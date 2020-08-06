Mardi Gras Drinks Recipes

Hurricane cocktails, sazeracs, and other New Orleanian specialties: browse more than 30 drink recipes that are perfect for celebrating Mardi Gras.

Staff Picks

Hurricane I

75
Super tropical drink that needs to be served in a hurricane glass!
By Kim

Hurricane Smoothie

7
For those who like to party and have a good time, this smoothie is one great electrical drink that'll knock you off your feet when the time is right.
By babyz

Creolo Cocktail

2
This original cocktail from New Orleans is perfect for Mardi Gras celebrations.
By Allrecipes

New Orleans Hurricane

17
This is the Classic N'awlins Hurricane. Drink through a straw from the bottom first. It starts out calm, but it gets stormy towards the end!
By Renata

Spicy Bloody Mary Mix

37
My father-in-law first introduced me to this homemade bloody mary mix. It is very similar to what you'd buy in a store. Made as is, it is very spicy. You can customize it to your taste by cutting back on the pepper and hot sauce; I like about half the pepper and hot sauce. Enjoy this wonderful mix! It is so easy and much cheaper than buying pre-made mix.
By Julie Stevenson Seiler

Brandy Alexander Cocktail

The rich and creamy mixture of brandy and heavy cream make the brandy Alexander a sweet choice for an after-dinner drink.
By Allrecipes

Mai Tai Cocktail

This variation on the classic mai tai combines three kinds of rum with orgeat, orange liqueur, and lime juice for a taste of the Pacific islands!
By Allrecipes

Mint Juleps

77
Sit on the front porch in your rocking chair on a sultry afternoon and sip on one or two of these. The proper way to serve a mint julep is in a frozen silver goblet, but you can use glasses insteadu002du002djust use the most elegant ones you have! You can make the syrup ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator for whenever the julep mood strikes you.
By jenn

French 75

16
A classic, hard-hitting refresher with Champagne and gin.
By JBK

Hot Toddy Cocktail

The hot toddy is a classic winter warmer. Truth be told, it's good any time of year and works particularly well if you're battling a cold.
By Allrecipes

Party Mimosa

A wonderful change from the everyday orange juice and champagne mimosa!
By CHERYL BLUE

Red Rooster

This is a great summertime drink, lots of ice, a tall glass and a big ol' lounge chair. Mmmmmmmm!
By GUTK
Inspiration and Ideas

Sazerac
"This is one of the world's first cocktails, invented in New Orleans in the 19th century. An oldie but a goody!" – Lorem Ipsum
Cocktails for Your Home Happy Hour
Unplug from the home office at 5pm sharp, and these simple cocktails are stirred, shaken, or otherwise mixed up and ready for you by 5:03. Cheers, folks!
Bohemian-Style Absinthe Cocktail
3
Classic Cocktails
Daiquiri
5

Sloe Gin Fizz Cocktail

3
Sloe ginu002du002da blackthorn plum-flavored spiritu002du002dgets a dose of fizzy club soda, sugar, and lemon juice in this tart and refreshing cocktail.
By Allrecipes

The Perfect Mai Tai

95
The perfect Spring or Summer drink. Tried and tested for over 12 years now. and always a crowd favorite! This recipe yields one gallon!! Use a 1 gallon sun tea jar for serving!
By 7MICK

Ramos Gin Fizz

6
When you suspect you're done shaking this creamy gin drink, think again. You've only just begin. Keep shaking. Then shake some more. It's a beautiful cocktail, but you have to shake that juice and cream and egg white like crazy to get the right silky texture. Don't give up, it's worth it!
By Lorem Ipsum

Hurricane Cocktail

5
The sweet and boozy concoction known as the hurricane, is a popular drink in America's #1 party townu002du002dNew Orleans.
By Allrecipes

Hemingway Daiquiri Cocktail

4
Not so much the drink of Ernest Hemingway, but rather the drink inspired by the author, the Hemingway daiquiri is a sweet and tart rum drink that packs a punch.
By Allrecipes

Texas Hurricane

13
This beverage is known for its 'sneak up and blow you away' power. There are many different versions, but I believe you will find mine a very good blend of rums, other alcoholic beverages and fruit juices. If you can walk after two of these...well...you just think you can. Everything is bigger and better in Texas u002du002d just try this and see.
By MIDNITEPAIN

Pimm's Cup Cocktail

3
Pimm's No. 1 liqueur is the key to this refreshing cocktail with British origins. It's the unofficial drink of the tennis tournament Wimbledon.
By Allrecipes

Creamy Brandy Alexander

10
This delicious drink is a great de-stressor for those hectic holidays!
By Chrissy DeCosmo Fessler

Capeta (Brazilian 'Devil' Cocktail)

Capeta, which means devil in Portugese, is the name of this Carnival must-have drink, very popular in northern Brazil. This calls for guarana powder, which comes from a berry grown in Brazil and Venezuela; you can find it sold in health food shops as an energy supplement.
By Andre

New Orleans Creole Eggnog

4
This eggnog is great for a crowd during the holiday season. It's very rich so a little goes a long way. Usually, 4 to 6 ounces per person is enough for a serving. The best part is that you can alter the liquors you like or make it without any liquor, too. Use brandy, or substitute Calvados, Cognac, Frangelico, Godiva, or Praline. Have a 4 gallon bowl or container handy to mix the eggnog, and plan to make this 30 days before your party so it seasons well.
By AUNTIESGRISGRIS

Absinthe Frappe Cocktail

2
This potent mixture of anise-flavored liqueurs are a classic cocktail choice for Mardi Gras parties.
By Allrecipes
