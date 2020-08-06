Entertaining and Dinner Parties

I love the idea of stuffed baked potatoes but can't be bothered with the long cooking time or making things look nice and neat. This is my lazy man's version of stuffed baked potatoes... with added zip!
This is one of the easiest pulled pork recipes I've made. Since my husband was from 'south of the Mason-Dixon line' and raved about pulled pork in Virginia/South Carolina, I had a tough job ahead of me, but he loved it (!) so I guess I passed the test.
Love to make these little guys for family gatherings or just as treats for home to pack into lunches. Easy recipe to make. Adaptations can be made to make this completely from scratch. This is just a yummy simplified version!
Chicken stock, wine, onions, garlic, mushroom, cream, butter, herbs, lemon, and capers reduce to make a perfect sauce. Served alongside mushroom rice and asparagus; it is HEAVEN! Patience is key with the sauce. The flavors will come together beautifully if you allow them to reduce as directed.
The addition of summer tomatoes and spinach to this traditional dish brings things to a whole new level. The trick to the recipe is preparation, have all the ingredients ready to go as it comes together as quickly as it takes to boil the pasta.
One of the great classic bourbon cocktails, the Old Fashioned was invented in Louisville, KY. Try bourbon, rye, or a blended whiskey in this cocktail. You can also sub one sugar cube for the simple syrup.