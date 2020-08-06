Entertaining and Dinner Parties

Get all the recipes you need to throw a fantastic party, including appetizers, cocktails, and what to cook for a crowd.

Staff Picks

Baked Ziti I

8547
Spaghetti sauce and three kinds of Italian cheeses make a surprisingly quick and budget-friendly baked ziti that's perfect for a weeknight meal.
By deleteduser

Roasted Yam and Kale Salad

A bright contrast in flavors makes this salad a favorite among friends and family. The yams have a subtle sweetness that pairs nicely with the caramelized onions and kale.
By Allrecipes Member

Spicy Baked Potato Casserole

I love the idea of stuffed baked potatoes but can't be bothered with the long cooking time or making things look nice and neat. This is my lazy man's version of stuffed baked potatoes... with added zip!
By Spiderwoman77

Sweet, Salty, Spicy Party Nuts

381
Mix walnuts, pecans, almonds, and cashews with a sweet and salty spice mixture before roasting them to crunchy perfection.
By Chef John

Eaton's Easy Pulled Pork

This is one of the easiest pulled pork recipes I've made. Since my husband was from 'south of the Mason-Dixon line' and raved about pulled pork in Virginia/South Carolina, I had a tough job ahead of me, but he loved it (!) so I guess I passed the test.
By NancyE10

Autumn Apple Salad II

A sweet, tart, crunchy side dish that is especially nice in the fall.
By daisy

Pineapple Upside Down Cupcakes

Love to make these little guys for family gatherings or just as treats for home to pack into lunches. Easy recipe to make. Adaptations can be made to make this completely from scratch. This is just a yummy simplified version!
By Bri

Baked Ham and Cheese Party Sandwiches

These small, delicious sandwiches are perfect for any party. They are so good that even the pickiest of eaters will eat these.
By LisaT

Pumpkin Turkey Chili

Absolutely delicious. I know it doesn't sound appetizing, but it's unbelievable how tasty it is, and so easy too!
By SOMEONESWT

Perfect Chicken

187
Chicken stock, wine, onions, garlic, mushroom, cream, butter, herbs, lemon, and capers reduce to make a perfect sauce. Served alongside mushroom rice and asparagus; it is HEAVEN! Patience is key with the sauce. The flavors will come together beautifully if you allow them to reduce as directed.
By Faith

Taco Bake Casserole

89
Made with taco seasoned ground beef, taco shells, and Cheddar cheese, this quick and easy taco bake will satisfy even the most picky eaters.
By Cherie Burgett

Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork

2907
Texas-style pulled pork simmers in a tangy chili-seasoned barbecue sauce with plenty of onion, then pulled into tender shreds to serve on a buttered, toasted bun.
By cmccreight
Inspiration and Ideas

Mini Mushroom and Goat Cheese Tarts
32
Make an impressive appetizer that's easy to share with puff pastry. 
10 Great Casseroles to Make for Your Best Friend
Can't entertain in person? Drop a delicious casserole on your best friend's doorstep - you can still chat via zoom.
Tiki Party Recipes
Hobo Beans
Boozy Slushes For The Ice Cream Maker
How to Make an Ice Ring for Summertime Entertaining
Quick and Almost-Professional Buttercream Icing
1928

Our favorite creamy and fluffy buttercream frosting that is still perfect for piping and decorating. Tint with food coloring for any occasion.

More Entertaining and Dinner Parties

Buffalo Chicken Wing Sauce

786
If you know someone from Buffalo, they know someone who told them the secret ingredients to the Anchor Bar's famous Buffalo chicken wings.
By Chef John

The Real Mojito

721
Considered Cuba's national drink, this lime and rum cocktail is a favorite with pirates, swashbucklers, and colorful characters in the Caribbean and beyond.
By Brandy

Cast Iron Pan-Seared Steak (Oven-Finished)

23
Pan-sear sirloin steak in a cast iron skillet after a quick 45-minute marinade, then finish in the oven to make this flavor bomb of a steak.
By Grif

Super-Delicious Zuppa Toscana

3243
If you love the Zuppa Toscana at your local chain Italian restaurant, you will adore this soup. The rich soup is made with Italian sausage, potatoes, cream, and crushed red pepper.
By souporsweets

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

412
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio is a simple Italian dish of garlic, olive oil, parsley, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese tossed with cooked pasta.
By Chef John

BLT Pasta Carbonara

5
The addition of summer tomatoes and spinach to this traditional dish brings things to a whole new level. The trick to the recipe is preparation, have all the ingredients ready to go as it comes together as quickly as it takes to boil the pasta.
By waeqhswife

Classic Old Fashioned

78
One of the great classic bourbon cocktails, the Old Fashioned was invented in Louisville, KY. Try bourbon, rye, or a blended whiskey in this cocktail. You can also sub one sugar cube for the simple syrup.
By c-biskit

Slow Cooker Cocktail Smokies

235
These addictive little appetizers are so easy to make and are great for potlucks. This recipe could easily be changed up to suit your taste.
By Malina Bleeding Heart Morris

The REAL Long Island Iced Tea

94
Open the liquor cabinet and follow these simple instructions for an authentic Long Island iced tea. Garnish with a lemon slice and take a sip!
By Sledge

Shrimp Scampi with Pasta

1168
Shrimp are served with linguine pasta in a white wine-and-butter sauce flecked with fresh parsley for a quick and impressive main dish.
By JustJen

Campbell's® Tuna Noodle Casserole

441
Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup flavors a creamy sauce that is mixed with tuna, egg noodles and peas, topped with a crunchy bread crumb topping and baked to perfection.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Perfect Ten Baked Cod

1051
Cod is coated with lemon juice, cracker crumbs, and wine before baking for just 20 minutes for a quick and easy weeknight dinner.
By Pam
Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage

1897
Slow cook your St. Patrick's Day corned beef dinner, and celebrate the easy way.
By LUSYRSGIRL

Southern Pimento Cheese

913
This wonderful version of pimento cheese can be used for grilled cheese sandwiches, as a spread for crackers, or served alongside your favorite fried green tomatoes.
By QUEENREYNEY

Mississippi Pot Roast

267
Mississippi pot roast is easy to make in the slow cooker with chuck roast, ranch dressing, au jus gravy mix, and pepperoncini peppers.
By JennCrippen

Deep Fried Oreos®

273
This is a carnival favorite where I grew up. Oreos get dipped into pancake batter and fried - yummy!! You can do this with or without a deep fryer.
By Olivia C

Baked Buffalo Wings

1477
These easy to make hot wings are crispy without being fried. You can add more cayenne or use a higher hot sauce to butter ratio if you like them spicier!
By Leesah

Garlic Shrimp Pasta Bake

53
Want a super satisfying, quick and easy dinner? Then this buttery garlic shrimp pasta bake is definitely a family pleasing meal idea that you should try!
By Ed N Angela Latimer
