New Year, New You Recipes

Greens with Cannellini Beans and Pancetta
Inspiration for this recipe came from my roomie. This is a forgiving recipe and a great way to get your greens! I eat it as a main dish, but this could easily be fit for four to six sides. Feel free to substitute different kinds of greens depending on what's in season, and use regular diced bacon instead of pancetta if desired.
Strawberry Orange Banana Smoothie
Orange, banana, and strawberries make up this refreshing smoothie!
Roasted Yam and Kale Salad
A bright contrast in flavors makes this salad a favorite among friends and family. The yams have a subtle sweetness that pairs nicely with the caramelized onions and kale.
Southwest Chicken
Chicken breasts with black beans, corn, chile peppers, tomatoes. Low-fat, easy and quick. Serve over hot cooked rice if desired.
Chef John's Shakshuka
This North African one-dish-meal is so fast, easy, and delicious. Be sure to cook your sauce until the veggies are nice and soft and sweet. Once the eggs go in, you can finish covered on the stove, or just pop the pan into a hot oven until they cook to your liking.
Perfect Sesame Chicken
If you want the perfect sesame chicken recipe this is it! You may want to increase the vinegar or lower the amount of sugar. It all depends on how sweet you want the sauce.
Easy Broccoli Salad
This simple broccoli salad kicks up ordinary broccoli with some lemon and red pepper flakes.
Miso Maple-Glazed Salmon
This simple glaze combines salty and savory miso paste with sweet maple syrup. The rice vinegar marries the two, and a few drops of hot sauce are all you need to complete this incredibly easy, yet sophisticated dish.
Six Can Chicken Tortilla Soup
Delicious and EASY zesty soup recipe that uses only 6 canned ingredients! Serve over tortilla chips, and top with shredded Cheddar cheese. Throw away the cans and no one will know that it is not from scratch!