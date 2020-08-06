Chicken Piccata Recipes

Easy Chicken Piccata
If you have a picky eater in your family, give this sublime and lemony yet easy chicken piccata recipe a try.
Lemon Chicken Piccata
This delicious chicken dish is exquisite and easy to prepare. The light and luscious lemon sauce really pops without being too acidic; it is simply divine. Serve it with herb-roasted potatoes or lemon-rice pilaf.
Chef John's Quick Chicken Piccata
These quick and easy pan-fried chicken breasts are topped with a simple pan sauce made with capers, butter, white wine, and lemon juice.
Chicken Piccata with Artichoke Hearts
After eating chicken piccata in many restaurants and finding many that were 'greasy,' I came up with this recipe through much trial and error. It has wonderful flavor and is even better the next day! I like to serve it over angel hair pasta or linguine.
Air Fryer Chicken Piccata
Tender and crisped breaded chicken fillets are fried in the air fryer while you make a simple lemon butter sauce infused with great tang from the capers to drizzle over the top.
My Best Chicken Piccata
This is the most requested dish by my teens' friends! Great even as leftovers, if there ever are any! Best served with a risotto or fettucine alfredo with a side of broccoli. Not for the diet conscious!
Mushroom Chicken Piccata
Classic Piccata reaches a new peak with the marvelous addition of mushrooms! This is a favorite in our family. Serve with rice and a green salad if desired.
Chicken Piccata with Angel Hair Pasta
This classic piccata sauce is also a traditional accompaniment to veal medallions.
Chicken Piccata II
Lemony flavored chicken with a heavenly coating. Prepare this dish and get ready to have your tummy 'touched by an angel'!
Oven-Baked Chicken Piccata
This entire dish bakes in a cast iron skillet. I use cantanzaro herbs from the Savory Spice Shop®, you can use Italian seasoning but it will have a little different taste. Feel free to serve this on top of angel hair pasta if desired.
Perfect Chicken Piccata
Briny capers and a tangy lemon sauce top tender pieces of breaded chicken in this easy, restaurant-quality recipe for chicken piccata. The sauce is so addicting, you'll want to drink it!