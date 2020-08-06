Frosting and Icing Recipes

Find recipes for cake frosting, cupcake frosting, cookie icing, fondant, and dessert glazes.

Community Picks

Quick and Almost-Professional Buttercream Icing

2070
This easy buttercream frosting is perfect for piping and decorating.
By xoshadyxo

Basic Cream Cheese Frosting

1627
This recipe delivers a basic cream cheese frosting using just butter, cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, and vanilla.
By Allrecipes Member

Whipped Cream

1181
This recipe shows how to make basic whipped cream. For best results, make sure the whisk and bowl are ice cold.
By Allrecipes Member

Fluffy Peanut Butter Frosting

2263
Fluffy peanut butter frosting is great on fudge brownies and chocolate cake.
By NICKIE75

Chocolate Ganache

1163
Rich chocolate ganache adds bakery shop appeal to all your baked goods.

Perfect Lemon Curd

519
Wonderfully tart, classic English lemon curd, perfect with scones and tea.
By TAWNIE44

Creamy Chocolate Frosting

2398
Rich and creamy 5-ingredient chocolate buttercream that's simple to make.
By Allrecipes Member

The Perfect Cinnamon Roll Icing

501
Sweet and luscious cream cheese icing to perk up homemade cinnamon rolls.
By Cara McGuire

Best Chocolate Frosting

334
Best chocolate frosting recipe I've found!
By Michelle Ann

Sugar Cookie Icing

3747
This quick and easy sugar cookie icing recipe uses simple ingredients.
By JBS BOX

Whipped Cream Cream Cheese Frosting

1787
A decadent whipped cream and cream cheese frosting for your favorite cake.
By Allrecipes Member

Lemon Icing

369
This lemon icing is quick, easy, and simply superb for frosting desserts.
By Allrecipes Member
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

How To Make Frosting
Get tips for making creamy frosting that is sturdy enough to hold up as decorations on cakes and cupcakes, as well as smooth, pipe-able icing for cookies or as glazes.
Caroline's Chocolate Fudge Frosting
406
"Perfect. Just the right amount to frost a double-layer 9-inch cake." – hmeservy
Cream Cheese Frosting II
5093
Creamy Chocolate Frosting
2400
3 Easy Ways to Frost Cupcakes
Chocolate Ganache
1158
German Chocolate Cake Frosting
382

Thick and creamy coconut pecan frosting perfect for German chocolate cake.

More Frosting and Icing Recipes

One Minute Chocolate Icing

395
This is a boiled fudge-like icing
By Allrecipes Member

Buttercream Icing

1487
An easy to make egg-free frosting that works great for decorating cookies for holidays, birthdays and parties. When you need to add coloring to icing, use color paste. If you use liquid coloring, you may need to add more confectioner's sugar.
By Allrecipes Member

Nutella® Buttercream Frosting

1
Delicious buttercream frosting flavored with Nutella - tastes great on cupcakes or as a cake filling.
By Vanessa Correia

Cherry Pie Filling

300
A homemade cherry pie filling! You can use fresh or frozen tart cherries.
By mrsC

Sturdy Whipped Cream Frosting

1196
Cream cheese is mixed with heavy cream to make a stable whipped cream.
By Jo-Lynn Jansen

Eclair Cake with Chocolate Ganache

164
A delicious, creamy filling on top of a light choux pastry gets glazed with a rich chocolate ganache. This dessert sounds fancy but it is so easy to make and it's a definite crowd-pleaser!
By Laney Jane

Satiny Chocolate Glaze

1612
Glossy, 4-ingredient chocolate drizzle for Bundt cake, cookies, and donuts.
By Allrecipes Member

Cool Whipped Frosting

678
A light and cool topping vaguely resembling Bavarian cream.
By shirleyo

Homemade Chocolate Frosting

48
This is a simple recipe and makes a perfect homemade chocolate frosting every time!
By Rachel Kane

Easy Chocolate Bundt Cake Glaze

346
Simple to make with only three ingredients with a variety of uses. Great to use over Bundt cake because it sets up nicely. The extra sauce may be refrigerated and reheated to serve over ice cream or your favorite dessert. I came up with this once when I didn't have any confectioner's sugar to make a glaze for a Bundt cake.
By TUNISIANSWIFE

Microwave Lemon Curd

661
This is a delectable lemon curd recipe with the added attraction of being quick and easy to make. It is particularly useful when entertaining and short on time.
By CATSEO

Fluffy White Frosting

648
This is the type of frosting that is cooked over the stove, then whipped. This goes well on almost any type of cake.
By Allrecipes Member

Smooth Buttercream Frosting

96
This flavorful icing is ideal for decorating. It may be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to a week. Re-whip before using.
By morabam2011

Champagne Cake With Buttercream Icing

26
This recipe makes enough batter for both a 9-inch cake and a 9x13-inch red champagne cake decorated with edible flowers.
By MARBALET

Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting

343
Great flavor and so creamy. Great on Daffodil cake.
By Allrecipes Member

Fresh Lime Curd

96
When life gives you a bunch of limes, make lime curd! This twist on traditional lemon curd uses limes instead. Use it as a cake filling, or any other way you desire.
By Sarah

Marshmallow Fondant

1266
This is a very easy (and a little sticky at times) way to make a delicious fondant. It's great on cakes, cookies, or just for your little ones to play with! Leftovers will save in a tightly sealed container for a few weeks.
By Kiele Briscoe

Sugar Cookie Frosting

1649
Add food coloring to decorate your favorite sugar cookies.
By Allrecipes Member

Caramel Frosting

314
Mix butter and brown sugar with powdered sugar for an easy stovetop icing.
By Allrecipes Member

Best White Icing Ever

436
This icing recipe is #1! It's quick and easy to make, bright white for cake decorating, and you can easily change it's consistency! This is the most important icing recipe you'll ever have. It's so basic, it makes the hassle of cake decorating so much easier! If you wish, use half shortening and half unsalted butter.
By Allrecipes Member

Anko (Sweet Red Bean Paste)

15
The paste is used to hold together pastries, cakes, and other dishes that come from Japan, most commonly desserts.
By Allrecipes Member

Special Buttercream Frosting

1396
This recipe makes an ideal buttercream for frosting cakes and decorating them with borders.
By Allrecipes Member

Dairy-Free Vanilla Frosting

14
This is an easy frosting recipe I have tweaked to my liking after a few tries. It is very tasty and is pretty easy to make.
By littlred0304

Lemon Custard Filling

66
A luscious lemon custard. The perfect filling for white, yellow or citrus cakes!
By HILARY2000
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com