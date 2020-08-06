Valentine's Day Drinks Recipes

Romance is in the air with these Valentine's day drinks and cocktails. Sweep your lover off their feet with one of these sweet sips.

Scarlet Kiss

15
This is the all-time best vodka drink. It was invented by myself and my girlfriend at the time. It was such a hit, the bartender made us name it and immediately added it to the special board that evening. But beware! This tasty libation is all alcohol and not for the faint of heart.
By KENINNY

Love Potion No. 9

2
Everyone will be crushing on this drink that's perfect for Valentine's Day.
By Juliana Hale

Chocolate Martinis For Two

6
These chocolate martinis are served in martini glasses coated with chocolate syrup and garnished with maraschino cherries. Use the cherries to slowly stir the chocolate syrup into the drink. It is delicious! I served this with a chocolate-bacon bruschetta.
By HisAnomaly

Chocolate Covered Cherry Martini

17
I made this up as I went along and now it's the most requested martini at the bar I work in.
By PunkyBarista5

Raspberry Lady Martini

1
Inspired by the Church Lady Martini. No vodka, so I guess it technically isn't a martini. I used the measures listed below for a small, delicious serving and all the flavors came through.
By JamieFR

Chocolate Martini Cocktail

This liquid dessert combines chocolate-flavored liqueurs with vodka and half-and-half for a boozy and decadent drink.
By Allrecipes

Cherry Vodka Sour

This is a twist on the regular vodka sour, I add a shot of cherry grenadine to make it special!
By Ryan

Lemony Lemon Drop Martini

Soooo lemony! This is nice and tart yet very refreshing.
By jowolf2

The Champagne Cocktail

With a little pear brandy and a bit of fruit compote, this makes a great pre-dinner cocktail. Serve it in a tall champagne flute.
By c-biskit

Sweet Seduction

My husband and I concocted this one night, and it is so good, I just had to share it! So ladies if you're into sweet cocktails, this is the one for you!
By J. Kunkel

Annex Theater Champagne Cocktail

20
Three simple ingredients: Champagne, sugar and Angostura bitters add up to an elegant and refreshing sipper.
By squawk93

Pink Champagne Mocktail

Fizzy non-alcoholic Champagne.
By Karina Jones
The Milky Way Martini

46
A wicked good and dangerous drink; this'll leave you seeing stars!
By Kaiti

Fresh Grapefruit Juice Smoothie

39
A great, delicious way to cool off in the summer! Who knew fruit could taste so good?
By Noodlefork

Popped Cherry

11
This is a screwdriver with a twist, and quite yummy!
By STOPPITAPB

Snickers® Martini

4
A strong but good coffee-flavored martini!
By Ladams

Strawberry Bellini

10
A nice drink for Mother's Day, a brunch, or a shower.
By Helen

Sparkling Blood Orange Juice

1
A gorgeous, ruby-red drink that's elegant and good for you. Store in the refrigerator until it is time to serve.
By Gina Guerra

Kir Royale Cocktail

6
Named for a popular mayor in post-war France, Kir drinks combine black currant liqueur with various wines. The Kir Royale is named thusly for its use of Champagne.
By Allrecipes

Sicilian Sunset

19
This colorful drink will brighten up any party. Lemon-lime soda can be substituted for the Prosecco for a non-alcoholic version.
By Shay

Pomosa

12
A twist on the traditional, pomegranate juice stars in this version of the classic mimosa drink.
By Barb the Bee

Hibiscus Sangria

2
I'm a big fan of sangrias and was experimenting with edible flowers. The tangy flavor of hibiscus blends very well with the sweet wine and fruit flavors in this drink! I love to eat the fruit in sangria, so the fruit to liquid ratio in this recipe is high. Feel free to reduce the fruit if you'd prefer!
By chikalin

