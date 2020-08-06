Fruit Desserts

Five-star desserts put fruit up front—from crisps to cakes, trifles to pies.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Buckle

2
Growing up in Wisconsin, we had a patch of rhubarb growing in our backyard, and I loved all of the delicious desserts my Mom would make when it was in season. This recipe is my spin on her strawberry-rhubarb cake. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of sweetened whipped cream, if desired.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Strawberry Shortcake

550
A sweet biscuit-style shortcake with two layers of juicy strawberries and cream.

Our 15 Best Fresh Fruit Ice Creams and Sorbets

If you have never known the bliss of homemade fresh fruit ice cream and sorbet, we need to correct that right now.
By Vanessa Greaves

French-Style Apple Rhubarb Cake

2
Made with a very thick vanilla batter, this rustic French dessert cake is simplicity at its best! Chunks of rhubarb are mixed in, and apple slices and sliced almonds are laid right on top. Rhubarb itself is a bit sour, but it makes for the perfect combination with this light and tasty cake. In French, this type of cake is called a 'Gateau Vite Fait' which basically means it can be quickly made!
By Diana71

Best Peach Cobbler Ever

365
This is a very moist cobbler - easy to make and delicious to eat!

Berry Panna Cotta

2
This panna cotta is like a lemon cream custard. The lemon goes really well with raspberries and strawberries.
By Jennifer

8 Blueberry Crisps and Crumbles 
Get excited about blueberry season with this collection of 8 favorite blueberry crisps and crumbles. 
By Melanie Fincher

Pink Grapefruit Sorbet

19
A delightfully fresh, crisp ending to a meal.
By FOODCHICK23

Beautiful Summer Fruit Tart

This lovely tart is a favorite for summer birthday parties. The combination of summer fruits makes this tart both beautiful and delicious!
By larkspur

5 Classic Strawberry Desserts

We've rounded up five of our favorite ways to make fresh strawberry desserts, from a classic tart to a crowd-pleasing shortcake.
By Emily Boyette

Mixed Berry Compote

1
Fresh or frozen berries make a delicious sweet topping for ice cream, cheesecake, or yogurt.
By Nathan Plesnicher

Clafoutis aux Cerises (Classic Clafouti)

12
A quick and classic cherry clafoutis, made the authentic French way with the pits still in the cherries. Should you wish to avoid the pits when enjoying this gorgeously simple dessert, you can remove them prior to baking. Clafoutis can be served warm or cool.
30 Strawberry-Rhubarb Recipes to Make With Fresh Fruit
Strawberries and rhubarb are, quite frankly, a match made in summer heaven.
17 Desserts to Make With Frozen Fruit
With fruit in your freezer, you're only minutes away from bakery-worthy pies, cakes, and cobblers.
30 Fresh Fruit Dessert Recipes You'll Want to Make All Summer Long
Do Lemon Bars Need to Be Refrigerated?
14 Easy Fruit-Filled Puff Pastry Desserts for Beginner Bakers
15 Luscious Fruit Cobblers and Crisps for Your Summer Dessert Bucket List
17 Desserts to Make With Frozen Fruit

Sometimes you need a taste of summertime.
By Sarah Zorn

Blackberry Curd Tart

1
Have a surplus of blackberries? Why not make them into a delicious and beautiful tart? Make sure to adjust the amount of sugar in the filling according to how sweet your berries are--if they're a bit tart, try 2/3 cup sugar instead of a 1/2 cup.
By Kim

Apple Cobbler Crumble

109
This super-easy cobbler is great for unexpected company or spur-of-the-moment cravings. The juice from the fruit cooks out to produce enough moisture to make this cobbler delicious. You can also use fresh peaches instead of apples.
By Scottley

Apple Pie by Grandma Ople

11974
A unique and popular recipe. Sliced apples under a lattice crust get bathed with a sweet buttery sauce before baking.
By MOSHASMAMA

Chef John's Zabaglione

36
In this classic Italian dessert, sweet, juicy fruit is enveloped in a rich but impossibly light custard.
By Chef John

Lemon Meringue Cheesecake

172
Love lemon meringue pie and cheesecake? Well this is the best of both worlds. Great any time of year and sure to impress your guests.
By Michelle Berger

Lemon Cream Cheese Bars

264
Nothing brings a recipe to life like fresh lemons! For a change of pace from the standard Southern-style lemon bars, you need to look no further! This recipe is easy and the taste is divine. I have also made this with Splenda® and low-fat cream cheese and they were just as wonderful.
By Pamela Souza LeBlanc

Strawberry Pie

1246
Half of this pie's strawberries are arranged in a baked pastry shell, and the other half are crushed and cooked until thick and bubbly. This lovely glaze is then poured over the whole berries in the pastry shell. Chill this pie for several hours and serve it with mounds of whipped cream.
By OKBEE

Thai Sweet Sticky Rice With Mango (Khao Neeo Mamuang)

276
Sweetened coconut milk flavors sticky rice, which is then served with fresh mango in this deliciously refreshing take on the traditional Thai treat.
By Michelle

Banana Cream Pie

1557
Baked banana cream pie layered with banana slices and homemade pudding.
By Allrecipes Member

Apple Cinnamon Chimichangas

13
Best Mexican-inspired breakfast or dessert! If you like, drizzle with honey.
By 80percentgray

Apple Crisp II

7822
Cinnamon-spiced apples are baked with a sweet oat crumble topping in this easy apple crisp. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
By Diane Kester

Bananas Foster

1085
Elegant and quick dessert of sweet bananas cooked in a buttery rum sauce.
By BUTTERMEBREAD

Fresh Southern Peach Cobbler

3872
This peach cobbler recipe with fresh Southern peaches makes the perfect dessert.
By aeposey

Haroset for Passover

93
Sweet and tasty Haroset is made with apples, cinnamon, honey and sweet wine. Serve chilled or at room temperature.
INCREDIBLE Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies

171
I created a monster with these cookies. OMG!! I found these amazing cookies at a local gas station and had to have the recipe...I finally had some help and came up with this recipe for them. Take that Otis Spunkmeyer....I got ya ;-) The flavor just pops right off the cookie and into your mouth! These aren't as gooey as Otis Spunkmeyer cookies but they are INCREDIBLE!!!
By Melissa Goff

Mandarin Orange Cake I

683
Start with yellow cake mix and Mandarin oranges to make this cake with a frosting made with pineapple, pudding mixture, and whipped topping.

Carrot Pineapple Cake I

661
The carrots and pineapple work together to keep this cake moist and wholesome.

Fresh Rhubarb Pie

1237
Pretty double-crust rhubarb pie with a lusciously sweet and tart filling.

Grandma's Apple Dumplings

193
This is a simple and delicious recipe for apples wrapped in dough with an orange vanilla sauce. Don't forget the ice cream!
By Allrecipes Member

Blueberry Pie

1932
A fresh blueberry pie with a gorgeous lattice top. Simple and delicious!
By ASHESP

Quick and Easy Peach Cobbler

451
This easy, 5-ingredient peach cobbler bakes to sweet perfection in a cast iron skillet.
By Allrecipes Member
