Beef Stroganoff Recipes

Find all the top recipes to turn beef chuck, sirloin, or ground beef into an easy, creamy dinner—with or without the noodles!

Beef Stroganoff III

2963
I have been making this recipe for over 20 years. This can be served over either rice or noodles. A little work but worth the effort.
By Donna

Simple Beef Stroganoff

922
Ground beef stroganoff is rich, creamy, and ready in under 30 minutes.
By Allrecipes Member

Simple Hamburger Stroganoff

1158
I've always loved the taste of a good Stroganoff, but I hated the expense and preparation of beef tips or steak or roast beef to make it. So I created my own creamy Stroganoff.
By Jessica

Daria's Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff

1098
This is a delicious stroganoff recipe. It's very easy and very tasty, using round steak along with mushrooms, onions, and chives. Try serving it over hot, buttered noodles.
By DARIA K

Chef John's Classic Beef Stroganoff

687
This is a fairly lean version of beef stroganoff, as most recipes call for more cream. This is something you can easily adjust to your tastes. I like a little thicker version, with just enough sauce to coat the meat and noodles.

Easy Beef Stroganoff in the Slow Cooker

44
I make my beef stroganoff in the slow cooker with cream of mushroom soup and cream cheese with garlic and herbs. Serve over noodles to your liking.
By Allrecipes Member

Rich and Creamy Beef Stroganoff

942
A rich, creamy beef stroganoff. This recipe uses a roux to create a beef gravy that is then thickened with sour cream AND cream cheese. A little bit of zip is added using pepper flakes. Serve this over egg noodles.
By SANFRANCOOK

Beef Stroganoff for Instant Pot

937
Big, slow-cooked flavor on the double. Noodles cook right in the gravy!
By Lissa

Easy Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff

348
Deliciously rich and creamy beef stroganoff with little-to-no fuss.
By cwmom98

Poor Man's Stroganoff

32
This is a recipe I came up with when I was helping to raise 6 kids. Every penny counted. You can add onions if desired.
By Richard Daggett
Easy Beef Stroganoff
873
Make any weeknight feel like a special occasion with this ground beef stroganoff: the luscious sauce of sauteed mushrooms and sour cream is ready in half an hour. Serve over hot egg noodles.
Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff
4271
Best Comfort Foods with Chuck Roast
14 Recipes to Make with Stew Meat Besides Stew 
Easy Stroganoff
161
Beef and Mushroom Stroganoff, Aussie Style
118

Tasty beef and mushroom stroganoff. This was my favorite recipe as a kid, my Mum came up with it from the stuff that was left in the cupboard! I've since modified the ingredients to add my own personal touch.

Creamy Beef Tips with Egg Noodles

33
Cubed sirloin tips baked in cream of mushroom soup, red wine, milk, mixed with beef and beef onion soup mix. Served over egg noodles. Great with dinner rolls or garlic toast.
By Candi Riccardelli

No Sour Cream Beef Stroganoff

120
I tried to find a recipe for beef stroganoff without sour cream because I didn't have any. The one I found didn't have white wine, which I like. So I took two recipes and combined them, tweaked to our taste. My husband and I really enjoyed what I came up with. Serve with Worcestershire (to add a little zing) over rice or buttered egg noodles.
By rachelguerrero1740

Hamburger Stroganoff

17
This is one hamburger stroganoff that my whole family will eat! The flavors blend together to make a rich, tangy, delicious sauce, and a hearty meal. Garnish with additional sour cream and fresh parsley.
By Linzie Smith

Beef Stroganoff with Ground Beef

34
Ground beef makes this stroganoff sauce a quick, tasty comfort food served over noodles or mashed spuds.
By Deena Kordt

Nana's Beef Stroganoff

155
This is a delicious Stroganoff that my Nana made all the time. My husband's favorite meal is Stroganoff, and before we met he never had homemade Stroganoff sauce. Once my mom made this for him, he has never eaten any other! Serve over rice or egg noodles.
By Lauren Lowther

Instant Pot® Ground Beef Stroganoff

33
This is a guaranteed crowd-pleasing meal made in an Instant Pot®! Homemade, delicious food instantly.
By peloquinswife

