Chinese Main Dish Recipes

Craving Chinese tonight? Allrecipes has over 220 trusted Chinese main dish recipes, including most of your take-out favorites.

Staff Picks

General Tsao's Chicken II

1327
A genuinely mouthwatering dish with an Asian kick that will knock your chopsticks off! Don't be fooled by other General Tsao impostors: this is simply the best Chinese chicken you will ever have. With a flair of peanut oil, a streak of sesame, a dash of orange, and a sweet spot for hot, this is sure to be a favorite. Just don't forget to deep-fry twice! Serve with steamed broccoli and white rice.
By ChefDaddy

Sweet and Sour Pork III

1120
My husband's grandmother was Chinese. She taught me this one. This is the way Gramma made Sweet and Sour all her life (she died 6 years ago at age 94). The secret is apple cider vinegar.
By PAM_1

Honey Walnut Shrimp

557
Hong Kong Style Chinese recipe! Crispy battered shrimp tossed in creamy sauce topped with sugar coated walnuts
By Celia

Moo Goo Gai Pan

101
This Chinese dish translates to chicken with sliced mushrooms. This dish is great, light and very flavorful.
By deven

Crispy Orange Beef

1031
A delicious crispy and sweet, yet mildly spiced beef stir-fry recipe. Great served with steamed rice and broccoli.
By BEC

Restaurant Style Beef and Broccoli

1146
This is my go-to recipe when I want Chinese food without having to go out. Very easy and delicious. Substituting chicken for the beef works great too. Serve over rice.
By Dianne

Chicken Broccoli Ca - Unieng's Style

347
An Indonesian-Chinese stir-fry meal. All that you want in a meal. Delicious, fast, healthy, low calorie, and impressive. Serve it hot over white rice.
By Allrecipes Member
Chinese Spareribs

After searching the internet for a good Chinese Spareribs recipe and not finding any that caught my eye, I decided to make my own. This recipe is pretty simple, and yields tender, juicy, tangy ribs. In Japan, I cooked this in the fish broiler, but it should be fine on the grill or in the oven.
By IBNSHISHA

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

102
A recipe making egg foo young patties and a delicious sauce to put on top. This is a very special recipe acquired when I worked at a Chinese restaurant to pay for my red '66 VW bug when in high school! The recipe card is tattered and spotted now, but the dish is the best egg foo young I have ever had. Hope you enjoy it too! To serve, place egg patty over steamed rice and put the sauce on top.
By Karen

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

284
A mildly spicy (or very spicy if you like) eggplant dish. My mother has been making this for me since I was a child. It is SO GOOD!!
By Whats that Burning smell

Mongolian Beef and Spring Onions

1078
A soy-based Chinese-style beef dish. Best served over soft rice noodles or rice.
By vkarlson

Beef Lo Mein

151
I couldn't find a good lo mein recipe on here, so I'm posting mine. I made it this week and my roommate and I agreed that it was possibly the best that we've ever had.
By Rachel Swiger-Imhoff
Inspiration and Ideas

Kung Pao Chicken
"We always get Kung Pao when eating out, but even in the high-end, sit-down, hot towel-type restaurants, it has NEVER compared to this. Perfection!" – Katherine
Chinese Barbeque Pork (Char Siu)
See how to make this gorgeous lacquered pork.
Chinese Shrimp Recipes Give Dinner Serious Wow Factor
Sweet, Sticky and Spicy Chicken
Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry
What Is Hoisin Sauce and How Do You Make It At Home?
Quick Beef Stir-Fry
362

Busy days call for easy weeknight meals. Thin slices of beef sirloin are quickly stir-fried with colorful vegetables and soy sauce. Add some grated ginger for an extra bite.

