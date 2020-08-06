Sponge Cake Recipes

Browse recipes for genoise, Victoria sponge cake, hot milk sponge cake, and many other versions of airy sponge cake with ratings, reviews, and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Glorious Sponge Cake

140
This is an old fashioned sponge cake with a lemon flavor.
By Erica

Mamon (Sponge Cakes)

28
These sweet and soft mini cakes are usually baked in small molds and served during snack time. Use muffin tins if you don't have the molds.
By lola

Egg-Yolk Sponge Cake

84
This is a moist and tender cake with plenty of orange flavor.
By Carol

Nannie's Hot Milk Sponge Cake

147
Heating the milk before using it to make the batter delivers a light and fluffy sponge cake.
By shirleyo

Strawberry Cream Roll

119
Ideal for that special ending to a special luncheon. Decorate this jelly roll with crystallized violets, if desired. A few fresh violet leaves on top also may be used.
By JJOHN32

Hot Milk Sponge Cake III

21
A quick and easy recipe for a fluffy cake. Great with strawberries!
By PRICKLY PEAR

Orange Sponge Cake

57
Why not try this citrus cake on a very hot summer day?
By Jackie Lim

Victoria Sponge Cake

119
A Victoria Sponge was the favorite sponge cake of Queen Victoria, and has since become a tried-and-true recipe for tea-time sponge cakes. Victoria Sponges are generally filled with jam, and are undecorated on the top, but you can serve each piece with a dollop of whipped cream, or shake some powdered sugar over the top if you'd like.
By Caroline Victoria

Mocha Sponge Cake

15
This is a wonderful light sponge cake, flavored with coffee and a hint of chocolate. This may also be made in an 8 cup decorative pan.
By Kimberly D

Mom's Sponge Cake

46
Serve with fresh berries and whipped cream for a summer treat.
By LOONEYPROFESSOR

Passover Sponge Cake

17
A light dessert for the holiday. For chocolate sponge cake add 1/2 cup of cocoa to the batter.
By JANWEISBERGER

Pastel de Tres Leches (Three Milk Cake)

115
Is a sponge cake soaked in a mixture of three kinds of milk, topped with whipped cream and strawberries (optional).
By Patty Valle Kafati
Inspiration and Ideas

Walnut-Cream Roll
6
"Delicious! I made the cake exactly as stated, and it's awesome, and very forgiving too! It's easy to roll out and handle." – Kim
Best-Ever Chocolate Sponge Cake
2
"Baked in mini bundt pan; garnished with chocolate whipped cream." – lutzflcat
Classic Victoria Sponge Cake
16
11 Chocolate Sponge Cake Recipes to Sink Your Teeth Into
6 Beautiful Buttery Madeleine Recipes
Tres Leches Cake
382
Lamingtons
71

Lamingtons are little sponge cakes coated in chocolate and grated coconut. A traditional Australian treat that appeals to most. Any firm type of plain cake can be used: butter cake, pound cake, Madeira cake or genoise sponge. Note: desiccated coconut is a slightly dried shredded coconut--not sweetened.

More Sponge Cake Recipes

Tres Leches Cake

382
This is a part dry, part moist Mexican cake made with three types of milk. It is a sweet and delicious treat!
By Monica

Strawberry Cream Roll

119
Ideal for that special ending to a special luncheon. Decorate this jelly roll with crystallized violets, if desired. A few fresh violet leaves on top also may be used.
By JJOHN32

Simple Sponge Cake

54
This is a simple sponge cake that can be made in no time at all with only three ingredients. What have you got to lose?
By Ross

Hungarian Flourless Hazelnut Cake

87
This cake was traditionally a birthday cake in my friend's home. Her mother is from Hungary and only has this recipe in her head! Now it will be preserved.... Note: hazelnuts may be toasted or untoasted. The skins may be removed or left on.
By LAURANERIC

Egg-Yolk Sponge Cake

84
This is a moist and tender cake with plenty of orange flavor.
By Carol

Orange Sponge Cake

57
Why not try this citrus cake on a very hot summer day?
By Jackie Lim

Mamon (Sponge Cakes)

28
These sweet and soft mini cakes are usually baked in small molds and served during snack time. Use muffin tins if you don't have the molds.
By lola

3 Milk Cake or Tres Leches

44
With all the liquid in this cake you would think it cannot work. But it does. It is a traditional Spanish recipe and the most delicious cake you've ever tasted. Obviously the moistest.
By rmosher10

Petits Fours

13
This is a sponge cake that it is perfect for making petits fours. Dense yellow cake that can stand up to the process of being cut into small pieces, and iced individually. Decorate each little cake with a whole nut, some candied fruit, tiny candies, sprinkles or coconut.
By courtney

Cassata Cake

38
Cassata cake is like a cannoli but more gooey. You need 2 - 9 inch sponge cake layers for this recipe. The instructions are given for to make them, or you can use your own recipe.
By Kevin Ryan

Genoise

20
The classic European sponge cake. No chemical leavener, just air that is beaten into the eggs. Folding (stirring without deflating) is the biggest factor. Be gentle!
By Kevin Ryan

Traditional Victoria Sponge

5
This is the traditional recipe for a Victoria sponge cake, a much loved English favorite. Serve with buttercream as in the recipe, or freshly whipped cream. Dust with a layer of confectioners' sugar if desired.
By TheBritishBaker

Chocolate Passover Sponge Cake

A true chocolate sponge cake! Use brewed coffee or espresso powder mixed with water.
By dakatz

Classic Victoria Sponge Cake

16
Probably the most iconic British cake, a good Victoria sponge should be well-risen, moist, and as light as air. Serve dusted with sifted confectioners' sugar.
By Allrecipes Member

Passover Lemon Sponge Cake

2
This cake is great for Passover because it uses matzah meal flour instead of regular white flour. It also includes neither butter nor leavening agents. If you cannot find potato flour or matzah meal flour, all-purpose flour will work just fine. However, it wouldn't be kosher. A good sponge cake needs a great deal of air beaten into the eggs.
By petersonh11

Chinese Steamed Cake

54
Although real Chinese dinners usually end with a piece of fruit, Western influence has caused a few changes. This cake uses Chinese techniques to make a French inspired, and extremely moist, sponge cake.
By Kevin Ryan

Tres Leches 'Three Milks'

106
It is a delicious cake with a special syrup on it, and a meringue frosting. This cake requires refrigeration, and is served cold.
By Blanca

Simple and Delicious Sponge Cake

42
Sooo easy to make yet so good! Me and my best friend make it all the time !
By dasha

Tres Leches Cake with Dulce de Leche

2
This classic moist Mexican cake is soaked in 3 different milks, but this one comes with a twist: it is has an extra layer of dulce de leche!
By Fioa