Best Ever Russian Beef Stroganoff

19
Being of Norwegian descent, I really don't know how this Russian beef stroganoff came into the family. My grandma has made this recipe for 50 years that I know of and it is truly my favorite. Serve over noodles. For a wintertime comfort food this is the best. I actually like it so much that my wife and I will have this for dinner and the next morning we will eat the leftovers with a couple of eggs on the side for brunch. You can't beat it!
By Hawaiivike

One-Pot Ground Beef Stroganoff

77
This one-pot ground beef stroganoff is creamy and delicious! My family loved the boxed version of ground beef stroganoff, but we have done away with processed foods. I created this out of necessity, and they don't miss the box at all!
By rural chef

Classic Beef Stroganoff in a Slow Cooker

34
This classic beef stroganoff recipe uses ingredients commonly kept on hand for an easy and delicious family meal.
By pianoplaya93

Elegant Beef Stroganoff

184
This recipe is easy to make and makes an elegant-looking meal that anyone would be proud to offer to guests. This is one of the favorite dinners for my family. It can be easily increased to serve more people with a little increase in prep time.
By judy2304

Beef Stroganoff with White Wine

32
Based on a dish I had a pub in Scotland, this beef stroganoff is best served with rice instead of noodles. The sauce is not very thick, so it coats the rice nicely.
By LAUREY

Stroganoff

209
Here's a simple way to prepare a Stroganoff. Just a few ingredients combined with beef and you have a whole meal in about thirty minutes.
By sal

Best Beef Stroganoff

180
Thinly sliced beef in a rich creamy sour cream sauce. This recipe is how Count Stroganoff intended the dish to be made!
By SPEECHTEACHER

Simple Ground Beef Stroganoff

14
A very simple ground beef stroganoff recipe. Serve with green beans and bread. The leftovers are great too.
By bweazel

Campbell's Kitchen Beef Stroganoff

106
Always a family favorite, this classic dish of quickly sauteed beef and onion in a creamy mushroom sauce is perfect over hot cooked noodles. Garnish with fresh parsley for a colorful table presence and serve with a family favorite green vegetable.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff II

178
A delicious beef stroganoff recipe for the slow cooker. This one uses round steak and golden mushroom soup mixed with egg noodles and sour cream. Very simple to assemble and the slow cooker does the work for you.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Beef Stroganoff

8
Light and flaky Pepperidge Farm® Puff Pastry Shells are the perfect base for this satisfying beef stroganoff featuring beef sirloin in a delicious sauce featuring mushrooms, onion, seasonings, sour cream and Campbell's® Slow Roast Beef Gravy.
By Allrecipes Member

Beef Stroganoff Casserole

1
With this incredibly rich beef stroganoff casserole, all you need is a crisp green salad. Garnish with more dill sprigs if desired.
By noopster

Hybrid Hamburger Stroganoff

8
I created this hamburger stroganoff as an amalgamation of about a half-dozen stroganoff recipes. Really hits the spot on a cold day, served over egg noodles with peas and carrots.
By Mark Adams

Cream Cheese Steak Stroganoff

16
I created this recipe as a way to use leftover filet mignon steak from a New Year's dinner. Hubby really liked it and said I needed to write it down so he could have it again sometime. I hope you will enjoy this great comfort food!
By Oregon Snowbird

Healthier Beef Stroganoff III

51
Fresh mushrooms, light sour cream and less butter give Donna's classic stroganoff recipe a healthier twist. Be sure to serve over whole wheat noodles!
By MakeItHealthy

Instant Pot® Beef and Noodles

4
A perfect choice for cold nights, this warm, comforting take on beef stroganoff features seasoned beef and egg noodles in a flavorful mushroom sauce, all made conveniently in your Instant Pot(R).
By thedailygourmet

Super Easy Ground Beef Stroganoff

3
I love warm meals during cold months. This ground beef stroganoff is one of our family favorites. Add a dollop of sour cream and enjoy.
By motheroftwo

Mitzie's Beef Stroganoff

123
This easy ground beef stroganoff is enriched with light cream cheese and light sour cream. Serve over egg noodles.
By JARRIE
