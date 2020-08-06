Indian Main Dish Recipes

Curry, chicken tikka masala, butter chicken, aloo gobi, and more--Allrecipes has over 440 trusted Indian main dish recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Easy Indian Butter Chicken

Rating: 4.72 stars
1250
This is a recipe I have perfected over the years and passed onto many others. The sauce is perfect when creamy and not too thick or too thin. The level of salt and spices can be suited to your taste. Garam and tandoori masala can be found in the ethnic aisle of your grocery store.
By mn

Cholay (Curried Chickpeas)

Rating: 4.04 stars
78
This is a very flavorful recipe from North India, usually eaten with fried bread like bhatura or puri. I like to serve it over rice for a very filling meal. You can also try it as a quick snack over toasted bread. This recipe is much quicker to make if you use precooked canned beans, but I like to think that the authentic flavor comes from doing it the hard way!
By SHAMMI EDWARDS

Vegetarian Korma

Rating: 4.57 stars
1673
This is an easy and exotic Indian dish. It's rich, creamy, mildly spiced, and extremely flavorful. Serve with naan and rice.
By YAKUTA

Curry in a Hurry

Rating: 5 stars
10
This red lentil curry in a hurry is made in a multi-functional pressure cooker and is perfect for a quick and hearty vegetarian meal.
By Garrett Griffin

Instant Pot® Chicken Biryani

Rating: 4.5 stars
8
Traditional chicken biryani made in an Instant Pot® cuts down on time but not flavor. The rice comes out fluffy and the chicken comes out tender. You can't ask for more. Serve with yogurt raita to complement the spices.
By Buckwheat Queen

Butternut Squash Coconut Curry

Rating: 4.09 stars
11
This is a quick and delicious mild-to-medium spicy south Indian stew that is best served over hot white rice.
By hame0051

Reshmi Kebab (Silken Kebabs)

Rating: 4.4 stars
20
This is a traditional Muglai dish prepared in India. It gets its name from the succulence of the meat after prolonged marinating and light braising. Traditionally, chicken, beef or lamb meat is used, but prawns or scallops are good substitutes too for this smooth as silk kebabs. Serve with chatnis (dips made from coconut, cilantro and mint, usually found in Indian grocery stores) or tomato sauce.
By NITISHA

Indian Chicken Curry I

Rating: 4.44 stars
220
My friend's father, who is from India, showed me how to make this! It's delicious! Serve with hot cooked rice and veggies if desired; make sure that you do NOT eat the cloves, the flavor is too strong!
By Kristi Martinez

Easy Chicken Madras Recipe

Rating: 4.25 stars
4
Takeaways: the great British institution. We love them. In fact, all of us, on average, have 2 takeaways a week. I love them, too. They're delicious, but should be an occasional treat. I love Indian food and I discovered Madras whilst at an Indian restaurant. It comes from a region known as Madras in southern India, which is now modern-day Chennai. This is a perfect swap - with fewer calories! Serve with a big spoonful of basmati rice, yogurt, and a fluffy naan.
By Try This Recipe!

Spicy Lentil Quinoa Curry

Rating: 4.56 stars
16
Lots of flavor packed in this Indian-spiced curry! This recipe is very adaptable and can be made to fit your preferences. You can also change up the veggies you use, alter the amount of spice, etc.
By Alisan

Delicious Chana Masala

Rating: 4.7 stars
54
A delicious dish of chickpeas, onions, and tomatoes! You will love this stuff! I suggest eating this with fresh fried naan.
By norm vandyke

Indian Style Sheekh Kabab

Rating: 4.64 stars
133
This is a spicy and extremely flavorful recipe which will surely be a hit at any BBQ party.
By Yakuta Rasheed
Indian Vegetarian Curry Recipes

Indian Chicken Curry (Murgh Kari)

Rating: 4.75 stars
1107

This is a really good recipe for spicy Indian chicken curry. It's pretty easy to make and tastes really good!

More Indian Main Dish Recipes

Keema Aloo (Ground Beef and Potatoes)

Rating: 4.63 stars
317
If you want to try something a little different, I guarantee you will love this meal. It is by far my favorite Indian recipe. Inspired by my mom, who still makes this for me to this day.
By The Meatetarian

Red Lentil Curry

Rating: 4.5 stars
1429
This is a rich and hearty lentil curry, great as a main meal rather than as a side dish like the more traditional Indian dhal. Don't let the ingredient list faze you, this really is an easy dish to make. This dish is great served with basmati rice.
By Emma Maher

Authentic Saag Paneer

Rating: 4.58 stars
145
Saag paneer is a classic Indian dish of cooked spinach studded with cubes of fried paneer cheese. Thickened with cream or coconut milk, it's a hearty and filling vegetarian meal.
By Allrecipes

Vegan Sweet Potato Chickpea Curry

Rating: 4.73 stars
64
Yummy vegan curry dish. Serve with basmati rice and naan bread.
By Sherri Zeringue D'Argenio

Chana Masala (Savory Indian Chick Peas)

