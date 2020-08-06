Mardi Gras Drinks Recipes

My father-in-law first introduced me to this homemade bloody mary mix. It is very similar to what you'd buy in a store. Made as is, it is very spicy. You can customize it to your taste by cutting back on the pepper and hot sauce; I like about half the pepper and hot sauce. Enjoy this wonderful mix! It is so easy and much cheaper than buying pre-made mix.
Sit on the front porch in your rocking chair on a sultry afternoon and sip on one or two of these. The proper way to serve a mint julep is in a frozen silver goblet, but you can use glasses insteadu002du002djust use the most elegant ones you have! You can make the syrup ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator for whenever the julep mood strikes you.
Sit on the front porch in your rocking chair on a sultry afternoon and sip on one or two of these. The proper way to serve a mint julep is in a frozen silver goblet, but you can use glasses insteadu002du002djust use the most elegant ones you have! You can make the syrup ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator for whenever the julep mood strikes you.
My father-in-law first introduced me to this homemade bloody mary mix. It is very similar to what you'd buy in a store. Made as is, it is very spicy. You can customize it to your taste by cutting back on the pepper and hot sauce; I like about half the pepper and hot sauce. Enjoy this wonderful mix! It is so easy and much cheaper than buying pre-made mix.
There's a lot to love about this classic whiskey and bitters beverage. The official drink of New Orleans, the Sazerac is every bit as aromatic and flavorful as most anything else from down on the bayou.
The French 75 cocktail was originally created at the New York Bar in Paris in 1915. The combination of gin, lemon juice, Champagne, and sugar was said to have a kick like a French 75mm field gin. Serve with straws.
When you suspect you're done shaking this creamy gin drink, think again. You've only just begin. Keep shaking. Then shake some more. It's a beautiful cocktail, but you have to shake that juice and cream and egg white like crazy to get the right silky texture. Don't give up, it's worth it!
This beverage is known for its 'sneak up and blow you away' power. There are many different versions, but I believe you will find mine a very good blend of rums, other alcoholic beverages and fruit juices. If you can walk after two of these...well...you just think you can. Everything is bigger and better in Texas u002du002d just try this and see.
Pour absinthe over a sugar cube into a glass and then light the cube on fire to caramelize the sugar before dissolving it into the glass. It's a favorite cocktail at the Old Absinthe House in New Orleans.
Capeta, which means devil in Portugese, is the name of this Carnival must-have drink, very popular in northern Brazil. This calls for guarana powder, which comes from a berry grown in Brazil and Venezuela; you can find it sold in health food shops as an energy supplement.
This eggnog is great for a crowd during the holiday season. It's very rich so a little goes a long way. Usually, 4 to 6 ounces per person is enough for a serving. The best part is that you can alter the liquors you like or make it without any liquor, too. Use brandy, or substitute Calvados, Cognac, Frangelico, Godiva, or Praline. Have a 4 gallon bowl or container handy to mix the eggnog, and plan to make this 30 days before your party so it seasons well.