Easter Cake Recipes

Browse Easter cake recipes that celebrate spring, including bunny cakes, carrot cakes, lemon cakes, lamb cakes,  strawberry shortcake, Italian cream cake, and more.

Staff Picks

Aunt Mary's Delicious Bunny Cake

14
This cake is great to make in character pans such as a Santa Claus, train pan, or bunny mold. Buttercream frosting is great but you can use other frostings if desired. Color your frosting with desired shade of food coloring.
By Dabney

Lemon Fiesta Cake

87
You'll have a fiesta on your table when you use this recipe to make a light, lemony, fluffy, and festive lemon-accented cake with raisins.
By Marsha

Five Flavor Pound Cake I

227
Five flavors blending to create a superlative pound cake.
By PJ Coward

Bunny Cake with Round Cake Pans

1
You don't need a special template or baking pan for this easy Easter bunny cake, just a couple of round cake pans will do. I like to bake the cake from scratch, but you can also use a mix if you're short on time. You can use store-bought or cream cheese frosting as well.
By liz

Carrot Cake Cheesecake

21
A great carrot cake and a traditional cheesecake all in one bite.
By SAUERDOGS

Polish Babka Cake

7
This traditional Polish babka is a cake perfect to enjoy with an afternoon cup of tea or coffee. My version is made without yeast. It's a moist and dense cake flavored with hints of vanilla, almond, and lemon. Dust with confectioners' sugar if desired. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.pl]
By Magpie

Fresh Coconut Layer Cake

27
This recipe uses fresh coconut, coconut milk and coconut cream for an intense coconut flavor.
By Holly

10 Traditional Carrot Cakes for Easter

Whether you prefer carrot cake with or without pineapple, nuts, gluten, or eggs and dairy, you'll find the perfect recipe for this classic Easter dessert right here.
By Mary Claire Lagroue

Rainbow Citrus Cake

78
Tri-colored cake with a lemon layer, lime layer and an orange layer. The filling is a lemon curd and the frosting is orange.
By HILARY2000

Isaac's Carrot Cake

72
A less-dense and wonderfully moist carrot cake with canned mandarin oranges rather than pineapple. A friend shared the recipe with me and I made it to celebrate the birth of my son (a birthday cake). It tastes best if you let it sit in the refrigerator overnight.
By Kali Peacock

Carrot Cake III

7104
A simple, moist, yummy carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
By Allrecipes Member

Easiest Cake Pops Ever

3
Perfect for birthdays, holidays, and kids' kitchen activities, these no-bake cake pops are made from iced sugar cookies and softened cream cheese.
By NicoleMcmom
Inspiration and Ideas

Carrot Cake and Pineapple-Cream Frosting
31
"Delicious! Everyone raved. I made extra frosting, so I could use it to pipe borders [I made 'carrots' out of Royal Icing II]. A definite keeper!" – Christina
How To Decorate Cakes With Easter Candy
Not so skilled with the icing spatula? They'll never notice.
Aunt Connie's Coconut Cake
Easy Bunny Cake
Italian Cream Cake
218
Easter Lamb Cake II
58
Almond Ricotta Cake
1

This Italian cake, made with almond flour and ricotta, is naturally gluten-free.

More Easter Cake Recipes

Lemon-Buttermilk Pound Cake with Aunt Evelyn's Lemon Glaze

489
My mother's blue-ribbon pound cake recipe. It always gets rave reviews.
By Sarah Copeland Sawicki

Memaw's Lemon Sunshine Cake

15
This is the BEST cake I have ever had, hands down! My Memaw used to make this for holidays from Easter to Christmas. It is a family favorite! Easy to make and delicious!
By ACYGAN

Sam's Famous Carrot Cake

3167
My Grandfather (Sam) was famous for this cake. Everyone who knew him, knows of his famous carrot cake. He would always have some available for anyone who wanted it. We'll miss him, but his carrot cake legacy will always live on! Enjoy!
By Allrecipes Member

Italian Cream Cheese and Ricotta Cheesecake

513
This is my grandmother's cheesecake recipe passed down to my entire family. It's the best. I can't believe I'm sharing it, but everyone needs to know how to make an authentic Italian cheesecake. It is creamy and not thick, which is why our family LOVES it! For best results, do NOT substitute any ingredients with low-fat unless you've made it before and want to experiment.
By April Caudle

Strawberry Shortcake

558
This old fashioned strawberry shortcake has tender, homemade shortcake layered with sweet strawberries and fresh whipped cream.
By Denyse

Old Fashioned Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

492
This old-fashioned cake recipe delivers a really good take on the dessert classic: pineapple upside-down cake.
By Cathy

Carrot Pineapple Cake I

660
The carrots and pineapple work together to keep this cake moist and wholesome.
By Linda

Pecan Sour Cream Coffee Cake

345
For me, the best part about coffee cake is the crispy, crunchy, buttery crumbs. So here I significantly upped the amounts used. Bake times will vary according to pan size and composition.
By Chef John

Easy Bunny Cake

88
A simple version of a coconut white cake shaped like a bunny head!
By Joni Ehman

Ricotta Pie (Old Italian Recipe)

80
This is an old Italian recipe for a pie with a sweet crust--just like from the old country. My in-laws are Italian and they say that this is the best pie. It is always requested for Christmas. Mini chocolate bits and lemon rind can be mixed into the batter.
By Misty

Heavenly White Cake

953
This is an old recipe I have for a white cake, and it tastes very good.
By Carol

Chef John's Carrot Cake

64
I finally added a video to my old and trusty recipe for carrot cake, revamped with coconut oil this time. If you want to decorate it with candied carrots, simply slice them thinly and boil for a couple minutes in a syrup made from equal parts sugar and water.
By Chef John

Streusel Topped Blueberry Muffins

805
This is a really moist muffin if you don't overwork the batter. I'm a 'muffin snob' and I find myself making this same recipe over and over again! You'll never want to make a boxed blueberry muffin again.
By Heather Walker

Awesome Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

1121
This straightforward recipe delivers moist, dense, and delicious carrot cake with pineapple under a cream cheese frosting.
By Tracy Kirk

Six Egg Pound Cake

144
This recipe for the best pound cake ever rises very high above all others thanks to the use of six eggs. Top with confectioners' sugar or glaze.
By Diane Dippolito

Carrot Cake IV

52
Easy carrot cake from a cake mix. Also makes good cupcakes.
By cookie

Fresh Pineapple Upside Down Cake

350
The classic pineapple upside down cake made with fresh pineapple. Serve with dollops of creme fraiche.
By Veruschka

Sour Cream Pound Cake

436
Much better than the standard pound cake, I got the recipe from a great-aunt, over 40 years ago.
By Will Barber

Coconut Cream Cake I

548
An easy cake using a white cake mix, and moistened with a creamy coconut sauce. You may reduce the amount of sauce if you prefer, and it will still be delicious.
By GPAIN
