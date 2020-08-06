Chinese Main Dish Recipes

A genuinely mouthwatering dish with an Asian kick that will knock your chopsticks off! Don't be fooled by other General Tsao impostors: this is simply the best Chinese chicken you will ever have. With a flair of peanut oil, a streak of sesame, a dash of orange, and a sweet spot for hot, this is sure to be a favorite. Just don't forget to deep-fry twice! Serve with steamed broccoli and white rice.
After searching the internet for a good Chinese Spareribs recipe and not finding any that caught my eye, I decided to make my own. This recipe is pretty simple, and yields tender, juicy, tangy ribs. In Japan, I cooked this in the fish broiler, but it should be fine on the grill or in the oven.
A recipe making egg foo young patties and a delicious sauce to put on top. This is a very special recipe acquired when I worked at a Chinese restaurant to pay for my red '66 VW bug when in high school! The recipe card is tattered and spotted now, but the dish is the best egg foo young I have ever had. Hope you enjoy it too! To serve, place egg patty over steamed rice and put the sauce on top.
Spicy chicken with peanuts, similar to what is served in Chinese restaurants. It is easy to make, and you can be as sloppy with the measurements as you want. They reduce to a nice, thick sauce. Substitute cashews for peanuts, or bamboo shoots for the water chestnuts. You can't go wrong! Enjoy!
These tasty treats make a perfect appetizer or you can serve them as a main dish. For a main dish count on about 15 dumplings per person. Serve with hoisin sauce, hot Chinese-style mustard and toasted sesame seeds.
"Char siu" literally means "fork roast" - "char" being "fork" (both noun and verb) and "siu" being "roast" - after the traditional cooking method for the dish: long strips of seasoned boneless pork are skewered with long forks and placed in a covered oven or over a fire. This is best cooked over charcoal, but it's important to cook with indirect heat.
A very simple Chinese stir-fry dish which is fabulous in taste. I saw my husband going for two additional servings of it and I had to remind him to leave some for the rest of the family! Serve with hot steamed rice.
A delicious meal, served with boiled white rice, that's easy and made from items that I've already got in my cupboards! My mother clipped this recipe from somewhere and it became a specialty of mine; however, I've been unable to find the original source.
Don't let some of the ingredients fool you--this spicy shrimp makes a simple, impressive dish, which I usually make for company. For more or less heat, adjust amount of red pepper. Serve over hot steamed rice.
Chicken fried rice, just like they serve in the restaurants! A stir fry with chicken, rice, soy sauce and veggies like peas, carrots, celery and bell peppers. This is something my sister just sort of whipped up one day. It's very good!