Indian Main Dish Recipes

This is a recipe I have perfected over the years and passed onto many others. The sauce is perfect when creamy and not too thick or too thin. The level of salt and spices can be suited to your taste. Garam and tandoori masala can be found in the ethnic aisle of your grocery store.
This is a very flavorful recipe from North India, usually eaten with fried bread like bhatura or puri. I like to serve it over rice for a very filling meal. You can also try it as a quick snack over toasted bread. This recipe is much quicker to make if you use precooked canned beans, but I like to think that the authentic flavor comes from doing it the hard way!
Traditional chicken biryani made in an Instant Pot® cuts down on time but not flavor. The rice comes out fluffy and the chicken comes out tender. You can't ask for more. Serve with yogurt raita to complement the spices.
This is a traditional Muglai dish prepared in India. It gets its name from the succulence of the meat after prolonged marinating and light braising. Traditionally, chicken, beef or lamb meat is used, but prawns or scallops are good substitutes too for this smooth as silk kebabs. Serve with chatnis (dips made from coconut, cilantro and mint, usually found in Indian grocery stores) or tomato sauce.
My friend's father, who is from India, showed me how to make this! It's delicious! Serve with hot cooked rice and veggies if desired; make sure that you do NOT eat the cloves, the flavor is too strong!
Takeaways: the great British institution. We love them. In fact, all of us, on average, have 2 takeaways a week. I love them, too. They're delicious, but should be an occasional treat. I love Indian food and I discovered Madras whilst at an Indian restaurant. It comes from a region known as Madras in southern India, which is now modern-day Chennai. This is a perfect swap - with fewer calories! Serve with a big spoonful of basmati rice, yogurt, and a fluffy naan.
This is a rich and hearty lentil curry, great as a main meal rather than as a side dish like the more traditional Indian dhal. Don't let the ingredient list faze you, this really is an easy dish to make. This dish is great served with basmati rice.
Indian food is not just curried sauces. It's not too exotic either. Unless 'exotic' is code for 'yummy and full of flavor.' This dish features a healthy mixture of chickpeas, tomatoes, onion, and spices. Both carnivores and vegetarians will enjoy this meal. My kids love it. Leave out the green chile if the kiddies will be eating. Serve over basmati or jasmine rice and enjoy. Namaste y'all!
I probably get more requests for Indian food than any other ethnic cuisine, so I was very excited to be posting this recipe for chicken tikka masala; until I found out it's actually a British recipe. This is usually done with heavy cream, but I like to use coconut milk instead; the subtle sweetness it provides works beautifully with the spices in the dish. Serve with steamed rice.
This is a delicious Pakistani/Indian rice dish which is often reserved for very special occasions such as weddings, parties, or holidays such as Ramadan. It has a lengthy preparation, but the work is definitely worth it. For biryani, always use long grain rice. Basmati rice with its thin, fine grains is the ideal variety to use. Ghee is butter that has been slowly melted so that the milk solids and golden liquid have been separated and can be used in place of vegetable oil to yield a more authentic taste.
This is a subtle yet richly flavored curry that complements shrimp perfectly. A very authentic taste, and a very easy meal to prepare when you are in a hurry. Make sure you pop the shrimp tails off before adding to skillet. Serve with rice.
Here is a delightful dish - potatoes and peas in a tomato puree sauce. It's pretty easy to rustle up, and adds zing to any meal. The best thing is that all of the ingredients are readily available. Serve hot with naan, puris, rotis, or plain rice.
This is a simple home version of butter chicken, also known as 'murgh' or 'chicken makhani,' a popular dish in Indian restaurants. This is best served with naan, an Indian bread, or you can also serve this with basmati rice.
Mooove over, real cream - this curry is made rich and creamy with (cow-free) cashew cream, which is remarkably similar to heavy cream in appearance, taste, and in-sauce behavior. In fact, cashew cream actually thickens up faster. You won't need anything too exotic, besides maybe garam masala, to make this straightforward recipe. Garnish with whole cashews, lime wedges, and cilantro. Serve with rice, garlic naan, or both!