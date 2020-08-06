Seder Main Dish Recipes

Find delicious ideas for Passover dinner.

Staff Picks

Fish in a Red Sauce

5
A typical sephardic recipe served cold at Passover.
By Sue Rogers

Roasted Vegetable Chicken

84
A whole chicken roasted with onion, carrots, celery and potatoes. Hearty and delicious on a cold evening, or any time!
By sal

Lamb Chops with Mint Oil

11
Homemade lamb chops with mint sauce. Very easy to make and full of flavor!
By Lari K

Bailik (buy-lick)

24
My Jewish great grandmother's recipe for chicken. Chicken is battered and breaded with a matzo coating that is seasoned with Hungarian paprika for a winning flavor.
By CLIOHEARTS

Cornish Game Hens with Garlic and Rosemary

1168
Lemon- and rosemary-infused, little game hens basted with a wine and garlic broth make any occasion special.
By MOONANDBACK

Roast Sticky Chicken-Rotisserie Style

4499
Ever wish you could get that restaurant-style rotisserie chicken at home? Well, with minimal preparation and about 5 hours' cooking time (great for the weekends!) you can! I don't bother to baste the bird, though some like to for the first hour. The pan juices always caramelize at the bottom, and the chicken will turn golden brown...fall-off-the-bone good!
By Sue Rogers

Lemon-Orange Orange Roughy

246
Orange roughy fillets with a citrus twist. Very quick to prepare.
By Brian Ehrler

Roast Leg of Lamb

134
Cooking peeled potatoes in the pan around the roast is yummy. The only other things you need are gravy made from the pan drippings and a fresh vegetable.
By MBENHAM

Roast Chicken with Rosemary

836
When I was in Vicenza, Italy at an open market downtown, I smelled this scrumptious smell of roast chicken at this stand. So I bought one of their chickens and looked what they stuffed in the cavity to make it taste so good! I also do my turkeys like this too!
By LILQUIZ

Simple Whole Roasted Chicken

1071
The combination of unique ingredients make this chicken dish delicious. It roasts beautifully and is surprisingly fast once it's in the oven. I serve this with the Chimichurri Sauce I found on Allrecipes, and I can't get enough! Plus the leftovers are fantastic for sandwiches, salads, and Mexican dishes.
By INDRIANI

Garlic Prime Rib

2299
Quick and easy marinade and so tasty, I was trusted with this recipe but I can't keep it to myself!
By Chef Mike

Roast Leg of Lamb with Rosemary

709
This leg of lamb is marinated overnight with fresh rosemary, garlic, mustard, honey and lemon zest. Be prepared for many requests for seconds!
By JMASS
Inspiration and Ideas

Braised Lamb with Radishes and Mint
"I would give this a 10! I followed this recipe to the letter and my family didn't leave a pitsl!" – Renate
10 Passover Chicken Recipes
Chicken is the extremely flexible base for one of these fantastic meals.
Baked Brisket
4
Passover Matzo Lasagna
Roasted Lemon Herb Chicken
730
Spicy Rapid Roast Chicken
879

This is the kind of recipe that you just throw together. No need to truss or fuss. Pop it into a very hot oven and it is ready in a hurry.

