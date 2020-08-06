Guinness® Recipes

There is more to do with Ireland's beloved brew than just drink it! Find recipes for bread, pie, mixed drinks, stew, and more.

Chocolate Beer Cupcakes With Whiskey Filling And Irish Cream Icing

These cupcakes are made from scratch with a stout beer, then filled with an Irish whiskey-chocolate filling and topped off with some Irish cream icing. These are perfect for St. Patrick's Day.
By MeowTheCow08

Cooking and Baking With Stout Beer: Tips and Recipes

Shoutout to stout!
By Vanessa Greaves

Perfect St. Patrick's Day Cake

With Guinness® and Irish Cream, so rich and decadent, a delicious Irish treat for St. Patty's Day or any time of year!
By jowolf2

Stout-Braised Lamb Shanks

You can't have Irish stew for St Patrick's Day every year. If you feel like something a little different, but still fairly traditional, this hearty dish should fit the bill.
By Nick Russell

Guinness® Bread

I developed this recipe after visiting my ancestral homeland of Ireland. It's a great way to get Guinness into your bread! Serve warm with butter and honey.
By Dolly Bufter

Beef, Mushroom and Guinness® Pie

A delicious traditional beef and mushroom pie. The Irish stout gives the dish a very rich flavor.
By Melanie Booth

Guinness® Corned Beef

I discovered this tasty St. Patrick's day treat when I attended an Irish Rovers Concert. My family and friend insist that it is a staple at get togethers any time of the year. Roast this Corned Beef slowly at a low setting for a melt in your mouth delight. The aroma is fantastic!
By SHAMELESS Morrow

Irish Beef Stew

I got this recipe from a friend who recently vacationed in Ireland. This is one of my favorite easy dinners! The stout beer really adds a great flavor.
By ONEHOTMAMA9

Guinness® and Chocolate Cheesecake

A close friend is a cheesecake and Guinness fanatic. He requested a Guinness cheesecake for his 25th birthday; this is the result. It is quite smooth and very rich.
By M. Wassenaar

Irish Stout Beer Pot Roast

I have had so many requests for this recipe I thought I should share it online! Serve with crusty bread and butter.
By Lisa Marie

Guinness® Ice Cream

Subtle smoky/chocolatey flavors make this ice cream a divine treat for St. Patrick's Day or any day. Don't skimp on the cream! How about a scoop on top of a brownie or chocolate cake?
By ScandoGirl

JG's Irish Lamb Stew

A hearty dish - Great cold weather meal. Serve with sliced French bread.
By John Garland
A Scotsman's Shepherd Pie

Yes, shepherd's pie is predominantly thought of as Irish or British. But since I'm Scottish, I thought I'd give it a unique twist to suit my ancestral tastes. The use of lamb, the smoky, heather taste of Guinness® Draught (Irish, I admit), and the topping of sharp Cheddar and smoked paprika give this version its unique, smoky-sweet flavor.
By Larry Short

Stout Slow Cooker Corned Beef and Veggies

A slow cooker recipe for some traditional-style Irish corned beef and cabbage that smells as good as it tastes. Sweet potatoes are added for those whose diet prefers them.
By RayPappy Bailey

Beef in Beer in the Slow Cooker

Delicious tender beef cooked in the slow cooker with beer, shallots, bacon, and mushrooms. The Guiness® makes a lovely gravy without tasting overly strong of beer. This is quite a meaty dish so would also be nice with potatoes and carrots added. I serve this with crusty French bread to mop up the juices. Hearty and warming to come home to. Cooks in 5 hours in the slow cooker; however it would not hurt it to be cooked all day.
By Samantha's Supper

Guinness® Irish Stew

With this wonderful cool weather arriving this recipe is a perfect hearty Irish comfort food. After cooking and enjoying the great flavors, it reminded me and brought back warm thoughts of the mutton stew I had in Dublin, Ireland last year! Irish stew, is traditionally made of lamb or mutton, potatoes, onions, and parsley. But I am using beef. Original Irish stew was a thick and hearty meal, meant to keep a body warm and on your feet for many hours of hard work.
By mycocinamykitchen

Irish Stout Beef Stew

This is a twist on an Irish stew recipe. I added some additional seasonings as the other recipes I've tried ended up being too bland. Serve with Irish soda bread.
By jdave1084

Steak and Irish Stout Pie

This delicious Irish meal may provoke your guests into licking the pie dish clean.
By Michael St Laurent

Slow Cooker Guinness® Beef Stew

This is a recipe my husband got from one of his co-workers. He absolutely loves this!
By Sandy Ross

Tim's Smoked Pork Butt

Smoked pork butt for pulled pork.
By Irene

Irish Black Russian

Traditional cocktail with an Irish twist. Adjust quantities to suit your taste.
By Isles

Beer Floats

Depending on whom you talk to, making ice cream floats with beer is either a genius idea, or a horrible mistake. The key is to choose a beer that's on the toasty, malty, sweeter side, and stay away from beers that are too hoppy, dry, and bitter. Here I pair coffee ice cream with stout and vanilla, the safest option, with a Belgian raspberry sour (or any fruity beer). I'd make a small test glass first, to make sure it works for your palate.
By Chef John

Irish Beef Stew with Guinness® Beer

St. Paddy's Day done right: Meat, potatoes, and Ireland's best beer. I tossed some parsley on it at the end b/c I happened to have some. Not necessary.
By Man Tested Recipes
Ultimate Guinness® Beef Stew

This is an Irish beef stew made with Guinness®. This stew is very hearty and begs for a good sopping bread.
By dad2twins

Raleys Irish Corned Beef Stew

A delightful hearty corned beef stew; complex flavors from the corned beef spice packet and addition of vinegar. It makes a wonderful leftover.
By BobBlum

Corned Beef and Cabbage with Guinness®-Dijon Gravy

A St. Patrick's Day classic, this slow cooker corned beef and cabbage is served with Guinness®-Dijon gravy that takes it to a whole new level.
By Brian Genest

Irish Roast Beef with Guinness Au Jus

Roast beef that has been marinated in Guinness® beer and then slathered with garlic and herbs. Cooked in the oven on a low heat, this roast beef is tender and delicious and full of robust flavor. The au jus made with the leftover roast juices is the icing on the cake.
By The Meal Planner
