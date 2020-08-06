Pork Shoulder Recipes

Perfect for taco bars! This can be easily adapted to a slow cooker, but the pressure cooker really seals in the flavor and cuts down on cooking time. All the leftover broth from the pressure cooker is packed full of flavor, great as a starter for chile verde, and freezes well. Serve carnitas with white corn tortillas, guacamole and pico.
This is always ready for tailgating and barbecues! I serve either on toasted rolls or with a starch like rice and a vegetable. Try using two different bottles of barbeque sauce: one smoky and sweet; one spicy.
This is the correct way to smoke a pork shoulder with professional results--from the brine, to the rub and sauce, to the rave reviews you will receive. Smoke is the key to breaking down the fat which adds flavor and moisture to the shoulder. Place in a bun with your favorite BBQ sauce.
Carnitas means 'little meats' and is traditionally fried then braised. This recipe is made much easier using the slow cooker but the results are just as tasty. This makes a great filling for tamales, enchiladas, tacos and burritos. This filling is also great combined with your favorite barbecue sauce and served on buns.
I'm sure you've heard by now that corned beef and cabbage is not authentic St. Patrick's Day food. I decided to do a little mash-up and this Irish pork stew with baby cabbage was the result. By the way, baby cabbage can be a little hard to find, but you can use Brussels sprouts, and no one will know the difference, mostly because there isn't one.
Green chili is a Colorado favorite, it's always a crowd pleaser when we have out-of-state visitors. Roasting your veggies first gives this recipe a deeper level of flavor. This can be served over rice as a main course, stuffed in enchiladas, or over potatoes and eggs.
Miss the tarheel tradition of a pig pickin'? Then find yourself a crock pot, a big pork shoulder, some cider vinegar and get cooking! While ground and crushed red pepper will provide the basic heat - go the extra mile and find some Texas Pete (or Trappey's) pepper sauce to bring the taste of Carolina to your kitchen.
A mildly hot, and very delicious, Mexican sausage. Excellent for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Can be made into patties and cooked in a skillet, or stuffed into natural hog or collagen casings and grilled at your next family gathering.
My way of making pulled pork is simple: slow cooker, 1 can of beer, a 5 to 6 pound pork butt, seasonings, and a bottle of barbecue sauce. My beer choice is Shiner Bock®. My seasoning choices are salt, pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder. My barbecue sauce choice is Sweet Baby Ray's®. Just put it in a slow cooker before you go to bed and when you wake up the magic has happened. See for yourself. This recipe is perfect for a party, and you can even prepare 2 and feed around 30 people. Serve on onion or hamburger buns.
Use your favorite dry rub and barbeque sauce to make this succulent pork. A little trick I like is to put 2 ramekins with liquid smoke flavoring in with the meat and roast it slowly. Do your patriotic American duty and serve this on the cheapest, lightest white hamburger buns you can find.
There's nothing like carnitas. Cubes of fragrantly spiced pork are slowly cooked in lard until they're crispy on the outside while at the same time remaining soft and succulent inside. Bust some up on a warm tortilla, drizzle with braising liquid, top with a little salsa, onion, and cilantro, and you're probably enjoying the world's best taco.
Boudin (boo-dahn) is a wonderfully scrumptious Cajun dish made with meat, rice, and seasonings. Boudin sausage is normally stuffed with pork and rice, but you can add shrimp, crawfish, or alligator meat.
Pork butt roast and taco or burrito seasoning are a combination to die for! This recipe originally came from my Aunt Pennie. I've tweaked it to our liking though. My whole family loves these! When we have friends over for dinner, this is the perfect meal to prepare. I usually make about 20-24 burritos from one batch of filling. Serve with lettuce, tomato, green onion, sour cream, salsa, avocado, black olives, and Cheddar cheese, if desired.
This simple, earthy, rich, and satisfying soup is easy to make in your Instant Pot® or electric pressure cooker. This recipe uses pork and hominy along with spices and herbs. Feel free to adjust the ingredients to suit your taste. Serve in bowls and add your favorite toppings, such as sliced radishes, shredded cabbage, diced avocado, chopped cilantro, lime wedges, and sliced jalapenos.