Pork Shoulder Recipes

The cut of choice for pulled pork and carnitas, find top-rated recipes for pork shoulder.

Staff Picks

Sweet Pork for Burritos

127
This is a sweet and tangy pork recipe. It goes great on burritos and tacos, but it also tastes great by itself!
By Dean

Faye's Pulled Barbecue Pork

136
This recipe is very good and very simple. You just boil the meat until it falls off the bone, stir in the sauce and eat. Serve on your favorite buns and have plenty of coleslaw handy. Enjoy!
By FAYE2696 - Faye Hughes

Glenn's Marinated Pork Shoulder

71
This tangy marinade for grilled pork shoulder is swimming with spices. You'll really taste the garlic!
By Genn C.

Sweet and Sour Pork III

1120
My husband's grandmother was Chinese. She taught me this one. This is the way Gramma made Sweet and Sour all her life (she died 6 years ago at age 94). The secret is apple cider vinegar.
By PAM_1

Pressure Cooker Carnitas

126
Perfect for taco bars! This can be easily adapted to a slow cooker, but the pressure cooker really seals in the flavor and cuts down on cooking time. All the leftover broth from the pressure cooker is packed full of flavor, great as a starter for chile verde, and freezes well. Serve carnitas with white corn tortillas, guacamole and pico.
By yellowpairs hearts

Sweet and Savory Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

271
This is a sweet and savory pulled pork that combines many techniques for the best flavor. The slow cooker makes the meat fall off the bone!
By strayredbolt

Bourbon-Mango Pulled Pork

371
Spicy, smoky, and sweet. This is the perfect addition to that crusty roll you've been trying to figure out a sandwich filling for!
By RuggerDucky

How to Cook a Pork Shoulder Roast

By Allrecipes Editors

Slow Cooker Barbequed Pork for Sandwiches

81
This is always ready for tailgating and barbecues! I serve either on toasted rolls or with a starch like rice and a vegetable. Try using two different bottles of barbeque sauce: one smoky and sweet; one spicy.
By KitchenWitch

Barbeque Pork Two Ways

444
Easy and delicious! Pork shoulder, slow-cooked or simmered on the stovetop with onion and spices. Serve hot in sandwich buns.
By Kimber

Andy's Spicy Green Chile Pork

296
Rich spicy recipe for slow cooking pork. This makes for excellent tacos, enchiladas, etc. We crave this pork, and you will too.
By andympls

Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork

2904
Texas-style pulled pork simmers in a tangy chili-seasoned barbecue sauce with plenty of onion, then pulled into tender shreds to serve on a buttered, toasted bun.
By cmccreight
More Pork Shoulder Recipes

Slow Cooker Carnitas

2011
Carnitas means 'little meats' and is traditionally fried then braised. This recipe is made much easier using the slow cooker but the results are just as tasty. This makes a great filling for tamales, enchiladas, tacos and burritos. This filling is also great combined with your favorite barbecue sauce and served on buns.
By Erin Parker

Pork Carnitas

517
Many find carnitas a little dry or flavorless. These have a great, distinctive flavor and are requested by friends and family over and over. Serve with warm, fresh tortillas and salsa.
By Nette

Daddy Eddie's Roast Pork (Pernil), Puerto Rican-Style

42
Pernil is roasted pork shoulder, seasoned to the max. It is served with rice and beans, salad, or sweet plantains.
By Daddy Eddie

Red Pozole

Rich, succulent, fatty pork combines with sweet white corn hominy in red pozole, an incredibly comforting, classic, cold weather dish that's usually served at New Year's.
By Chef John

Chef John's Irish Pork Stew

286
I'm sure you've heard by now that corned beef and cabbage is not authentic St. Patrick's Day food. I decided to do a little mash-up and this Irish pork stew with baby cabbage was the result. By the way, baby cabbage can be a little hard to find, but you can use Brussels sprouts, and no one will know the difference, mostly because there isn't one.
By Chef John

Mile High Green Chili

102
Green chili is a Colorado favorite, it's always a crowd pleaser when we have out-of-state visitors. Roasting your veggies first gives this recipe a deeper level of flavor. This can be served over rice as a main course, stuffed in enchiladas, or over potatoes and eggs.
By chefclaudiesel

