New Year, New You Recipes

Easy recipes and tips to help you keep your New Year's resolutions.

Staff Picks

Greens with Cannellini Beans and Pancetta

Rating: 4.63 stars
94
Inspiration for this recipe came from my roomie. This is a forgiving recipe and a great way to get your greens! I eat it as a main dish, but this could easily be fit for four to six sides. Feel free to substitute different kinds of greens depending on what's in season, and use regular diced bacon instead of pancetta if desired.
By Diana Moutsopoulos

13 Meals That Make Eating Healthy Easy

Discover easy, healthy meals made with five ingredients or less.
By Melanie Fincher

Strawberry Orange Banana Smoothie

Rating: 4.56 stars
112
Orange, banana, and strawberries make up this refreshing smoothie!
By BRENDALEE2

Happy Roast Chicken

Rating: 4.63 stars
229
The easiest and best roast chicken recipe! I use organic chickens.
By Chocolate

Roasted Yam and Kale Salad

Rating: 4.61 stars
324
A bright contrast in flavors makes this salad a favorite among friends and family. The yams have a subtle sweetness that pairs nicely with the caramelized onions and kale.
By Anonymous
Sponsored By MyPlate

Southwest Chicken

Rating: 4.34 stars
758
Chicken breasts with black beans, corn, chile peppers, tomatoes. Low-fat, easy and quick. Serve over hot cooked rice if desired.
By Tamcattt

Paleo Slow Cooker Pork Loin

Rating: 4.31 stars
78
Paleo. Pork. Goodness.
By Chris Denzer

Chef John's Shakshuka

Rating: 4.75 stars
283
This North African one-dish-meal is so fast, easy, and delicious. Be sure to cook your sauce until the veggies are nice and soft and sweet. Once the eggs go in, you can finish covered on the stove, or just pop the pan into a hot oven until they cook to your liking.
By Chef John

Perfect Sesame Chicken

Rating: 4.64 stars
965
If you want the perfect sesame chicken recipe this is it! You may want to increase the vinegar or lower the amount of sugar. It all depends on how sweet you want the sauce.
By Doreen P

Easy Broccoli Salad

Rating: 4.06 stars
77
This simple broccoli salad kicks up ordinary broccoli with some lemon and red pepper flakes.
By Chef John

Miso Maple-Glazed Salmon

Rating: 4.53 stars
60
This simple glaze combines salty and savory miso paste with sweet maple syrup. The rice vinegar marries the two, and a few drops of hot sauce are all you need to complete this incredibly easy, yet sophisticated dish.
By Chef John

Six Can Chicken Tortilla Soup

Rating: 4.53 stars
2198
Delicious and EASY zesty soup recipe that uses only 6 canned ingredients! Serve over tortilla chips, and top with shredded Cheddar cheese. Throw away the cans and no one will know that it is not from scratch!
By Terryn
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

New Year, Less Stress
Rating: Unrated
3659
You need quick and easy recipes you can rely on—like this five-star Baked Dijon Salmon.
New Year, New Flavors
Rating: Unrated
424
"This is delicious. I am not that familiar with cooking with kale, so I decided to make a quarter of the recipe. Now I wish I had made more!" – Blender Woman
New Year, Less Mess
Rating: Unrated
291
New Year, Less Carbs
26 Simple, Healthy Meals in a Bowl
Heart-Healthy Takes on Comfort Food Favorites
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com