipes for "cream of" and cheese soup recipes, from broccoli-cheese soup to cream of mushroom soup.

Best Cream Of Broccoli Soup

1574
This quick cream of broccoli soup is comforting and flavorful.
By Allrecipes Member

Curried Cream of Cauliflower Soup

107
A rich and filling soup, perfect for cold winter nights.
By Allyson

Cream of Fennel Soup (Fennel Vichyssoise)

6
A great soup. Healthy (despite the cream) and refreshing! For a South American flair, serve with popcorn. Throw it into your soup and like you would croutons. Serve hot or cold. The addition of finely diced fennel fronds dresses up the presentation.
By John Wironen

Joe's Homemade Mushroom Soup

80
This easy recipe turns commonplace ingredients into a wonderfully tasty soup to feed a crowd.
By Joseph Brojakowski Jr

Low-Fat Cream of Celery Soup

16
De-'light'-ful blend of celery, creamy base, and seasonings for a warming low-fat version of cream of celery soup. You can substitute beef broth for the chicken broth.
By Karen

Potato Leek Soup (Vichyssoise)

90
There is nothing better on a chilly, damp day than a steaming bowl of potato leek soup; and conversely, few things are as delicious and refreshing on a hot, sweaty day than a bowl of ice cold vichyssoise.
By Chef John

Red Pepper Soup

This is a light and creamy pureed soup which will surprise those who didn't realize they were pepper lovers at heart. It's a simple soup consisting of ripe red peppers in a creamy base. Serve with a dollop of sour cream, if desired.
By Judi

Cream of No Cream Ham and Potato Soup

A creamy, easy ham and potato soup that surprisingly contains no dairy! Perfect for a cool day when you need something warm and satisfying. So many different ways to switch things up! Different veggies, cheese, meat. Serve with warm toast. Yum!
By And Me Mommy

Wisconsin Native's Beer Cheese Soup

429
As a Wisconsin native, I'm accustomed to a fantastic beer cheese soup. This is the recipe I've created, as a salute to my home state...America's Dairy land...and a state that brews a mighty fine beer! Serve with lots of popcorn floating on top!
By SAVVYHOSTESS

Sausage, Potato and Kale Soup

A lovely soup full of flavor and vitamins.
By Dianna Jacobs-Fresh

Broccoli Cheese Soup V

If you have a hard time getting children to eat broccoli, this recipe is for you.
By MELISSAMORGAN

Grandma's Corn Chowder

My husband's grandmother used to make this chowder for him when he was a child. When we got married, she passed the recipe onto me. Enjoy!
By CKINCAID1
More Cream Soup Recipes

How To Thicken Soups

By Allrecipes Editors

Broccoli Soup au Gratin

7
This soup is a delicious way to use broccoli. The recipe needs some tweaking due to the thickness of it and how the cheesy crouton went soggy too quickly - next time I'd use small croutons instead of one big one.
By Chef John

14 Easy Soup Toppings to Brighten Any Bowl

Sass up your soups!
By Vanessa Greaves

Chestnut Soup

My Aunt Anne started a new tradition several years ago with this fabulous addition to our family holiday dinner. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By Carla A.

Absolutely Ultimate Potato Soup

2818
This easy old fashioned will surely become a family favorite.
By Allrecipes Member

My Best Clam Chowder

2357
A traditional cream-based clam chowder gets a boost of flavor from a little red wine vinegar.
By PIONEERGIRL

French Spring Soup

307
I make this during asparagus season when my husband's patch is producing a lot. It is very fresh tasting, and the longer it sits, the better it is.
By PAPERGODDESS

Broccoli Cheese Soup

3024
This kid-pleasing, creamy broccoli cheese soup recipe is ready in less than 45 minutes.
By Allrecipes Member

Chef John's Creamy Mushroom Soup

501
Mushroom soup is creamy, rich, and flavorful with caramelized mushrooms.

Delicious Ham and Potato Soup

14478
A hearty, easy soup that's ready in 45 minutes. Perfect for using up leftover ham.
By ELLIE11

Cream of Mushroom Soup I

1265
Use the everyday mushrooms we find in our grocery store or use them in combination with some of the more exotic varieties. Experiment and have fun. All will be good.
By Allrecipes Member

Baked Potato Soup I

2281
This soup incorporates pre-baked cubes of potato with onion, crumbled bacon, cheddar cheese and sour cream in a milk soup base which has been thickened with a roux.
By Allrecipes Member

New England Clam Chowder I

718
Potatoes, half and half, bacon, and clams. This is the New England chowder of your childhood. Easy to make, ready in less than half an hour, a great dinner standby.
By Debbie2

Cream of Fresh Asparagus Soup II

858
There's nothing like fresh asparagus when it's in season - take advantage!
By MARBALET

Cheeseburger Soup I

1564
I use sharp cheddar cheese because I like the taste but any cheddar is good.
By Auntylene

Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

2984
A supremely filling, hearty soup. I serve this on cold rainy days with a loaf of homemade bread. Hint: this is perfect for leftover rotisserie chicken or chicken you've pulled from the bone after making homemade chicken stock! This soup makes great leftovers, but you might want to thin it slightly with skim milk or water when reheating.
By Allrecipes Member

South Carolina She-Crab Soup

88
This soup is a staple for all of us living on the South Carolina coast. Here is my take on the soup that I think is outstanding! Enjoy!
By SOWEN

Perfect Lobster Bisque

131
This is a decadent lobster bisque that is surprisingly easy to prepare. Your guests will be impressed and feel pampered. I serve this with salad and hot, buttered French bread.
By LAURA_G123

Best Cream of Potato Soup

218
After constant tinkering with this recipe, I have come up with soup which is the definitive cream of potato soup. Rich with vegetables and wonderfully spiced, you will find yourself doubling this recipe often!
By Allrecipes Member

Cream Soup Base

263
This is a creamy soup base that will make many types of cream soup. Use your imagination and create a new soup.
By Nell Marsh

Rich and Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

1464
Cooked tomatoes and tomato juice are pureed with fresh basil leaves in this soup thickened with heavy cream.
By MARBALET
