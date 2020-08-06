Beef Stroganoff Recipes

This is a fairly lean version of beef stroganoff, as most recipes call for more cream. This is something you can easily adjust to your tastes. I like a little thicker version, with just enough sauce to coat the meat and noodles.
A rich, creamy beef stroganoff. This recipe uses a roux to create a beef gravy that is then thickened with sour cream AND cream cheese. A little bit of zip is added using pepper flakes. Serve this over egg noodles.
Tasty beef and mushroom stroganoff. This was my favorite recipe as a kid, my Mum came up with it from the stuff that was left in the cupboard! I've since modified the ingredients to add my own personal touch.
I tried to find a recipe for beef stroganoff without sour cream because I didn't have any. The one I found didn't have white wine, which I like. So I took two recipes and combined them, tweaked to our taste. My husband and I really enjoyed what I came up with. Serve with Worcestershire (to add a little zing) over rice or buttered egg noodles.
This is one hamburger stroganoff that my whole family will eat! The flavors blend together to make a rich, tangy, delicious sauce, and a hearty meal. Garnish with additional sour cream and fresh parsley.
This is a delicious Stroganoff that my Nana made all the time. My husband's favorite meal is Stroganoff, and before we met he never had homemade Stroganoff sauce. Once my mom made this for him, he has never eaten any other! Serve over rice or egg noodles.
Being of Norwegian descent, I really don't know how this Russian beef stroganoff came into the family. My grandma has made this recipe for 50 years that I know of and it is truly my favorite. Serve over noodles. For a wintertime comfort food this is the best. I actually like it so much that my wife and I will have this for dinner and the next morning we will eat the leftovers with a couple of eggs on the side for brunch. You can't beat it!
This one-pot ground beef stroganoff is creamy and delicious! My family loved the boxed version of ground beef stroganoff, but we have done away with processed foods. I created this out of necessity, and they don't miss the box at all!
This recipe is easy to make and makes an elegant-looking meal that anyone would be proud to offer to guests. This is one of the favorite dinners for my family. It can be easily increased to serve more people with a little increase in prep time.
Always a family favorite, this classic dish of quickly sauteed beef and onion in a creamy mushroom sauce is perfect over hot cooked noodles. Garnish with fresh parsley for a colorful table presence and serve with a family favorite green vegetable.
A delicious beef stroganoff recipe for the slow cooker. This one uses round steak and golden mushroom soup mixed with egg noodles and sour cream. Very simple to assemble and the slow cooker does the work for you.
Light and flaky Pepperidge Farm® Puff Pastry Shells are the perfect base for this satisfying beef stroganoff featuring beef sirloin in a delicious sauce featuring mushrooms, onion, seasonings, sour cream and Campbell's® Slow Roast Beef Gravy.
I created this recipe as a way to use leftover filet mignon steak from a New Year's dinner. Hubby really liked it and said I needed to write it down so he could have it again sometime. I hope you will enjoy this great comfort food!