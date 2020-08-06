Guinness® Recipes

I discovered this tasty St. Patrick's day treat when I attended an Irish Rovers Concert. My family and friend insist that it is a staple at get togethers any time of the year. Roast this Corned Beef slowly at a low setting for a melt in your mouth delight. The aroma is fantastic!
The basics of this recipe came from my mom, and it was passed down to her from her mother and Oma. I changed it a little, and you can too. You can braise in basically any liquid you want. The short ribs come out so delicious and tender, and there is not an overwhelming sauce to overpower them.
Yes, shepherd's pie is predominantly thought of as Irish or British. But since I'm Scottish, I thought I'd give it a unique twist to suit my ancestral tastes. The use of lamb, the smoky, heather taste of Guinness® Draught (Irish, I admit), and the topping of sharp Cheddar and smoked paprika give this version its unique, smoky-sweet flavor.
Delicious tender beef cooked in the slow cooker with beer, shallots, bacon, and mushrooms. The Guiness® makes a lovely gravy without tasting overly strong of beer. This is quite a meaty dish so would also be nice with potatoes and carrots added. I serve this with crusty French bread to mop up the juices. Hearty and warming to come home to. Cooks in 5 hours in the slow cooker; however it would not hurt it to be cooked all day.
With this wonderful cool weather arriving this recipe is a perfect hearty Irish comfort food. After cooking and enjoying the great flavors, it reminded me and brought back warm thoughts of the mutton stew I had in Dublin, Ireland last year! Irish stew, is traditionally made of lamb or mutton, potatoes, onions, and parsley. But I am using beef. Original Irish stew was a thick and hearty meal, meant to keep a body warm and on your feet for many hours of hard work.
Depending on whom you talk to, making ice cream floats with beer is either a genius idea, or a horrible mistake. The key is to choose a beer that's on the toasty, malty, sweeter side, and stay away from beers that are too hoppy, dry, and bitter. Here I pair coffee ice cream with stout and vanilla, the safest option, with a Belgian raspberry sour (or any fruity beer). I'd make a small test glass first, to make sure it works for your palate.
Roast beef that has been marinated in Guinness® beer and then slathered with garlic and herbs. Cooked in the oven on a low heat, this roast beef is tender and delicious and full of robust flavor. The au jus made with the leftover roast juices is the icing on the cake.