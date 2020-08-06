Fruit Desserts

Strawberry-Rhubarb Buckle
Growing up in Wisconsin, we had a patch of rhubarb growing in our backyard, and I loved all of the delicious desserts my Mom would make when it was in season. This recipe is my spin on her strawberry-rhubarb cake. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of sweetened whipped cream, if desired.
Strawberry Shortcake
A sweet biscuit-style shortcake with two layers of juicy strawberries and cream.
Our 15 Best Fresh Fruit Ice Creams and Sorbets
If you have never known the bliss of homemade fresh fruit ice cream and sorbet, we need to correct that right now.
French-Style Apple Rhubarb Cake
Made with a very thick vanilla batter, this rustic French dessert cake is simplicity at its best! Chunks of rhubarb are mixed in, and apple slices and sliced almonds are laid right on top. Rhubarb itself is a bit sour, but it makes for the perfect combination with this light and tasty cake. In French, this type of cake is called a 'Gateau Vite Fait' which basically means it can be quickly made!
Berry Panna Cotta
This panna cotta is like a lemon cream custard. The lemon goes really well with raspberries and strawberries.
8 Blueberry Crisps and Crumbles
Get excited about blueberry season with this collection of 8 favorite blueberry crisps and crumbles.
Beautiful Summer Fruit Tart
This lovely tart is a favorite for summer birthday parties. The combination of summer fruits makes this tart both beautiful and delicious!
5 Classic Strawberry Desserts
We've rounded up five of our favorite ways to make fresh strawberry desserts, from a classic tart to a crowd-pleasing shortcake.
Mixed Berry Compote
Fresh or frozen berries make a delicious sweet topping for ice cream, cheesecake, or yogurt.
Clafoutis aux Cerises (Classic Clafouti)
A quick and classic cherry clafoutis, made the authentic French way with the pits still in the cherries. Should you wish to avoid the pits when enjoying this gorgeously simple dessert, you can remove them prior to baking. Clafoutis can be served warm or cool.