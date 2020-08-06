Sponge Cake Recipes

A Victoria Sponge was the favorite sponge cake of Queen Victoria, and has since become a tried-and-true recipe for tea-time sponge cakes. Victoria Sponges are generally filled with jam, and are undecorated on the top, but you can serve each piece with a dollop of whipped cream, or shake some powdered sugar over the top if you'd like.
Lamingtons are little sponge cakes coated in chocolate and grated coconut. A traditional Australian treat that appeals to most. Any firm type of plain cake can be used: butter cake, pound cake, Madeira cake or genoise sponge. Note: desiccated coconut is a slightly dried shredded coconut--not sweetened.
A Victoria Sponge was the favorite sponge cake of Queen Victoria, and has since become a tried-and-true recipe for tea-time sponge cakes. Victoria Sponges are generally filled with jam, and are undecorated on the top, but you can serve each piece with a dollop of whipped cream, or shake some powdered sugar over the top if you'd like.
Lamingtons are little sponge cakes coated in chocolate and grated coconut. A traditional Australian treat that appeals to most. Any firm type of plain cake can be used: butter cake, pound cake, Madeira cake or genoise sponge. Note: desiccated coconut is a slightly dried shredded coconut--not sweetened.
This cake was traditionally a birthday cake in my friend's home. Her mother is from Hungary and only has this recipe in her head! Now it will be preserved.... Note: hazelnuts may be toasted or untoasted. The skins may be removed or left on.
This is a sponge cake that it is perfect for making petits fours. Dense yellow cake that can stand up to the process of being cut into small pieces, and iced individually. Decorate each little cake with a whole nut, some candied fruit, tiny candies, sprinkles or coconut.
This is the traditional recipe for a Victoria sponge cake, a much loved English favorite. Serve with buttercream as in the recipe, or freshly whipped cream. Dust with a layer of confectioners' sugar if desired.
This cake is great for Passover because it uses matzah meal flour instead of regular white flour. It also includes neither butter nor leavening agents. If you cannot find potato flour or matzah meal flour, all-purpose flour will work just fine. However, it wouldn't be kosher. A good sponge cake needs a great deal of air beaten into the eggs.
Although real Chinese dinners usually end with a piece of fruit, Western influence has caused a few changes. This cake uses Chinese techniques to make a French inspired, and extremely moist, sponge cake.