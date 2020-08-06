Valentine's Day Drinks Recipes

This is the all-time best vodka drink. It was invented by myself and my girlfriend at the time. It was such a hit, the bartender made us name it and immediately added it to the special board that evening. But beware! This tasty libation is all alcohol and not for the faint of heart.
These chocolate martinis are served in martini glasses coated with chocolate syrup and garnished with maraschino cherries. Use the cherries to slowly stir the chocolate syrup into the drink. It is delicious! I served this with a chocolate-bacon bruschetta.
I was messing around in my kitchen one day and was craving hot cocoa. Since I only had dark chocolate on hand, I used that, and for a festive touch added cinnamon. Pour into a mug and top with whipped cream or marshmallows, if desired. Serve hot.
Chocolate HEAVEN! I used to work at a fine dining restaurant. The bartender used to create special drinks just for me since he knew I was a light drinker. He concocted this recipe and I've been hooked ever since! Chocolate Martinis ROCK!
I'm a big fan of sangrias and was experimenting with edible flowers. The tangy flavor of hibiscus blends very well with the sweet wine and fruit flavors in this drink! I love to eat the fruit in sangria, so the fruit to liquid ratio in this recipe is high. Feel free to reduce the fruit if you'd prefer!