Broth and Stock Recipes

Staff Picks

Fast Chicken Soup Base

Rating: 4.82 stars
483
It's from scratch - and fast! With my easy formula, you can make a fresh soup du jour even on a busy weeknight.
By Ben S.

Seafood Gumbo Stock

Rating: 4.78 stars
32
This stock will give your Seafood Gumbo the richest flavor possible. The addition of fish bones and skins or any leftover seafood will further improve the flavor.
By Sara

Basic Vegetable Stock

Rating: 4.81 stars
167
This is a good basic stock, and is perfect for vegetarians!
By Stan Webber

Mushroom Broth

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
When I am transforming a meat dish into vegetarian, there are certain shortcuts I know: I can use Quorn® or TVP for chicken, and vegetable stock for chicken stock. And, I can use organic mushrooms in place of stewing beef. But for a long time, I didn't have a replacement for beef stock. Sure, I could use vegetable stock, but it wasn't earthy enough, it was too light. So, I invented the stock below for a rich earthy stock for vegan use!
By wsf

Basic Beef Stock

Rating: 4.6 stars
88
Rich, hearty beef stock.
By Wolverine

Smoked Turkey Broth

Rating: 5 stars
4
Delicious base for a broth-based soup or a wonderful smoky addition to any recipe calling for chicken, beef, or veal stock. Especially delicious used in mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving!
By anna32182

Instant Pot® Oxtail Broth

The key to most Asian soups is the broth that is used as a base for the dish. This oxtail broth is made quickly in the Instant Pot®, with all the key basic elements expected in a Japanese broth. Simple and luxurious, season it as needed for whatever recipe you use it in.
By Diana71

Shrimp Stock

Rating: 3.86 stars
7
Great shrimp stock to use as a base for gumbo, etouffee, or any other seafood dish. Freeze in ice cube trays to thaw as needed for later use.
By TRB

Konbu Dashi

Rating: 4.5 stars
6
Dashi is an essential broth base for most Japanese dishes and can be purchased in most Asian Grocery stores. For those of you who want to do it from scratch there are several recipes out there, but I find this one is easiest. This recipe uses Konbu (also spelled Kombu), a variety of dried edible kelp that is harvested off the coast of Hokkaido and as far south as the Seto sea. This is a good vegetarian broth and enhances the subtle flavor of Japanese cuisine. It is also a bit friendlier to the western chef than katsubuoshi, which is made from dried fish flakes and can be very aromatic.
By Rachael S.

Marge's Bone Broth

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
Bone broth is popular for its health properties, but I also like it for its rich, soothing, savory flavor–-and nearly zero calories.
By MargeP

Roasted-Vegetable Stock

Rating: 4.69 stars
72
This delicious stock has a depth of flavor that comes from roasting the vegetables. Use whatever vegetables you have on hand, but avoid anything too strongly flavored, such as broccoli or cabbage, as they will overwhelm the stock.
By sarahhouston

Roasted Chicken Broth

Rating: 4.84 stars
80
Start this flavorful chicken broth by roasting the chicken first, then use all the dark meat to fortify the broth.
By Chef John
Inspiration and Ideas

What Is Bouillon?
If convenience were an ingredient, it would be bouillon. But what is bouillon? Let's break down this versatile ingredient. 
Chef John's Homemade Chicken Stock
Rating: Unrated
55
"A high-quality low-sodium broth. I have made it many, many times." – Bill Rich
Slow Cooker Vegan Stock
Rating: Unrated
3
Instant Pot® Beef Bone Broth
Rating: Unrated
19
Sophia's Homemade Seafood Stock
Vegan and Gluten-Free Broth Powder
Rating: Unrated
2

More Broth and Stock Recipes

Bone Broth

Rating: 4.52 stars
21
After bout upon bout of sickness with the start of the school year, a friend showed me her bone broth recipe. This is a great way to use up old chicken, pork, or beef bones (or just go buy some fresh!) that adds tons of amazing nutrients and amino acids to your diet! 10 minutes of prep, a day of your house smelling like a roast, and you have a fantastic, versatile base for soups, stews, and so much more!
By mwm080709

Chicken Broth in a Slow Cooker

Rating: 4.63 stars
213
This is the recipe I use to make chicken broth for use in other recipes. Because it's done in the slow cooker, you don't need to fuss with it. I like to use breasts and wings, but any bone in pieces will make a nice broth.
By Micki Stout

Dashi Stock (Konbudashi)

