Dark Chocolate Dessert Recipes

My Dad made this recipe up one evening to surprise my Mom. They are huge fans of dark chocolate. Add any extra little add-ins that you want! (e.g. coffee grounds, mint extract, cinnamon, white chocolate coating, etc.) Deliciously dark and fudgy! Enjoy with family on holidays, or just any time you have a major dark chocolate craving! Rolling in coating of choice before refrigerating, if desired.
Homemade chocolate that melts in your mouth. Made without artificial ingredients or waxes, this wholesome treat is ideal for the health conscious individual who enjoys an indulgent treat. Sweetness can be tweaked to taste, and add-in ingredients and combinations are endless. Enjoy!
Homemade chocolate that melts in your mouth. Made without artificial ingredients or waxes, this wholesome treat is ideal for the health conscious individual who enjoys an indulgent treat. Sweetness can be tweaked to taste, and add-in ingredients and combinations are endless. Enjoy!
This Italian cake called "Torta Caprese" comes from the island of Capri. It is a moist, dense, fudge-like chocolate cake served at tea time on the Amalfi Coast. Typically made in the oven, making it in an electric pressure cooker keeps it moist without risk of drying out.
Legend has it that this dessert was the result of a major catering disaster. The dessert for this particular event was to be individual chocolate cakes, but someone took them out of the ovens too soon and the centers were not cooked enough and still liquefied. Well, there was no time to take them off the plates and bake them more, so the chef simply had his wait staff introduce the dessert as Chocolate 'Lava' Cake! Brilliant!
I love chocolate brownies! These brownies are not only dark, rich, and delicious, but they are also gluten-free, dairy-free and healthier for you, using coconut flour and coconut oil. I can't decide whether I like these better warm out of the oven, or cooled the next day. Both ways are so indulgent!
Large or small, these triple chocolate cookies are crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Refrigerating the batter for 48 hours before baking is ideal, as this allows the dough to fully form its flavor.
Crispy around the edges, chewy and chocolaty in the middle, and thin, oh so thin. My 'secret' formula has been adapted from Alton Brown's famous, 'The Thin' recipe, and is fairly foolproof. The only real variable is the baking time, since we all scoop slightly different amounts. And yes, of course you can add nuts to yours!