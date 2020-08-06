Seder Main Dish Recipes

Ever wish you could get that restaurant-style rotisserie chicken at home? Well, with minimal preparation and about 5 hours' cooking time (great for the weekends!) you can! I don't bother to baste the bird, though some like to for the first hour. The pan juices always caramelize at the bottom, and the chicken will turn golden brown...fall-off-the-bone good!
When I was in Vicenza, Italy at an open market downtown, I smelled this scrumptious smell of roast chicken at this stand. So I bought one of their chickens and looked what they stuffed in the cavity to make it taste so good! I also do my turkeys like this too!
The combination of unique ingredients make this chicken dish delicious. It roasts beautifully and is surprisingly fast once it's in the oven. I serve this with the Chimichurri Sauce I found on Allrecipes, and I can't get enough! Plus the leftovers are fantastic for sandwiches, salads, and Mexican dishes.
Ever wish you could get that restaurant-style rotisserie chicken at home? Well, with minimal preparation and about 5 hours' cooking time (great for the weekends!) you can! I don't bother to baste the bird, though some like to for the first hour. The pan juices always caramelize at the bottom, and the chicken will turn golden brown...fall-off-the-bone good!
When I was in Vicenza, Italy at an open market downtown, I smelled this scrumptious smell of roast chicken at this stand. So I bought one of their chickens and looked what they stuffed in the cavity to make it taste so good! I also do my turkeys like this too!
The combination of unique ingredients make this chicken dish delicious. It roasts beautifully and is surprisingly fast once it's in the oven. I serve this with the Chimichurri Sauce I found on Allrecipes, and I can't get enough! Plus the leftovers are fantastic for sandwiches, salads, and Mexican dishes.
My mother makes a GREAT beef brisket. She got the recipe after watching a friend's Jewish grandmother make it. It is perfect, delicious and easily kosher for Passover. Enjoy! Great with mashed potatoes or potato latkes (latkes with this meal are also kosher) or roasted vegetables (with olive oil, salt and pepper - also kosher). Mazel Tov!
A tangy, easy recipe for almost any firm-fleshed fish fillets: red snapper, sea bass, grouper. Adaptable for sole, flounder, tilapia, and other thin fillets by adjusting cooking time. Serve with white rice or couscous, and a salad or steamed broccoli.
This is an awesome treat for the grill. We raise grass-fed lambs that are weaned naturally. Experimenting with lamb recipes over the past 15 years has become a hobby. Lamb and garlic go so well together. In this recipe, the combination of herbs and spices complement this meat and make a great family-and-friend favorite.