Rating: 4.75 stars
12
Dashi is the basic stock used in most all Japanese cooking. Dashi stock is the base for miso soup. This recipe is for a Konbudashi, which is made with konbu (dried kelp/seaweed) and bonito flakes (a dried fish which has been shaved into flakes.) There are many variations of dashi, but this is probably the most common.
By Kyle Hildebrant

Chicken Stock

Rating: 4.7 stars
122
Chicken stock has almost endless uses, from soup bases, of course, and gravies to a rich but low fat flavoring for veggies. The stock freezes will in those zipper type freezer bags. After trying homemade stock you will never want the store-bought kind again.
By Margaret Price

Slow Cooker Bone Broth

Rating: 4.48 stars
23
This is a simple bone broth recipe that is said to help reduce joint pain and inflammation. Side effects include good health, smiles all around, and a happy stomach.
By The Gruntled Gourmand

Basic Chicken Stock

Rating: 4.67 stars
140
A great stock to use for soups, sauces, gravies, etc.
By Logan

Chicken Bone Broth

Rating: 4 stars
1
This stovetop chicken bone broth begins with the traditional method of roasting bones to draw out the marrow, and is followed up with a slow simmer, using slight seasonings and vinegar to help draw out flavor.
By Diana71

Instant Pot® Vegetable Broth

Rating: 5 stars
1
Vegetable broth made easy with the help of your multi-functional pressure cooker. No need to stand watch over a stove when you can throw it all in and go using this method. The best part is that you know exactly what went into it and also that you can use vegetables that are getting old and in need of using. This recipe is perfect for soup of for adding flavor to pasta and rice dishes. Store in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Vegan "Beef" Broth

Rating: 5 stars
2
This makes a good vegan broth that can be used in recipes that call for beef broth (such as French onion soup). I've had it for a while, and am unsure about the origin of it and how close or distant my version is from the original recipe. Also, as with any broth, you don't have to follow the recipe exactly. Fill the pot up and just be more liberal with the ingredients! Freeze whatever you don't need, or refrigerate for a few days.
By Tempest

Turkey Stock

Rating: 4.47 stars
15
Make a great stock with the carcass and then create wonderful soups. The recipe is the basic stock recipe my great grandma used and her mother before her. Once you have a basic stock you can add leftovers, use it to cook rice, make a soup with dumplings, the uses are endless. Hot stock with a few veggies and alphabet pasta is great after school warm-up. I have soup made in the fridge so hubby can snack on it instead of junk.
By Julia Monroe

Chicken Broth

Rating: 4.1 stars
10
Great soup makes great broth. Makes a lot, but sooo much better than the canned store bought or bouillon cube made broth.
By JW

Rich Homemade Chicken Broth

Rating: 5 stars
3
This rich, wonderful, herb-infused homemade chicken broth is a staple. You won't go back to store-bought.
By Semigourmet

Fish Sinigang (Tilapia) - Filipino Sour Broth Dish

Rating: 4.09 stars
32
A very simple and quick Filipino dish. This is a sour broth soup with tilapia fish fillets. The flavor is sour but it actually enhances your appetite. This is considered comfort food in my house.
By Meli D

Instant Pot® Turkey Stock

This turkey stock is simple to make and you only need a few ingredients. The end result will be that of a jelly like consistency and will make the richest, most flavorful pot of soup you've ever had.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Brown Chicken Stock

Rating: 4.73 stars
52
A stock so rich and savory, your soups and gravies will be amazing! It's a little work, but it's cheap and sooo worth it. I save up 'used' bones in a freezer bag in the freezer for weeks or months until I have enough to make a stock. This is also a great way to use the backs or necks from whole chickens.
By KATHYTAP11

White Stock

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
This chicken and veal stock can be used in a variety of soups.
By Andrew Chinn

Instant Pot® Turkey Bone Broth

Turkey stock is made with very little seasonings and just a few ingredients. The finished product is like jelly and is perfect for deglazing skillets, making soup, steaming veggies, gravy, or cook your rice in it to add a burst of flavor.
By Bren

Slow Cooker Beef Bone Broth

Rating: 5 stars
2
Meaty oxtail and marrow bones are perfect for bone broth, these will produce a jelly-like bone broth that is dark in color and nutritious. Roasting the bones adds a beautiful color and a richer flavor. I tend to go light on the salt so taste and adjust accordingly.
By Bren

Manx Broth

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
Beef shank, leek, celery and turnip flavor this hearty broth from Isle Of Man (where I grew up!)
By Saoirse

Pressure Cooker Beef Stock

Rating: 3.75 stars
4
This recipe makes a great-tasting medium-darkness beef broth classic.
By Ryan Toole
