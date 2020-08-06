Breakfast Sandwich Recipes

Breakfast sandwiches are easy to make, and easy to pack. Browse our collection of English muffin sandwiches, egg biscuits, pancake sandwiches, and more.

Staff Picks

Muffin Morning Makers

42
These breakfast muffin sandwiches are perfecto for a quick breakfast at home. I like to freeze them and pop them in the microwave for a grab and go breakfast. These sandwiches don't need to be made with sausage, they can be made vegetarian, with ham, bacon or any type of meat you enjoy in the mornings.
By Allrecipes Member

Leftover Pancake Breakfast Sandwich

65
A great way to use up leftover pancakes! We made this sandwich one weekend purely by accident. It's more of a knife-and-fork breakfast, rather than a eat-with-your-hands sandwich. There's room for lots of variation! I use the Buttermilk Pancakes II recipe for the pancakes.
By tiffany13

Breakfast Biscuits

85
The homemade version of fast food breakfast biscuits. You can exchange toppings to fit your taste buds. My kids love them!
By Kristi

Eggy Doodle Sandwiches

59
It's a fried egg sandwich on steroids! This sandwich has explosive layers of egg. cheese, and ham. Make this with your favorite meat and cheese, any combination will work. The Eggy Doodle makes a perfect snack or fast meal! Add more than one kind of meat and salsa for a MEGA sandwich.
By RHONDA35

Open Faced Egg Sandwiches with Arugula Salad

34
Eggs and arugula are a delicious combination. This dish is great for brunch!
By Joy

French Egg and Bacon Sandwich

141
French Toast with egg and bacon in the center with maple syrup on top. Sprinkle with powdered sugar if desired.
By Amber

The Breakfast Omwich

32
This is a delicious, flavorful breakfast sandwich that will fill you up and get you ready to go in the morning. I like to use Tillamook Cheddar cheese. Add various chopped vegetables and meats such as sliced chicken, turkey, or roast beef to the egg mixture to suit your taste.
By Jeff Acord

Egg in a Hole

341
Using bacon drippings in the skillet brings added flavor to this breakfast classic.
By rosburn

Cajun-Style Eggs Benedict

8
Forget the English muffins, Canadian bacon, poaching eggs and harassing Hollandaise sauce. This biscuit, egg, and andouille sausage breakfast topped with a simple Mornay sauce is terrific.
By Shawn

Croque-Monsieur

Easily adaptable into a Monte Cristo by just adding chicken, this wonderful battered then fried sandwich makes a great lunch with a tossed salad.
By Sneakyteaky

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Bombs

Cinnamon roll dough is stuffed with crispy bacon, scrambled eggs, and Cheddar cheese to make these family-friendly breakfast bombs.
By Julie Hubert

Laura's Breadless Fried Egg Sandwich

Crispy bacon and Cheddar cheese are stuffed between 2 fried eggs in this recipe. So simple and delicious!
By lorlor28
Curried Egg Sandwiches

61
Delicious curried egg salad sandwiches guaranteed to fill you up.
By xIndustrialLovex

Air Fryer Crescent Breakfast Pockets

1
These breakfast pockets made with crescent roll dough are easy to make in your air fryer, and the filling can be adjusted to your personal taste.
By thedailygourmet

Egg Sandwich

167
A delicious microwave egg and cheese sandwich on toast.
By Kathy Ellis

Bacon-and-Egg Muffins

70
Great brunch item and has many ways to customize this with egg styles and flavors to add.
By cbauer10

Chef John's Monte Cristo Benedict

123
Imagine the best French toast you've ever had, combined with the best ham and cheese sandwich you've ever had, topped with perfectly poached eggs. You don't need any Hollandaise because the poached egg yolks are the sauce.
By Chef John

Monte Cristo Sandwich - the Real One

312
This is the real Monte Cristo sandwich. It has a nice thick batter and is absolutely delicious. Enjoy hot sandwich with currant jelly or make a currant sauce with currant jelly, water and heavy cream.
By SEAWAKIM

Tom's Scrambled Egg Sandwich

179
My dad came up with this recipe years ago. Over the years, everyone I have shared this with always reacts the same way. First, they tell me 'that sounds awful!' After they eat it their story changes to 'that was amazing!' I know the idea of mayo and mustard on a scrambled egg disk sounds odd, but trust me; you'll love it. I know the cooking method for the eggs may be sacrilege for some folks; I just ask that you try it before changing it up.
By historiker

Quick and Easy Eggs Benedict

72
This is a no-fuss, easy recipe. The sauce is simply put together in a blender - no double boiling necessary. Assemble eggs with sauce over hot buttered English muffins with Canadian bacon, or if you prefer, Serrano ham. Yum!
By INDRIANI

Ham Breakfast Braid

246
My step-brother fixes this dish every weekend for his three boys and they all love it. A great breakfast dish that will keep them talking about it all day!
By MHFAB1

Croque Madame

14
This recipe is a favorite in my family! I take a French class and I bring these little sandwiches to the French meeting. This typical French delectable is always on the menu in little French cafes.
By Jennifer James

Make-Ahead Baked Egg Sandwiches

99
Easy baked egg breakfast sandwiches. Another frugal recipe that can be made ahead and frozen, then microwaved for fast breakfasts on the run. Try using other cheeses for extra flavor. I used Colby-Jack Slices. My boys loved this recipe!
By DonnaTMann

Game Day Breakfast Sliders

31
A different twist on a breakfast egg and cheese biscuit! Great tailgate breakfast serving offered at a UVA tailgate by Krisanna Hudson. Gobbled up by the crowd!
By Robin Wells

Air Fryer Breakfast Sandwich On the Go

Working from home during the pandemic has forced me to get creative and work around what was my normal routine. While I enjoy that "famous" breakfast muffin from the comfort of my own home now, I came up with this on-the-go air fryer version to send off with my husband in the mornings. The fast food chain has nothing on this.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Healthy Breakfast Sandwich

4
A quick and easy breakfast with whole grain muffins, egg whites, spinach, and fresh tomato.
By Molly

Eggs Benedict with Salmon

59
Smoked salmon and rye bread add a new twist to the traditional eggs Benedict. Sauce can be set aside at room temp for up to one hour. When ready to serve, reheat gently in double boiler.
By dakota kelly

Eggs Benedict Florentine

1
Don't wait to order this at a restaurant! This recipe for eggs Benedict Florentine with smoked ham and wilted spinach is easy enough to make at home for any special guests.
By Trudie

Hawaiian Sandwiches

36
An unusual layered brunch sandwich, old family weekend favorite. A delicious flavor combination of bacon, cheese and pineapple. You'll see why they call Hawaii the Sandwich Islands!
By NAJ5