Sweet and Savory Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

271
This is a sweet and savory pulled pork that combines many techniques for the best flavor. The slow cooker makes the meat fall off the bone!
By strayredbolt

Slow Cooker Carolina BBQ

600
Miss the tarheel tradition of a pig pickin'? Then find yourself a crock pot, a big pork shoulder, some cider vinegar and get cooking! While ground and crushed red pepper will provide the basic heat - go the extra mile and find some Texas Pete (or Trappey's) pepper sauce to bring the taste of Carolina to your kitchen.
By coolmonkshoes

Mexican Chorizo

32
A mildly hot, and very delicious, Mexican sausage. Excellent for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Can be made into patties and cooked in a skillet, or stuffed into natural hog or collagen casings and grilled at your next family gathering.
By James

Bigos (Hunter's Stew)

44
A traditional Polish stew using pork, kielbasa, and sauerkraut. Great for a cold winters day. Well worth the time it takes to make it!
By MJ46NY

Slow Cooker Beer Pulled Pork

258
My way of making pulled pork is simple: slow cooker, 1 can of beer, a 5 to 6 pound pork butt, seasonings, and a bottle of barbecue sauce. My beer choice is Shiner Bock®. My seasoning choices are salt, pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder. My barbecue sauce choice is Sweet Baby Ray's®. Just put it in a slow cooker before you go to bed and when you wake up the magic has happened. See for yourself. This recipe is perfect for a party, and you can even prepare 2 and feed around 30 people. Serve on onion or hamburger buns.
By Paula Todora Paula T

Slow Cooker Chile Verde

324
Chile Verde the easy way. A delightful blend of Mexican favorites without all of the hard work.
By falconemomma

Home-Cured Holiday Ham

23
There are many reasons for making your own holiday ham: bragging rights that you actually did this, but also that you can flavor your ham any way you want and you can control the salt content.
By Chef John

Chef John's Pulled Pork BBQ

137
Use your favorite dry rub and barbeque sauce to make this succulent pork. A little trick I like is to put 2 ramekins with liquid smoke flavoring in with the meat and roast it slowly. Do your patriotic American duty and serve this on the cheapest, lightest white hamburger buns you can find.
By Chef John

Crispy Pork Carnitas

162
There's nothing like carnitas. Cubes of fragrantly spiced pork are slowly cooked in lard until they're crispy on the outside while at the same time remaining soft and succulent inside. Bust some up on a warm tortilla, drizzle with braising liquid, top with a little salsa, onion, and cilantro, and you're probably enjoying the world's best taco.
By Chef John

Chinese Barbeque Pork (Char Siu)

94
In addition to its impressive high-gloss appearance and savory taste, this Chinese barbeque pork is quite easy to make at home--even without a fancy ceramic grill.
By Chef John

Cajun Boudin

10
Boudin (boo-dahn) is a wonderfully scrumptious Cajun dish made with meat, rice, and seasonings. Boudin sausage is normally stuffed with pork and rice, but you can add shrimp, crawfish, or alligator meat.
By Christy Lane

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork Barbeque

77
Make sure you have extra buns on hand because people will be going back for more. Excellent the next day for leftovers. Serve with your favorite coleslaw recipe.
By Belinda Carter McDowell

Easy Mexican Pork Burritos

54
Pork butt roast and taco or burrito seasoning are a combination to die for! This recipe originally came from my Aunt Pennie. I've tweaked it to our liking though. My whole family loves these! When we have friends over for dinner, this is the perfect meal to prepare. I usually make about 20-24 burritos from one batch of filling. Serve with lettuce, tomato, green onion, sour cream, salsa, avocado, black olives, and Cheddar cheese, if desired.
By Carolyn Craft Kirkman

Instant Pot® Red Posole

20
This simple, earthy, rich, and satisfying soup is easy to make in your Instant Pot® or electric pressure cooker. This recipe uses pork and hominy along with spices and herbs. Feel free to adjust the ingredients to suit your taste. Serve in bowls and add your favorite toppings, such as sliced radishes, shredded cabbage, diced avocado, chopped cilantro, lime wedges, and sliced jalapenos.
By bdweld
