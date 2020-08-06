Christmas Dessert Recipes

Find the best Christmas desserts this baking season. Allrecipes has more than 1,470 trusted Christmas dessert recipes from traditional to our new favorite trends.

Staff Picks

Favorite Old Fashioned Gingerbread

Rating: 4.35 stars
1399
This is everyone's holiday favorite, even the busy cook's, because it is so easy to make.
By Charles

Buche de Noel

Rating: 4.67 stars
434
Buche de Noel is the French name for a Christmas cake shaped like a log. This one is a heavenly flourless chocolate cake rolled with chocolate whipped cream. Traditionally, Buche de Noel is decorated with confectioners' sugar to resemble snow on a Yule log.
By TYRARACHELE

Layered Peppermint Bark

Rating: 4.61 stars
140
I never liked peppermint bark until I tried this recipe. The soft ganache center contrasts perfectly with the crunchy peppermints.
By carol

Eggnog Creme Brulee

Rating: 4.76 stars
21
I have been making creme brulee for my wife for quite some time and one day she asked me, 'Honey, is it possible to make creme brulee out of eggnog? I think that would be so yummy.' So, I bought some eggnog and set about finding out if it is possible, and it is. You can also take the same recipe and pour it into a prepared pie crust for an eggnog custard pie. It's a lot less work and hassle than individual ramekins.
By Brian M Jones

18 Traditional Christmas Desserts

Discover our most beloved traditional Christmas recipes that never go out of style.
By Mary Claire Lagroue

Christmas Plum Pudding

Rating: 4.5 stars
6
This is a fairly basic British Christmas plum pudding recipe but unlike other recipes it can actually have plums in it. Unfortunately the ingredient list is so long, it isn't easy to make it in less than industrial quantities! You can substitute a mixture of fresh and dried apricots, peaches, etc. for the plums and milk for the ale if you wish. Serve with brandy or rum butter.
By HEATHER.WRAY

Panettone Bread Pudding with Spiced Orange Sauce

Rating: 4.66 stars
32
This is a delicious variation on a classic made with the light and heavenly Italian Christmas bread. Panettone is similar to brioche but studded with raisins and candied orange and lemon peel. A luscious sauce made with orange liqueur, makes this dish perfect for the holidays. Serve as a dessert or a sweet and decadent breakfast.
By Lizzie Mac

25 Top-Rated Christmas Dessert Recipes

End your holiday meal on a sweet note with one of these standouts.
By Rai Mincey

Eggnog Cheesecake III

Rating: 4.64 stars
549
This is a delicious cheesecake for eggnog lovers. The secret to a smooth cheesecake is to cream the cream cheese in a food processor for several minutes.
By Bill Sinclair

Aunt Teen's Creamy Chocolate Fudge

Rating: 4.61 stars
2456
This was my aunt's recipe for fudge, passed down through the family. It's better than any fudge I've ever had at the Jersey shore, and easy enough to whip up in 15 minutes or so.
By Kelly Phillips

Berry Panna Cotta

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
This panna cotta is like a lemon cream custard. The lemon goes really well with raspberries and strawberries.
By Jennifer

Linda's Cranberry Cookies

Rating: 4.77 stars
120
Cranberries and white chips put a new spin on Chocolate Chip Cookies. These cookies are soft on the inside, with a little crunch around the edges. Perfect for the holidays.
By Tori
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Our Top 20 Most Cherished Christmas Cookies
Deck the halls with Christmas cookies --with the top 20 holiday cookies that you, our Allrecipes community, love to bake and share the most.
These Elegant Christmas Desserts Promise to Be the Star of Your Holiday Meal
Christmas might just be the one time of year where we go way over the top for dessert.
How To Make Fudge
These 10 British Christmas Dessert Recipes Are Full of Cheer
15 Super Easy and Cute Christmas Treats
No-Bake Christmas Desserts

Easy Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.46 stars
8204

Quick and easy sugar cookies! They are really good, plain or with candies in them. My friend uses chocolate mints on top, and they're great!

More Christmas Dessert Recipes

Candy Cane Cheesecake

Rating: 4.26 stars
19
You can vary what you top this festive cheesecake with: crushed candy canes are a must, but you can spread whipped cream on top before sprinkling with candy canes, or drizzle with some melted chocolate chips. Please add your comments as you find ways to improve this recipe!
By CARRIELOVESKEITH

Meringue Mushrooms

Rating: 4.8 stars
178
These take a bit of work and time, but are spectacular. They are highly prized for Christmas gift-giving! As with other meringue recipes, these should only be made on a dry day. You will need a pastry bag with a plain tip. If you can save some green plastic berry baskets from the summertime, these mushrooms look totally realistic placed in them.
By Holly Wilkins

