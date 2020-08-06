Chicken Piccata Recipes

Chicken piccata is a classic! Find your family's favorite version in our collection of quick, easy, and delicious chicken piccata recipes.

Easy Chicken Piccata

Rating: 4.16 stars
37
If you have a picky eater in your family, give this sublime and lemony yet easy chicken piccata recipe a try.
By Sarah Gilmore de Ruiter

Lemon Chicken Piccata

Rating: 4.48 stars
1701
This delicious chicken dish is exquisite and easy to prepare. The light and luscious lemon sauce really pops without being too acidic; it is simply divine. Serve it with herb-roasted potatoes or lemon-rice pilaf.
By LemonLush

Chef John's Quick Chicken Piccata

Rating: 4.71 stars
1622
These quick and easy pan-fried chicken breasts are topped with a simple pan sauce made with capers, butter, white wine, and lemon juice.
By Chef John

Chicken Piccata with Artichoke Hearts

Rating: 4.62 stars
473
After eating chicken piccata in many restaurants and finding many that were 'greasy,' I came up with this recipe through much trial and error. It has wonderful flavor and is even better the next day! I like to serve it over angel hair pasta or linguine.
By JAMMINMARTIN

Air Fryer Chicken Piccata

Tender and crisped breaded chicken fillets are fried in the air fryer while you make a simple lemon butter sauce infused with great tang from the capers to drizzle over the top.
By Rebekah Rose Hills

Chicken Piccata with Capers

Rating: 4.56 stars
82
This is a quick and easy recipe for chicken piccata with a caper sauce.
By Sandra1980

My Best Chicken Piccata

Rating: 4.68 stars
171
This is the most requested dish by my teens' friends! Great even as leftovers, if there ever are any! Best served with a risotto or fettucine alfredo with a side of broccoli. Not for the diet conscious!
By LROHNER

Mushroom Chicken Piccata

Rating: 4.55 stars
775
Classic Piccata reaches a new peak with the marvelous addition of mushrooms! This is a favorite in our family. Serve with rice and a green salad if desired.
By Karen

Chicken Piccata with Angel Hair Pasta

Rating: 4.41 stars
174
This classic piccata sauce is also a traditional accompaniment to veal medallions.
By Reeni

Chicken Piccata II

Rating: 4.41 stars
1367
Lemony flavored chicken with a heavenly coating. Prepare this dish and get ready to have your tummy 'touched by an angel'!
By TERRY C

Oven-Baked Chicken Piccata

Rating: 5 stars
6
This entire dish bakes in a cast iron skillet. I use cantanzaro herbs from the Savory Spice Shop®, you can use Italian seasoning but it will have a little different taste. Feel free to serve this on top of angel hair pasta if desired.
By thedailygourmet

Perfect Chicken Piccata

Briny capers and a tangy lemon sauce top tender pieces of breaded chicken in this easy, restaurant-quality recipe for chicken piccata. The sauce is so addicting, you'll want to drink it!
By NicoleMcmom
Four Ways Making Chicken Piccata Can Hone Your Cooking Skills
If you learn one recipe by heart, make it chicken piccata. It'll teach you how to: tenderize poultry; dredge it in flour; pan-fry; and make a pan sauce.
How to Make Chicken Cutlets from Chicken Breasts
If you're making chicken schnitzel, chicken piccata, or chicken katsu, you need to pound chicken breasts into thin, even cutlets. Here's how to do it.
Chicken Piccata III

Rating: 4.24 stars
112

This variation on the original uses mushrooms and artichoke hearts as a tasty twist. Yum! Serve over pasta or rice. White wine or water may be substituted for chicken broth.

More Chicken Piccata Recipes

Baked Chicken Piccata

Do you need the convenience of an oven meal? Try this baked chicken piccata to serve with pasta or rice. If you have a picky eater, just serve their chicken without the sauce!
By Bibi

Arica's Chicken Piccata

Rating: 4 stars
9
Wonderful flavor and even better the next day! Great with Brussels sprouts or asparagus.
By Anonymous

Mango Chicken Piccata

Rating: 4.06 stars
50
Everything we love about Chicken Piccata, layered with the summer taste of mango.
By Sara Perry

