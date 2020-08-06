Easter Cake Recipes

This cake is great to make in character pans such as a Santa Claus, train pan, or bunny mold. Buttercream frosting is great but you can use other frostings if desired. Color your frosting with desired shade of food coloring.
You don't need a special template or baking pan for this easy Easter bunny cake, just a couple of round cake pans will do. I like to bake the cake from scratch, but you can also use a mix if you're short on time. You can use store-bought or cream cheese frosting as well.
This traditional Polish babka is a cake perfect to enjoy with an afternoon cup of tea or coffee. My version is made without yeast. It's a moist and dense cake flavored with hints of vanilla, almond, and lemon. Dust with confectioners' sugar if desired. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.pl]
A less-dense and wonderfully moist carrot cake with canned mandarin oranges rather than pineapple. A friend shared the recipe with me and I made it to celebrate the birth of my son (a birthday cake). It tastes best if you let it sit in the refrigerator overnight.
My Grandfather (Sam) was famous for this cake. Everyone who knew him, knows of his famous carrot cake. He would always have some available for anyone who wanted it. We'll miss him, but his carrot cake legacy will always live on! Enjoy!
This is my grandmother's cheesecake recipe passed down to my entire family. It's the best. I can't believe I'm sharing it, but everyone needs to know how to make an authentic Italian cheesecake. It is creamy and not thick, which is why our family LOVES it! For best results, do NOT substitute any ingredients with low-fat unless you've made it before and want to experiment.
This is an old Italian recipe for a pie with a sweet crust--just like from the old country. My in-laws are Italian and they say that this is the best pie. It is always requested for Christmas. Mini chocolate bits and lemon rind can be mixed into the batter.
I finally added a video to my old and trusty recipe for carrot cake, revamped with coconut oil this time. If you want to decorate it with candied carrots, simply slice them thinly and boil for a couple minutes in a syrup made from equal parts sugar and water.
This is a really moist muffin if you don't overwork the batter. I'm a 'muffin snob' and I find myself making this same recipe over and over again! You'll never want to make a boxed blueberry muffin again.
This white cake is baked in a lamb mold for Easter and can be decorated to look like a little lamb. If desired, spices can be added just before adding the egg whites. Some good choices are anise, nutmeg or cinnamon.