Easter Cupcake Recipes

Celebrate the holiday with colorful and delicious Easter cupcakes made with chocolate, raspberry, lemon, and more.

Staff Picks

Easter Surprise Cupcakes

54
An Easter cupcake with a surprise egg inside.
By Maggie

Easter Lamb Cupcakes

1
I made these little lamb cupcakes for Easter and they were the perfect placemat decorations for my family. Everybody loved them and they are quick and easy to decorate.
By kristen

REALLY Real Strawberry Cupcakes

56
I've been messing around trying to make a perfect strawberry cupcake to go with the Real Strawberry Frosting I developed a couple of years ago. It's been a long road and lots of cupcakes tested and tasted along the way. The trick was NOT using puree as I do when making the frosting. Rather, grinding freeze-dried strawberries into a powder brought this cupcake recipe out of my test kitchen and into my recipe box! I am so pleased with the results!
By Candice

Mini Egg Cupcakes

6
White cupcakes with a chocolate egg in the center, thick, colorful icing, and topped with a chocolate mini egg!!! Great Easter treat!!
By Keara Marshall

Easter Bird Nest Cupcakes

2
These cute Easter cupcakes are decorated with chocolate buttercream and chocolate sprinkles to make a nest, with each nest holding three chocolate eggs in the centre. Kids will love to help make these Easter cupcakes!
By mumofsix

Easy Flower Cupcakes

1
These delightful and easy flower-shaped cupcakes are a lovely idea for birthdays, Mother's Day, and Easter. The flowers are created with marshmallows, so no piping skills required.
By Claudia_Meilinger
Inspiration and Ideas

Fun Ideas For Easter Cupcakes
Get 'em all dressed up for spring.
More Easter Cupcake Recipes

Lemon Cupcakes

559
Here is a recipe I use for beautifully delicious lemon cupcakes. Ideally, you'd use buttercream frosting to ice cupcakes, but I tried these with Lemon Cream Icing for a less buttery icing, and they were perfect! These cupcakes are truly lighter than air and will melt in your mouth.
By friedbluetomato

Cinnabon® Cupcakes

19
If you love cinnamon rolls and you love cupcakes (and who doesn't?), try this recipe for cinnamon-flavored cupcakes topped with fluffy frosting and candied pecans.
By kphanie

Real Pistachio Cupcakes

40
St. Patrick would certainly give his approval. Because these cupcakes are the real deal! No pudding mixes here, just roasted pistachios. A wonderfully not-too-sweet pale green cupcake that is sure to please. Easy and quick to make, too!
By Candice

Mini Cheesecakes III

624
This is a delicious recipe that is perfect for an on-the-go snack. Plus it is a great treat for kids.
By BRAT87

Mini Cheesecakes

529
These aren't done with graham wafers, but with vanilla wafer cookies. They are fast, easy and excellent! Top with your favorite fruit pie filling.
By Ginny

Carrot Cupcakes with White Chocolate Cream Cheese Icing

564
This is a very moist and light carrot muffin. It's not too sweet and not greasy like other carrot muffins/cakes. The White Chocolate Cream Cheese Icing adds just enough sweetness to round it off.
By BAKERAMA

Real Strawberry Cupcakes

177
Most strawberry cake recipes ask you to use artificially flavored gelatin. This one uses only uses fresh ingredients. Also makes a great cake!
By drewface

Carrot Pineapple Cupcakes

113
These moist and delicious cupcakes are so good that I served them at my wedding reception instead of a traditional wedding cake. They are a hit every time, especially with cream cheese frosting! I have my mom to thank for this awesome recipe.
By Larissa Bergen Smith

Lemon-Filled Cupcakes

16
My family requests that I make these cupcakes every time I come home. For all lemon lovers!
By Carlie O'Neal

Lemon Coconut Cupcakes

20
This is a great cupcake recipe that I created. Lemon and coconut together is such a great combo. If you want, you can substitute lime zest for the lemon zest in the frosting, for lime coconut cupcakes instead. You can also add no zest at all to make regular coconut cupcakes.
By Cupcake Princess

Raspberry White Chocolate Buttercream Cupcakes

47
I made these cupcakes for my step-daughter's engagement party and they were a huge hit!
By Liz Bensman

Boston Creme Mini-Cupcakes

10
Easy to make mini cupcakes that taste like a miniature Boston cream pie! This semi-homemade version of one of my favorite pies is a big hit at potlucks or just for a little snack to have around the house. It is also easy to make in stages and defrosts nicely when ready to serve by just letting them sit out for an hour or so on the counter.
By veggiechef

Carlee's Celebrate Spring Cupcakes

14
Cupcakes with creamy chocolate surprise centers and a cute little bird's nest on top of creamy chocolate frosting. Made these in honor of my daughter, Carlee.
By Alberta Rose

Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Icing

29
A moist carrot cake is topped with creamy cream cheese frosting.
By GeniusTeenager15

Strawberry Cupcakes with Lemon Zest Cream Cheese Icing

27
This was an experiment gone amazing! My seven-year-old and I baked these and agree that they are the best cupcakes. It's a simple strawberry cake mix with a little extra zest.
By Toni R Greim-Findley

Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting

24
The classic carrot cake in a smaller cupcake form. Topped with a lemony cream cheese frosting, they make a special treat for Easter celebrations, bake sales, backyard cookouts and potlucks.
By McCormick Spice
Lemon Meringue Cupcakes

An enjoyable twist on the traditional Easter dessert, these lemon meringue cupcakes consist of the moistest cupcakes you will ever have, filled with creamy--yet fairly light--lemon curd and topped with a marshmallow-like meringue.
By CookieGirl

Easter Bunny Cupcakes

4
Everyone will adore these cute Easter bunny cupcakes with marshmallow ears. The cupcakes have a lovely lemony flavor and the bunnies are easy to make. Perfect for Easter brunch or as an addition in your kids' Easter nests.
By Lucy

Lemon Frosted Carrot Cake Cupcakes

5
Top moist carrot cake cupcakes with bright and citrusy lemon frosting for a delectable spring treat.
By Reynolds Kitchens(R)