Chestnut Souffle

Rating: 3.8 stars
5
Fluffy goodness! This easy recipe calls for chestnut puree which can be found in most specialty food stores.
By Angel

The 12 Cakes of Christmas

Who needs leaping lords or drummers drumming? Make these cakes instead.
By Carl Hanson

Chocolate Yule Log

Rating: 4.72 stars
100
If you haven't tried this classic holiday dessert because you thought it required advanced baking and pastry skill, then get ready to buche up this Noel, since the techniques required are actually quite simple. This classic holiday dessert is a showstopper, but it's often better looking than it is tasting, which is not the case here, thanks to a simple-to-make, rich chocolate sponge cake, and mocha buttercream filling. Garnished here with meringue mushrooms and rosemary.
By Chef John

Gingerbread Cheesecake

Rating: 4.17 stars
6
A cheesecake version of a classic holiday cookie! The cinnamon whipped cream is optional---but it really adds a nice touch!
By Kim

Triple Chocolate Roll Cake

Rating: 4.75 stars
8
A chocolate cake is wrapped around alternating stripes of white chocolate whipped cream and a whipped dark chocolate mousse for not only great flavor, but a striking presentation as well. Make sure to really chill your fillings before whipping--overnight would be best--or they won't fluff up properly. This takes some time and patience to make--so plan ahead when making this cake! Serve with additional whipped cream, if desired.
By Kim

Raspberry and Almond Shortbread Thumbprints

Rating: 4.66 stars
2850
Shortbread thumbprint cookie filled with raspberry jam, and drizzled with glaze.
By Dee

Mini Orange Mince Pies

Rating: 4.81 stars
27
My brother taught me this recipe, and I love it so I decided to share this wonderful recipe with you.
By conn1e l

Chef John's Russian Tea Cakes

Rating: 4.72 stars
98
As the old joke goes, these Russian tea cakes might not be Russian, but at least they're not cakes. No one knows exactly how these came to be known as Russian tea cakes but, nevertheless, they are quite delicious.
By Chef John

Eggnog Pie

Rating: 4.2 stars
5
A pie for the microwave. A graham cracker crust may be substituted for pre-baked pie crust. Creating this pie is a bit to do, but well worth the time spent!
By WESLEY MURKS

Chocolate Crinkles II

Rating: 4.69 stars
2452
Chocolate cookies coated in confectioners' sugar...very good!
By Dawn

Mom's Best Peanut Brittle

Rating: 4.73 stars
1277
This is a wonderful peanut brittle that is easy to make and wows everyone! Have all the ingredients for this recipe measured out and ready. This recipe requires that you react quickly. You do not have time to measure ingredients in between steps.
By Amanda
Put the ho ho ho in the holidays!

12 Luscious Fruit Desserts for Christmas

Here are the holly jolliest desserts of the year.
By Vanessa Greaves

Scandinavian Pear Tart

Rating: 5 stars
1
This luscious dessert combines the flavors of almond, cardamom, and fresh pears.
By larkspur

15 of Grandma's Best Christmas Desserts

By Karen Gaudette Brewer

Soft Christmas Cookies

Rating: 4.47 stars
1624
Soft cut out sugar cookie that I have used for years. I sprinkle with colored sugar before baking or you could also try icing them when cool.
By Georgie Bowers

Perfect Pumpkin Pie

Rating: 4.67 stars
3540
The one and only! EAGLE BRAND® makes this traditional dessert the perfect ending to a Thanksgiving feast.
By Eagle brand
Sponsored By Eagle brand

Sweet Potato Pie I

Rating: 4.79 stars
3260
This recipe was shared with me by a special friend in Atlanta, GA. It has long been a favorite, and everyone who tastes it says it is the best they have ever had.
By COUGAAR

Russian Tea Cakes I

Rating: 4.68 stars
1548
This is a family recipe that's been made at Christmas time by at least 4 generations. This year will be the first for number 5!!! 'Bubba' brought it with her when she came from Lithuania. I pass it on in the true spirit of this season!
By THEAUNT708

Apple Pie by Grandma Ople

Rating: 4.78 stars
15426
This was my grandmother's apple pie recipe. I have never seen another one quite like it. It will always be my favorite and has won me several first place prizes in local competitions. I hope it becomes one of your favorites as well!
By MOSHASMAMA

Saltine Toffee Cookies

Rating: 4.68 stars
1571
This is an easy to make but wonderfully delicious treat. We pack them in tins and give as gifts during the holidays. Use your favorite nuts to top the cookies.
By Tracy

Best Big, Fat, Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie

Rating: 4.63 stars
12231
These cookies are the pinnacle of perfection! If you want a big, fat, chewy cookie like the kind you see at bakeries and specialty shops, then these are the cookies for you!
By ELIZABETHBH
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com