Easter Cupcake Recipes

I've been messing around trying to make a perfect strawberry cupcake to go with the Real Strawberry Frosting I developed a couple of years ago. It's been a long road and lots of cupcakes tested and tasted along the way. The trick was NOT using puree as I do when making the frosting. Rather, grinding freeze-dried strawberries into a powder brought this cupcake recipe out of my test kitchen and into my recipe box! I am so pleased with the results!
These cute Easter cupcakes are decorated with chocolate buttercream and chocolate sprinkles to make a nest, with each nest holding three chocolate eggs in the centre. Kids will love to help make these Easter cupcakes!
Here is a recipe I use for beautifully delicious lemon cupcakes. Ideally, you'd use buttercream frosting to ice cupcakes, but I tried these with Lemon Cream Icing for a less buttery icing, and they were perfect! These cupcakes are truly lighter than air and will melt in your mouth.
St. Patrick would certainly give his approval. Because these cupcakes are the real deal! No pudding mixes here, just roasted pistachios. A wonderfully not-too-sweet pale green cupcake that is sure to please. Easy and quick to make, too!
These moist and delicious cupcakes are so good that I served them at my wedding reception instead of a traditional wedding cake. They are a hit every time, especially with cream cheese frosting! I have my mom to thank for this awesome recipe.
This is a great cupcake recipe that I created. Lemon and coconut together is such a great combo. If you want, you can substitute lime zest for the lemon zest in the frosting, for lime coconut cupcakes instead. You can also add no zest at all to make regular coconut cupcakes.
Easy to make mini cupcakes that taste like a miniature Boston cream pie! This semi-homemade version of one of my favorite pies is a big hit at potlucks or just for a little snack to have around the house. It is also easy to make in stages and defrosts nicely when ready to serve by just letting them sit out for an hour or so on the counter.
An enjoyable twist on the traditional Easter dessert, these lemon meringue cupcakes consist of the moistest cupcakes you will ever have, filled with creamy--yet fairly light--lemon curd and topped with a marshmallow-like meringue.
Everyone will adore these cute Easter bunny cupcakes with marshmallow ears. The cupcakes have a lovely lemony flavor and the bunnies are easy to make. Perfect for Easter brunch or as an addition in your kids' Easter nests.