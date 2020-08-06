Breakfast Sandwich Recipes

These breakfast muffin sandwiches are perfecto for a quick breakfast at home. I like to freeze them and pop them in the microwave for a grab and go breakfast. These sandwiches don't need to be made with sausage, they can be made vegetarian, with ham, bacon or any type of meat you enjoy in the mornings.
A great way to use up leftover pancakes! We made this sandwich one weekend purely by accident. It's more of a knife-and-fork breakfast, rather than a eat-with-your-hands sandwich. There's room for lots of variation! I use the Buttermilk Pancakes II recipe for the pancakes.
It's a fried egg sandwich on steroids! This sandwich has explosive layers of egg. cheese, and ham. Make this with your favorite meat and cheese, any combination will work. The Eggy Doodle makes a perfect snack or fast meal! Add more than one kind of meat and salsa for a MEGA sandwich.
This is a delicious, flavorful breakfast sandwich that will fill you up and get you ready to go in the morning. I like to use Tillamook Cheddar cheese. Add various chopped vegetables and meats such as sliced chicken, turkey, or roast beef to the egg mixture to suit your taste.
Imagine the best French toast you've ever had, combined with the best ham and cheese sandwich you've ever had, topped with perfectly poached eggs. You don't need any Hollandaise because the poached egg yolks are the sauce.
My dad came up with this recipe years ago. Over the years, everyone I have shared this with always reacts the same way. First, they tell me 'that sounds awful!' After they eat it their story changes to 'that was amazing!' I know the idea of mayo and mustard on a scrambled egg disk sounds odd, but trust me; you'll love it. I know the cooking method for the eggs may be sacrilege for some folks; I just ask that you try it before changing it up.
This is a no-fuss, easy recipe. The sauce is simply put together in a blender - no double boiling necessary. Assemble eggs with sauce over hot buttered English muffins with Canadian bacon, or if you prefer, Serrano ham. Yum!
Easy baked egg breakfast sandwiches. Another frugal recipe that can be made ahead and frozen, then microwaved for fast breakfasts on the run. Try using other cheeses for extra flavor. I used Colby-Jack Slices. My boys loved this recipe!
Working from home during the pandemic has forced me to get creative and work around what was my normal routine. While I enjoy that "famous" breakfast muffin from the comfort of my own home now, I came up with this on-the-go air fryer version to send off with my husband in the mornings. The fast food chain has nothing on this.