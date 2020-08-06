Strawberry Cupcakes

I've been messing around trying to make a perfect strawberry cupcake to go with the Real Strawberry Frosting I developed a couple of years ago. It's been a long road and lots of cupcakes tested and tasted along the way. The trick was NOT using puree as I do when making the frosting. Rather, grinding freeze-dried strawberries into a powder brought this cupcake recipe out of my test kitchen and into my recipe box! I am so pleased with the results!
All the flavors of strawberry shortcake, in cupcake-form! Can be made even easier by prepping the day before a party. The final, assembled cupcakes can be stored in the fridge up to an hour before serving.
I made these for Valentine's Day 2010, during the school week and on a sprained ankle! SUPER easy to do, and delicious! I drew from different recipes all over the net, but changed things up to make them all my own.
I've been messing around trying to make a perfect strawberry cupcake to go with the Real Strawberry Frosting I developed a couple of years ago. It's been a long road and lots of cupcakes tested and tasted along the way. The trick was NOT using puree as I do when making the frosting. Rather, grinding freeze-dried strawberries into a powder brought this cupcake recipe out of my test kitchen and into my recipe box! I am so pleased with the results!
All the flavors of strawberry shortcake, in cupcake-form! Can be made even easier by prepping the day before a party. The final, assembled cupcakes can be stored in the fridge up to an hour before serving.
I made these for Valentine's Day 2010, during the school week and on a sprained ankle! SUPER easy to do, and delicious! I drew from different recipes all over the net, but changed things up to make them all my own.
After I couldn't find a great strawberry shortcake recipe for cupcakes, I decided to make my own for Memorial Day. Even people who don't like blueberries loved these! The frosting is great just to dip strawberries in and eat!
This is not for the faint of heart. This is truly sweet... but a wonderful marriage of strawberries and wine. Such a sophisticated cupcake. Top each cupcake with strawberry frosting and sliced strawberries. Serve in individual Champagne glasses and give as individual gifts or giveaways. Delicious!