Strawberry Cupcakes

Browse our best recipes for cheery strawberry cupcakes, including fresh strawberry cupcakes, strawberry lemonade cupcakes, cake-mix cupcakes, and strawberry shortbread cupcakes.

Real Strawberry Cupcakes

177
Most strawberry cake recipes ask you to use artificially flavored gelatin. This one uses only uses fresh ingredients. Also makes a great cake!
By drewface

REALLY Real Strawberry Cupcakes

56
I've been messing around trying to make a perfect strawberry cupcake to go with the Real Strawberry Frosting I developed a couple of years ago. It's been a long road and lots of cupcakes tested and tasted along the way. The trick was NOT using puree as I do when making the frosting. Rather, grinding freeze-dried strawberries into a powder brought this cupcake recipe out of my test kitchen and into my recipe box! I am so pleased with the results!
By Candice

Strawberry Cupcakes

53
Strawberry cupcakes with real fresh strawberry bits!
By Aini

Strawberry Cupcakes with Lemon Zest Cream Cheese Icing

27
This was an experiment gone amazing! My seven-year-old and I baked these and agree that they are the best cupcakes. It's a simple strawberry cake mix with a little extra zest.
By Toni R Greim-Findley

Honey Cupcakes with Strawberries

21
Delicious cupcakes that are perfect for someone sweet!
By MICHELLE0011

Mascarpone Strawberry Cupcakes

17
These are the most moist cupcakes I have ever had. It is more of an adult cupcake, as it is not piled with frosting. The glaze on top gives just enough sweetness and flavor!
By laureng

Strawberry Shortcake Cupcakes

7
All the flavors of strawberry shortcake, in cupcake-form! Can be made even easier by prepping the day before a party. The final, assembled cupcakes can be stored in the fridge up to an hour before serving.
By canmcg27

Decadent Cheesecake Cups

5
Personal cheesecakes topped with decadent ganache and a beautiful strawberry. This is a delicious and beautiful presentation that is easy to put together and sure to impress.
By hopefuleesoon

Strawberry Lemonade Cupcakes

These strawberry lemonade cupcakes are a beautiful summer treat.
By Jody Rigdon

Easy Strawberry Cupcakes

9
A great strawberry cake recipe that I use for cupcakes. I use the cream cheese icing from this site as a topper. Top with blueberries for a 4th of July theme. Endless possibilities.
By Erin Miller Lippe

Light and Airy Strawberry Cupcakes

6
These strawberry cupcakes will leave you begging for more! Moist, light, and airy, they look great with a white and pink swirl of frosting on top!
By Mmuffinz

Strawberry-Chocolate Mini Cupcakes with White Chocolate Ganache

6
I made these for Valentine's Day 2010, during the school week and on a sprained ankle! SUPER easy to do, and delicious! I drew from different recipes all over the net, but changed things up to make them all my own.
By FutureChefElizabeth
Strawberry Compote Cupcakes
1
These cupcakes are super easy to make, and taste wonderful! Fresh strawberry compote and whipped cream cheese frosting highlight this delicious treat.
Marissa's Gluten-Free Strawberry-Banana Coconut Cupcakes
5
This is my favorite cupcake recipe not just because I invented it but because it is really good. It is fluffy and light.
Vanilla Cupcakes with Strawberry Filling
Strawberry-Cream Cheese Cupcakes with Cake Mix

A decadent strawberry-cream cheese filling baked into the center of these cupcakes provides a sweet surprise in every bite.

Strawberry Compote Cupcakes

1
These cupcakes are super easy to make, and taste wonderful! Fresh strawberry compote and whipped cream cheese frosting highlight this delicious treat.
By Penelope

Marissa's Gluten-Free Strawberry-Banana Coconut Cupcakes

5
This is my favorite cupcake recipe not just because I invented it but because it is really good. It is fluffy and light.
By Baking Princess

Vanilla Cupcakes with Strawberry Filling

These decadent almond-vanilla cupcakes come with a homemade strawberry filling that's similar to mousse.
By Band

Strawberry-Cream Cheese Cupcakes with Cake Mix

A decadent strawberry-cream cheese filling baked into the center of these cupcakes provides a sweet surprise in every bite.
By Jessicarose

Strawberry Shortcake as Cupcakes

After I couldn't find a great strawberry shortcake recipe for cupcakes, I decided to make my own for Memorial Day. Even people who don't like blueberries loved these! The frosting is great just to dip strawberries in and eat!
By CupcakeMegan

Mattie's Strawberry Lemonade Cupcakes

These are as moist as a cupcake can get! They will be a big hit guaranteed!
By mattie

Strawberry Champagne Cupcakes

This is not for the faint of heart. This is truly sweet... but a wonderful marriage of strawberries and wine. Such a sophisticated cupcake. Top each cupcake with strawberry frosting and sliced strawberries. Serve in individual Champagne glasses and give as individual gifts or giveaways. Delicious!
By IhaveAsweetooth

Fresh Strawberry Shortcake Cupcakes

Soft vanilla cake with a strawberry filling and whipped cream topping. Enjoy!
By bunbun

Shortcake Cupcakes with Berries

Delicious sugary berries with whipped cream on top of shortcake cupcakes.
By Jade
