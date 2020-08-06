Broth and Stock Recipes

When I am transforming a meat dish into vegetarian, there are certain shortcuts I know: I can use Quorn® or TVP for chicken, and vegetable stock for chicken stock. And, I can use organic mushrooms in place of stewing beef. But for a long time, I didn't have a replacement for beef stock. Sure, I could use vegetable stock, but it wasn't earthy enough, it was too light. So, I invented the stock below for a rich earthy stock for vegan use!
The key to most Asian soups is the broth that is used as a base for the dish. This oxtail broth is made quickly in the Instant Pot®, with all the key basic elements expected in a Japanese broth. Simple and luxurious, season it as needed for whatever recipe you use it in.
Dashi is an essential broth base for most Japanese dishes and can be purchased in most Asian Grocery stores. For those of you who want to do it from scratch there are several recipes out there, but I find this one is easiest. This recipe uses Konbu (also spelled Kombu), a variety of dried edible kelp that is harvested off the coast of Hokkaido and as far south as the Seto sea. This is a good vegetarian broth and enhances the subtle flavor of Japanese cuisine. It is also a bit friendlier to the western chef than katsubuoshi, which is made from dried fish flakes and can be very aromatic.
This delicious stock has a depth of flavor that comes from roasting the vegetables. Use whatever vegetables you have on hand, but avoid anything too strongly flavored, such as broccoli or cabbage, as they will overwhelm the stock.
After bout upon bout of sickness with the start of the school year, a friend showed me her bone broth recipe. This is a great way to use up old chicken, pork, or beef bones (or just go buy some fresh!) that adds tons of amazing nutrients and amino acids to your diet! 10 minutes of prep, a day of your house smelling like a roast, and you have a fantastic, versatile base for soups, stews, and so much more!
This is the recipe I use to make chicken broth for use in other recipes. Because it's done in the slow cooker, you don't need to fuss with it. I like to use breasts and wings, but any bone in pieces will make a nice broth.
Dashi is the basic stock used in most all Japanese cooking. Dashi stock is the base for miso soup. This recipe is for a Konbudashi, which is made with konbu (dried kelp/seaweed) and bonito flakes (a dried fish which has been shaved into flakes.) There are many variations of dashi, but this is probably the most common.
Chicken stock has almost endless uses, from soup bases, of course, and gravies to a rich but low fat flavoring for veggies. The stock freezes will in those zipper type freezer bags. After trying homemade stock you will never want the store-bought kind again.
This stovetop chicken bone broth begins with the traditional method of roasting bones to draw out the marrow, and is followed up with a slow simmer, using slight seasonings and vinegar to help draw out flavor.
Vegetable broth made easy with the help of your multi-functional pressure cooker. No need to stand watch over a stove when you can throw it all in and go using this method. The best part is that you know exactly what went into it and also that you can use vegetables that are getting old and in need of using. This recipe is perfect for soup of for adding flavor to pasta and rice dishes. Store in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
This makes a good vegan broth that can be used in recipes that call for beef broth (such as French onion soup). I've had it for a while, and am unsure about the origin of it and how close or distant my version is from the original recipe. Also, as with any broth, you don't have to follow the recipe exactly. Fill the pot up and just be more liberal with the ingredients! Freeze whatever you don't need, or refrigerate for a few days.
This delicious stock has a depth of flavor that comes from roasting the vegetables. Use whatever vegetables you have on hand, but avoid anything too strongly flavored, such as broccoli or cabbage, as they will overwhelm the stock.
Make a great stock with the carcass and then create wonderful soups. The recipe is the basic stock recipe my great grandma used and her mother before her. Once you have a basic stock you can add leftovers, use it to cook rice, make a soup with dumplings, the uses are endless. Hot stock with a few veggies and alphabet pasta is great after school warm-up. I have soup made in the fridge so hubby can snack on it instead of junk.
When I am transforming a meat dish into vegetarian, there are certain shortcuts I know: I can use Quorn® or TVP for chicken, and vegetable stock for chicken stock. And, I can use organic mushrooms in place of stewing beef. But for a long time, I didn't have a replacement for beef stock. Sure, I could use vegetable stock, but it wasn't earthy enough, it was too light. So, I invented the stock below for a rich earthy stock for vegan use!
A stock so rich and savory, your soups and gravies will be amazing! It's a little work, but it's cheap and sooo worth it. I save up 'used' bones in a freezer bag in the freezer for weeks or months until I have enough to make a stock. This is also a great way to use the backs or necks from whole chickens.
Dashi is an essential broth base for most Japanese dishes and can be purchased in most Asian Grocery stores. For those of you who want to do it from scratch there are several recipes out there, but I find this one is easiest. This recipe uses Konbu (also spelled Kombu), a variety of dried edible kelp that is harvested off the coast of Hokkaido and as far south as the Seto sea. This is a good vegetarian broth and enhances the subtle flavor of Japanese cuisine. It is also a bit friendlier to the western chef than katsubuoshi, which is made from dried fish flakes and can be very aromatic.
Turkey stock is made with very little seasonings and just a few ingredients. The finished product is like jelly and is perfect for deglazing skillets, making soup, steaming veggies, gravy, or cook your rice in it to add a burst of flavor.
Meaty oxtail and marrow bones are perfect for bone broth, these will produce a jelly-like bone broth that is dark in color and nutritious. Roasting the bones adds a beautiful color and a richer flavor. I tend to go light on the salt so taste and adjust accordingly.