Rating: 4.34 stars
217
Indian food is not just curried sauces. It's not too exotic either. Unless 'exotic' is code for 'yummy and full of flavor.' This dish features a healthy mixture of chickpeas, tomatoes, onion, and spices. Both carnivores and vegetarians will enjoy this meal. My kids love it. Leave out the green chile if the kiddies will be eating. Serve over basmati or jasmine rice and enjoy. Namaste y'all!
By latinmama

Chef John's Chicken Tikka Masala

Rating: 4.78 stars
542
I probably get more requests for Indian food than any other ethnic cuisine, so I was very excited to be posting this recipe for chicken tikka masala; until I found out it's actually a British recipe. This is usually done with heavy cream, but I like to use coconut milk instead; the subtle sweetness it provides works beautifully with the spices in the dish. Serve with steamed rice.
By Chef John

Chicken Biryani

Rating: 4.31 stars
165
This is a delicious Pakistani/Indian rice dish which is often reserved for very special occasions such as weddings, parties, or holidays such as Ramadan. It has a lengthy preparation, but the work is definitely worth it. For biryani, always use long grain rice. Basmati rice with its thin, fine grains is the ideal variety to use. Ghee is butter that has been slowly melted so that the milk solids and golden liquid have been separated and can be used in place of vegetable oil to yield a more authentic taste.
By Nazia

Indian Shrimp Curry

Rating: 4.49 stars
341
This is a subtle yet richly flavored curry that complements shrimp perfectly. A very authentic taste, and a very easy meal to prepare when you are in a hurry. Make sure you pop the shrimp tails off before adding to skillet. Serve with rice.
By Jacqueline B

Spicy Vegan Potato Curry

Rating: 4.52 stars
1139
Abundant spices make this better than any restaurant curry I've tasted. :)
By MeganLee

Chicken Saag

Rating: 4.55 stars
86
Classic Indian dish made with chicken and spinach. Serve with basmati rice.
By Joe Ortiz

Authentic Chicken Tikka Masala

Rating: 4.63 stars
265
This authentic chicken tikka masala dish follows an old family recipe.
By Allrecipes

Indian Fish Curry

Rating: 4.54 stars
246
A very spicy dish. This recipe is inspired by my mother's Bengali fish recipe she used to make in India.
By Mantu

Indian Chicken Tikka Masala

Rating: 4.59 stars
29
This Indian chicken tikka masala is an easy but flavorful version of everyone's favorite mild-medium curry! Serve with naan bread and mango chutney. Garnish with additional cilantro leaves.
By Keri

Goan Pork Vindaloo

Rating: 4.28 stars
18
The traditional Goan pork dish flavored with chilies, garlic and vinegar. It's spicy and tangy at the same time. Leaves your taste buds tingling for more. Serve with rice or crusty rolls.
By Alina

Easy Chicken Curry

Rating: 3.78 stars
100
Chicken breasts sauteed and simmered with onion, olive oil and curry powder. Simplest chicken curry you'll ever make! Serve over hot cooked rice with a little side of mango chutney, if desired.
By Aurelie Stalnaker

Punjabi Chicken in Thick Gravy

Rating: 4.31 stars
72
This is a type of chicken curry in a thick gravy with a nice spicy flavor, but is not too hot. You may adjust the 'heat' by adding more serrano peppers. Serve over rice, or with chapatti or roti.
By //^_^\\ Chatterjee

Chickpea Curry

Rating: 4.24 stars
726
We usually recommend preparing the beans at home, but using canned chickpeas allows for a fast, convenient dish.
By AMINAH A. RAHMAN

Indian Tandoori Chicken

Rating: 4.3 stars
322
This is an authentic recipe for Tandoori chicken. Serve with long grain Basmati rice, cucumber salad, grilled veggies, roasted corn on the cob and finish off the meal with Kulfi (Indian ice cream).
By Simmi Gupta

Aloo Matar

Rating: 4.26 stars
148
Here is a delightful dish - potatoes and peas in a tomato puree sauce. It's pretty easy to rustle up, and adds zing to any meal. The best thing is that all of the ingredients are readily available. Serve hot with naan, puris, rotis, or plain rice.
By Vaijayanti Tamhankar

Gujarati Kadhi

Rating: 4 stars
4
I love gujarati style kadhi. It is more watery than Punjabi kadhi and I particularly like the sweet-sourness that is typical of gujarati cooking. This kadhi is great to eat with plain rice or khichdi.
By SUSMITA

Chicken Vindaloo

Rating: 3.93 stars
43
A spicy curry dish is originally a Portuguese dish of spicy pork, but you can add any meat you wish.
By Keith Dallmer

Murgh Makhani (Indian Butter Chicken)

Rating: 4.86 stars
130
This is a simple home version of butter chicken, also known as 'murgh' or 'chicken makhani,' a popular dish in Indian restaurants. This is best served with naan, an Indian bread, or you can also serve this with basmati rice.
By DHANO923

Creamy Cashew Chicken Curry

Rating: 4.86 stars
64
Mooove over, real cream - this curry is made rich and creamy with (cow-free) cashew cream, which is remarkably similar to heavy cream in appearance, taste, and in-sauce behavior. In fact, cashew cream actually thickens up faster. You won't need anything too exotic, besides maybe garam masala, to make this straightforward recipe. Garnish with whole cashews, lime wedges, and cilantro. Serve with rice, garlic naan, or both!
By Chef John
