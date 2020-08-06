Dark Chocolate Dessert Recipes

All of you chocolate lovers will love these recipes for chocolate mousse, brownies, chocolate cake, toffee, lava cake -- all your favorites are here, along with some new ones.

Twilight Dark Chocolate Truffles

34
My Dad made this recipe up one evening to surprise my Mom. They are huge fans of dark chocolate. Add any extra little add-ins that you want! (e.g. coffee grounds, mint extract, cinnamon, white chocolate coating, etc.) Deliciously dark and fudgy! Enjoy with family on holidays, or just any time you have a major dark chocolate craving! Rolling in coating of choice before refrigerating, if desired.
By Mykaela

Dark Chocolate Cake II

673
The absolute best, richest, and easiest one-bowl chocolate cake recipe ever! It's great topped with chocolate cream cheese frosting!
By Kelly Smith

Deep Dark Chocolate Peppermint Cake

7
This is a cake that children love.
By Carol

Homemade Melt-In-Your-Mouth Dark Chocolate (Paleo)

204
Homemade chocolate that melts in your mouth. Made without artificial ingredients or waxes, this wholesome treat is ideal for the health conscious individual who enjoys an indulgent treat. Sweetness can be tweaked to taste, and add-in ingredients and combinations are endless. Enjoy!
By Linda

Chocolate Protein Balls

149
Everyone loves chocolate and peanut butter together, right? Make these protein-filled snack balls for a tasty after-school snack during and after back-to-school season.
By Sarah Gadacz

Saltine Toffee Cookies

1535
This is an easy to make but wonderfully delicious treat. We pack them in tins and give as gifts during the holidays. Use your favorite nuts to top the cookies.
By Tracy

Puppy Chow

1000
Just four ingredients and ten minutes are needed to make puppy chow, a sweet kid-friendly snack.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy OREO Truffles

2985
OREO cookies, baking chocolate, and cream cheese are all you need to make this easy chocolate truffle recipe.
By Baker's

Peanut Butter Easter Eggs

368
My Mom made these chocolate-dipped peanut butter eggs for many years. She would put our names on them in frosting and decorate with bunnies and flowers. They bring back wonderful memories.
By Valerie Cain Cuff

5-Ingredient Easy Chocolate Chip Cookies

68
This is a really basic recipe that only uses 5 ingredients. Enjoy!
By Sapphire Bang
15 Dark Chocolate Desserts We Adore
Dark chocolate can feel extra decadent; the type of chocolate you want to use for special occasions or a date night. And it's perfect for a treat-yourself moment, too.
Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake
2
Uses no flour so it is perfect if you have allergies or for Passover.
Chef John's Chocolate Souffle
86
Lava Cake
5
Kellogg's® Chocolate Scotcheroos
267

The flavors of butterscotch, chocolate and peanut butter unite in these crunchy cereal snack bars.

More Dark Chocolate Dessert Recipes

Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake

2
Uses no flour so it is perfect if you have allergies or for Passover.
By ZIP1992

Chef John's Chocolate Souffle

86
These visually impressive individual chocolate soufflés are perfect for your special someone. If you're serving more people, the recipe should scale up just fine.

Lava Cake

5
The best chocolate lava cake recipe I've ever had. Serve topped with powdered sugar or vanilla ice cream.
By Nikki Bell

Kellogg's® Chocolate Scotcheroos

267
The flavors of butterscotch, chocolate and peanut butter unite in these crunchy cereal snack bars.
By Rice Krispies

Instant Pot® Torta Caprese (Italian Flourless Chocolate-Almond Cake)

1
This Italian cake called "Torta Caprese" comes from the island of Capri. It is a moist, dense, fudge-like chocolate cake served at tea time on the Amalfi Coast. Typically made in the oven, making it in an electric pressure cooker keeps it moist without risk of drying out.
By Buckwheat Queen

Chocolate Sugar Drop Cookies

66
My daughter and I had fun experimenting in the kitchen one night creating our own recipe.
By Jamie7

Flourless Chocolate Lava Cake

8
So decadent yet so simple, you'll be saying 'flour who!?' when you let this sweet lava flow.
By Chateau Ste Michelle
Dark Chocolate Almond Rocks

8
Dark chocolate almond rocks for a mouthful of sweet nutty goodness!
By Artystique

Chef John's Chocolate Lava Cake

299
Legend has it that this dessert was the result of a major catering disaster. The dessert for this particular event was to be individual chocolate cakes, but someone took them out of the ovens too soon and the centers were not cooked enough and still liquefied. Well, there was no time to take them off the plates and bake them more, so the chef simply had his wait staff introduce the dessert as Chocolate 'Lava' Cake! Brilliant!
By Chef John

Dark Chocolate Cake I

1621
This recipe features an icing made with cream cheese, cocoa, and cinnamon frosts this dark chocolate cake for an elegant dessert.
By Allrecipes Member

Coconut Flour Chocolate Brownies

96
I love chocolate brownies! These brownies are not only dark, rich, and delicious, but they are also gluten-free, dairy-free and healthier for you, using coconut flour and coconut oil. I can't decide whether I like these better warm out of the oven, or cooled the next day. Both ways are so indulgent!
By walbome

Kentucky Bourbon Balls

138
Try this smooth, delicious, and authentic Kentucky bourbon ball candy.
By KY Piano Teacher

Easter Eggs

120
If you want to wow your family with extra-special Easter eggs, this is the recipe for you! These peanut butter and coconut cream eggs dipped in chocolate are both delicious and beautiful!
By Joan Zaffary

Melt In Your Mouth Toffee

252
This is the easiest, best toffee I have ever made. Everyone who tries it wants the recipe.
By Ruth Denton

Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookies

10
Large or small, these triple chocolate cookies are crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Refrigerating the batter for 48 hours before baking is ideal, as this allows the dough to fully form its flavor.
By Josh Graham

World's Easiest Peanut Butter Blossoms

32
These are truly the easiest peanut butter blossom cookies ever - just four ingredients. They turn out perfectly every time. Have a glass of milk ready! Perfect to bring to holiday parties.
By Jacquita

Chef John's Chocolate Chip Cookies

196
Crispy around the edges, chewy and chocolaty in the middle, and thin, oh so thin. My 'secret' formula has been adapted from Alton Brown's famous, 'The Thin' recipe, and is fairly foolproof. The only real variable is the baking time, since we all scoop slightly different amounts. And yes, of course you can add nuts to yours!
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com